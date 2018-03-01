₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by EdifiedCEO: 8:41pm On Mar 03
Today, President Buhari was in Kano State to attend the wedding ceremony of Governor Ajimobi’s son who is getting married to Governor Ganduje’s daughter.
Nigerians on social media are however criticising the president who is yet to visit Benue State after the string of Fulani herdsmen killings and Dap’chi where several Nigerians have been killed and kidnapped in recent weeks.
See all the reactions below...
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/nigerians-call-out-president-buhari-for.html
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by Ebios(m): 8:42pm On Mar 03
Are u surprised? Don't be, because nothing good can come out from a dullardino?
....May God fast forward the days so we quickly arrive in 2019 and collectively tell him that Daura is where dullardinos stay...
See d kind of useless thread m making FTC.
......Micheew
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by EdifiedCEO: 8:42pm On Mar 03
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by Fmartin(m): 8:45pm On Mar 03
hmm
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by juanjo2: 8:46pm On Mar 03
better visit kano airport for 2019 back to daura ticket, before going back
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by kachi19: 8:53pm On Mar 03
Does it look like Your so called president gives a fuq?? whatsoever wave of hardship in the country, he and his entire family is insured and proofed 100%, Already there's too much problems for the sick old man to stress over and seemingly it's likely that his time is coming to and end so why does anyone think he should be concerned about anything right now? He's living la vida loca now in his last moments. Please don't worry the Dullard!
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by MhizzAJ(f): 8:54pm On Mar 03
What do you expect from someone that doesn't reason properly
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by Omeokachie: 8:58pm On Mar 03
We warned you guys about Buhari, but you preferred to learn from personal experience.
2019 is your chance to correct your mistake.
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by neezar: 9:01pm On Mar 03
According to my yellowbar brothers, These are ipobs
I won't be surprised if he wins the next election, The northerners don't care if they suffer for ages as far as their brother is in seat
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by EricBloodAxe: 9:01pm On Mar 03
The illiterate dullard only cares about himself or anything else that serves his interest. Anyone who doesn't fall in line with his priorities or interests can go to hell.
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by bobnatlo(m): 9:03pm On Mar 03
Hmmm!!
God what did we do to deserve this kind of leaders.
My only prayer for my country is that God grant us sound n quality leaders abeg.
But meanwhile it's not about calling buhari names here. I hope u have all done your PVCooo because how this clueless govt acts is not within your power to influence. But your real power to effect change is in ur votes. If we keep changing this yeye nijja govts every 4yrs then we'll soon get good leadership in our country.
Because politicians no d ever like hear d word change when they are in power oo.
I remember when we all patriotically screamed change 3yrs ago. But it has become so painfully palpable that they (PDP/APC) are all d same both.
But there's still hope for this nation n our children unborn if keep praying n changing them every 4yrs.
Chrs my people it's well even inside the well
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by madridguy(m): 9:08pm On Mar 03
Sai Baba should permit me to visit Benue, Taraba, Adamawa and Nassarawa on his behalf.
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by FarahAideed: 9:20pm On Mar 03
I am always shocked when I remember that there are still Nigerians who think Buhari deserves to be re-elected!!!! E no go better for such people I swear
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by Okoroawusa: 9:46pm On Mar 03
wailers be taken over nairaland
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by sirusX(m): 9:48pm On Mar 03
neezar:That’s the reality we live in....even if we choose to accept it or not
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by Okoroawusa: 9:48pm On Mar 03
wailers ve taken over nairaland
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by neezar: 9:50pm On Mar 03
sirusX:We can never move forward with these set of people
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by anibirelawal(m): 9:51pm On Mar 03
All this mumu Wailers no get job other than to dey wail everywhere they found themselves, una no get job
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by IkpuNnu(f): 9:52pm On Mar 03
Ipob/ PDP miscreants wailing as usual....
Baba pepper the idiotic Jews the more...
Useless, hate filled and idiotic pigs of Biafra..
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by IkpuNnu(f): 9:54pm On Mar 03
I thought they were boasting of defeating Buhari with their 5% useless votes?
Why have they given up of hope, and resorts to wailing on online?
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by Alariiwo: 10:00pm On Mar 03
Wailers you mean?
I wonder how some people will live should PMB decide to contest and win in 2019. It won't be funny atal.
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by neezar: 10:04pm On Mar 03
IkpuNnu:
IkpuNnu:
Alariiwo:You guys should at least be sensible sometimes even though u are paid 2 support Incompetency
Check those tweeter users handles very well and tell me how all of them are igbos, The heavens would be shaking their heads right now saying "Oh what a useless creature"
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by Dontquit: 10:26pm On Mar 03
Now those guys above me av turned it to tribal issue if only dey can think...
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by jericco1(m): 12:15am
he's safer here
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by Cletus77(m): 1:11am
Buhari has failed Nigerians!!!
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by BrokenTV: 6:17am
We warned Nigerians about this man, but they did not want to listen. Buhari has been tested before and the result was visible to everyone, but they still decided to go ahead with him.
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by Equal2DeTask: 6:31am
BrokenTV:then who is better
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by ZombieBuster: 7:03am
They should leave the man alone
Buhari will visit them once it's election campaign period to solicit for votes.....
I trust My middle belt people to once again vote for sai barber
They did it before
They will do it again
|Re: President Buhari At Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi's Wedding: Nigerians React by Jokerman(m): 7:09am
lol.... sad reality
