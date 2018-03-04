₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 04 March 2018 at 02:36 AM
Politics / Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme
|Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by agbotikuyo(f): 1:41pm On Mar 03
Bumper package for Traders as Ugwuanyi re-launches Empowerment Scheme
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration has announced the second phase of the Enugu State Traders Empowerment Scheme with an annual bumper package of N120 million instead of the previous N60 million, to assist the traders in the state grow their various businesses, representing twice the earlier amount.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, explained that in the new scheme 200 genuine traders will now win N5 million every month as against 100 traders in the last scheme.
Barr.Ogbu-Nwobodo stated that the state government added additional 17 markets to the existing 37 to ensure that the empowerment scheme reaches out to every nook and cranny of the state for more winners to benefit, accordingly.
He added that the contents of the new scheme reflect the firm commitment of Gov. Ugwuanyi to the wellbeing of the people as well as the reactivation of the state’s economy, stressing the outcome of the first phase of the scheme was impressive as “genuine traders who have been forgotten in the past were remembered”.
According to him, “the first phase of this all important Enugu Traders Empowerment Scheme was all involving. Genuine traders were present at the events and participated fully. No fraud was recorded. It was so successful that only genuine traders won. The lessons we learnt from the previous will be improved on in this second phase to assist more traders grow their various businesses. The council after reviewing the exercise said that it must continue because of its positive impact on the traders and the economy of the state”.
Barr. Ogbu-Nwobodo noted that a few winners of the scheme have not come to collect their money and advised traders to crosscheck with the leaders of their various markets to find if they won or not, adding that the names of those who have not claimed their money will soon be made public in the media.
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji disclosed that the council in continuation of the state government’s efforts towards urban and rural roads rehabilitation and construction programme awarded contract for the construction of Omuoha- Obuoffia-Awkunanaw road in Nkanu West Local Government Area and Enugu-Abakaliki (Eke-Obinagu junction) – Onunweneabo- Akpuoga Nike in Enugu East L.G.A.
In what he described as “a paradigm shift from roads construction to public buildings”, Engr. Nnaji disclosed that the council awarded contract for the construction of Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters at Independence Layout, Enugu to fit the purpose of a standard court and enhance proficiency, productivity and efficient service delivery.
He added that the contracts passed through due process and will be executed in line with due diligence and other established engineering practices of the ministry of works and infrastructure.
The commissioner for information, Mr. Ogbagu Anikwe equally disclosed that the council in keeping with the Land Use Charges Law, recently passed by the State House of Assembly, approved the streamlining of collection of building charges by one agency of government against the earlier practice where many agencies of the state and local governments do the same.
Mr. Anikwe stated that the aim is to ensure that additional burden of double taxations is not placed on the public, explaining that when collected into one source, the money will be shared between the state and Local Governments on agreed ratio according to the law.
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by thelifepagesng: 10:56pm On Mar 03
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by Young03(m): 10:56pm On Mar 03
That's my governor
Nsukka kwu gu n'azu
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by Flexherbal(m): 10:57pm On Mar 03
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by oluxy(m): 10:57pm On Mar 03
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by zanebaddo(m): 10:57pm On Mar 03
nsukka make una finish make we enta joor e don tey abeg
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by HeyCorleone(m): 10:59pm On Mar 03
While his brother in another state is commissioning statues.
APC is an anathema.
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by ezegenigbonine: 11:00pm On Mar 03
My PDP governor is working
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by Ejyksneh(m): 11:00pm On Mar 03
This Governor has good agenda for ndi Enugu but those never-do well fellows from Nsukka will embezzle the whole money brought out for project, I'm from umuosigide in Nsukka but all of them have one oafish attitude
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by Ezigboune: 11:00pm On Mar 03
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by ZombieBuster: 11:01pm On Mar 03
Ejyksneh:
Who asked you
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by bladeAnders(m): 11:04pm On Mar 03
pls my Enugu people, can u please borrow us in kogi state ur Governor for a day? we will so much appreciate..
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by Fukafuka: 11:04pm On Mar 03
Enugu state always on good news
God bless our cry cry governor
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by Goodnuel(m): 11:16pm On Mar 03
The man is trying sha, Enugu state has been lucky or blessed with good governors..
Keep it up sir..
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by Britishcoins: 11:20pm On Mar 03
The only good politician I know from Enugu state is senator Ikeoha, the ojemba 1 of Oduma.
He is only man who is constructing federal road from Oduma Nenwe down to Ohaozara in Ebonyi state.
All Aninri LGA is solidly behind you...
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by Baroba(m): 11:21pm On Mar 03
If only he had dealt with the Fulani herdsmen massacre at Nimbo differently instead of weeping like a baby..
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by AgamaHub: 11:23pm On Mar 03
No visible projects in Enugu, after this news, go and ask of those they empowered, u wont see any. This gov is just a scam. The problem with the south east is that the govt have and control the media,they patch a road and they do red carpet event. We are our problem, we need bloggers in the south east, bloggers that can write what's happening in politics and not just celebrity gist.
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by Ifesinachi22(m): 11:47pm On Mar 03
AgamaHub:
Painment.
Who ask you, Oshi.
Even people that cannot take care of their siblings will come out on social media to criticize a governor of a state.
If Enugu State is put under your care, can you take care of her for a day?
Idiosyncrasies
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by mema900: 11:57pm On Mar 03
Ejyksneh:
And you chose to wash your dirty panties in the public? Now that u habe told the public how bad your people are, how has it helped improve your people
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by JailBreak: 12:15am
My Governor is trying but he needs to carry out solid projects like his predecessor. We need infrastructural development.
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by Platony(m): 12:34am
Good works,...Enugu, d best state in d east, hardly u'll hear bad news frm Enugu. Am also Proud 2 b born der. Am frm Edo state bt ws born in Ogbete, Enugu. as at den, we wer staying at coal camp.
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by princeking2(m): 12:35am
You've done well.
More sense to serve your people.
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by iRyan(m): 12:45am
Platony:No, you are from Enugu
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by Rosechrisbt(f): 12:48am
|Re: Bumper Package For Traders As Ugwuanyi Re-launches Empowerment Scheme by careytommy7(m): 12:58am
