President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by 247frolic(m): 1:50pm
President Buhari today attended the Wedding Fatiha of Idris Ajimobi and Fatima Ganduje, the son and daughter of Governor Ajimobi and Governor Ganduje, respectively: the dowry was N50,000.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/photos-president-buhari-at-idris.html
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by OfficialAwol(m): 1:52pm
The president attending the wedding of two overfed idiots whose only achievements in life is receiving allowances from public taxes.
Excuse my hatred for two innocent people whose only sin is being the children of sitting Governors.
Happy married life to them anyway.
And may the president attend our own weddings also in Jesus name Amen.
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by sadiktofa(m): 1:53pm
Ftc
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by tomakint: 1:56pm
What a Country
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by IgweBUIKE1(m): 2:01pm
when will he attend to the plight of Naija?
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by kabrud: 2:04pm
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by cpeye: 2:29pm
Fckkk nollywood, poor men no dey marry rich people children for this country. Abeg... All the lies
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by Sunymoore(m): 2:29pm
Money..
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by Promismike(m): 2:29pm
Ok, u mean the idiot we call a president.
How is this news.
Tweeeeeee!
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by Dosinspector(m): 2:30pm
Has dapchi girls been found?
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by Biggty(m): 2:31pm
Tax payers money in good use
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by EllySteve: 2:31pm
Ghu
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by ify2001032: 2:31pm
Gg
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by mj02: 2:31pm
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by Mcanie: 2:32pm
Is this love or connection?
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by obowunmi(m): 2:32pm
Will go to Kano but will not visit BokoHoram victims ?
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by mercyib(m): 2:32pm
Why can't reach marry poor or vise versa
To reduce the poverty rate.
Opinion
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by Soteriahascome: 2:32pm
He can attend wedding but can't attend to the wounded in benue
Re: President Buhari At Idris Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje's Wedding Ceremony In Kano by tabisegroup(m): 2:33pm
IgweBUIKE1:
He will, when the plight of Naija get married
