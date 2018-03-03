₦airaland Forum

Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Emmalez(m): 7:51pm On Mar 03

Gov Dickson conferred with the chieftaincy title, ‘The Okute of Ijaw nation’ meaning Rock of the Ijaw nation. Event took place today in Patani, hqtrs of the Kabowei Kingdom. Given for his efforts at uniting the Ijaw people and advancing the Ijaw development agenda.

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/03/photos-gov-dickson-conferred-okute-ijaw-nation-chieftaincy-title/

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Ofodirinwa: 7:53pm On Mar 03
hmph. So they're answering Okwute as a title in Ijaw land, and someone will tell you that Biafra is an Igbo country.

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Karlman: 7:59pm On Mar 03
Ok

Okute is Igbo!

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by hammer6F: 8:09pm On Mar 03
OKUTE?

IS DAT NOT PETER OBI(OKUTE NDIIGBO)?


THE BOND THAT WE SHARE IS DEEPER THAN WE REALIZE.


CONGRATS DICKSON (OKUTE IJAW)

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by hammer6F: 8:14pm On Mar 03
Ofodirinwa:
hmph. So they're answering Okwute as a title in Ijaw land, and someone will tell you that Biafra is an Igbo country.

They just use politics to divide us, dat is all.

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by QuitNotice(m): 10:14pm On Mar 03
Nigerians we are all brothers. Unfortunately it's only the politicians that know this

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Gungnir: 10:14pm On Mar 03
So many Kingdoms in one contiri.
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by millionboi2: 10:15pm On Mar 03
See head
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:15pm On Mar 03
Good
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:15pm On Mar 03
millionboi2:
See head
as in Governor head?

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 10:16pm On Mar 03
Okute mean Stone in Igbo language

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 10:17pm On Mar 03
Okute = Ekute= rats
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Godful: 10:17pm On Mar 03
booked
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 10:17pm On Mar 03
Ok, congrats
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:18pm On Mar 03
Money and power can give you almost anything !

Congratulations to him !
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by IamFisherman(m): 10:18pm On Mar 03
#Fisherman
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:18pm On Mar 03
Ofodirinwa:
hmph. So they're answering Okwute as a title in Ijaw land, and someone will tell you that Biafra is an Igbo country.
well biafra is Igbo agenda, ijaws have there own agenda wink

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by 4kimportX: 10:20pm On Mar 03
afi ekute naa

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 10:20pm On Mar 03
Congrats to him
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 10:20pm On Mar 03
grin Okute or Okwute means STONE

Otuoke means RAT VAGINA.
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Maxrate: 10:23pm On Mar 03
Ok...

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:23pm On Mar 03
JideAmuGiaka:
grin Okute or Okwute means STONE

Otuoke means RAT VAGINA.
rat viagina grin in which language

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:24pm On Mar 03
Congratulations to the man that brokered Peace between GEJ and OBJ.

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by koice(m): 10:28pm On Mar 03
Jesse01:
rat viagina grin in which language
In Igbo language grin grin
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 10:29pm On Mar 03
Jesse01:
rat viagina grin in which language

Igbo
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:30pm On Mar 03
koice:


In Igbo language grin grin
oh my grin well thank heavens ,in ijaw language it means different thing.

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:31pm On Mar 03
JideAmuGiaka:

Igbo
kk
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Firstpage: 10:58pm On Mar 03
Ofodirinwa:
hmph. So they're answering Okwute as a title in Ijaw land, and someone will tell you that Biafra is an Igbo country.

It is Okute in Ijaw and Okuta in Yoruba. Are Yorubas also part of Biafra?

Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by EponOjuku: 11:52pm On Mar 03
hammer6F:


They just use politics to divide us, dat is all.

Bayelsa is part of Biafra na. Go there and collect the abandoned properties dumped by your fathers.
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by EponOjuku: 11:52pm On Mar 03
Firstpage:


It is Okute in Ijaw and Okuta in Yoruba. Are Yorubas also part of Biafra?

Pay no mind to the ridiculous clowns. It's like saying Rotimi Amaechi is a Yoruba man and Ojo Madueke is a Yoruba man because Ojo and Rotimi are Yoruba names.

Click this link below and see grown me fooling themselves because of their inherited inferiority complex and a desperate need to seek relevance even if it means reasoning like an housefly.

http://www.nairaland.com/2882784/israeli-soldier-igbo-name-picture
Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Okeikpu(m): 11:53pm On Mar 03
hammer6F:
OKUTE?

IS DAT NOT PETER OBI(OKUTE NDIIGBO)?


THE BOND THAT WE SHARE IS DEEPER THAN WE REALIZE.


CONGRATS DICKSON (OKUTE IJAW)
PPLE THAT AFRAID TO ANSWER THEIR ANCESTRAL NAMES R WORST THAN HUMANS


INFACT THEY'RE DEAD ALREADY

