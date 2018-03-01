₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by ClintGist(f): 10:20am
A few days after Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Minister of State for Healh, Osagie Ehanire came under fire for receiving Yusuf Buhari after his medical trip, video of his arrival at Aso Rock has emerged.
Many had decried the presence of the duo at the State House and wondered if the two office holders had no important engagements.
In the video, Yusuf was seen closely followed by a man who appears to be guiding his left arm.
As he entered a room, he walked straight to his father, President Buhari.
Both greeted and spoke for some seconds.
Others seen in the footage were Yusuf’s mother and First Lady, Aisha Buhari, one of his sisters and Governor Bello.
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsCjugmIdhU
Yusuf and his friend, Bashir Gwandu, were severely injured along Gwarimpa road in Abuja on December 26, 2017.
He was initially admitted at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja where he received immediate treatment.
The development caused Aisha to be place on bed rest as she suffered high blood pressure.
source http://www.clintgist.com/watch-video-buhari-aisha-gov-bello-welcoming-yusuf-emerges/
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by ClintGist(f): 10:20am
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by ihitenansa: 10:21am
lol
wetin we go use am do?
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by izospindle(m): 10:25am
all this prayer worriors you na prayer nor wo4k cause you ask amiss
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by PRYCE(m): 11:09am
Sycophancy in Display!
Yahaya Bello is a SYCOPHANT...!
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by vecman222(m): 12:31pm
Our president would at least wear a bathroom Slipper's na...
D mahn is just too simple with his lifestyle...
Btw thank God for bringing back his son safe....
But money good sha,my cousin had a similar accident in 2013,that guy spent over one year in Abu teaching hospital...
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by eleojo23: 12:31pm
This Yahaya Bello will just be perambulating the whole of Abuja looking for ways to lick Buhari's shoes instead of staying in his state to attend to his duties.
What a disaster..!
Bello is one of the reasons why Buhari should never win a second term.
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by momodub: 12:31pm
Wellcome back how bout the second injured man
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by afbstrategies: 12:31pm
Ok
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by mcayomind(m): 12:31pm
Money good ooo
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by drunkpunk(m): 12:31pm
please where is yusufs friend o?
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by tobtap: 12:32pm
yahaya bello is a USELESS GOV
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by MrMcJay(m): 12:32pm
Congrats to the Buhari family for Yusuf's recovery. May affliction not arise the second time cos since Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999, the first family has always lost someone while occupying that seat.
That being said, I think President Buhari should equip at least one public hospital in each geo-political zone to deal with health emergencies faced by his son and himself. It should be his legacy in the health sector.
As for Mr. Yahaya Bello, I don't think his job description as Governor of Kogi state includes being the houseboy of the Buhari family. Nevertheless, since he has found his true calling as a domestic servant, he'll soon be kicked out to continue his domestic duties with the Buhari family in Daura.
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by 1stolax: 12:32pm
Useless people
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by TrumporIdie: 12:32pm
With the kind prayer Nigerians have been praying against this boy and his father, I am surprised he survived.
Meaning God's way is not that of man.
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by obaataaokpaewu: 12:32pm
Where is Bashir Gwandu?
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by asawanathegreat(m): 12:34pm
Make them go repair our health sectors and stop flying out 4 treatment all d time
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by rickyrex(m): 12:34pm
the way they treated ths news like his the first to have had an accident. anyways niaja news nah for big men alone
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by missbronze(f): 12:35pm
Thank God he survived.
I dont see why anyone should wish for a mother to lose her child.
when i look at my mum and see those silent pains in her eyes and hrt..., Then, i can imagine what another mother will go through too.
May we all never have any reason to shed tears.
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by yeyeboi(m): 12:35pm
So ??
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by justdivine: 12:36pm
Yahaya Bello High service. Go and concentrate on ur state
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by pat077: 12:36pm
This yahaya Bello Shabi lick babu ass wella
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by BafanaBafana: 12:36pm
Yahaya Bello
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by lordsharks(m): 12:36pm
Welcome back
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by OnyeOGA(m): 12:36pm
Does it mean the Nigeria doctors are not qualified?
Shame
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by yarimo(m): 12:36pm
eleojo23:FAYOSE that stays in his state what did he do for his people?
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by Lyoncrescent: 12:36pm
Is anyone there even speaking english. I am happy that the first son is hale and hearty. However how long do our leaders have to keep treating themselves in the best of the best in Nigeria or overseas. I wonder how many Nigerians can afford Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja not to talk of flying to Germany. This same yusuf had his university education in europe. Treatment europe. treatment of his father europe.Ladies and Gentlemen, where is the hope of the general hospitals and nigerian universities ?
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by AfroSisi(f): 12:37pm
Yahaya Bello is the number one person that should be voted out in 2019
|Re: Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad by slightlyMad(f): 12:37pm
and the yeye son too dey shine teeth like dindinrin
You had to fly the spoilt son of a cattle rearer abroad for treatment in another country.
I wish these countries ban Nigerian politicians and their families from accessing healthcare abroad.
maybe, just maybe they will improve healthcare systems across the nation,
what is the fate of Nigerians who can't afford such overseas treatment
and you call yourself a president.
