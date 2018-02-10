₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,178 members, 4,116,448 topics. Date: Monday, 05 March 2018 at 02:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat (5753 Views)
Man Facing Eviction Threat By Landlady Wins N20m Lottery (pic) / Bussiness partner/sponsor needed. / Am Looking For A Bussiness Partner (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Nobody: 11:51pm On Mar 03
My name is katchy Esiaka. I'm a sand supplier based in lekki Lagos. On the 8th of August 2017, I was awarded a contract to supply trips of sand to Crovation ltd Following the contract I co-opted my friend and bussiness partner Miss oluchi okereke of prechiam engineering Nig.ltd. and together we were issued an LPO covering 130 trips of sand to be supplied at Crovation's designated site. The LPO was issued in the name of prechiam engineering ltd.
While executing the contract I and my partner exhausted our resources and I informed my immediate senior sister Mrs Emmadoye doris Esiaka of the contract and the financial challenges I encountered in the execution of the contract. I requested My sister to provide funds that will enable me complete the outstanding trips of sand and partake in the profits that would be realized in the transaction.
I informed my sister that the sum of #1600..000(one million six hundred thousand Naira) would be need to deliver outstanding fifty trips of sand..I also Inform her that the profit to be made for. Each trip was #13,000(Thirteen thousand Naira) and offered to to give her the sum of #10,000 from the profits if she provides the requested finance to compete the contract.
She accepted and on my instruction, she paid the sum of #1,600,000. to Oluchi okereke account. An account I sent to her. The money represent 50trips.As the job progressed my sister Mrs Emmadoye funded the additional delivery of twenty trips of sand. This time the money was sent directly to my skye bank account.bring her total job to 70 trips. In all this there is no communication of any form between Mrs Emmadoye and my partner or Crovation ltd.
The job was completed in August 22nd 2017 and I submitted invoice to crovation ltd and payment would be processed in 30days after delivery.
Following delay to process payment by crovation ltd and pressure on me to pay my sister's entitlement in the transaction, I sent a copy of the LPO to her and introduce her to my partner and to Crovation ltd.In a bid to assure her that her money is safe.
Shortly thereafter the sum of #1,500,000.00 was paid through prechiam ltd. my partners company and the money was shared between all the stakeholders in the transaction with My sister Mrs doris Emmadoye Esiaka getting #800,000.00.
When subsequent payment became due my sister mrs Emmadoye without my consultation or approval approached Crovation ltd and requested that the PAYMENT be made thorough her husband company account.( Bssl technologies ).The Payment was processed through the husband company account. A total of #800,000.was paid to the Bssl account and she kept this money to herself.
When I learnt of the development, I quickly reached out to crovation ltd and expressed my complete disapproval of processing due payment to an unauthorized person or entity in the transaction and requested that every payment should be made through prechiam ltd. The company we used in the transaction. We also decided to wait till complete payment before any further sharing of money.
And I communicate same to her
Then on the 25th of January 2018 my sister and her husband Olorogu James Emmadoye reported to the police - Federal Sars Ikeja via a petition written against pastor Denise onyeagba & others and claimed that we defruaded them and threatend their life. They forges an agreement claiming to have deal with prechiam engineering ltd. And that I'm not involved in the transaction. Since then they have been using all powers at their disposal to make life difficult for me. From F-sars now the matter have been transferd to zone 2 x squad.
Advice and help needed. Please.
3 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Nobody: 12:06am On Mar 04
Here is the LPO
1 Like
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Nobody: 12:09am On Mar 04
More
1 Like
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Nobody: 12:20am On Mar 04
More
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by sammy6(m): 4:14am On Mar 04
Honestly, you guys should settle yourselves joor. I dont know why siblings will be fighting themselves because money is involved. Hian
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Nobody: 5:28am On Mar 04
Honestly, you guys should settle yourselves joor. I dont know why siblings will be fighting themselves because money is involved. Hian
Thanks. But how do I achieved this settlement? When my sister and the husband have refused to talk with me.
I've gone as far as inviting our uncle Mr Anthony Esiaka from Ogwu-aniocha in ogbaru LGA. To lagos to meditate.
They both refuse to see him for the three days he spent in lagos. Presently our mum who just arrived from the her visit to the United States is also trying her best to reconcile us but they keep insisting that It was a case between them and my partners and that I was never a party to the deals.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Nobody: 5:46am On Mar 04
Meanwhile this is a screen shot of our chat on the 7th day of September last year...when she borrowed money from me to pay 1st term school fees.
And now she have sworn not to sit with me and talk.
More coming.
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by meezynetwork(m): 6:07am On Mar 04
Your sister is just a selfish human being same with a husband. Because of small change, she is fighting you. Money that doesnt amount to anything in the economy.
31 Likes
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Jakumo(m): 6:16am On Mar 04
hot9jaman:
Disclosing personal details on a PUBLIC forum is fraught with risk. You would be better off discussing all this with your lawyer, or failing that, in the beer parlor where everyone will be too drunk to recall the details later.
