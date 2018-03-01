Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar Is Watching "Black Panther" (Photos) (17656 Views)

In true Nigerian style, Atiku’s presence at Silverbird to see "Black Panther" has sparked debate on Twitter.



Guess who showed up at Silverbird, Jabi Mall, Abuja to see "Black Panther"?

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, is currently at the watching the movie.



He also paid for everyone who had come to watch the movie.



Twitter user, @ClintonViceB, said: "@ClintonViceB, “So @atiku came to the movies Today and bought Tickets for everybody. Commendable.”



In true Nigerian style, Atiku’s presence at Silverbird to see "Black Panther" has sparked debate on Twitter.



Many have described the VP's presence at the cinema as an act that shows he is a man of the people.



See some comments below:



According to a twitter user, @favourdesimhi, “This is no surprise to me for I know him to be a kind hearted man. He will make a better president in 2019.”



Another user, @Frankkyboi, said its because of election. But @GabrielEtenika maintained “It’s not about elections, doing good is part of him.”



Another user, @pfdesimhi, simply submitted thus, “2019 my vote is reserved for @atiku for he strikes a chord in my heart he will make a good president.”



For @BendelJounal, “Whatever you do in this life people will always talk. @atiku is on point. I love this man to the moon and back. He is our next president for he is by far better than Buhari.”



For @PerformOrResign, “@atiku is that leader that can relate with the youth and knows what they need Atiku all the way.”



"Black Panther"

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Black Panther is officially the best-reviewed superhero movies of all time and we have to agree.



The movie which was Marvel's first film directed by an African-American has raked in an estimated $192 million in North America alone, this weekend.



If you wondering what that means, it means that 'Black Panther' is the fifth biggest opening of all time.



The movie starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan broke multiple box office records too, stealing the record for the largest opening for an African-American director.



Before now, F. Gary Gray and "The Fate of the Furious" led this category after it opened to $98 million in April 2017.



According to Disney, the movie is estimated to bring in $218 million domestically. So far, the film has brought in an opening of $361 million around the world.



"Black Panther" also stole the record for an opening in February, which belonged to "Deadpool," the 20th Century Fox, R-rated superhero film that brought in $132 million when it opened in February 2016.





CNN reports that it is the second biggest opening for a Marvel Studios film, after 2012's "The Avengers," pushing past other huge hits like "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Iron Man 3."



It is also the studio's 18th straight number one opening.



This is an all time high for Hollywood, and with "Black Panther" reaching box office heights that other African-American titles have been unable to achieve, the film's total could cause a change in the industry by encouraging diversity both behind and in front of the camera.



source



WHERE IS THE PICTURE? 1 Like

Thank God ooo.





Atiku is watching Black Panther. We can now enjoy the Technological advancement of Wakanda.



What an amazing Day.





Awon werey. 35 Likes 2 Shares

He can't deceive me

enough is enough

buhari did more when he was drinking cowbell milk of 20# sachet 90 Likes 7 Shares

Wow cool

All Na for politics 16 Likes

So? 3 Likes

Life of a big man

This guy is y2k compliant sha. Cool dude

But sadly na stolen money

As for his presidential ambition, he's part of the old who should give way to the new 5 Likes

Black panther is so overrated. the black panther sef na lazy fighter. the tale is so funny, someone who has been in us all along, suddenly appers in wakanda and beats up the best fighter in the city, so thoughtless and senseless 4 Likes

Young03:

He can't deceive me



enough is enough



buhari did more when he was drinking cowbell milk of 20# sachet The truth is, Atiku is not clean when it comes to handling finance during his time as VP, and no politician has ever been. But one good quality I like about Atiku is his kind heart...he may be a bad person, but he is kindhearted.



Now let's compare that to Buhari. Buhari maybe claiming to be a saint and using others to loot and launder money so as to avoid being seen as corrupt, but my brother, one quality Buhari has that makes him bad as a leader is WICKEDNESS!



Buhari is very wicked and vindictive. Buhari never forgives. Buhari is arrogant and prideful.



And God hates prideful people. If you want to attract Gods anger in your life, be prideful and arrogant.



This is why despite the fact that he managed to become president of Nigeria, things has never gone well with his government, instead Nigeria has been in total shambles since 2015.



When a wicked man rules a nation, the people suffer!



When a good man rules a nation, the people rejoice!



Good leadership is not just about using army and security to chase your enemies around in the name of fighting corruption, being kind and fair to all the people u are ruling is even a more honorable quality that will attract growth and God's favour into your government as a leader.



In summary, Atiku is far better than Buhari....if Atiku and Buhari are our only option, Nigerians pls choose Atiku, he maybe bad, but he sure has better leadership qualities than the wicked man in power now. The truth is, Atiku is not clean when it comes to handling finance during his time as VP, and no politician has ever been. But one good quality I like about Atiku is his kind heart...he may be a bad person, but he is kindhearted.Now let's compare that to Buhari. Buhari maybe claiming to be a saint and using others to loot and launder money so as to avoid being seen as corrupt, but my brother, one quality Buhari has that makes him bad as a leader is WICKEDNESS!Buhari is very wicked and vindictive. Buhari never forgives. Buhari is arrogant and prideful.And God hates prideful people. If you want to attract Gods anger in your life, be prideful and arrogant.This is why despite the fact that he managed to become president of Nigeria, things has never gone well with his government, instead Nigeria has been in total shambles since 2015.When a wicked man rules a nation, the people suffer!When a good man rules a nation, the people rejoice!Good leadership is not just about using army and security to chase your enemies around in the name of fighting corruption, being kind and fair to all the people u are ruling is even a more honorable quality that will attract growth and God's favour into your government as a leader.In summary, Atiku is far better than Buhari....if Atiku and Buhari are our only option, Nigerians pls choose Atiku, he maybe bad, but he sure has better leadership qualities than the wicked man in power now. 48 Likes 3 Shares

Election time is near what do you expect?

someone said wow cool what is wow cool there and s this news na wow person do this person do that na news

Hmmm





if u kno u kno! Wakanda forever!!!!if u kno u kno!

our politicians are still dumb, using the same tactics every year and the dumb followers still falls for it. this sh** hole can't be any better. if you doubt me I bet my left scrotum...

sammytune:

All Na for politics better to have this kind of enlightened leader for president than the one currently occupying aso rock...who still refer to Germany as west Germany better to have this kind of enlightened leader for president than the one currently occupying aso rock...who still refer to Germany as west Germany 3 Likes 1 Share

.

So what?

So what do we do?

Overrated movie. Thanks to Atiku, but I think we need young and experienced president not Grandpa again

Young03:

He can't deceive me



enough is enough



buhari did more when he was drinking cowbell milk of 20# sachet



Nd riding Insyd Napep Nd riding Insyd Napep

This guy is power drunk, I hope he will cope with the disappointment 2019 reserved for him. 1 Like

I've had it. I'm traveling next weekend to the cinema just to see this movie 2 Likes

so we should vote 4 Atiku because he is watching black panter ! 9 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerians and unnecessary self service.



If he likes let him watch Black Panther or White Python, it doesn't in anyway speak about his willingness to perform.



And it's quite deplorable to see people selling their votes because of his mere presence. In fact those who sell their votes for Rice and Groundnut oil are better than them. So because he was once a VP he can't come to the cinemas again? Why are we acting like Zeus left Mount Olympus to come and dine with peasants.



It's very sad that people have sold their conscience for mere movie tickets. Not as if they didn't have the money. 2 Likes

so we should fry pant or fanta?

WHERE CAN I DOWNLOAD THIS MOVIE



The movie is overhyped I really wanna see it. 1 Like