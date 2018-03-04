Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toke Makinwa Reacts To Anthony Joshua’s Misogynistic Comment (14180 Views)

”I don’t think I’m that strict with Joseph, I don’t know why. But with my niece I’m strict. I think it is because she is older, but also he’s a boy – he’s going to be a man’s man, he’ll want to spread his wings, be a Jack-the-lad, build his character. But I am sure there are things I will be strict about. But with my niece, there is none of that Jack-the-lad nonsense for her! My view is you have to be a good woman, respectful, one day you will be someone’s wife, you have to learn family morals… what it is to be a good woman”.

”Reading up on the Anthony Joshua statement saddens me but it’s not an AJ problem guys, we are the products of our society and we are all guilty. Spiritually it’s a woman’s job too. Ahn ahn… I once heard a grown ass man say his mum prays or is a prayer warrior and he expects his wife to continue to cover him in prayers, why can’t he carry the burden spiritually too? #Amnotunderstanding. We say “let’s boys be boys” but we can’t handle the reality of who they become! This must stop, we all have a part to play. Too many seminars, groups, panels for women and who raises the men? From time this has been happening and the earliest we realize it does no one any good the better. The next time you want to permit your son, nephew etc to not take part in home chores in the name of “he is a man”, look around you and have a rethink. Raise children. Boy/girl to be accountable period. Not one sex gets a pass, less seminars/panels for women, involve the men too. No be today it start, especially in Nigerian/African homes, we put so much pressure on the girl child and give our boys the pass on almost everything. Look around you, it’s killing them more than helping them. Let boys cry, stop saying “don’t you know you are a man”, they start to feel it’s a shameful thing to show emotions, stop teasing little boys about how many girlfriends they have in school, stop it. You plant seeds without knowing it. My brother n I started living together recently and I realized how much I enable him without even realizing it. Yet I have high expectations from guys I date. We are all guilty, it’s time we start to have these conversations. As a female you condone your brothers keeping many girlfriends yet you want to cry wolf when another man does it to you, we let it slide when it is family, we need to do better”.



I agree with her and sadly a great number of Nigerian parents are also raising their children same way. You raise your sons with soft gloves and raise your daughters with iron fists constantly reminding her that she must be of good behaviour for her future husband. Of what use is all that training if she ends up with a poorly trained boy? Parents have their work cut for them in raising responsible, reliable and accountable children, sadly they are failing woefully going by all the moral decadence going on around us today. 40 Likes 5 Shares





I agree with her and sadly a great number of Nigerian parents are also raising their children same way. You raise your sons with soft gloves and raise your daughters with iron fists constantly reminding her that she must be of good behaviour for her future husband. Of what use is all that training if she ends up with a poorly trained boy? Parents have their work cut for them in raising responsible, reliable and accountable children, sadly they are failing woefully going by all the moral decadence going on around us today.

@Bolded, where did you get your statistics that Nigerian parents are more strict to their daughters than their sons?



Woman, can you authoritatively tell and prove to the forum that Nigerian parents are more strict to their daughters than sons. You ladies are busy hiding under the shield of misogynist. just to spill your long awaited complaints.....You all should stop generalizing Anthony Joshua's personal decision on kids training.



I don't even understand...How can you say African parents are soft to their sons more than daughters... Abi my papa been de different? ...How can you say that?, huh?



Incase you don't know, woman.



The only aspect of training where parents are more strict to their daughters than sons is Sexual exposure and life , why?, because African society doesn't play and consider gender equity while condemning a man and a lady that sleeps around.





Kindly come up with your statistics and prove that African parents are more strict to their daughters than sons





You typed of a trained lady ending up with a poor trained boy....incase you don't know, the bitter truth remains that the only training you ladies prefer from a man is MONEY , that's why you see ladies pretend to still love a rich man even if she's not enjoying the marriage. For all I care, she's trying to seek his attention, because she wasn't condemning or supporting his motion, she was just beating around just for the sake of reacting, not surprised thou. Women can do anything to get the attention of successful men...So i'll kindly disregard that rubbish she scribbled.Back to your comment.@Bolded, where did you get your statistics that Nigerian parents are more strict to their daughters than their sons?Woman, can you authoritatively tell and prove to the forum that Nigerian parents are more strict to their daughters than sons. You ladies are busy hiding under the shield ofjust to spill your long awaited complaints.....You all should stop generalizing Anthony Joshua's personal decision on kids training.I don't even understand...How can you say African parents are soft to their sons more than daughters......How can you say that?, huh?Incase you don't know, woman.The only aspect of training where parents are more strict to their daughters than sons is, why?, because African society doesn't play and consider gender equity while condemning a man and a lady that sleeps around.You typed of a trained lady ending up with a poor trained boy....incase you don't know, the bitter truth remains that the only training you ladies prefer from a man is, that's why you see ladies pretend to still love a rich man even if she's not enjoying the marriage. 69 Likes 3 Shares

