Below are remains of Fulani people brutally killed by Mambilla militia men while performing prayer (Magrib) at their home village of Yerimaru in Sarduna LGA of Taraba state.Some of the victims are Alhaji Aliyu,Jika Gidado,Ibrahim Ja'e Gagarau,Malam Ahijo's driver and Malam Idrisa aka Idi Daneji.Malam Abdu Dujire and others sustained injuries.The attack lasted from March 1st to March 2nd.

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/mambilla-militia-attack-fulani-people.html?m=1 more more

this manbila people are deadly thats one of the worst ways to kill someone cutting the veils in his heals you will die painfully slow 5 Likes

Failed nation.spits 28 Likes

Just divide this country let everyone go their separate ways.



No need joining north with South or Middle belt 35 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari, APC, Lie Mohammed may devil punish all of you including the stunted evil afonja that voted in this disaster govt.



Spits on all of you!



What a shythole country, I'm off to Burundi







Oh! Na foolani dem kill? Una well-done ooo! The bushmeat don hunt hunter! 55 Likes 3 Shares









Divide this poo hole 20 Likes 1 Share

It can only happen in a shithole. 16 Likes 1 Share

with the way fulani's kill innocent people as if its their destiny to kill, I tend to have less pity on them when they are being killed too..how wish benue people can be like this mabilla people, fulani's would have been the ones preaching peace.. 69 Likes 4 Shares

northu! 9 Likes 1 Share

So who still thinks that IPOB who never killed anyone is a terrorist organization? 62 Likes 1 Share

so who still thinks that IPOB who never killed anyone is a terrorist organization?

Only stunted, evil and envious afonja thinks so Only stunted, evil and envious afonja thinks so 68 Likes 9 Shares

Ok... I really like it!

Soldiers will soon come after the mambila youth 10 Likes

Killing is embedded in islam 4 Likes 2 Shares

Government should proactively Deploy to forestall reprisals 4 Likes

Tit,tat

Tit,tat

Tit tit

Tat tat.



Evil on Both sides.

Evil spurn.



Tit, tat! 4 Likes





Nigeria is indeed a messed up country...



No value for life at all... Op, Please add graphic picture to the title of your topic...Nigeria is indeed a messed up country...No value for life at all... 5 Likes

When did this happen?





When we say this county is backward, some mumu go dey abuse us 6 Likes

Afonjas looking at this will be smiling and saying to themselves....this is good, that's why we want this country to continue for more blood to flow. To them, these killings are nothing, they are just like skull mining. Wicked things! 36 Likes 4 Shares

This mambila people get skushi for head o o I think say Na only Fulani people get monopoly for killing 8 Likes

Afonjas looking at this will be smiling and saying to themselves....this is good, that's why we want this country to continue for more blood to flow. To them, these killings are nothing, they are just like skull mining. Wicked things! Ori awon to nie buru. Ori awon to nie buru. 34 Likes 1 Share

My friend,a churchian,met me at gbagada estate,here in lagos ,was gladly narating how he killed fulani herdsmen in a reprisal attack back in the forest in benue state,two weeks after fulani herdsmen killed 73 benue indigenes ,



fellow NLanders , to seperate in peace or to foist unity and the killing continues on helpless people ？

pls ask PMB,VP,,LAIR MO’D to decide before 2019





Watch the speedy response by the military. The anointed ones have been killed, and there must be a reprisal.



That a thread such as this can quickly degenerate into tribal mudslinging between Igbos and Yorubas is simply amazing. We have so many hopeless foolz in the country. 7 Likes

�FIRE 4 FIRE � 1 Like 1 Share

too badh