6 Nigerians Whose Names Are In Guinness World Record
Meet 6 Nigerians Who’s Names Are On Guinness World Record
So far, at least 6 Nigerians have been able to add their names to the all famous Guinness Book of World Record with the latest addition being Olawunmi Treasures Bayode;
1. Olawunmi Treasures Bayode
The 40-year old father of three began reading at 1:30 PM on Monday, February 26, 2018, and has set a record of 150hours, a total of 5 days beating Nepali Deepak Sharma’s record of 113 hours 15 minutes in 2008. Bayode set the record at exactly 3:30 on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the YouRead/Herbert Macaulay library, Yaba.
2. Kafayat Shafau
Kafayat Shafau is popularly known as Kaffy. She broke the world record in longest dance with a time of 52 hours and 3 minutes in 2006.
She did this with her team, Imagneto, at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon. The renowned fitness and dance instructor, Kaffy has her own dance school. The 36-year-old has now been married for four years with two children.
3. Chidera Anemege
Popularly known as Chiddy of Chiddy Bang, rapped his way into the Guinness book of records in 2011. He is the current holder of the longest rap freestyle by an individual.
He set the record at the MTV O Music Awards in Las Vegas, the U.S.A. Chiddy freestyled for 9 hrs, 18 mins and 22 secs. He even had to keep rapping while using the toilet twice, to set the record.
4. Obi Ajuonuma
Obi Ajuonuma is popularly known as DJ Obi, he broke the world record for the longest ever DJ set. He started on 22nd of June and continued until 11.30pm on 2nd July, 2016.
Thereby completing a 240-hour marathon on the decks at a Lagos cafe, smashing the previous record of 200 hours set in Dublin by a Polish DJ called Norbert Selmaj in November 2014.
He reportedly set the record in honour of his father, Levi Ajuonuma, who was a TV producer, before dying in the Dana aeroplane crash of 2012. His record is yet to be ratified.
5. Harrison Chinedu
A Nigerian footballer, Harrison Chinedu has walked his way into the Guinness book of records, for something strange. He broke the previous record for the ‘farthest distance walked with a ball on the head’.
He walked a total distance of 48.04 kilometres in 6 hours, 15 minutes on the 6th of March, 2016 to beat the record formerly held by Indian soldier Naib Singh who walked a total distance of 45.64km in his country in 2014.
6. Adetunwase Adenle
Adetunwase Adenle is reportedly the only Nigeria citizen who has four Guinness world records to his name. The class room teacher and artist holds the record in different categories. He holds the record of the biggest painting that has been painted by the largest number of people and this painting is as big as a football field. It measures about 63.5m (208 ft 3.99 in) x 49.3 m (161 ft 8.94 in) and it was painted by 350 volunteers and this painting represents the map of Nigeria.
Other times Nigeria’s name got on the world record book was for the biggest football jersey in the world. And when 300,000 students from the 600 public secondary schools in Lagos brushed their teeth simultaneously at different locations to defeat India who had set the previous tooth brushing record and put Nigeria on the map.
All I See Are Individuals Who Have Risen Above Pettiness (Tribalism Being One) To Channel Their Energies Into Doing Something Inspirational.
Kudos To These Men & Women. Hoping That Their Deeds Will Inspire More People In This Part Of The World To Rise Above Hate & Fulfill Their Potentials For The Good Of All
Awesome stuff really. If it was easy, everyone would be great.
which one is 3-3 again. nawa o,so someone can't open a thread without you guys derailing it with your tribal sentiments. this tin is getting out of hand
What about David Dafinone?
e just dey hungry me to give buhari flying nodding
What about Ayo Makun....AY the comedian?
Thought they said he won GWR with the movie "30days in Atlanta" .....some people shaaaa?
The list is not complete without buhari and Lai Mohammed ..
The former is known for Excuse and Blames,
The latter is known for ground breaking lies ...
Guiness book of world record should as a matter of fact edit and add the above mentioned name as ASAP ..
The first Nigerian to enter the GWR, David Dafinone, missing.
Great Nigerians
FELA has his name in the 1998 guinness book.
Eggcelent:
I agree with you
Kaasir
Unfortunately Kevinwords didn't make it
Hmmmmm
Meaningless garbage. When I was younger, I used to be thrilled by the accomplishments of Guiness Books of Record (GBR) holders because they were immortals, to me at least. It was made up of the person who first climbed mount Everest, to the youngest doctor at the age of 9 and stuff like that. But now GBR is filled with garbage, I mean they have stupid awards like the largest flash mob, largest dog wedding, most number of candles extinguished by fart, like seriously?? I didn't make any of this up, u can just Google them for yourself.
Anyone can make it To the GBR if you just come up with a silly category and get a bunch of people to join you. Nairalanders can decide that they will gather at National Theater and clap their hands for 10 minutes and I bet you they will earn a record for the largest gathering of people to clap for 10 minutes. Its that stupid
GBR has realized most people just want fame and glory, so yes they will let you do stupid things and give you the award because you have to pay to be featured anyway, it's their way of generating revenue and remaining relevant.
The guy holding the mic in the picture looks like Efe.
Why is the first snake that swallowed N36m not on the list? Which records beats that?
Blackman will never hold record
for productive things.
Only Charlie-Charlie matters....
Honestly dem try,I no fit..dis is wonderful..
grow up
What of me? Dem no recognise my record?
I have many guniess world record but I'm. not proud of them all. don't ask me.
