|FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by Islie: 7:16pm On Mar 04
Posted By: Shola O’Neil, and Olawale Sanusi,
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by kabrud: 7:28pm On Mar 04
Go and get your PVCs, we don't need roads in Aba, all we need is Jonathan, we must vote out the dullard.
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by shervydman(m): 8:13pm On Mar 04
kabrud:Sharap!!!
U can vote out d dullard but u need d road.
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by life2017: 8:15pm On Mar 04
kabrud:Sarcasm noted
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by kabrud: 8:16pm On Mar 04
life2017:Your head dey there.
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by princepeter566: 8:54pm On Mar 04
someone should please help me tell that dullard at aso rock that he's exiting that seat come 2019 by fire by force
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by Omeokachie: 8:58pm On Mar 04
Does FG "orders" still work?
Buhari "ordered" IGP to relocate to Benue but the man simply ignored the president and nothing happened.
He "ordered" service chiefs to move the north-east, but those guys have stayed put in Abuja.
Ordering contractors you are probably owing is just a complete waste of time, and nothing but playing to the gallery.
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by Nightwolf1: 9:05pm On Mar 04
Where do they want to construct four lanes each? Is it the same ph-aba I travel along ones a week?
The level of lies oozing out from criminals in this govt is beyond redemption.
As matter of fact, let them fix the dual lane first before talking about 4 lanes on both side. Thieves.
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by eleojo23: 9:26pm On Mar 04
Yes o.
The have to complete it before the date or at least 80% complete so that it can enter the list of Buhari's achievements before the election.
Bubu needs to score late points now.
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by EponOjuku: 9:27pm On Mar 04
Nightwolf1:
Fix which dual lane?
Didn't Igbos tell us that GEJ fixed that particular road when you were campaigning for GEJ in 2015?
Liars ought to have good memories.
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by IgboticGirl(f): 9:27pm On Mar 04
Dis government and their propaganda self
Let me keep quite before this children from hate filled skull miners will come for me
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by lonelydora(m): 9:28pm On Mar 04
Speedy you say? When we haven't seen any bulldozer anywhere along that road
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by greggng: 9:29pm On Mar 04
princepeter566:
You talk as if your vote counts
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by captaindc: 9:30pm On Mar 04
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by yemi15(m): 9:30pm On Mar 04
Islie:
41 kilometers in 30 months? That is really slow, kilode?
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by bluelaptop: 9:30pm On Mar 04
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by wasyouy: 9:31pm On Mar 04
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by exlinklodge: 9:31pm On Mar 04
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by Flexy2vybes(m): 9:31pm On Mar 04
Him 4 evn award d contract frm aso rock 2 daura cuz trust CCECC dm fit finish d road by dz tym 2o19.
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by CoolFreeday(m): 9:32pm On Mar 04
God bless my President
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by DWJOBScom(m): 9:32pm On Mar 04
Still doesn't stop us from voting him out as this is a bribe and today is sunday abeg
i wonder what happens after 2019 should he lose as the road will be neglected
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by westergreen: 9:34pm On Mar 04
please get your pvc and together we can vote out the senile, dotard, dullard of Daura.
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by dingbang(m): 9:34pm On Mar 04
So he thinks he can bribe the Igbos with this grand lie...
We like the road like that.. He should get out from that seat
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by HeroicMeastro: 9:34pm On Mar 04
kabrud:Who is this asshole?
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by Yankee101: 9:35pm On Mar 04
SS/SE votes loading. But e no go ever load finish for Buhari
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by jusRadical: 9:35pm On Mar 04
Islie:
They want to complete what they have not even started.
O dikwa egwu
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by ZombieBuster: 9:35pm On Mar 04
kabrud:
Buhari is a terrorist
Buhari is an illiterate
Buhari is corrupt... Ask transparency international
I said Buhari is corrupt... Ask maina
Buhari is a nepotic dullard
Buhari is a harbinger of hardship and bad governance
Buhari is badluck and badnews
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by RexTramadol1(m): 9:35pm On Mar 04
Igbayi laaro!
Buhari pls face front.
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by AllHailBiafra(m): 9:36pm On Mar 04
They should forget about fixing it and support Biafrafreedom we'll better do that when Biafra is finally restored.
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by ZombieBuster: 9:36pm On Mar 04
jusRadical:
A government based on propaganda and lies
What do you expect from Apc
|Re: FG Orders Speedy Completion Of N40bn, 8-lane Ph-aba Highway by jusRadical: 9:37pm On Mar 04
EponOjuku:
Arab contractors are working from Umuahia towards Aba. It was awarded by gej.
