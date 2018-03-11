₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by Omooba77: 4:32pm On Mar 04
Wenger loosing streak continues after 2-1 defeat at B&A and may continue the trend hosting Watford
Arsenal vs Watford (Emirates Stadium)
Arsenal will be sweating on the fitness of a number of players ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Watford.
Hector Bellerin (knee) missed the 2-0 Europa League win at AC Milan on Thursday and is unlikely to recover in time while Nacho Monreal (back) is also expected to be absent.
Alexandre Lacazette (knee) is missing while both Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers came off injured in Italy. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available for selection having been ineligible in Europe.
Arsenal provisional squad
Ospina, Cech, Holding, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Elneny, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck, Aubameyang, Nketiah.
Watford team news
Watford will still be without midfielder Tom Cleverley for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal.
Cleverley has returned to training following a thigh injury which has sidelined him since January, but will not be ready for the visit to the Emirates.
Craig Cathcart is back in light training following his knee problem but remains out along with Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Younes Kaboul (foot) and Isaac Success (knee).
Watford provisional squad
Karnezis, Janmaat, Prodl, Mariappa, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra, Hughes, Deeney, Richarlison, Gomes, Britos, Kiko, Zeegelaar, Gray, Carrillo, Okaka
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by dukeprince50(m): 1:09pm
woooooow, first to comment on a post making front page for d 3rd time this year.
I dedicate this to all the arsenal fans, please take heart, u will top the league next year when season starts in alphabetical order. >:
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by kokakola: 1:09pm
Goals galour...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by Johnayoola(m): 1:10pm
arsenal about to be weep again
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by Breezzy(m): 1:10pm
We already knew what the outcome will be. HIT LIKE if you knw what I mean
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by sorry1(m): 1:11pm
First half over 1.5
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by Mrjaz(m): 1:19pm
Arsenal Take heart in advance
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by Makaveli1166(m): 1:21pm
We must win this league vanishingly ,with no preposterous indictment devoid of docile prudence. *Drops mic* fellow gunners where r thou?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by chrisxxx(m): 1:22pm
Arsenal try to play silky game while Watford would want to bully them.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by Stevengerd(m): 1:22pm
Oya sekem sekem, glorious sunday. Espanyol & Real sociedad, Thanks For The GG, As my bet don Enter skrrr di di din
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by NeeKlaus: 1:23pm
Arsenal 3:0 Watford.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by GOFRONT(m): 1:23pm
COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by NeeKlaus: 1:24pm
Stevengerd:E fit be sey na #100 to win #980 you play so.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by prinsam30(m): 1:26pm
another 3.0 loading but I believe AssNal they can pull a surprise
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by Stevengerd(m): 1:27pm
NeeKlaus:Lol, make i no loud am tho...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by yungcyrus(m): 1:27pm
ASS-ANAL FOR LIFE
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by NeeKlaus: 1:30pm
Stevengerd:Loud am, abeg. I wan' geh inspiration this afternoon...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by Johnayoola(m): 1:32pm
NeeKlaus post=65744319.:lol,you need am
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by dukeprince50(m): 1:33pm
NeeKlaus:him use 5h play 2.06odds
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by ybalogs(m): 1:36pm
kokakola:Aubameyang or mkhitryan hatrick loading
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by Kotodoctor: 1:37pm
It'd watford you idiots. It's a no brainer!
Depleted arsenal storms watford prime at home anyday.
Like I said it's a no brainer.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by lordraiden(m): 1:44pm
Coyg
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by ekensi01(m): 1:46pm
Arsenal fans please use YouTube to watch this match to avoid killing someone in the film hull.
Last week an Arsenal fans hit someone a stone and he couldn't explain what happened exactly.
I always give advice
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by ZombieTAMER: 1:47pm
For the sake of my ticket...
Arsenal wins today with more than Two goals
Go gunners
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by ekensi01(m): 1:48pm
Truly you will see heaven
dukeprince50:
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by femi4: 1:52pm
Over 2.5
GG second half
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by Stevengerd(m): 1:55pm
NeeKlaus:Bro nicholas, make ah no loud am...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by IamZod(m): 1:58pm
We dey win this one.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by hablink: 1:59pm
dukeprince50:no they still won't
AFC Bournemouth
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by LilSmith55(m): 2:02pm
hablink:
Kai.... Na so u hate Arsenal reach
No worry na them go soon rename Arsenal to Aaaarsenal.... Make we see team wey go first top table nxt season
|Re: Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 2:30pm by hablink: 2:03pm
LilSmith55:Awon loser oshi
