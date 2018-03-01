₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by Angelanest: 10:36am
A Nigerian soldier who has been in the northeast region for two years now - has called on the army authorities to consider and rotate soldiers due to increasing rate of deaths of troops. According to him, overstay of gallant soldiers in the region - makes their morale weak in the battlefield.
The soldier urged the army authorities to give their deployment to the northeast a duration so that fresh hands can come and fight against Boko Haram insurgents.
The plea was shared online by the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, Kaduna state. Read below;
Morning admin, with heavy heart and grieve in my heart I am writing to you for assistance. I am in north east ( Borno State). This is my two years in this operation and what I experience on first of march this year since my two years in this operation I have never seen it.
For I know in war front care is prerequisite but this one that happened make me thinking because I realize the cause of the rampart death is overstay of soldiers in north east.
This is what I observed in the front line, It makes the morale of troops weak in the battle field, the strength to fight terrorist is lost and the hope is gone. For I am saying this due to my experience, for I can remembered when we first come the moral of troops was so strong that we do pushed this people without fear or thinking behind but as time goes on that's how tidiness started,
No morale, men become weak and that's the beginning of our problem in the battlefield.
Please my short plead is that let Nigerian Army make this operation just like other operation where soldiers are been rotated, at least let there be a rotation even if it take one three times to come.
I wish this my cry go far to reach the right destination. Please let the operation have duration please overstay is killing us. Thanks admin for your effort towards my cry!!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/nigerian-soldier-laments-following-overstay-of-troops-in-the-northeast.html
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by mexxmoney: 11:04am
Why is this Python complaining? Abeg sharrap and dance!!
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by ultron12345: 11:49am
what sort if rubbish is that. They should remain there, when government was was suffering doctors by owing their salary did u complain
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by CaptainStephen(m): 11:58am
Hang on buddy, The lord will continue to shield you.
5 Likes
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by ogaJona(m): 12:40pm
I pity this soldiers dying for this fight, the northern elders are the ones sabotaging the fight, most of the senators, northern elders and army generals are sympathetic to bk haram
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by Ezptymsonyx1: 12:47pm
chai...nawa o
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by Promismike(m): 12:47pm
Is this cesspit worth dying for!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by blaise00700: 12:47pm
Soldiers going to war with selfie stick
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by JideAmuGiaka: 12:47pm
Buhari and Burutanshi are on a mission to kill all the Southern soldiers in the name of fighting Boko Haram but come to SE, you'll see Hausa soldiers in every roadblock.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by SouthSouth1914: 12:47pm
You guys are just pawns!! The real soldiers are the ones in aso villa who are swallowing all the billions of USD budgeted for the fight against insurgency!!
Hundreds of boko haram fighters are released on a daily basis by the present government, and yet they want us to believe that they are not the sponsors?
Nigeria is built on a faulty foundation and nothing good will come out of it. You all can quote me, but this is the simple truth!!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by Charly68: 12:51pm
God is working in the affairs of the nation,if not for this war our military would have interfered in democratic governance ,but somehow the war has kept them busy and focussed in their profession...
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by passyhansome(m): 12:51pm
Will you keep kwayet and fight, who force you join Army, stay strong and alive till retirement. Bye Dear
9 Likes
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by obembet(m): 12:52pm
Checked86:
This is what happen when animal leave with human... Dog
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by phreakabit(m): 12:52pm
You talk true, you are in trouble.
Court martial loading.....
1 Like
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by musaezzy: 12:52pm
Old age wrinkles d body
Quiting wringlez the heart.
Neva quit....
1 Like
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by obembet(m): 12:52pm
ultron12345:
How I wish your father or brother is among them
Cow
6 Likes
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by Checked86: 12:52pm
Stay there and dance every animal dances available.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by 900warriorz(m): 12:52pm
And there's someone somewhere forming 900warriorz that cannot even kill fly
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by NwaAmaikpe: 12:52pm
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by ekems2017(f): 12:52pm
Oh I feel like crying. I can feel your pain. It's not easy. God will protect you and others. Your cry is heard in Jesus name. Amen.
2 Likes
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by jaxxy(m): 12:52pm
Nothing as tiring as fighting an endless war with little or no intelligence or support
4 Likes
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by Rickyzagy(m): 12:52pm
Please remind me the name of the military operation in the northeast
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by Promismike(m): 12:52pm
Is this cesspit worth dying for!!!!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by Alikote: 12:52pm
ultron12345:u be big idiot and a scum
3 Likes
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by 12345baba: 12:52pm
Resign nah
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by tivta(m): 12:52pm
python cry lol
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by Uzr1(m): 12:53pm
Mbok, is dat our flag up there?
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by JideAmuGiaka: 12:53pm
Charly68:
Shut up and stop dragging God to the failure of your government.
2 Likes
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by FarahAideed: 12:53pm
No battle front tour of duty should exceed 6 months at most before a rotation..The problem in Nigerian military is that the sons of rich and influential Nigerians are deliberately shielded from battle front tours by sending them on endless courses , diplomatic attache assignment , Admin duty roles under joint services and many other gimmicks used to dodge the battle front and these leaves the children of average and poor NIgerians to keep prolonged stay of years deployed in a battle theatre which finally breaks down the soldier.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by troydbos: 12:53pm
nawa o
|Re: "Overstay Is Killing Us": Soldier Deployed To Borno For 2 Years Now Cries Out by omooba969(m): 12:54pm
Ok
