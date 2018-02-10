Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat (5753 Views)

Man Facing Eviction Threat By Landlady Wins N20m Lottery (pic) / Bussiness partner/sponsor needed. / Am Looking For A Bussiness Partner (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

My name is katchy Esiaka. I'm a sand supplier based in lekki Lagos. On the 8th of August 2017, I was awarded a contract to supply trips of sand to Crovation ltd Following the contract I co-opted my friend and bussiness partner Miss oluchi okereke of prechiam engineering Nig.ltd. and together we were issued an LPO covering 130 trips of sand to be supplied at Crovation's designated site. The LPO was issued in the name of prechiam engineering ltd.



While executing the contract I and my partner exhausted our resources and I informed my immediate senior sister Mrs Emmadoye doris Esiaka of the contract and the financial challenges I encountered in the execution of the contract. I requested My sister to provide funds that will enable me complete the outstanding trips of sand and partake in the profits that would be realized in the transaction.



I informed my sister that the sum of #1600..000(one million six hundred thousand Naira) would be need to deliver outstanding fifty trips of sand..I also Inform her that the profit to be made for. Each trip was #13,000(Thirteen thousand Naira) and offered to to give her the sum of #10,000 from the profits if she provides the requested finance to compete the contract.



She accepted and on my instruction, she paid the sum of #1,600,000. to Oluchi okereke account. An account I sent to her. The money represent 50trips.As the job progressed my sister Mrs Emmadoye funded the additional delivery of twenty trips of sand. This time the money was sent directly to my skye bank account.bring her total job to 70 trips. In all this there is no communication of any form between Mrs Emmadoye and my partner or Crovation ltd.



The job was completed in August 22nd 2017 and I submitted invoice to crovation ltd and payment would be processed in 30days after delivery.

Following delay to process payment by crovation ltd and pressure on me to pay my sister's entitlement in the transaction, I sent a copy of the LPO to her and introduce her to my partner and to Crovation ltd.In a bid to assure her that her money is safe.



Shortly thereafter the sum of #1,500,000.00 was paid through prechiam ltd. my partners company and the money was shared between all the stakeholders in the transaction with My sister Mrs doris Emmadoye Esiaka getting #800,000.00.



When subsequent payment became due my sister mrs Emmadoye without my consultation or approval approached Crovation ltd and requested that the PAYMENT be made thorough her husband company account.( Bssl technologies ).The Payment was processed through the husband company account. A total of #800,000.was paid to the Bssl account and she kept this money to herself.



When I learnt of the development, I quickly reached out to crovation ltd and expressed my complete disapproval of processing due payment to an unauthorized person or entity in the transaction and requested that every payment should be made through prechiam ltd. The company we used in the transaction. We also decided to wait till complete payment before any further sharing of money.

And I communicate same to her





Then on the 25th of January 2018 my sister and her husband Olorogu James Emmadoye reported to the police - Federal Sars Ikeja via a petition written against pastor Denise onyeagba & others and claimed that we defruaded them and threatend their life. They forges an agreement claiming to have deal with prechiam engineering ltd. And that I'm not involved in the transaction. Since then they have been using all powers at their disposal to make life difficult for me. From F-sars now the matter have been transferd to zone 2 x squad.





Advice and help needed. Please. 3 Likes 6 Shares

Here is the LPO 1 Like

More 1 Like

More

Honestly, you guys should settle yourselves joor. I dont know why siblings will be fighting themselves because money is involved. Hian 14 Likes 1 Share

Honestly, you guys should settle yourselves joor. I dont know why siblings will be fighting themselves because money is involved. Hian





Thanks. But how do I achieved this settlement? When my sister and the husband have refused to talk with me.

I've gone as far as inviting our uncle Mr Anthony Esiaka from Ogwu-aniocha in ogbaru LGA. To lagos to meditate.

