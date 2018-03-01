₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,969,333 members, 4,113,462 topics. Date: Saturday, 03 March 2018 at 02:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) (42854 Views)
Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cows Killed In Plateau State (Disturbing Photos) / Man Rapes His Wife's Niece In Warri, Delta State (Disturbing Photos) / 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by zoba88: 7:53pm On Mar 02
According to the story shares by Chinonso,aan died on top of palm tree in Ubommiri, Mbaitoli LGA of Imo state.What a strange occurrence!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/man-dies-on-top-of-palm-tree-in.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by zoba88: 7:53pm On Mar 02
1 Like
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by ihitenansa: 7:54pm On Mar 02
most likely a cardiac arrest
9 Likes
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by zoba88: 7:54pm On Mar 02
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 7:55pm On Mar 02
probably fighting over the farm land,and den the village strong man planted, otumophor there
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by Toosure70: 7:58pm On Mar 02
God have mercy.
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 8:17pm On Mar 02
Death everywhere!!
No good news at all .
RIP to the dead ..
God have mercy
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by Victorakats(m): 8:18pm On Mar 02
A lot of theories may suffice about his death.
1. It could be a case of a snake bite or poisonous animal
2. It could be that of shock/fear and ultimately stress emanating from the reaction to the what he saw.
3. It could also be as a result of pre-existing health condition showing up at odd place.
4. It could also be an external attack from a stranger leaving him defenceless.
But then, living is a huge risk... It takes grace to fight life's battles.
Pray that God will comfort his family for this painful loss.
61 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 8:18pm On Mar 02
.
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by KOPT55: 8:18pm On Mar 02
Not a good way to die but still some people have hurriedly ascribed spiritual causes for the death.
He was most likely bitten by a snake. I come from that region and there are some venmous snakes that live in palm and raffia trees.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 8:19pm On Mar 02
Rip to the dead...
To those saying its not a natural death; what if it is natural
1 Like
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 8:19pm On Mar 02
Flatinos...they have killed him over land matter
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by ajoyeleke(m): 8:19pm On Mar 02
E Don dey swell on top d tree set
Abi na my eyes
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by sabama007(f): 8:20pm On Mar 02
IMO state is becoming Zimbabwe where strange things happen...
May God forgive his sins
2 Likes
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by akeentech(m): 8:20pm On Mar 02
We thank God for this good omen
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by Yesbody: 8:21pm On Mar 02
I am very sure that he must have been bitten by a deadly snake on the palm tree, nowadays people don't just climb trees anyhow , safety measures is always considered before climbing may his soul rest in peace
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by udi4eva(m): 8:21pm On Mar 02
2 Likes
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by Ekejoestar(m): 8:22pm On Mar 02
K
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by ezegenigbonine: 8:23pm On Mar 02
Village ppl
1 Like
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by Evince(m): 8:24pm On Mar 02
Could be snake bite which led to instant cardiac arrest or could be straight heart attack. Nothing like juju
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by sammylink: 8:25pm On Mar 02
Magun (don't climb)
2 Likes
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by Reggio: 8:26pm On Mar 02
Eyaaaaa life short ooo. But fear village pipou ah swear. But why the guy dey do one corner on top that palm tree na .
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by busky101(m): 8:26pm On Mar 02
Maybe he saw his wife somewhere having 3some with some young men Nothing kills faster than a cheating wife..
1 Like
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 8:27pm On Mar 02
Died in search of food for the family, the only resting place for a man is his grave.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by Kotodoctor: 8:27pm On Mar 02
One of the biggest lie the church tells us is that everything bad stern from the village. Lies!
Everything bad actually stern from the city. Where in your village do you see brotels. Where do you see ritual among people of thesame communities. The people who are not paying salaries, where are they from? ..the bad roads that cause deaths.. no pastor see it this way. You know why? Cause we all love the cities. And anything we love, we can make a good case for. Wereas anything we hate, we ascribe negative attributes to.
Weather deliberate or not. There is a need to seperate us from our roots. Many of us are thinking is a good thing because of attributions of so much negatives to our roots If we know the truth, we won't give ministers money. Rather, we will use those money to help the poor in our villages. We will build schools like old missionaries did. For they have shown us tye way. We will build hospitals we will help them with new ways of growing food. We will love them. We will have purpose true purpose.
Don't let the preachers seperate you from your root. We are all afraid of backwardness. But that definition we have stored in our minds is wrong. True backwardness is knowing all we know and not be able to impact it were it is needed the most.Like moses, we must go and see the state of our people ourselves.
We have not been vex enough. At the level of poverty we see or oppression. Now that we are educated, we must use it to help our people. Witches thing is not true. No one can kill a good man. It's not possible. The earth itself will revolt against that klling. I tell you truth. Free your mind with love. True love conquers all.
There are no witch in your villages. Just your mind. If the early missionaries can leave their safe abode and come down here. Travelling many sea. They did not for once think us evil. What is your excuse not to help your own.
I pray we all free our minds someday from this bondage we have been place by this preachers. God forgive them if they are not aware.
6 Likes
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by IAmSkinny: 8:28pm On Mar 02
So tragic. My his soul rest in peace. Help a Nairalander fight jumia Nigeria the cooperate scammers organization. Follow this thread http://www.nairaland.com/4376940/jumia-affiliate-scam-please-nairalander
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by HazzanTazzan(m): 8:28pm On Mar 02
Seriously? Na juju or Wetin?
Advertisement they say is the soul of any successful business.
Digital market has taken business publicity to a whole new level using media like Facebook, Instagram and the likes.
For shikini 2000 naira, you can get your business known to over 12000 active Nigerian followers on Instagram directly and to a lot more indirectly via reposts by our followers.
Note: This is a promo package and offer valid for limited slots.
Click whatsapp link below to confirm the follower base of the IG account
1 Like
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by loveth360(f): 8:29pm On Mar 02
Na yellowbar charm they used kill an.
1 Like
|Re: Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) by moscobabs(m): 8:29pm On Mar 02
That's Magun
Manhood Of Man Who Gave Crippled Beggar Money At Ikeja Vanishes - Instagram User / Matharoo Sisters Exit Nigeria: Lewd Pictures Of Randy Billionaires Still Intact / Three Robbers Crushed To Death While Attempting To Rob On The Highway
Viewing this topic: blogbaby(f), GflexNG(m), Ghost01(m), Superbo155(m), Yahushua, pendragon35(m), SACI(f), Guest1 and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22