Nigerians on social media are however criticising the president who is yet to visit Benue State after the string of Fulani herdsmen killings and Dap’chi where several Nigerians have been killed and kidnapped in recent weeks.







See all the reactions below...





Are u surprised? Don't be, because nothing good can come out from a dullardino?

....May God fast forward the days so we quickly arrive in 2019 and collectively tell him that Daura is where dullardinos stay...

See d kind of useless thread m making FTC.

......Micheew 23 Likes 2 Shares

hmm 2 Likes

better visit kano airport for 2019 back to daura ticket, before going back 12 Likes

Does it look like Your so called president gives a fuq?? whatsoever wave of hardship in the country, he and his entire family is insured and proofed 100%, Already there's too much problems for the sick old man to stress over and seemingly it's likely that his time is coming to and end so why does anyone think he should be concerned about anything right now? He's living la vida loca now in his last moments. Please don't worry the Dullard! 19 Likes

What do you expect from someone that doesn't reason properly 9 Likes 1 Share

We warned you guys about Buhari, but you preferred to learn from personal experience.



2019 is your chance to correct your mistake. 42 Likes 1 Share





I won't be surprised if he wins the next election, The northerners don't care if they suffer for ages as far as their brother is in seat According to my yellowbar brothers, These are ipobsI won't be surprised if he wins the next election, The northerners don't care if they suffer for ages as far as their brother is in seat 20 Likes 1 Share

The illiterate dullard only cares about himself or anything else that serves his interest. Anyone who doesn't fall in line with his priorities or interests can go to hell. 6 Likes



God what did we do to deserve this kind of leaders.

My only prayer for my country is that God grant us sound n quality leaders abeg.



But meanwhile it's not about calling buhari names here. I hope u have all done your PVCooo because how this clueless govt acts is not within your power to influence. But your real power to effect change is in ur votes. If we keep changing this yeye nijja govts every 4yrs then we'll soon get good leadership in our country.

Because politicians no d ever like hear d word change when they are in power oo.

I remember when we all patriotically screamed change 3yrs ago. But it has become so painfully palpable that they (PDP/APC) are all d same both.

But there's still hope for this nation n our children unborn if keep praying n changing them every 4yrs.

Chrs my people it's well even inside the well Hmmm!!God what did we do to deserve this kind of leaders.My only prayer for my country is that God grant us sound n quality leaders abeg.But meanwhile it's not about calling buhari names here. I hope u have all done your PVCooo because how this clueless govt acts is not within your power to influence. But your real power to effect change is in ur votes. If we keep changing this yeye nijja govts every 4yrs then we'll soon get good leadership in our country.Because politicians no d ever like hear d word change when they are in power oo.I remember when we all patriotically screamed change 3yrs ago. But it has become so painfully palpable that they (PDP/APC) are all d same both.But there's still hope for this nation n our children unborn if keep praying n changing them every 4yrs.Chrs my people it's well even inside the well 3 Likes

Sai Baba should permit me to visit Benue, Taraba, Adamawa and Nassarawa on his behalf. 3 Likes 1 Share

I am always shocked when I remember that there are still Nigerians who think Buhari deserves to be re-elected!!!! E no go better for such people I swear 31 Likes 6 Shares

wailers be taken over nairaland

neezar:

According to my yellowbar brothers, These are ipobs



I won't be surprised if he wins the next election, The northerners don't care if they suffer for ages as far as their brother is in seat That’s the reality we live in....even if we choose to accept it or not That’s the reality we live in....even if we choose to accept it or not 2 Likes

wailers ve taken over nairaland 1 Like 1 Share

sirusX:



That’s the reality we live in....even if we choose to accept it or not We can never move forward with these set of people We can never move forward with these set of people 3 Likes

All this mumu Wailers no get job other than to dey wail everywhere they found themselves, una no get job 2 Likes 1 Share

Ipob/ PDP miscreants wailing as usual....



Baba pepper the idiotic Jews the more...



Useless, hate filled and idiotic pigs of Biafra.. 1 Like 2 Shares

I thought they were boasting of defeating Buhari with their 5% useless votes?



Why have they given up of hope, and resorts to wailing on online? 1 Like 2 Shares

Wailers you mean?



I wonder how some people will live should PMB decide to contest and win in 2019. It won't be funny atal. 2 Likes

IkpuNnu:

Ipob/ PDP miscreants wailing as usual....



Baba pepper the idiotic Jews the more...



Useless, hate filled and idiotic pigs of Biafra.. IkpuNnu:

I thought they were boasting of defeating Buhari with their 5% useless votes?



Why have they given up of hope, and resorts to wailing on online? Alariiwo:

Wailers you mean?



I wonder how some people will live should PMB decide to contest in 2019. It won't be funny atal.



You guys should at least be sensible sometimes even though u are paid 2 support Incompetency



Check those tweeter users handles very well and tell me how all of them are igbos, The heavens would be shaking their heads right now saying "Oh what a useless creature" You guys should at least be sensible sometimes even though u are paid 2 support IncompetencyCheck those tweeter users handles very well and tell me how all of them are igbos, The heavens would be shaking their heads right now saying "Oh what a useless creature" 23 Likes 2 Shares

Now those guys above me av turned it to tribal issue if only dey can think... 2 Likes 1 Share

he's safer here

Buhari has failed Nigerians!!! 2 Likes

We warned Nigerians about this man, but they did not want to listen. Buhari has been tested before and the result was visible to everyone, but they still decided to go ahead with him. 4 Likes

BrokenTV:

We warned Nigerians about this man, but they did not want to listen. Buhari has been tested before and the result was visible to everyone, but they still decided to go ahead with him. then who is better then who is better







Buhari will visit them once it's election campaign period to solicit for votes.....



I trust My middle belt people to once again vote for sai barber



They did it before

They will do it again They should leave the man aloneBuhari will visit them once it's election campaign period to solicit for votes.....I trust My middle belt people to once again vote for sai barberThey did it beforeThey will do it again 2 Likes 1 Share