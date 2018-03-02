₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by ultimateballer: 4:55pm On Mar 03
This is for the “Fooballers are richer than musicians” Nigerian crowd who think the world starts and ends with football. Lol
American rapper, Jay Z has displaced Sean Diddy Combs as the wealthiest Hip-hop artist on Forbes 2018 edition.
Jay Z topped the list as he emerged with an estimated net worth of $900 million.
His earnings took out Diddy from the number 1 spot, a title he previously held for seven consecutive years.
The rapper improved on his net worth from $810 million to $900 million over the past years, seizing hip-hop’s cash crown for the first time since Forbes started counting back in 2011.
Diddy is now placed at the number 2 with estimated net worth at $825 million, while Dr. Dre keeps his number 3 spot after his net worth increased from $740 million to $770 million.
Fellow rappers, Eminem and Drake emerged 4th and 5th position with net worth estimated at $100 million respectively.
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/02/jay-z-displaces-diddy-forbes-wealthiest-hip-hop-artist/
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by ultimateballer: 4:56pm On Mar 03
Jay Z, Diddy and Dr. Dre arenow the richest musicians in the world
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by ultimateballer: 4:57pm On Mar 03
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by Heromaniaa: 4:58pm On Mar 03
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by OfficialAwol(m): 5:12pm On Mar 03
Wow.
This is what grammarians call "Stupendous"
But methinks Eminem and Drake shouldn't have been counted if they came to the table with 100million while top 3 are counting 900 and 700.
E get as e be joor.
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by ominilongest(m): 5:29pm On Mar 03
ultimateballer:hip hop dude...
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by apexJ(m): 5:44pm On Mar 03
boiz de count hundreds of millions niam boiz still de find 1500 airtime
social desparity
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by ultimateballer: 5:44pm On Mar 03
ominilongest:Musicians, all genre
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by ultimateballer: 5:45pm On Mar 03
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 6:42pm On Mar 03
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmnmmmmmmmm!
Not even N900m
But Davido nko
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by ominilongest(m): 7:09pm On Mar 03
ultimateballer:hip hop richest..not all genre..the richest is Andrew Lloyd webber
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by ultimateballer: 7:45pm On Mar 03
ominilongest:Lloyd Webber is not really a recording artist but I’ll rephrase anyway just for the benefit of doubt and say these are the richest American musicians, all genre.
Lalasticlala this should be on front page by now
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by ominilongest(m): 8:31pm On Mar 03
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by QuitNotice(m): 9:38pm On Mar 03
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by miqos02(m): 9:38pm On Mar 03
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by coolshegs10(m): 9:39pm On Mar 03
Only one person has $900M...
No. I won't cry, never..
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by Bolajis1: 9:39pm On Mar 03
I thought ut was in Africa
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by afbstrategies: 9:40pm On Mar 03
Great guys, both of them. Hustled hard and got there. Don't let anyone count you out
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by oyetunder(m): 9:40pm On Mar 03
Forbes...released them? Were they in its custody before ni?
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by IamAirforce1: 9:40pm On Mar 03
One would think Drake got them in hundreds of millions dollar dollar bills
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by Ejyksneh(m): 9:41pm On Mar 03
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by bedabisota: 9:41pm On Mar 03
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by kurt09(m): 9:41pm On Mar 03
Speechless. I will be there soon. Lemme hustle hard, and benefit more from our stable economy.
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by babasolo(m): 9:42pm On Mar 03
Abi ooo,
For those who helped my parents to catch me whenever they wanted to beat me during my childhood days...hope you're now working at the FBI, CIA, CID, SSS..nonsense idiots
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by Flexherbal(m): 9:42pm On Mar 03
Jay Z.
We will get there!
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by UncleJudax(m): 9:42pm On Mar 03
apexJ:U de sing?
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by guji12(m): 9:42pm On Mar 03
apexJ:Bross... D risk these musicians Dor take..hmmm
Bross. Just manage ur sef
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by iAudio: 9:42pm On Mar 03
It's a lie. Wizkid is the richest
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by 007author(m): 9:42pm On Mar 03
Roc Nation for life.
Re: Forbes Releases Five Richest Hip Hop Artists 2018 by Euouae: 9:42pm On Mar 03
"Small Doctor" not on the list
Rubbish!
