President Buhari today attended the Wedding Fatiha of Idris Ajimobi and Fatima Ganduje, the son and daughter of Governor Ajimobi and Governor Ganduje, respectively: the dowry was N50,000.

The president attending the wedding of two overfed idiots whose only achievements in life is receiving allowances from public taxes.



Excuse my hatred for two innocent people whose only sin is being the children of sitting Governors.



Happy married life to them anyway.



And may the president attend our own weddings also in Jesus name Amen. 3 Likes 1 Share