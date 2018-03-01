Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out (13826 Views)

The soldier urged the army authorities to give their deployment to the northeast a duration so that fresh hands can come and fight against Boko Haram insurgents.



The plea was shared online by the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, Kaduna state. Read below;



Morning admin, with heavy heart and grieve in my heart I am writing to you for assistance. I am in north east ( Borno State). This is my two years in this operation and what I experience on first of march this year since my two years in this operation I have never seen it.



For I know in war front care is prerequisite but this one that happened make me thinking because I realize the cause of the rampart death is overstay of soldiers in north east.



This is what I observed in the front line, It makes the morale of troops weak in the battle field, the strength to fight terrorist is lost and the hope is gone. For I am saying this due to my experience, for I can remembered when we first come the moral of troops was so strong that we do pushed this people without fear or thinking behind but as time goes on that's how tidiness started,



No morale, men become weak and that's the beginning of our problem in the battlefield.



Please my short plead is that let Nigerian Army make this operation just like other operation where soldiers are been rotated, at least let there be a rotation even if it take one three times to come.



I wish this my cry go far to reach the right destination. Please let the operation have duration please overstay is killing us. Thanks admin for your effort towards my cry!!



Why is this Python complaining? Abeg sharrap and dance!! 47 Likes 2 Shares

what sort if rubbish is that. They should remain there, when government was was suffering doctors by owing their salary did u complain 11 Likes 1 Share

Hang on buddy, The lord will continue to shield you. 5 Likes

I pity this soldiers dying for this fight, the northern elders are the ones sabotaging the fight, most of the senators, northern elders and army generals are sympathetic to bk haram 4 Likes 1 Share

Is this cesspit worth dying for!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Soldiers going to war with selfie stick 13 Likes 1 Share

Buhari and Burutanshi are on a mission to kill all the Southern soldiers in the name of fighting Boko Haram but come to SE, you'll see Hausa soldiers in every roadblock. 16 Likes 1 Share

You guys are just pawns!! The real soldiers are the ones in aso villa who are swallowing all the billions of USD budgeted for the fight against insurgency!!



Hundreds of boko haram fighters are released on a daily basis by the present government, and yet they want us to believe that they are not the sponsors?



Nigeria is built on a faulty foundation and nothing good will come out of it. You all can quote me, but this is the simple truth!! 13 Likes 1 Share

God is working in the affairs of the nation,if not for this war our military would have interfered in democratic governance ,but somehow the war has kept them busy and focussed in their profession...

Will you keep kwayet and fight, who force you join Army, stay strong and alive till retirement. Bye Dear 9 Likes

You talk true, you are in trouble.

Court martial loading..... 1 Like

Stay there and dance every animal dances available. 4 Likes 1 Share

Oh I feel like crying. I can feel your pain. It's not easy. God will protect you and others. Your cry is heard in Jesus name. Amen. 2 Likes

Nothing as tiring as fighting an endless war with little or no intelligence or support 4 Likes

Please remind me the name of the military operation in the northeast

Is this cesspit worth dying for!!!! 3 Likes 2 Shares

No battle front tour of duty should exceed 6 months at most before a rotation..The problem in Nigerian military is that the sons of rich and influential Nigerians are deliberately shielded from battle front tours by sending them on endless courses , diplomatic attache assignment , Admin duty roles under joint services and many other gimmicks used to dodge the battle front and these leaves the children of average and poor NIgerians to keep prolonged stay of years deployed in a battle theatre which finally breaks down the soldier. 7 Likes 1 Share

