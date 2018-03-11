Wenger loosing streak continues after 2-1 defeat at B&A and may continue the trend hosting Watford



Arsenal vs Watford (Emirates Stadium)

Arsenal will be sweating on the fitness of a number of players ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Watford.

Hector Bellerin (knee) missed the 2-0 Europa League win at AC Milan on Thursday and is unlikely to recover in time while Nacho Monreal (back) is also expected to be absent.

Alexandre Lacazette (knee) is missing while both Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers came off injured in Italy. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available for selection having been ineligible in Europe.

Arsenal provisional squad

Ospina, Cech, Holding, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Elneny, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck, Aubameyang, Nketiah.



Watford team news

Watford will still be without midfielder Tom Cleverley for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal.

Cleverley has returned to training following a thigh injury which has sidelined him since January, but will not be ready for the visit to the Emirates.

Craig Cathcart is back in light training following his knee problem but remains out along with Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), Younes Kaboul (foot) and Isaac Success (knee).

Watford provisional squad

Karnezis, Janmaat, Prodl, Mariappa, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra, Hughes, Deeney, Richarlison, Gomes, Britos, Kiko, Zeegelaar, Gray, Carrillo, Okaka