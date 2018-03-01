Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Okowa For Governor" Number Plate: Michael Diden Customizes His Hummer Jeep (25639 Views)

Hon Prince Chief Michael Diden who is a Delta South Senatorial hopeful - also customized his Hummer Jeep to show solidarity.



Source; Hon Prince Chief Michael Diden a.k.a Ejele, the lawmaker representing Warri North constituency in the Delta state House of Assembly is at it again. The lawmaker who has been consistently supporting Delta governor, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa - has thrown his weight behind the governor by supporting his re-election with ten thousand (10,000) customized plate numbers.Hon Prince Chief Michael Diden who is a Delta South Senatorial hopeful - also customized his Hummer Jeep to show solidarity.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/hon-prince-chief-michael-diden-customizes-hummer-jeep-for-okowa.html 1 Like 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

bunch of illiterates, wasting money on irrelevant things, this country is a mess 11 Likes 3 Shares

misplaced priority 10 Likes

misplaced priority.. 7 Likes

Awon Ashiere!!! 9 Likes

Foolishness 12 Likes

It's his money so I have nothing more to say...

Even if the money is looted, it still belong to him...

Make God bless everyone's hustle that's it... 3 Likes

Rubbish....

Next post please 2 Likes 1 Share

Evangelist 8 Likes 1 Share

The man is an animal. 2 Likes

The man is an imp

This is why Nigeria might not move forward any year soon 1 Like

Failed man

brainless politicians





it is only when they want to get reelected into office that u see them eager to spend money on frivolities....







tell them to repair the roads or construct new ones provide portable water and standard health care services or even pay workers salaries that have been suffering day and night to meet the needs of their families they won't...thunder fire all of una there 2 Likes

As I Neva buy car, make I face front 1 Like

Eye service at its peak 1 Like

A lawmaker thats suppose to be for the people and a nightmare to the governor is now the one ass licking governor. He is suppose to keep the governor on his feet. Nonsense!!! 2 Likes

where's sonsomegrigbo now?

powerkey:

misplaced priority..

How? That's his priority. What's yours? How? That's his priority. What's yours?

vultures

Sycophancy at its peak!



Where did this man come from?



Did he not think it through to have channeled such funds to his local constituent rather than embark on such meaningless jamboree ?





Nigeria is finished!!!!

evangelist my a$$ now tell me what that illiterate is going to do there? just to disgrace usevangelist my a$$

I'm not even pained by these politicians actions. What pains me is that there are still youths who wouldn't see anything wrong in all these and still support them. 2 Likes

Let him go and finish his case with EFCC. I know one of his property by asaba onitsha express way under seal 2 Likes

Nah him business

That is where the allowances for constituency projects goes to.

Hopeless nation. That is where the allowances for constituency projects goes to.Hopeless nation.

BoneBlogger:

