A former Vice President and Wazirin Adamawa Atiku Abubakar has said that he will formally declare his 2019 Presidential ambition under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in two week in Abuja.

He stated this Saturday in Abuja at the formal launch of the Street to Street Support Initiative (SSSI) for Atiku 2019 and the inauguration of national, zonal and states officers of the organisation led by National President and Head of Administration Wabara Emeka Gerald.



He was represented at the event by the National Chairman of Atiku Cares Foundation and Director Youth of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation (AACO) Aliyu Bin Abbas.



According to him, the former vice president betrayed emotion and had to fight very hard from shedding tears due to the overwhelming support and love shown him across the country especially in his bid for the Presidency.



“He nearly shed tears when he (Atiku) asked me to reschedule another engagement to represent him here as he was overwhelmed by the massive support given to him by Nigerians especially the youths in his 35-year experience of being a politician. He has suffered a lot from the hand of politicians but is consoled by the increasing support by Nigerians. In two weeks’ time by Gods’ Grace he will formally open his campaign office in Abuja under the platform of the PDP.



“His message is that it is high time for Nigerians to vote out those in government due to their failure of helping the country out of its predicament and only resort to propaganda; and use and dump tactics,” he said.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/2019-atiku-to-formally-declare-in-two-weeks.html?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C3037619506 2 Likes

All we know is that Buhari will defeat him before 2pm on election day.Nothing good in PDP Looters association 20 Likes 2 Shares

Congratulations to president BUHARI in advance as president elect in 2019 10 Likes 1 Share

Atiku baba we dey your back. 9 Likes 1 Share

Let him declare today! All we know is that Buhari will defeat him before 2pm on election day.Nothing good in PDP Looters association Which 2 pm? In the game of billiards, to beat your opponent, you have to pot seven balls then black without committing foul. I can assure you, Atiku will not hold the cue stick when Buhari will pot the number 8 ball Which 2 pm? In the game of billiards, to beat your opponent, you have to pot seven balls then black without committing foul. I can assure you, Atiku will not hold the cue stick when Buhari will pot the number 8 ball 6 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku baba we dey your back.

Nonso, you No dey obiano side again?



Ipob yoots mehn! Nonso, you No dey obiano side again?Ipob yoots mehn! 5 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations to president BUHARI in advance as president elect in 2019 As per no need for any campaign. Atiku will not see his brake light even in his local govt area in adamawa state. As per no need for any campaign. Atiku will not see his brake light even in his local govt area in adamawa state. 7 Likes

As per no need for any campaign. Atiku will not see his brake light even in his local govt area in adamawa state. no kill me with laugh abeg no kill me with laugh abeg 6 Likes 1 Share

Come on board and show buhari / Apc what proactive campaign is all about..

Not those propaganda they used in hypnotizing Nigerians in 2014... 4 Likes 1 Share

PDP lacks the moral justification to present self as a better alternative to Apc in the 2019 general election contest!!! 1 Like 1 Share

..... He was represented by his spokeman...



Why afons and BMC's dey rush Atiku on declarations.. Meanwhile the dullard ain't sure of himself..



Una go cry Atiku tire and na so the man go play al him haters still score..



Abeg when Apc dey hold convention ... When they go elect new NWC ...

When buhari wan even declare ....

How Dem wan take settle the druggie and his zombies.. 6 Likes

Plenty malo's bleating on this thread...



Oga Atiku .. be like local grass no do oh.. time to import...



The cows are hungry 4 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations to president BUHARI in advance as president elect in 2019



Not only President elect na President erect. Not only President elect na President erect. 5 Likes 1 Share

Atiku baba we dey your back.



Like say the fear of Atiku is the beginning of wisdoms for the zombies and dullardeens...



Those guys fear the his presidency pass ......



The Dullard must be returned to Daura..





We can't afford another 4 years again.. Like say the fear of Atiku is the beginning of wisdoms for the zombies and dullardeens...Those guys fear the his presidency pass ......The Dullard must be returned to Daura..We can't afford another 4 years again.. 8 Likes 2 Shares

y not today?....if he like,let himm declare tomorrow, he won't smell aso rock 2 Likes

Am I to put eba inside my bread and eat?

Not only President elect na President erect. take it easy don't kill yourself with HBP before BUHARI re election in 2019 take it easy don't kill yourself with HBP before BUHARI re election in 2019 1 Like

Let him declare today! All we know is that Buhari will defeat him before 2pm on election day.Nothing good in PDP Looters association



How much did Yusuf spend in Germany? How much did Yusuf spend in Germany? 5 Likes 1 Share

Atiku or no Atiku buhari should go and rest abeg 3 Likes 1 Share

So Atikulation is still on... 3 Likes 1 Share

Instead of Atiku coming to disgrace himself in 2019, he should have been an advocate of "not too young to run" and support a young person.



Never again will people like Atiku rule this nation., that's if PMB do not unknowingly finish dividing this country before 2019. 1 Like

Anybody or ANYTHING to remove this useless party from aso rock will have my support. 5 Likes 1 Share

The people will decide.

Let him declare today! All we know is that Buhari will defeat him before 2pm on election day.Nothing good in PDP Looters association Stop deceiving ursef Stop deceiving ursef 3 Likes 1 Share

Atiku vs Buhari.





Interesting. We need more options and serious options not those people waiting for inec to sponsor thier parties.

He Wants To Take Over From Nnamdi Cownu, As The President Of The Idiotic Pigs Of Biafra (IPOB)





Zombies just rushing to comment out of frustration Zombies just rushing to comment out of frustration 3 Likes

