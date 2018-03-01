₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,969,333 members, 4,113,464 topics. Date: Saturday, 03 March 2018 at 02:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep (25639 Views)
Senator Fatai Buhari Prostrates For Governor Ajimobi (Photos) / El-rufai's Fan Constructs A Wooden Plane For Governor In Kaduna (Photos) / Fayose Gifts His Brother, Isaac Hummer Jeep On His Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by BoneBlogger(m): 7:47pm On Mar 02
Hon Prince Chief Michael Diden a.k.a Ejele, the lawmaker representing Warri North constituency in the Delta state House of Assembly is at it again. The lawmaker who has been consistently supporting Delta governor, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa - has thrown his weight behind the governor by supporting his re-election with ten thousand (10,000) customized plate numbers.
Hon Prince Chief Michael Diden who is a Delta South Senatorial hopeful - also customized his Hummer Jeep to show solidarity.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/hon-prince-chief-michael-diden-customizes-hummer-jeep-for-okowa.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by BoneBlogger(m): 7:47pm On Mar 02
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by elvischukie(m): 7:48pm On Mar 02
bunch of illiterates, wasting money on irrelevant things, this country is a mess
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by powerkey: 7:51pm On Mar 02
misplaced priority
10 Likes
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by powerkey: 7:51pm On Mar 02
misplaced priority..
7 Likes
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by adekennis(m): 8:14pm On Mar 02
Awon Ashiere!!!
9 Likes
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by shadrach77: 8:14pm On Mar 02
Foolishness
12 Likes
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by Amirullaha(m): 8:15pm On Mar 02
It's his money so I have nothing more to say...
Even if the money is looted, it still belong to him...
Make God bless everyone's hustle that's it...
3 Likes
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by Mayor38(m): 8:16pm On Mar 02
Rubbish....
Next post please
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by Mayydayy(m): 8:16pm On Mar 02
Evangelist
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by ABINTUK(m): 8:16pm On Mar 02
The man is an animal.
2 Likes
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by Goahead(m): 8:17pm On Mar 02
The man is an imp
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by wilsonm(f): 8:17pm On Mar 02
k
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by omotuntun: 8:17pm On Mar 02
This is why Nigeria might not move forward any year soon
1 Like
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by ikaboy: 8:18pm On Mar 02
Failed man
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by Ushiefrank(m): 8:18pm On Mar 02
Ok
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by piagetskinner(m): 8:21pm On Mar 02
brainless politicians
it is only when they want to get reelected into office that u see them eager to spend money on frivolities....
tell them to repair the roads or construct new ones provide portable water and standard health care services or even pay workers salaries that have been suffering day and night to meet the needs of their families they won't...thunder fire all of una there
2 Likes
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by RexTramadol1(m): 8:21pm On Mar 02
As I Neva buy car, make I face front
1 Like
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by nairavsdollars(f): 8:21pm On Mar 02
Eye service at its peak
1 Like
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by whiteboyswag: 8:21pm On Mar 02
A lawmaker thats suppose to be for the people and a nightmare to the governor is now the one ass licking governor. He is suppose to keep the governor on his feet. Nonsense!!!
2 Likes
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by africansunite(m): 8:21pm On Mar 02
ooooooooooooh!
where's sonsomegrigbo now?
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by edgecution(m): 8:22pm On Mar 02
powerkey:
How? That's his priority. What's yours?
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by Mesutlewy(m): 8:24pm On Mar 02
vultures
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by chuksjuve(m): 8:24pm On Mar 02
Sycophancy at its peak!
Where did this man come from?
Did he not think it through to have channeled such funds to his local constituent rather than embark on such meaningless jamboree ?
Nigeria is finished!!!!
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by ferdybillion(m): 8:24pm On Mar 02
now tell me what that illiterate is going to do there? just to disgrace us evangelist my a$$
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by udi4eva(m): 8:25pm On Mar 02
I'm not even pained by these politicians actions. What pains me is that there are still youths who wouldn't see anything wrong in all these and still support them.
2 Likes
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by Mrkumareze(m): 8:25pm On Mar 02
Let him go and finish his case with EFCC. I know one of his property by asaba onitsha express way under seal
2 Likes
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by Suko110(m): 8:26pm On Mar 02
Nah him business
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by Nigeriadondie1: 8:26pm On Mar 02
That is where the allowances for constituency projects goes to.
Hopeless nation.
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by bewla(m): 8:28pm On Mar 02
y
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by Jethrolite(m): 8:30pm On Mar 02
BoneBlogger:Na only the hummer you see? How much will you pay me to snap the entire fleet?
|Re: "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep by fistonati(m): 8:30pm On Mar 02
After selling their peoples out they sell their conscience as well. barbaric nation called nigeria.
PDP Accuses Buhari Of ‘official Terrorism'. Premium Times. / Inside The Massive Money Laundering In Nigeria’s National Assembly-Premium Times / Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President
Viewing this topic: Smartjob1(f), martin22 and 16 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13