Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by zoba88: 7:28pm On Mar 02
Below is the burial photo of Nigerian soldier Alfa Mike who was killed by Boko Haram in Borno on February 26,2018.May his soul RIP.Amen!


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/burial-photo-of-nigerian-soldier-alfa.html?m=1

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by ihitenansa: 7:34pm On Mar 02
1991!!







i remember 1991 embarassed

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by elvischukie(m): 7:47pm On Mar 02
rip

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:49pm On Mar 02
He died for a useless country

RIP though cry

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by gidgiddy: 7:50pm On Mar 02
The Python dancers are one by one paying for all their crimes in Igbo land!

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Optional09: 7:50pm On Mar 02
They are setting this guys up

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Sweetcollins: 8:03pm On Mar 02
RIP
You died like a knight of old...with gallantry and honour in active service

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by MRAKBEE(m): 8:03pm On Mar 02
Can't die for this country

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by ehie(f): 8:03pm On Mar 02
Wasted by propaganda ,deceit and greed..Rip...just a victim of Nigeria

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:03pm On Mar 02
May his soul rest in peace !
Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Suko110(m): 8:03pm On Mar 02
gidgiddy:
The Python dancers are one by one paying for all their crimes in Igbo land!
Try to be reasonable pls

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by mayowascholar(m): 8:04pm On Mar 02
rip
Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by olamil34(m): 8:04pm On Mar 02
I am not going to cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by EbukaLive(m): 8:04pm On Mar 02
Our heroes... Those who have sacrifice their lives so that we can live. I appreciate you soldier and I pray that you rest in perfect peace.

Long Live The Federal Republic of Nigeria for which you have paid the ultimate price to defend, serve and protect...

X

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:04pm On Mar 02
May God have mercy on this nation called Nigeria, RIP brother
Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by omotuntun: 8:04pm On Mar 02
ihitenansa:
1991!!




i remember 1991 embarassed

When people dey run around say the world wan end

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by ehie(f): 8:05pm On Mar 02
On the 26th, I was worried abt something so minor while someone was dying,rip

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Suko110(m): 8:05pm On Mar 02
They re used as pawns in a chess game. RIP to a gallant solder

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Samirana360(m): 8:05pm On Mar 02
rip
u died lawfully
Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by uchman48(m): 8:05pm On Mar 02
RIP to a gallant soldier but the most annoying fact is that is family will not be compensated for losing a bright gem like this young man

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by crismark(m): 8:05pm On Mar 02
mtchewww!!!

i stopped pitying dis military pple wen i saw hw dey handled civilians like goats...


RIP sha

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 8:05pm On Mar 02
They are setting them up for Boko Haram to kill.

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by fixedhollies(m): 8:05pm On Mar 02
I have few questions.... how does Bokoharam gets information and lay ambush to kill our soldiers? Who releases such info... Nigeria army needs purging.


RIP

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Ttipsy(m): 8:06pm On Mar 02
CROWNWEALTH019:
He died for a useless country
RIP though cry
obviously

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by globalresource: 8:06pm On Mar 02
Rest in perfect peacr
Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by Politicowizard(m): 8:07pm On Mar 02
Odiegwu! I thought presidency said boko guy have been technically /completely defeated /degraded. I think I forgot other adverbs they used.

The person below should remind me.

TO the gallant soldier, may your soul rest in peace.

TO the family of the deceased, may Almighty grant you the fortitude to bear this sudden and painful loss.

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by QuitNotice(m): 8:08pm On Mar 02
RIP man
Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by DrObum(m): 8:08pm On Mar 02
RIP Gallant!
Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 8:09pm On Mar 02
I am tired of typing RIP to our Soldiers..

Buhari do something to end this Messs..

Enough of this lies of been technically defeated..

Defeat them totally!!!


What am I even saying self angry, infact buhari come and be going , we don't want you again !!!

Stop wasting our soldiers life , they have family and children !!!

Buhari ooooooooooooooooooo

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by adeniyi3971(m): 8:10pm On Mar 02
gidgiddy:
The Python dancers are one by one paying for all their crimes in Igbo land!


the most stupidest post I've seen today

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by wallace1: 8:10pm On Mar 02
WHY YORUBA SOLDIERS NO DEY DIE?

Re: Burial Poster Of Soldier Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 8:10pm On Mar 02
my brain always auto complete "burial" as "buhari" then after noticing the sentences are not correct i will have go back again then notice BURIAL, am not joking

(0) (1) (Reply)