They both refuse to see him for the three days he spent in lagos. Presently our mum who just arrived from the her visit to the United States is also trying her best to reconcile us but they keep insisting that It was a case between them and my partners and that I was never a party to the deals. 3 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile this is a screen shot of our chat on the 7th day of September last year...when she borrowed money from me to pay 1st term school fees.



And now she have sworn not to sit with me and talk.





More coming.

Your sister is just a selfish human being same with a husband. Because of small change, she is fighting you. Money that doesnt amount to anything in the economy. 31 Likes

hot9jaman:

Honestly, you guys should settle yourselves joor. I dont know why siblings will be fighting themselves because money is involved. Hian





Thanks. But how do I achieved this settlement? When my sister and the husband have refused to talk with me.

I've gone as far as inviting our uncle Mr Anthony Esiaka from Ogwu-aniocha in ogbaru LGA. To lagos to meditate.

They both refuse to see him for the three days he spent in lagos. Presently our mum who just arrived from the her visit to the United States is also trying her best to reconcile us but they keep insisting that It was a case between them and my partners and that I was never a party to the deals.

Disclosing personal details on a PUBLIC forum is fraught with risk. You would be better off discussing all this with your lawyer, or failing that, in the beer parlor where everyone will be too drunk to recall the details later. Disclosing personal details on a PUBLIC forum is fraught with risk. You would be better off discussing all this with your lawyer, or failing that, in the beer parlor where everyone will be too drunk to recall the details later. 17 Likes

Disclosing personal details on a PUBLIC forum is fraught with risk. You would be better off discussing all this with your lawyer, or feeling that, in the beer parlor where everyone will be too drunk to recall the details later..



I understand where you're coming from. But do you know how frustrating it's that a blood sister will go to such lenght with the support of the husband who happens to be an Urohobo Chief. Why arrest an Innocent pastor who is not in any way involved in our deal?save that he's the Md of the company I used to carry out the contract. Why will a sister Go forging?

Why go so low against a blood bonded brother. 3 Likes

hot9jaman:





Disclosing personal details on a PUBLIC forum is fraught with risk. You would be better off discussing all this with your lawyer, or feeling that, in the beer parlor where everyone will be too drunk to recall the details later..



I understand where you're coming from. But do you know how frustrating it's that a blood sister will go to such lenght with the support of the husband who happens to be an Urohobo Chief. Why arrest an Innocent pastor who is not in any way involved in our deal?save that he's the Md of the company I used to carry out the contract. Why will a sister Go forging?

Why go so low against a blood bonded brother.

The only readers that will take interest in this case, are those looking to SCAM you. Also, by broadcasting your strategy on an open forum, you are handing a major advantage to the enemy. The only readers that will take interest in this case, are those looking to SCAM you. Also, by broadcasting your strategy on an open forum, you are handing a major advantage to the enemy. 13 Likes

Jakumo:





The only readers that will take interest in this case, are those looking to SCAM you. Also, by broadcasting your strategy on an open forum, you are handing a major advantage to the enemy.





THANKS.....BRO THANKS.....BRO 2 Likes

honestly I dnt knw why siblings should be fighting over money...imagine your immediate elder sister...don't be surprise if its the husband that is driving her into all this gra gra...at the end, she will not get anything.....involve it parents, sister n kindred. ..explain the details of the matter n ask her why she is doing all this...then you guys should settle out of court or the police.. 7 Likes

Bro take heart and be strong, the truth always sets one free, make sure the policemen or at least 1 policeman is on the truths side 4 Likes



And the husband your supppsed in -law

Is a greed and pure weakling.

Haba ? This is height of wickedness.







Just be strong like the poster above said.

Keep your evidence- read and pray that you come across God fearing policemen. This your sister is something else.And the husband your supppsed in -lawIs a greed and pure weakling.Haba? This is height of wickedness.Just be strong like the poster above said.Keep your evidence- read and pray that you come across God fearing policemen. 2 Likes

Chai @lalasticlala will not see this kind thread.

