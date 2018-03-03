Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) (3641 Views)

Gov Dickson conferred with the chieftaincy title, ‘The Okute of Ijaw nation’ meaning Rock of the Ijaw nation. Event took place today in Patani, hqtrs of the Kabowei Kingdom. Given for his efforts at uniting the Ijaw people and advancing the Ijaw development agenda.



hmph. So they're answering Okwute as a title in Ijaw land, and someone will tell you that Biafra is an Igbo country. 8 Likes

Okute is Igbo! 2 Likes

OKUTE?



IS DAT NOT PETER OBI(OKUTE NDIIGBO)?





THE BOND THAT WE SHARE IS DEEPER THAN WE REALIZE.





CONGRATS DICKSON (OKUTE IJAW) 6 Likes

Ofodirinwa:

hmph. So they're answering Okwute as a title in Ijaw land, and someone will tell you that Biafra is an Igbo country.

They just use politics to divide us, dat is all. They just use politics to divide us, dat is all. 7 Likes

Nigerians we are all brothers. Unfortunately it's only the politicians that know this 1 Like

millionboi2:

See head as in Governor head? as in Governor head? 1 Like

Okute mean Stone in Igbo language 2 Likes

Okute = Ekute= rats

Money and power can give you almost anything !



Congratulations to him !

Ofodirinwa:

hmph. So they're answering Okwute as a title in Ijaw land, and someone will tell you that Biafra is an Igbo country. well biafra is Igbo agenda, ijaws have there own agenda well biafra is Igbo agenda, ijaws have there own agenda 2 Likes

afi ekute naa 1 Like

Congrats to him

Okute or Okwute means STONE



Otuoke means RAT VAGINA. Okute or Okwute means STONEOtuoke means RAT VAGINA.





JideAmuGiaka:

Okute or Okwute means STONE



Otuoke means RAT VAGINA. rat viagina in which language rat viaginain which language 2 Likes

Congratulations to the man that brokered Peace between GEJ and OBJ. 1 Like

Jesse01:

rat viagina in which language In Igbo language In Igbo language

Jesse01:

rat viagina in which language

Igbo Igbo

koice:





In Igbo language oh my well thank heavens ,in ijaw language it means different thing. oh mywell thank heavens ,in ijaw language it means different thing. 1 Like

JideAmuGiaka:



Igbo kk kk

Ofodirinwa:

hmph. So they're answering Okwute as a title in Ijaw land, and someone will tell you that Biafra is an Igbo country.

It is Okute in Ijaw and Okuta in Yoruba. Are Yorubas also part of Biafra? It is Okute in Ijaw and Okuta in Yoruba. Are Yorubas also part of Biafra? 2 Likes

hammer6F:





They just use politics to divide us, dat is all.

Bayelsa is part of Biafra na. Go there and collect the abandoned properties dumped by your fathers. Bayelsa is part of Biafra na. Go there and collect the abandoned properties dumped by your fathers.

Firstpage:





It is Okute in Ijaw and Okuta in Yoruba. Are Yorubas also part of Biafra?

Pay no mind to the ridiculous clowns. It's like saying Rotimi Amaechi is a Yoruba man and Ojo Madueke is a Yoruba man because Ojo and Rotimi are Yoruba names.



Click this link below and see grown me fooling themselves because of their inherited inferiority complex and a desperate need to seek relevance even if it means reasoning like an housefly.



http://www.nairaland.com/2882784/israeli-soldier-igbo-name-picture Pay no mind to the ridiculous clowns. It's like saying Rotimi Amaechi is a Yoruba man and Ojo Madueke is a Yoruba man because Ojo and Rotimi are Yoruba names.Click this link below and see grown me fooling themselves because of their inherited inferiority complex and a desperate need to seek relevance even if it means reasoning like an housefly.