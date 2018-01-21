₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,969,755 members, 4,115,069 topics. Date: Sunday, 04 March 2018 at 02:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks (5032 Views)
2019: Atiku Meets With Leaders Of Arewa, Yoruba And Ohanaeze Youth Groups (PICS) / PDP Will Transform Nigeria In 2019 – Atiku Abubakar / 2019: Atiku’s Plan Shaky As Governors Seize PDP - The Nation (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by ManirBK: 10:00pm On Mar 03
A former Vice President and Wazirin Adamawa Atiku Abubakar has said that he will formally declare his 2019 Presidential ambition under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in two week in Abuja.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/2019-atiku-to-formally-declare-in-two-weeks.html?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C3037619506
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by ManirBK: 10:01pm On Mar 03
Let him declare today!
All we know is that Buhari will defeat him before 2pm on election day.Nothing good in PDP Looters association
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by IkpuNnu(f): 10:02pm On Mar 03
He Wants To Take Over From Nnamdi Cownu, As The President Of The Idiotic Pigs Of Biafra (IPOB)
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by yarimo(m): 10:03pm On Mar 03
Congratulations to president BUHARI in advance as president elect in 2019
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by BeijinDossier: 10:05pm On Mar 03
Atiku baba we dey your back.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by kabrud: 10:07pm On Mar 03
ManirBK:Which 2 pm? In the game of billiards, to beat your opponent, you have to pot seven balls then black without committing foul. I can assure you, Atiku will not hold the cue stick when Buhari will pot the number 8 ball
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by IkpuNnu(f): 10:08pm On Mar 03
BeijinDossier:
Nonso, you No dey obiano side again?
Ipob yoots mehn!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by kabrud: 10:12pm On Mar 03
yarimo:As per no need for any campaign. Atiku will not see his brake light even in his local govt area in adamawa state.
7 Likes
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by yarimo(m): 10:14pm On Mar 03
kabrud:no kill me with laugh abeg
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by Young03(m): 10:15pm On Mar 03
who is atiku?
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by chuksjuve(m): 10:15pm On Mar 03
Come on board and show buhari / Apc what proactive campaign is all about..
Not those propaganda they used in hypnotizing Nigerians in 2014...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by ManirBK: 10:17pm On Mar 03
PDP lacks the moral justification to present self as a better alternative to Apc in the 2019 general election contest!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by Herdsmen: 10:18pm On Mar 03
..... He was represented by his spokeman...
Why afons and BMC's dey rush Atiku on declarations.. Meanwhile the dullard ain't sure of himself..
Una go cry Atiku tire and na so the man go play al him haters still score..
Abeg when Apc dey hold convention ... When they go elect new NWC ...
When buhari wan even declare ....
How Dem wan take settle the druggie and his zombies..
6 Likes
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by Herdsmen: 10:22pm On Mar 03
Plenty malo's bleating on this thread...
Oga Atiku .. be like local grass no do oh.. time to import...
The cows are hungry
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by JideAmuGiaka: 10:23pm On Mar 03
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by JideAmuGiaka: 10:26pm On Mar 03
yarimo:
Not only President elect na President erect.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by Herdsmen: 10:27pm On Mar 03
BeijinDossier:
Like say the fear of Atiku is the beginning of wisdoms for the zombies and dullardeens...
Those guys fear the his presidency pass ......
The Dullard must be returned to Daura..
We can't afford another 4 years again..
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by martineverest(m): 10:28pm On Mar 03
y not today?....if he like,let himm declare tomorrow, he won't smell aso rock
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by uuzba(m): 10:28pm On Mar 03
Am I to put eba inside my bread and eat?
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by yarimo(m): 10:29pm On Mar 03
JideAmuGiaka:take it easy don't kill yourself with HBP before BUHARI re election in 2019
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by ZombieBuster: 10:29pm On Mar 03
ManirBK:
How much did Yusuf spend in Germany?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by Cletus77(m): 10:30pm On Mar 03
Atiku or no Atiku buhari should go and rest abeg
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by jerryunit48: 10:30pm On Mar 03
So Atikulation is still on...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by lonelydora(m): 10:31pm On Mar 03
Instead of Atiku coming to disgrace himself in 2019, he should have been an advocate of "not too young to run" and support a young person.
Never again will people like Atiku rule this nation., that's if PMB do not unknowingly finish dividing this country before 2019.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by BrutalJab: 10:31pm On Mar 03
Anybody or ANYTHING to remove this useless party from aso rock will have my support.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by Flexherbal(m): 10:31pm On Mar 03
The people will decide.
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by Cletus77(m): 10:32pm On Mar 03
ManirBK:Stop deceiving ursef
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by thedondada(m): 10:33pm On Mar 03
Okay.
Atiku vs Buhari.
Interesting. We need more options and serious options not those people waiting for inec to sponsor thier parties.
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by Cletus77(m): 10:34pm On Mar 03
IkpuNnu:Zombies just rushing to comment out of frustration
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by OboOlora(f): 10:37pm On Mar 03
Lol
|Re: 2019: Atiku Abubakar To Formally Declare In Two Weeks by sandland: 10:40pm On Mar 03
Yes. Let us get back some of the money in his possession. Haliy button issue etc.
1 Like
Senator Pays N2.5M Cancer Patients' Bill / Buhari's Certificate: Controversy Stayed Too Long-barcanista / Nigerian Nationals Beaten Up By Angry Locals In Ambedkar Nagar
Viewing this topic: 10 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6