So people will read and learn to avoid mixing family

And business.









Lala come and see snake. 1 Like

hot9jaman:

My name is katchy Esiaka. I'm a sand supplier based in lekki Lagos. On the 8th of August 2017, I was awarded a contract to supply trips of sand to Crovation ltd Following the contract I co-opted my friend and bussiness partner Miss oluchi okereke of prechiam engineering Nig.ltd. and together we were issued an LPO covering 130 trips of sand to be supplied at Crovation's designated site. The LPO was issued in the name of prechiam engineering ltd.



While executing the contract I and my partner exhausted our resources and I informed my immediate senior sister Mrs Emmadoye doris Esiaka of the contract and the financial challenges I encountered in the execution of the contract. I requested My sister to provide funds that will enable me complete the outstanding trips of sand and partake in the profits that would be realized in the transaction.



I informed my sister that the sum of #1600..000(one million six hundred thousand Naira) would be need to deliver outstanding fifty trips of sand..I also Inform her that the profit to be made for. Each trip was #13,000(Thirteen thousand Naira) and offered to to give her the sum of #10,000 from the profits if she provides the requested finance to compete the contract.



She accepted and on my instruction, she paid the sum of #1,600,000. to Oluchi okereke account. An account I sent to her. The money represent 50trips.As the job progressed my sister Mrs Emmadoye funded the additional delivery of twenty trips of sand. This time the money was sent directly to my skye bank account.bring her total job to 70 trips. In all this there is no communication of any form between Mrs Emmadoye and my partner or Crovation ltd.



The job was completed in August 22nd 2017 and I submitted invoice to crovation ltd and payment would be processed in 30days after delivery.

Following delay to process payment by crovation ltd and pressure on me to pay my sister's entitlement in the transaction, I sent a copy of the LPO to her and introduce her to my partner and to Crovation ltd.In a bid to assure her that her money is safe.



Shortly thereafter the sum of #1,500,000.00 was paid through prechiam ltd. my partners company and the money was shared between all the stakeholders in the transaction with My sister Mrs doris Emmadoye Esiaka getting #800,000.00.



When subsequent payment became due my sister mrs Emmadoye without my consultation or approval approached Crovation ltd and requested that the PAYMENT be made thorough her husband company account.( Bssl technologies ).The Payment was processed through the husband company account. A total of #800,000.was paid to the Bssl account and she kept this money to herself.



When I learnt of the development, I quickly reached out to crovation ltd and expressed my complete disapproval of processing due payment to an unauthorized person or entity in the transaction and requested that every payment should be made through prechiam ltd. The company we used in the transaction. We also decided to wait till complete payment before any further sharing of money.

And I communicate same to her





Then on the 25th of January 2018 my sister and her husband Olorogu James Emmadoye reported to the police - Federal Sars Ikeja via a petition written against pastor Denise onyeagba & others and claimed that we defruaded them and threatend their life. They forges an agreement claiming to have deal with prechiam engineering ltd. And that I'm not involved in the transaction. Since then they have been using all powers at their disposal to make life difficult for me. From F-sars now the matter have been transferd to zone 2 x squad.





Advice and help needed. Please. .. Evil sister. .. Evil sister. 1 Like

donAlvan:

This your sister is something else.

And the husband your supppsed in -law

Is a greed and pure weakling.

Haba ? This is height of wickedness.







Just be strong like the poster above said.

Keep your evidence- read and pray that you come across God fearing policemen.





THANKS. THANKS.

Her husband is pushing her.



Her jobless husband is jealous of you 1 Like

Do not let your sister know anything about you.





CUT HER OFF.



