One of the biggest lie the church tells us is that everything bad stern from the village. Lies!



Everything bad actually stern from the city. Where in your village do you see brotels. Where do you see ritual among people of thesame communities. The people who are not paying salaries, where are they from? ..the bad roads that cause deaths.. no pastor see it this way. You know why? Cause we all love the cities. And anything we love, we can make a good case for. Wereas anything we hate, we ascribe negative attributes to.



Weather deliberate or not. There is a need to seperate us from our roots. Many of us are thinking is a good thing because of attributions of so much negatives to our roots If we know the truth, we won't give ministers money. Rather, we will use those money to help the poor in our villages. We will build schools like old missionaries did. For they have shown us tye way. We will build hospitals we will help them with new ways of growing food. We will love them. We will have purpose true purpose.



Don't let the preachers seperate you from your root. We are all afraid of backwardness. But that definition we have stored in our minds is wrong. True backwardness is knowing all we know and not be able to impact it were it is needed the most.Like moses, we must go and see the state of our people ourselves.



We have not been vex enough. At the level of poverty we see or oppression. Now that we are educated, we must use it to help our people. Witches thing is not true. No one can kill a good man. It's not possible. The earth itself will revolt against that klling. I tell you truth. Free your mind with love. True love conquers all.



There are no witch in your villages. Just your mind. If the early missionaries can leave their safe abode and come down here. Travelling many sea. They did not for once think us evil. What is your excuse not to help your own.



I pray we all free our minds someday from this bondage we have been place by this preachers. God forgive them if they are not aware.