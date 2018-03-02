Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 (31162 Views)

American rapper, Jay Z has displaced Sean Diddy Combs as the wealthiest Hip-hop artist on Forbes 2018 edition.



Jay Z topped the list as he emerged with an estimated net worth of $900 million.



His earnings took out Diddy from the number 1 spot, a title he previously held for seven consecutive years.



The rapper improved on his net worth from $810 million to $900 million over the past years, seizing hip-hop’s cash crown for the first time since Forbes started counting back in 2011.



Diddy is now placed at the number 2 with estimated net worth at $825 million, while Dr. Dre keeps his number 3 spot after his net worth increased from $740 million to $770 million.



Fellow rappers, Eminem and Drake emerged 4th and 5th position with net worth estimated at $100 million respectively.



Jay Z, Diddy and Dr. Dre arenow the richest musicians in the world 44 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala, mynd44, seun

ultimateballer:

Jay Z, Diddy and Dr. Dre arenow the richest musicians in the world

Wow.



This is what grammarians call "Stupendous"



But methinks Eminem and Drake shouldn't have been counted if they came to the table with 100million while top 3 are counting 900 and 700.



E get as e be joor. 63 Likes 1 Share

ultimateballer:

Jay Z, Diddy and Dr. Dre arenow the richest musicians in the world hip hop dude... hip hop dude... 8 Likes

boiz de count hundreds of millions niam boiz still de find 1500 airtime

social desparity 57 Likes 1 Share

ominilongest:

hip hop dude... Musicians, all genre Musicians, all genre 2 Likes

Lalasticlala







Not even N900m







But Davido nko Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmnmmmmmmmm!Not even N900mBut Davido nko 8 Likes 1 Share

ultimateballer:



Musicians, all genre hip hop richest..not all genre..the richest is Andrew Lloyd webber hip hop richest..not all genre..the richest is Andrew Lloyd webber 27 Likes 2 Shares

ominilongest:

hip hop richest..not all genre..the richest is Andrew Lloyd webber Lloyd Webber is not really a recording artist but I’ll rephrase anyway just for the benefit of doubt and say these are the richest American musicians, all genre.



Lalasticlala this should be on front page by now Lloyd Webber is not really a recording artist but I’ll rephrase anyway just for the benefit of doubt and say these are the richest American musicians, all genre.Lalasticlala this should be on front page by now 4 Likes

ultimateballer:



Lloyd Webber is not really a recording artist but I’ll rephrase anyway just for the benefit of doubt and say these are the richest American musicians, all genre.



Lalasticlala this should be on front page by now ..good ..good

. 9 Likes

Seen





No. I won't cry, never.. Only one person has $900M...No. I won't cry, never.. 38 Likes

Jay Z, Diddy and Dr. Dre arenow the richest musicians in the world

I thought ut was in Africa

.

Great guys, both of them. Hustled hard and got there. Don't let anyone count you out 1 Like 1 Share

Forbes...released them? Were they in its custody before ni? 3 Likes

One would think Drake got them in hundreds of millions dollar dollar bills 1 Like

Idonbilivit biko

Money wawu

Speechless. I will be there soon. Lemme hustle hard, and benefit more from our stable economy.

Abi ooo,





For those who helped my parents to catch me whenever they wanted to beat me during my childhood days...hope you're now working at the FBI, CIA, CID, SSS..nonsense idiots 39 Likes

Jay Z.



We will get there!

apexJ:

boiz de count hundreds of millions niam boiz still de find 1500 airtime



social desparity U de sing? U de sing?

apexJ:

boiz de count hundreds of millions niam boiz still de find 1500 airtime



social desparity Bross... D risk these musicians Dor take..hmmm

Bross. Just manage ur sef Bross... D risk these musicians Dor take..hmmmBross. Just manage ur sef

It's a lie. Wizkid is the richest 1 Like

Roc Nation for life.