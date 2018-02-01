Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him (23233 Views)

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 2 Arsenal.



Aregbesola Tweeted:



Difficult to see how Wenger stays on after this show of shame.



Lol.







To the guy below, sorry.





Aregbesola is an example of a failed system.





He went to Twitter of all places, where Nairaland e-warriors are learners compared to the savage guys drop there.







Arsenal fans take heart, and win the Europa league (if you can)

And the guy above stole ftc

More

Aregbe rascal, see your life for express, trailer don jam am 16 Likes

The he goat of a thing should change his name to aregbesunkun..... 15 Likes 1 Share



These guys keep Hitting the Bar 14 Likes 1 Share

never knew ipob now has a Yoruba branch 31 Likes 2 Shares

arsenal cut my 2m

Failure is like a body odour, those inflicted with the ailment are hardly aware of their dilemma but are mostly quick to point out those of others.



This SEGA guy rightfully described we the Yoruba Muslim in two ways being>>



The body odour wahala and pointing our dirty fingers at others. 13 Likes 1 Share

zionmade1:

never knew ipob now has a Yoruba branch

Must you display your stupidity even on a public forum? Must you display your stupidity even on a public forum? 32 Likes 1 Share

I wanted to say that.....

I forgot what I wanted to say...

Aregbe just on lighter for filling station 7 Likes

The body oder comment was hilarious. I didn't know Nigerians were such Arsenal fans. They going hard for the coach. 4 Likes



.

Ok

Everybody de vex for this country 25 Likes 2 Shares

I pity those who come from imo state, support buhari, arsenal and still use glo 22 Likes 3 Shares

I know dey wantu put ori for my bama o











Buh I dey shine my teeth like Michelle Obama oh











Let Ogbeni face front.

I tried to laugh I couldn't.

I tried to be angry I couldn't.

I just stare at the post and say, "Mr governor, abeg face front." 1 Like

princepeter566:

arsenal cut my 2m

Trouble dey sleep Jeje

Yanga go wake am

Ogbwni u deserve much more

Next time learn to mind your business

Boys on the street aren't smiling 4 Likes

Lol hypocrites Nigerians. Obvious this administration is killing them into another realm of illlusinations.they can't reason anything without relating it to their socio-political state. Lol! Illusination that bad! They obviously see a mere football conversation, and guess what comes to mind.. yep! Their pathetic conditions. In all my 1month as a psychiatrist, I have never come across a more pathetic case.



Jonathan was clueless. Pdp was bad. Now we dealing with alpha clueless, omega clueless. Big bang of clueless. Am talking clueless from which other clueless sprang from.



Please anyone want to discuss football and football only should find me. Leave deluded people to deal with their change. No one is permitted to taint my beautifull game with their madness. 1 Like

Rauf Aregbesola...smh



Errant nonsense

I regret serving in your state sir- very stingy thing

1naira no commot out from state govt for us. Just a lot of Empty promises. Bastard! 2 Likes 1 Share





My people no dey carry last

He wasn't expecting the outburstMy people no dey carry last 3 Likes

This Rauf of a man is sick. He is an epitome of failure.

This guy likes to form man of the people meanwhile the people would like to lay thier hands on him.

Dreydoe:

Rauf Aregbesola...smh



Errant nonsense

I regret serving in your state sir- very stingy thing

1naira no commot out from state govt for us. Just a lot of Empty promises. Bastard! You no thank God say you get your certificate collect?

Abi make dem convert your certificate take pay your salary? You no thank God say you get your certificate collect?Abi make dem convert your certificate take pay your salary? 1 Like

TeamLeader:

Everybody de vex for this country

This your graphic ehn... E get as e dey do me.

Laughing inside...

