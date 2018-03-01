Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) (21411 Views)

Brave Soldier Killed By Boko Haram During Operation In A Forest In Borno. Photos / Last Facebook Post Of Soldier Who Was Killed By Boko Haram (picture) / Photo Of Soldier Killed After Boko Haram Attack On Military Zone In Borno (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: Below is the burial photo of Nigerian soldier Alfa Mike who was killed by Boko Haram in Borno on February 26,2018.May his soul RIP.Amen!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/burial-photo-of-nigerian-soldier-alfa.html?m=1 2 Shares

















i remember 1991 1991!!i remember 1991 5 Likes

rip 1 Like





RIP though He died for a useless countryRIP though 29 Likes 3 Shares

The Python dancers are one by one paying for all their crimes in Igbo land! 14 Likes 2 Shares

They are setting this guys up 2 Likes

RIP

You died like a knight of old...with gallantry and honour in active service 8 Likes 1 Share

Can't die for this country 13 Likes 2 Shares

Wasted by propaganda ,deceit and greed..Rip...just a victim of Nigeria 14 Likes 1 Share

May his soul rest in peace !

gidgiddy:

The Python dancers are one by one paying for all their crimes in Igbo land! Try to be reasonable pls Try to be reasonable pls 14 Likes 1 Share

rip

I am not going to cry 3 Likes

Our heroes... Those who have sacrifice their lives so that we can live. I appreciate you soldier and I pray that you rest in perfect peace.



Long Live The Federal Republic of Nigeria for which you have paid the ultimate price to defend, serve and protect...



X 9 Likes

May God have mercy on this nation called Nigeria, RIP brother

ihitenansa:

1991!!









i remember 1991

When people dey run around say the world wan end When people dey run around say the world wan end 1 Like

On the 26th, I was worried abt something so minor while someone was dying,rip 5 Likes

They re used as pawns in a chess game. RIP to a gallant solder 9 Likes

rip

u died lawfully

RIP to a gallant soldier but the most annoying fact is that is family will not be compensated for losing a bright gem like this young man 1 Like

mtchewww!!!



i stopped pitying dis military pple wen i saw hw dey handled civilians like goats...





RIP sha 7 Likes

They are setting them up for Boko Haram to kill. 4 Likes

I have few questions.... how does Bokoharam gets information and lay ambush to kill our soldiers? Who releases such info... Nigeria army needs purging.





RIP 3 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

He died for a useless country

RIP though obviously obviously 2 Likes

Rest in perfect peacr

Odiegwu! I thought presidency said boko guy have been technically /completely defeated /degraded. I think I forgot other adverbs they used.



The person below should remind me.



TO the gallant soldier, may your soul rest in peace.



TO the family of the deceased, may Almighty grant you the fortitude to bear this sudden and painful loss. 2 Likes

RIP man

RIP Gallant!





Buhari do something to end this Messs..



Enough of this lies of been technically defeated..



Defeat them totally!!!





What am I even saying self , infact buhari come and be going , we don't want you again !!!



Stop wasting our soldiers life , they have family and children !!!



Buhari ooooooooooooooooooo I am tired of typing RIP to our Soldiers..Buhari do something to end this Messs..Enough of this lies of been technically defeated..Defeat them totally!!!What am I even saying self, infact buhari come and be going , we don't want you again !!!Stop wasting our soldiers life , they have family and children !!!Buhari ooooooooooooooooooo 1 Like

gidgiddy:

The Python dancers are one by one paying for all their crimes in Igbo land!



the most stupidest post I've seen today the most stupidest post I've seen today 3 Likes

WHY YORUBA SOLDIERS NO DEY DIE? 1 Like