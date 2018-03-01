₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,969,333 members, 4,113,461 topics. Date: Saturday, 03 March 2018 at 02:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) (21411 Views)
Brave Soldier Killed By Boko Haram During Operation In A Forest In Borno. Photos / Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) / Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by zoba88: 7:28pm On Mar 02
Below is the burial photo of Nigerian soldier Alfa Mike who was killed by Boko Haram in Borno on February 26,2018.May his soul RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/burial-photo-of-nigerian-soldier-alfa.html?m=1
2 Shares
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by ihitenansa: 7:34pm On Mar 02
1991!!
i remember 1991
5 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by elvischukie(m): 7:47pm On Mar 02
rip
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:49pm On Mar 02
He died for a useless country
RIP though
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by gidgiddy: 7:50pm On Mar 02
The Python dancers are one by one paying for all their crimes in Igbo land!
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Optional09: 7:50pm On Mar 02
They are setting this guys up
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Sweetcollins: 8:03pm On Mar 02
RIP
You died like a knight of old...with gallantry and honour in active service
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by MRAKBEE(m): 8:03pm On Mar 02
Can't die for this country
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by ehie(f): 8:03pm On Mar 02
Wasted by propaganda ,deceit and greed..Rip...just a victim of Nigeria
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:03pm On Mar 02
May his soul rest in peace !
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Suko110(m): 8:03pm On Mar 02
gidgiddy:Try to be reasonable pls
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by mayowascholar(m): 8:04pm On Mar 02
rip
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by olamil34(m): 8:04pm On Mar 02
I am not going to cry
3 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by EbukaLive(m): 8:04pm On Mar 02
Our heroes... Those who have sacrifice their lives so that we can live. I appreciate you soldier and I pray that you rest in perfect peace.
Long Live The Federal Republic of Nigeria for which you have paid the ultimate price to defend, serve and protect...
X
9 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:04pm On Mar 02
May God have mercy on this nation called Nigeria, RIP brother
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by omotuntun: 8:04pm On Mar 02
ihitenansa:
When people dey run around say the world wan end
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by ehie(f): 8:05pm On Mar 02
On the 26th, I was worried abt something so minor while someone was dying,rip
5 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Suko110(m): 8:05pm On Mar 02
They re used as pawns in a chess game. RIP to a gallant solder
9 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Samirana360(m): 8:05pm On Mar 02
rip
u died lawfully
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by uchman48(m): 8:05pm On Mar 02
RIP to a gallant soldier but the most annoying fact is that is family will not be compensated for losing a bright gem like this young man
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by crismark(m): 8:05pm On Mar 02
mtchewww!!!
i stopped pitying dis military pple wen i saw hw dey handled civilians like goats...
RIP sha
7 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 8:05pm On Mar 02
They are setting them up for Boko Haram to kill.
4 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by fixedhollies(m): 8:05pm On Mar 02
I have few questions.... how does Bokoharam gets information and lay ambush to kill our soldiers? Who releases such info... Nigeria army needs purging.
RIP
3 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Ttipsy(m): 8:06pm On Mar 02
CROWNWEALTH019:obviously
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by globalresource: 8:06pm On Mar 02
Rest in perfect peacr
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Politicowizard(m): 8:07pm On Mar 02
Odiegwu! I thought presidency said boko guy have been technically /completely defeated /degraded. I think I forgot other adverbs they used.
The person below should remind me.
TO the gallant soldier, may your soul rest in peace.
TO the family of the deceased, may Almighty grant you the fortitude to bear this sudden and painful loss.
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by QuitNotice(m): 8:08pm On Mar 02
RIP man
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by DrObum(m): 8:08pm On Mar 02
RIP Gallant!
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 8:09pm On Mar 02
I am tired of typing RIP to our Soldiers..
Buhari do something to end this Messs..
Enough of this lies of been technically defeated..
Defeat them totally!!!
What am I even saying self , infact buhari come and be going , we don't want you again !!!
Stop wasting our soldiers life , they have family and children !!!
Buhari ooooooooooooooooooo
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by adeniyi3971(m): 8:10pm On Mar 02
gidgiddy:
the most stupidest post I've seen today
3 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by wallace1: 8:10pm On Mar 02
WHY YORUBA SOLDIERS NO DEY DIE?
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 8:10pm On Mar 02
my brain always auto complete "burial" as "buhari" then after noticing the sentences are not correct i will have go back again then notice BURIAL, am not joking
2 Likes
FG Declares 3-day Public Holidays To Mark Christmas, New Year / 'May Sahara Reporters Burn In Hell':Fani Kayode Blasts Sahara Reporters / Wike To Approach Amaechi On Completion Of Airport In Port Harcourt
Viewing this topic: planetx, ifyonuoha(m), DanEmakoji(m) and 14 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12