For all i care Anthony Joshua didn't say anything wrong 65 Likes

she actually made very good points,but let boys be boys and girls be girls,this idea of saying boys should be encouraged to cry isnt good,boys know hw they run their things,women should stop trying to impose charateristic feminine behaviours on men,let men be please,i think though that boys should be held to a stricter standard than females,i dnt understand the idea of letting boys have free pass ,then girls being trained strictly,such attitude by parents actually produces weak men,then this situation of holding seminars and trainings for the female gender only is very bad ,it sets up boys who are future men for failure,also this idea of fathers,leaving their sons to be trained by the moms is bad,fathers should create time for their sons,boys learn how to be men from their dads,for those that have dads though,there are things that only a father can teach his son,even if the father is a bad person. 5 Likes 1 Share

Who says the boys don't get harder and more difficult home chores. In fact from where I came from boys do all chores and the girls are pampered cos they're weaker. In fact this fully applies to the larger society till this very day.



And who says men don't endure harsh drilling seminars or panels to get them to be man enough.



Toke I put it to you, you're a dam bloody liar. Like "most" feminists you all twist facts just to get sympathy to the women fold and turn men to complete zombies and play toys and do everything while y'all do nothing. Already working in America and the west but when the men wake up the side effects of what you folks are doing will be devastating. 9 Likes

Wetin this one dey talk? Abeg go find alhaji to stalk

Bleached ass slut

What makes her a slut? Cause she stated her opinion?



I think some of you on this forum just lack sense. What makes her a slut? Cause she stated her opinion?I think some of you on this forum just lack sense. 6 Likes

I stand with Don Vito Corleone, I stand with AJ. I guess I'm too old school. 1 Like

dominique:

I agree with her and sadly a great number of Nigerian parents are also raising their children same way. You raise your sons with soft gloves and raise your daughters with iron fists constantly reminding her that she must be of good behaviour for her future husband. Of what use is all that training if she ends up with a poorly trained boy? Parents have their work cut for them in raising responsible, reliable and accountable children, sadly they are failing woefully going by all the moral decadence going on around us today. What is iron fist in training a girl to be a good woman with honour, grace,poise and self respect? Are these not virtues? What is iron fist in training a girl to be a good woman with honour, grace,poise and self respect? Are these not virtues? 5 Likes

For all i care Anthony Joshua didn't say anything wrong

For this comment, I have fallen in love with u For this comment, I have fallen in love with u 1 Like

Who says the boys don't get harder and more difficult home chores. In fact from where I came from boys do all chores and the girls are pampered cos they're weaker. In fact this fully applies to the larger society till this very day.



And who says men don't endure harsh drilling seminars or panels to get them to be man enough.



Toke I put it to you, you're a dam bloody liar. Like "most" feminists you all twist facts just to get sympathy to the women fold and turn men to complete zombies and play toys and do everything while y'all do nothing. Already working in America and the west but when the men wake up the side effects of what you folks are doing will be devastating.

I see comments here about how boy are trained with soft gloves. are you kidding me, some of these women just go about spewing trash. it's the male child that has to be "a man", he's the one who's job it is to protect his sister and be strong. at home ,he does the heavy duty jobs. also In a situation where a robbery happens and a bunch of people are taken hostage,the negotiation starts with 'oh at least let the women and children go". need examples just look at the Titanic. 9 Likes

Male and female are different

Nobody said anyone shouldn't have morals, both gender should have morals but nature conferred freedom on men while a female by design is like a package to be unboxed.

By the time a woman has offered what should be reserved for her husband to boys, she has no choice than to rant about that kind of apt assertion.

What's wrong in asking that a woman be virtuous pls?? When they're not, they just blatantly try to use feminism to cover up their shame 2 Likes

What makes her a slut? Cause she stated her opinion?



I think some of you on this forum just lack sense.

But she is a well known slut But she is a well known slut 4 Likes

