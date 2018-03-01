Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad (14051 Views)

A few days after Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Minister of State for Healh, Osagie Ehanire came under fire for receiving Yusuf Buhari after his medical trip, video of his arrival at Aso Rock has emerged.



Many had decried the presence of the duo at the State House and wondered if the two office holders had no important engagements.



In the video, Yusuf was seen closely followed by a man who appears to be guiding his left arm.



As he entered a room, he walked straight to his father, President Buhari.



Both greeted and spoke for some seconds.



Others seen in the footage were Yusuf’s mother and First Lady, Aisha Buhari, one of his sisters and Governor Bello.



watch the video below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsCjugmIdhU



Yusuf and his friend, Bashir Gwandu, were severely injured along Gwarimpa road in Abuja on December 26, 2017.



He was initially admitted at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja where he received immediate treatment.



The development caused Aisha to be place on bed rest as she suffered high blood pressure.









wetin we go use am do? 5 Likes

all this prayer worriors you na prayer nor wo4k cause you ask amiss

Sycophancy in Display!



Yahaya Bello is a SYCOPHANT...! 32 Likes 3 Shares

Our president would at least wear a bathroom Slipper's na...



D mahn is just too simple with his lifestyle...



Btw thank God for bringing back his son safe....



But money good sha,my cousin had a similar accident in 2013,that guy spent over one year in Abu teaching hospital... 5 Likes

This Yahaya Bello will just be perambulating the whole of Abuja looking for ways to lick Buhari's shoes instead of staying in his state to attend to his duties.



What a disaster..!



Bello is one of the reasons why Buhari should never win a second term. 45 Likes 1 Share

Wellcome back how bout the second injured man 3 Likes 2 Shares

Money good ooo 1 Like

please where is yusufs friend o? 4 Likes

yahaya bello is a USELESS GOV 15 Likes 1 Share

Congrats to the Buhari family for Yusuf's recovery. May affliction not arise the second time cos since Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999, the first family has always lost someone while occupying that seat.



That being said, I think President Buhari should equip at least one public hospital in each geo-political zone to deal with health emergencies faced by his son and himself. It should be his legacy in the health sector.



As for Mr. Yahaya Bello, I don't think his job description as Governor of Kogi state includes being the houseboy of the Buhari family. Nevertheless, since he has found his true calling as a domestic servant, he'll soon be kicked out to continue his domestic duties with the Buhari family in Daura. 9 Likes 1 Share

Useless people 1 Like

With the kind prayer Nigerians have been praying against this boy and his father, I am surprised he survived.



Meaning God's way is not that of man. 8 Likes

Where is Bashir Gwandu? 1 Like 1 Share

Make them go repair our health sectors and stop flying out 4 treatment all d time 3 Likes

the way they treated ths news like his the first to have had an accident. anyways niaja news nah for big men alone 1 Like

Thank God he survived.



I dont see why anyone should wish for a mother to lose her child.



when i look at my mum and see those silent pains in her eyes and hrt..., Then, i can imagine what another mother will go through too.



May we all never have any reason to shed tears. 5 Likes

Yahaya Bello High service. Go and concentrate on ur state 2 Likes

This yahaya Bello Shabi lick babu ass wella 2 Likes

Yahaya Bello 1 Like

Does it mean the Nigeria doctors are not qualified?



Shame 2 Likes

eleojo23:

This Yahaya Bello will just be perambulating the whole of Abuja looking for ways to lick Buhari's shoes instead of staying in his state to attend to his duties.



What a disaster..! FAYOSE that stays in his state what did he do for his people? FAYOSE that stays in his state what did he do for his people? 1 Like

Is anyone there even speaking english. I am happy that the first son is hale and hearty. However how long do our leaders have to keep treating themselves in the best of the best in Nigeria or overseas. I wonder how many Nigerians can afford Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja not to talk of flying to Germany. This same yusuf had his university education in europe. Treatment europe. treatment of his father europe.Ladies and Gentlemen, where is the hope of the general hospitals and nigerian universities ? 1 Like

Yahaya Bello is the number one person that should be voted out in 2019 5 Likes