Its her jobless husband pushing her. 2 Likes

Hmm 1 Like

Sorry

I aint sure this belongs here though.... Don't put your business issues on line, you even went as far as listing the name of the companies involved, save for insulilting your sister and calling her and her husband names, which they deserve, there isn't much anyone can do for you here. Getting people to insult them won't solve your problems too. 1 Like

End times sister 1 Like

.

op forget about sib luv *fight them back for what is urs.stop telling ur kindred or ur family *fight them. If it leads to enemity. Good and fine*go umuahia zone 9 arrest ur sis and hus*.wicked sis

hot9jaman:

My name is katchy Esiaka. I'm a sand supplier based in lekki Lagos. On the 8th of August 2017, I was awarded a contract to supply trips of sand to Crovation ltd Following the contract I co-opted my friend and bussiness partner Miss oluchi okereke of prechiam engineering Nig.ltd. and together we were issued an LPO covering 130 trips of sand to be supplied at Crovation's designated site. The LPO was issued in the name of prechiam engineering ltd.



While executing the contract I and my partner exhausted our resources and I informed my immediate senior sister Mrs Emmadoye doris Esiaka of the contract and the financial challenges I encountered in the execution of the contract. I requested My sister to provide funds that will enable me complete the outstanding trips of sand and partake in the profits that would be realized in the transaction.



I informed my sister that the sum of #1600..000(one million six hundred thousand Naira) would be need to deliver outstanding fifty trips of sand..I also Inform her that the profit to be made for. Each trip was #13,000(Thirteen thousand Naira) and offered to to give her the sum of #10,000 from the profits if she provides the requested finance to compete the contract.



She accepted and on my instruction, she paid the sum of #1,600,000. to Oluchi okereke account. An account I sent to her. The money represent 50trips.As the job progressed my sister Mrs Emmadoye funded the additional delivery of twenty trips of sand. This time the money was sent directly to my skye bank account.bring her total job to 70 trips. In all this there is no communication of any form between Mrs Emmadoye and my partner or Crovation ltd.



The job was completed in August 22nd 2017 and I submitted invoice to crovation ltd and payment would be processed in 30days after delivery.

Following delay to process payment by crovation ltd and pressure on me to pay my sister's entitlement in the transaction, I sent a copy of the LPO to her and introduce her to my partner and to Crovation ltd.In a bid to assure her that her money is safe.



Shortly thereafter the sum of #1,500,000.00 was paid through prechiam ltd. my partners company and the money was shared between all the stakeholders in the transaction with My sister Mrs doris Emmadoye Esiaka getting #800,000.00.



When subsequent payment became due my sister mrs Emmadoye without my consultation or approval approached Crovation ltd and requested that the PAYMENT be made thorough her husband company account.( Bssl technologies ).The Payment was processed through the husband company account. A total of #800,000.was paid to the Bssl account and she kept this money to herself.



When I learnt of the development, I quickly reached out to crovation ltd and expressed my complete disapproval of processing due payment to an unauthorized person or entity in the transaction and requested that every payment should be made through prechiam ltd. The company we used in the transaction. We also decided to wait till complete payment before any further sharing of money.

And I communicate same to her





Then on the 25th of January 2018 my sister and her husband Olorogu James Emmadoye reported to the police - Federal Sars Ikeja via a petition written against pastor Denise onyeagba & others and claimed that we defruaded them and threatend their life. They forges an agreement claiming to have deal with prechiam engineering ltd. And that I'm not involved in the transaction. Since then they have been using all powers at their disposal to make life difficult for me. From F-sars now the matter have been transferd to zone 2 x squad.





Advice and help needed. Please. So you have to come disclosing all personal details here Abi. I think the problem here is that u are stupid. I don't blame your Sis So you have to come disclosing all personal details here Abi. I think the problem here is that u are stupid. I don't blame your Sis 1 Like

Astute businessmen.



How can one avoid such a malady in the future?

Then dis sister her. She is not your real sister

Bigprick9inches:



So you have to come disclosing all personal details here Abi. I think the problem here is that u are stupid. I don't blame your Sis



You're welcome.... You're welcome.... 1 Like