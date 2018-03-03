₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,969,755 members, 4,115,069 topics. Date: Sunday, 04 March 2018 at 02:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) (3641 Views)
Monday Igbuya Conferred With Chieftaincy Title, Goes Topless. Photos / Oweilaemi Pereotubo, The President Of Ijaw Youths Visits Asari Dokubo, Tom Ateke / Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Emmalez(m): 7:51pm On Mar 03
Gov Dickson conferred with the chieftaincy title, ‘The Okute of Ijaw nation’ meaning Rock of the Ijaw nation. Event took place today in Patani, hqtrs of the Kabowei Kingdom. Given for his efforts at uniting the Ijaw people and advancing the Ijaw development agenda.
SOURCE
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/03/photos-gov-dickson-conferred-okute-ijaw-nation-chieftaincy-title/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Ofodirinwa: 7:53pm On Mar 03
hmph. So they're answering Okwute as a title in Ijaw land, and someone will tell you that Biafra is an Igbo country.
8 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Karlman: 7:59pm On Mar 03
Ok
Okute is Igbo!
2 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by hammer6F: 8:09pm On Mar 03
OKUTE?
IS DAT NOT PETER OBI(OKUTE NDIIGBO)?
THE BOND THAT WE SHARE IS DEEPER THAN WE REALIZE.
CONGRATS DICKSON (OKUTE IJAW)
6 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by hammer6F: 8:14pm On Mar 03
Ofodirinwa:
They just use politics to divide us, dat is all.
7 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by QuitNotice(m): 10:14pm On Mar 03
Nigerians we are all brothers. Unfortunately it's only the politicians that know this
1 Like
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Gungnir: 10:14pm On Mar 03
So many Kingdoms in one contiri.
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by millionboi2: 10:15pm On Mar 03
See head
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:15pm On Mar 03
Good
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:15pm On Mar 03
millionboi2:as in Governor head?
1 Like
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 10:16pm On Mar 03
Okute mean Stone in Igbo language
2 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 10:17pm On Mar 03
Okute = Ekute= rats
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Godful: 10:17pm On Mar 03
booked
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 10:17pm On Mar 03
Ok, congrats
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:18pm On Mar 03
Money and power can give you almost anything !
Congratulations to him !
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by IamFisherman(m): 10:18pm On Mar 03
#Fisherman
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:18pm On Mar 03
Ofodirinwa:well biafra is Igbo agenda, ijaws have there own agenda
2 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by 4kimportX: 10:20pm On Mar 03
afi ekute naa
1 Like
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 10:20pm On Mar 03
Congrats to him
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 10:20pm On Mar 03
Okute or Okwute means STONE
Otuoke means RAT VAGINA.
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Maxrate: 10:23pm On Mar 03
Ok...
What are u waiting for!!! Chat me up if u wanna sell any type of *ecard* $, £, ¢, € & so on... Itunes, Amazon, waitrose & so on... Contact me on my WhatsApp address 0 9 0 8 5 6 3 0 1 6 or http://rebrand.ly/waitrose I'll be waiting 4 u!!!
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:23pm On Mar 03
JideAmuGiaka:rat viagina in which language
2 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:24pm On Mar 03
Congratulations to the man that brokered Peace between GEJ and OBJ.
1 Like
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by koice(m): 10:28pm On Mar 03
Jesse01:In Igbo language
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 10:29pm On Mar 03
Jesse01:
Igbo
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:30pm On Mar 03
koice:oh my well thank heavens ,in ijaw language it means different thing.
1 Like
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:31pm On Mar 03
JideAmuGiaka:kk
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Firstpage: 10:58pm On Mar 03
Ofodirinwa:
It is Okute in Ijaw and Okuta in Yoruba. Are Yorubas also part of Biafra?
2 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by EponOjuku: 11:52pm On Mar 03
hammer6F:
Bayelsa is part of Biafra na. Go there and collect the abandoned properties dumped by your fathers.
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by EponOjuku: 11:52pm On Mar 03
Firstpage:
Pay no mind to the ridiculous clowns. It's like saying Rotimi Amaechi is a Yoruba man and Ojo Madueke is a Yoruba man because Ojo and Rotimi are Yoruba names.
Click this link below and see grown me fooling themselves because of their inherited inferiority complex and a desperate need to seek relevance even if it means reasoning like an housefly.
http://www.nairaland.com/2882784/israeli-soldier-igbo-name-picture
|Re: Seriake Dickson Conferred ‘The Okute Of Ijaw Nation’ Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Okeikpu(m): 11:53pm On Mar 03
hammer6F:PPLE THAT AFRAID TO ANSWER THEIR ANCESTRAL NAMES R WORST THAN HUMANS
INFACT THEY'RE DEAD ALREADY
1 Like
Imo Contractors Threaten To Abandon Work / Obasanjo, Bode George, Agagu Join ACN? / Ekwueme Joins PDP Bot Chairmanship Race
Viewing this topic: Martmore, Choicep04 and 3 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13