₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,178 members, 4,116,448 topics. Date: Monday, 05 March 2018 at 02:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him (23233 Views)
Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter, Nigerians Slam Buhari / UK Terrorist Attack: Nigerians Slam PMB On Twitter / Nigerians Slam Femi Adesina Over Statement On President Buhari's Health (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by queensera(f): 8:03pm On Mar 04
Angry Nigerians blast the governor of osun state "Rauf Aregbesola" who shades the coach of arsenal Fc "Arsene Wenger" for losing to Brighton & Hove Albion with Two Goals To One.
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 2 Arsenal.
Aregbesola Tweeted:
Difficult to see how Wenger stays on after this show of shame.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/nigerians-attack-aregbesola-for-shading.html
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by emeijeh(m): 8:09pm On Mar 04
Lol.
To the guy below, sorry.
Aregbesola is an example of a failed system.
He went to Twitter of all places, where Nairaland e-warriors are learners compared to the savage guys drop there.
Arsenal fans take heart, and win the Europa league (if you can)
13 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by Supremex: 8:10pm On Mar 04
And the guy above stole ftc
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by queensera(f): 8:14pm On Mar 04
More
11 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by Megatrix: 8:16pm On Mar 04
Aregbe rascal, see your life for express, trailer don jam am
16 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by aDEOetREGE: 8:17pm On Mar 04
The he goat of a thing should change his name to aregbesunkun.....
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by CharleyBright(m): 8:19pm On Mar 04
Lol.
Ogbeni Rauf, should let sleeping dogs lie.
Nigerians are vexing o.
Lol.
Ogbeni Rauf, should let sleeping dogs lie.
Nigerians are vexing o.
8 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by bedspread: 8:25pm On Mar 04
These guys keep Hitting the Bar
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by zionmade1: 8:33pm On Mar 04
never knew ipob now has a Yoruba branch
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by princepeter566: 8:34pm On Mar 04
arsenal cut my 2m
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by ZZ22: 9:15pm On Mar 04
Failure is like a body odour, those inflicted with the ailment are hardly aware of their dilemma but are mostly quick to point out those of others.
This SEGA guy rightfully described we the Yoruba Muslim in two ways being>>
The body odour wahala and pointing our dirty fingers at others.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by iamleumas: 9:42pm On Mar 04
zionmade1:Must you display your stupidity even on a public forum?
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by Amirullaha(m): 9:42pm On Mar 04
I wanted to say that.....
I forgot what I wanted to say...
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by anochuko01(m): 9:42pm On Mar 04
Aregbe just on lighter for filling station
7 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by Blue3k(m): 9:44pm On Mar 04
The body oder comment was hilarious. I didn't know Nigerians were such Arsenal fans. They going hard for the coach.
4 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by Kfreshz(m): 9:44pm On Mar 04
What kind of a man shades another man, look at his face sef, our weak leaders with their nepotic and degraded way of thinking
.
Study In USA For Free - International Scholarships At Eastern University, 2018
www.schoollingtips.blogspot.com/2018/02/study-in-usa-for-free-international.html
3 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by glowray: 9:45pm On Mar 04
Ok
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by wasyouy: 9:45pm On Mar 04
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by TeamLeader(m): 9:46pm On Mar 04
Everybody de vex for this country
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by LesbianBoy(m): 9:47pm On Mar 04
I pity those who come from imo state, support buhari, arsenal and still use glo
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by RexTramadol1(m): 9:48pm On Mar 04
I know dey wantu put ori for my bama o
Buh I dey shine my teeth like Michelle Obama oh
Let Ogbeni face front.
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by MistadeRegal(m): 9:49pm On Mar 04
I tried to laugh I couldn't.
I tried to be angry I couldn't.
I just stare at the post and say, "Mr governor, abeg face front."
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by DonPiiko: 9:49pm On Mar 04
princepeter566:
8 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by Trustme2(m): 9:50pm On Mar 04
Trouble dey sleep Jeje
Yanga go wake am
Ogbwni u deserve much more
Next time learn to mind your business
Boys on the street aren't smiling
4 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by Kotodoctor: 9:51pm On Mar 04
Lol hypocrites Nigerians. Obvious this administration is killing them into another realm of illlusinations.they can't reason anything without relating it to their socio-political state. Lol! Illusination that bad! They obviously see a mere football conversation, and guess what comes to mind.. yep! Their pathetic conditions. In all my 1month as a psychiatrist, I have never come across a more pathetic case.
Jonathan was clueless. Pdp was bad. Now we dealing with alpha clueless, omega clueless. Big bang of clueless. Am talking clueless from which other clueless sprang from.
Please anyone want to discuss football and football only should find me. Leave deluded people to deal with their change. No one is permitted to taint my beautifull game with their madness.
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by Dreydoe: 9:51pm On Mar 04
Rauf Aregbesola...smh
Errant nonsense
I regret serving in your state sir- very stingy thing
1naira no commot out from state govt for us. Just a lot of Empty promises. Bastard!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by Dyt(f): 9:53pm On Mar 04
He wasn't expecting the outburst
My people no dey carry last
3 Likes
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by lonelydora(m): 9:54pm On Mar 04
This Rauf of a man is sick. He is an epitome of failure.
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by thedondada(m): 9:54pm On Mar 04
This guy likes to form man of the people meanwhile the people would like to lay thier hands on him.
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by Trustme2(m): 9:54pm On Mar 04
Dreydoe:You no thank God say you get your certificate collect?
Abi make dem convert your certificate take pay your salary?
1 Like
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by MistadeRegal(m): 9:54pm On Mar 04
TeamLeader:
This your graphic ehn... E get as e dey do me.
Laughing inside...
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Kakistocracy...
..
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Nigeria is finished.
|Re: Aregbesola Shades Arsene Wenger After Losing To Brighton. Nigerians Slam Him by MistadeRegal(m): 9:55pm On Mar 04
thedondada:
But I guess they just broke his arms.
Jonathan Unveils Vision For Next Four Years / Buhari Forced Me To Contest As Governor- El- Rufai / John Odigie Oyegun's 78th Birthday Celebration At Sheraton Hotel, Abuja (Photos)
Viewing this topic: Solexy96(m), Dsegsam(m), uvalued(m), Ushafaiza(m), anikemoses(m), lilprinze, nell2, teewhydope(m), Moreoffaith(m), ChukwuToobig(m), Patrickjunior(m), temmy6996(m) and 21 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 34