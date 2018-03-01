Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Meet Adamu Badamasi Adamu, Yobe Youngest Governorship Aspirant (Photos) (35681 Views)

#NotTooYoungToRun: Nigeria's Youngest Gov'norship Aspirant Runs In Yobe State



Amidst several challenges currently rocking Yobe state at the moment, the "Pride Of The Sahel" is about to experience a breath of fresh air and a significant difference in the political atmosphere.



.Adamu Badamasi Adamu who is arguably the youngest governorship candidate in Nigeria right now has taken a bold step to contest for the number one position in Yobe state and turn things around for the good of the people at last.





According to impeccable sources in Yobe state, Adamu's bold step stems from a passion to touch lives of people in meaningful ways as seen by his many previous empowerment programs in the state which has changed the lives of countless youths.



Just recently, the young passionate Adamu, invested millions of Nigeria into empowering youths through distribution of Tricycles to youths in the state, that love to go into the booming transport business; that is aside the uncountable life-changing programmes Adamu has been carrying out to better the lots of indigenes of Yobe state in time past despite his young age.



Born on 22nd of May, 1992, and running under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) , this young man is among the new generation of politicians set to herald a new revolution of youths poised to help Nigeria find the missing puzzle come 2019 irrespective of their political platforms.



Great but for a useless party 31 Likes

and then the state will still be ruled by the old Abduasalami backs him up? Lol with that kind of Godfather. He'll winand then the state will still be ruled by the old 59 Likes 1 Share

Dis old men need to rest but greed no go allow them. I wish him well 2 Likes

Good intentions, nice interest..



But you see politics don't work this way.

You don't just wake 9 months to election and claim you are aspiring for a post and distributing gift items won't even give you any edge..



What are your antecedence before now!

What structure do you have ?

What programmes have you held and can be tagged as achievement to your name before now?



These and many more are what we should be familiar and you should campaign with..



Anyways I wish you the very best..





Politics is not a sprint race, it's a marathon that should have started prior to this time..



Cheers 25 Likes 2 Shares

They look like young thieves...













These are not the kind of people we are looking for...

















Nigeria must break free of this useless loop of infidels ruling us..





We will get something different.. Just watch n see

Well, the story says he has been involved in many life changing projects in his state from time past, apart from recently distributing tricycles enmasse to empower unemployed youths into the transport business. If you look at it deeply, what do the so called old politicians do for the youths to empower them, other than this?



Just my opinion, i think young man only needs our support as youths, just like every other ones that will be coming out. Political structure or no structure, none of the previous style of politicking you mentioned have has done us any good. I am personally of the opinion that if Nigeria is going to change, it will not happen from the status quo, but unexpected and unbelievable angle. One love! Well, the story says he has been involved in many life changing projects in his state from time past, apart from recently distributing tricycles enmasse to empower unemployed youths into the transport business. If you look at it deeply, what do the so called old politicians do for the youths to empower them, other than this?Just my opinion, i think young man only needs our support as youths, just like every other ones that will be coming out. Political structure or no structure, none of the previous style of politicking you mentioned have has done us any good. I am personally of the opinion that if Nigeria is going to change, it will not happen from the status quo, but unexpected and unbelievable angle. One love! 11 Likes

Bro, i am personally of the opinion that if Nigeria will be changed by the youths, we cant totally rule oit the old people, but rather, the youth will climb on their shoulders to attain the mantle of authority. They will think that they are using us, but they will be unknowingly ceding power to is and it will be late before they realise.



Just watch... Bro, i am personally of the opinion that if Nigeria will be changed by the youths, we cant totally rule oit the old people, but rather, the youth will climb on their shoulders to attain the mantle of authority. They will think that they are using us, but they will be unknowingly ceding power to is and it will be late before they realise.Just watch... 6 Likes

All the best All the best

He's still too young. Even by the the new rules. He could run for house of reps. 1 Like

And his mates in some part of the country are busy with their yahoo-yahoo stuff 4 Likes

Lol..who’s this guy kidding? He’d better go sit somewhere

Lol, this one never sell sugarcane finish, nah to become Yobe state governor dey shack am. 2 Likes

Hmmm.. Na only God know as the thing go be!!

1992? Now THIS IS TOO YOUNG TO RUN!!! 3 Likes

Not what am seeing on Nl /bbn



The country is far safer in the hands of currupt older men. This youth...no..! 1 Like

That "the young shall grow" got me laughing....





My problem with having a Young Man at top post in a country like Nigeria is our system of governance and tradition... imagine our President to be a 40 yrs old man.... His friends will not bow to greet and heed with his orders at some times.... One can even come and say, Buhari, how far now..... How you dey.... you never sign that Bill......

I like your post because it encourages hope that one day the old guard will pass.



Some people are clamoring for change yet do not have faith that change is possible. It is a paradox really but the gist of why Nigeria is still ruled by old people can be found there. I like your post because it encourages hope that one day the old guard will pass.Some people are clamoring for change yet do not have faith that change is possible. It is a paradox really but the gist of why Nigeria is still ruled by old people can be found there.

I like his mindset.

I hope he won't allow himself to get corrupted by some Criminal Minds who will like to take advantage of his innocence.

I hope there's something in his brain and not just the youth factor alone. 1 Like

My passion just weak whn is APC logo,anything under APC dey fear me 1 Like

He doesn't even have to win. This is a good way of signalling his intention to join the ranks of people who

make decisions.



Let the young dream. Everything is possible!

As long as the system is still in place, you vote, you are corrupt and fueling corruption. PERIOD

I hope people will vote you sha (in 2baba voice)

Instead of Nigerian youths to support him they would be busy castigating and throwing shades at him. I SUPPORT YOU 100% 1 Like

Looting loading. Reminds me of the Kogi State governor

Great one. I salute his courage