|Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by stephenduru: 10:27am
Below are remains of Fulani people brutally killed by Mambilla militia men while performing prayer (Magrib) at their home village of Yerimaru in Sarduna LGA of Taraba state.Some of the victims are Alhaji Aliyu,Jika Gidado,Ibrahim Ja'e Gagarau,
Malam Ahijo's driver and Malam Idrisa aka Idi Daneji.Malam Abdu Dujire and others sustained injuries.The attack lasted from March 1st to March 2nd.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/mambilla-militia-attack-fulani-people.html?m=1
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by stephenduru: 10:29am
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by stephenduru: 10:29am
stephenduru:more
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by izospindle(m): 10:30am
this manbila people are deadly thats one of the worst ways to kill someone cutting the veils in his heals you will die painfully slow
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by overall90: 10:34am
Failed nation.spits
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by TheKingIsHere: 10:35am
Just divide this country let everyone go their separate ways.
No need joining north with South or Middle belt
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by madridguy(m): 10:41am
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by madapcmod: 10:42am
Buhari, APC, Lie Mohammed may devil punish all of you including the stunted evil afonja that voted in this disaster govt.
Spits on all of you!
What a shythole country, I'm off to Burundi
Oh! Na foolani dem kill? Una well-done ooo! The bushmeat don hunt hunter!
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by SPius: 10:43am
Divide this poo hole
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by lastmessenger: 10:45am
It can only happen in a shithole.
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by eneojoedu(m): 10:46am
with the way fulani's kill innocent people as if its their destiny to kill, I tend to have less pity on them when they are being killed too..how wish benue people can be like this mabilla people, fulani's would have been the ones preaching peace..
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by Nairalanddist: 10:47am
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by ihitenansa: 10:47am
northu!
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by gidgiddy: 10:54am
So who still thinks that IPOB who never killed anyone is a terrorist organization?
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by madapcmod: 10:56am
gidgiddy:
Only stunted, evil and envious afonja thinks so
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by Willybos(m): 11:08am
Ok... I really like it!
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by annnikky(f): 11:10am
Soldiers will soon come after the mambila youth
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by princechurchill(m): 11:11am
Killing is embedded in islam
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by usba: 11:14am
Government should proactively Deploy to forestall reprisals
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by wakaman: 11:16am
Tit,tat
Tit,tat
Tit tit
Tat tat.
Evil on Both sides.
Evil spurn.
Tit, tat!
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by potbelly(m): 11:16am
Op, Please add graphic picture to the title of your topic...
Nigeria is indeed a messed up country...
No value for life at all...
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by omololu2020(m): 11:16am
When did this happen?
When we say this county is backward, some mumu go dey abuse us
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by benben1000: 11:17am
Afonjas looking at this will be smiling and saying to themselves....this is good, that's why we want this country to continue for more blood to flow. To them, these killings are nothing, they are just like skull mining. Wicked things!
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by emmykey0128(m): 11:53am
This mambila people get skushi for head o o I think say Na only Fulani people get monopoly for killing
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by wizzakosh(m): 12:03pm
benben1000:Ori awon to nie buru.
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by vikithor(m): 12:03pm
My friend,a churchian,met me at gbagada estate,here in lagos ,was gladly narating how he killed fulani herdsmen in a reprisal attack back in the forest in benue state,two weeks after fulani herdsmen killed 73 benue indigenes ,
fellow NLanders , to seperate in peace or to foist unity and the killing continues on helpless people ？
pls ask PMB,VP,,LAIR MO’D to decide before 2019
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by Professor101(m): 12:39pm
SO SAD NIGERIA CANNOT PROVIDE SECURITY TO POOR MASSES
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by whirlwind7(m): 12:40pm
Watch the speedy response by the military. The anointed ones have been killed, and there must be a reprisal.
That a thread such as this can quickly degenerate into tribal mudslinging between Igbos and Yorubas is simply amazing. We have so many hopeless foolz in the country.
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by paymentvoucher: 12:40pm
�FIRE 4 FIRE �
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by mayowascholar(m): 12:40pm
too badh
|Re: Mambilla Militia Attack Fulani People In Taraba, Kill & Injure Many (Graphic Pic by Ezedon(m): 12:40pm
Good news