17 Likes
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Nobody: 6:31am On Mar 04
Disclosing personal details on a PUBLIC forum is fraught with risk. You would be better off discussing all this with your lawyer, or feeling that, in the beer parlor where everyone will be too drunk to recall the details later..
I understand where you're coming from. But do you know how frustrating it's that a blood sister will go to such lenght with the support of the husband who happens to be an Urohobo Chief. Why arrest an Innocent pastor who is not in any way involved in our deal?save that he's the Md of the company I used to carry out the contract. Why will a sister Go forging?
Why go so low against a blood bonded brother.
3 Likes
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Jakumo(m): 6:35am On Mar 04
hot9jaman:
The only readers that will take interest in this case, are those looking to SCAM you. Also, by broadcasting your strategy on an open forum, you are handing a major advantage to the enemy.
13 Likes
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Nobody: 6:58am On Mar 04
Jakumo:
THANKS.....BRO
2 Likes
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by valentineuwakwe(m): 9:00am On Mar 04
honestly I dnt knw why siblings should be fighting over money...imagine your immediate elder sister...don't be surprise if its the husband that is driving her into all this gra gra...at the end, she will not get anything.....involve it parents, sister n kindred. ..explain the details of the matter n ask her why she is doing all this...then you guys should settle out of court or the police..
7 Likes
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by kcjazzy: 4:41pm On Mar 04
Bro take heart and be strong, the truth always sets one free, make sure the policemen or at least 1 policeman is on the truths side
4 Likes
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by donAlvan: 5:39pm On Mar 04
This your sister is something else.
And the husband your supppsed in -law
Is a greed and pure weakling.
Haba? This is height of wickedness.
Just be strong like the poster above said.
Keep your evidence- read and pray that you come across God fearing policemen.
2 Likes
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by donAlvan: 5:44pm On Mar 04
Chai @lalasticlala will not see this kind thread.
So people will read and learn to avoid mixing family
And business.
Lala come and see snake.
1 Like
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by donAlvan: 5:45pm On Mar 04
hot9jaman:.. Evil sister.
1 Like
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Nobody: 7:25pm On Mar 04
donAlvan:
THANKS.
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by obowunmi(m): 10:54pm On Mar 04
Her husband is pushing her.
Her jobless husband is jealous of you
1 Like
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by obowunmi(m): 10:56pm On Mar 04
Do not let your sister know anything about you.
CUT HER OFF.
Its her jobless husband pushing her.
2 Likes
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by busky101(m): 10:57pm On Mar 04
Hmm
1 Like
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by TEYA: 10:58pm On Mar 04
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by asdfjklhaha(f): 11:00pm On Mar 04
Sorry
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by closerange: 11:01pm On Mar 04
I aint sure this belongs here though.... Don't put your business issues on line, you even went as far as listing the name of the companies involved, save for insulilting your sister and calling her and her husband names, which they deserve, there isn't much anyone can do for you here. Getting people to insult them won't solve your problems too.
1 Like
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by zinaunreal(m): 11:02pm On Mar 04
End times sister
1 Like
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by valgbo(m): 11:03pm On Mar 04
.
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by ghostfacekillar(m): 11:03pm On Mar 04
op forget about sib luv *fight them back for what is urs.stop telling ur kindred or ur family *fight them. If it leads to enemity. Good and fine*go umuahia zone 9 arrest ur sis and hus*.wicked sis
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Bigprick9inches: 11:04pm On Mar 04
hot9jaman:So you have to come disclosing all personal details here Abi. I think the problem here is that u are stupid. I don't blame your Sis
1 Like
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by EgunMogaji: 11:05pm On Mar 04
Astute businessmen.
How can one avoid such a malady in the future?
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by san316(m): 11:05pm On Mar 04
Then dis sister her. She is not your real sister
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by Nobody: 11:06pm On Mar 04
Bigprick9inches:
You're welcome....
1 Like
|Re: My Own Sister Falsely Accused Me And My Bussiness Partner Of Fraud And Threat by safarigirl(f): 11:07pm On Mar 04
This is why one of the rules of power is to keep your family out of your business
All they do is mess you up and complicate stuff, they take advantage of the relationship and ruin your business. Better to go into business with a stranger than with family members.
4 Likes 1 Share
I Need A Us Bank Account/atm Card / List Of Farm Business Ideas I Feel You Should Consider / Western Union Has Stopped Money Transfer From Nigeria???????::::::::::::::::::::
Viewing this topic: phillips1959, davidadenrele, nairalandfreak(m), Sunshyne36(f), eurozone1(m), gkutez, PoliticalChinex, Cfm1(m), anukunle(m), Uziink, 180263, kinggenesis(m), Abjay97(m), nekyfine, Jozket(m), friendl and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10