₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,669 members, 4,118,391 topics. Date: Tuesday, 06 March 2018 at 03:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) (57259 Views)
Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit / Fulani Herdsmen Killings: Dambazau Laughing As He Visits Benue (Photos) / Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:11pm On Mar 05
Earlier today, president Muhammadu Buhari paid a visit to Taraba, one of the states that witnessed violence recently for the purpose of on-the-spot assessment of the situation. The president and his entourage were warmly received as they landed at the airport.
The president's official car was pictured being airlifted in a NAF C130 plane some hours ago as he continues his visit to Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers states.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-president-buharis-official-car-airlifted-visits-taraba-state.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:11pm On Mar 05
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-president-buharis-official-car-airlifted-visits-taraba-state.html
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:11pm On Mar 05
nice
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:14pm On Mar 05
He should get ready to go back2daura either by air transportation or by land transportation.
Official car ko,airlifted nii.
288 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by obi4eze: 8:16pm On Mar 05
Ehen? Is it a new thing?
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by iLoveAnambra(m): 8:19pm On Mar 05
President of d shithole
111 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by bedspread: 8:24pm On Mar 05
On a Serious note we need to weep for our Leaders and their advisers....
It's a Disgraceful Shame to PMB and his leadership team....
I weep ! I weep for Our Nation!!
All said and done Better Late than not at all..
But I pray that GOD Strikes This present leadership and all those who are bent on making our Dear Nation A Joke on this Earth.
Heavenly Father we plead that you Raise us GENUIE Leaders.... Righteous Leaders..Those that will rule with a Conscience and rely on u...
Take out all those who claim to be pastors and church men, have Refused to speak out the truth when they should and have only succeeded in being a shame to the body of Christ...
Let GOD Arise, Let the Enemies of The Development of our Nation be Slaughtered...
Make their Darkness Dark..
Make them to keep on doing Foolish things that will cause them to be Thrown out..
In JESUS NAME I PRAY... AMEN
82 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by ibotic(f): 8:30pm On Mar 05
Nigerians are just bloody copycats....
Just because the Americans do it...
We have to do the same
Why airlift his car to Taraba and waste money on transportation...logistics and man power
When Taraba state could have provided with their own vehicle
Vagabonds in power
163 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:30pm On Mar 05
SAI BABA
8 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:31pm On Mar 05
Must you people wail about everything?
ibotic:
52 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by Appetizer(m): 8:31pm On Mar 05
Where this guy dey go again?
Buhari and travel na 5 & 6
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by FarahAideed: 8:32pm On Mar 05
That C130 should be in the North east assisting with logistics in search of the the Dapchi girls and not ferrying an S class for an unworthy leader
85 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 8:32pm On Mar 05
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by lilprinze: 8:32pm On Mar 05
Lol so because they airlift the president of the United States official car. Nigeria now airlift president Buhari's car.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by BlackAfrican: 8:32pm On Mar 05
Hypertension go kill some people today
18 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by awa(m): 8:33pm On Mar 05
The man will still be claiming Mr. Integrity
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by id4sho(m): 8:33pm On Mar 05
Benue State should have been first, PMB useless body language and protocol crew just giving various assumptions and meanings heating the polity.
#BACKTODAURA
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by swimmer: 8:33pm On Mar 05
lol. him wan begin copy dem american presidents...
That plane looks so dirty and haggard...
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by rentAcock(m): 8:33pm On Mar 05
Why isn't he driving Innoson? Have you seen the American president's motorcade? They drive Lincoln Navigators which is an American manufacturer. I bet you the Japanese also patronize their country man, would expect the same for the German President as well. Why Is president Buhari, and quite frankly all those before him driving around in Mercedes Benz?
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by osazeeblue01: 8:34pm On Mar 05
stupid government....
stupid president....
stupid supporters
stupid party
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by IMASTEX: 8:34pm On Mar 05
The benefits enjoyed in power are the only interest of politicians not service to the people.
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by abiodunalasa: 8:34pm On Mar 05
To do what exactly in Taraba ?
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 8:34pm On Mar 05
madridguy:
Must you support everything?
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by Dadsuy: 8:34pm On Mar 05
Evablizin:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by rickyrex(m): 8:34pm On Mar 05
I thought he was a poor man?
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by kramer: 8:34pm On Mar 05
CastedDude:
Ok, so what are we supposed to do with this information?
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by SEMO007(m): 8:34pm On Mar 05
Traveler
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by momodub: 8:35pm On Mar 05
Cool benz
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by Fukafuka: 8:35pm On Mar 05
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:35pm On Mar 05
Supporting what?
JideAmuGiaka:
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 8:35pm On Mar 05
[b][/b]
|Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by Innodon(m): 8:36pm On Mar 05
SEEN what next. How does that affect the price of garri in the market
3 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Buhari, Saraki At The Marriage Of Atiku's Daughters (Photos) / Benue Indigenes React To Nnamdi Kanu's "No Biafra Without Rivers & Benue" Talk / Raymond Dokpesi Arrested Over N2.1Billion Arms Purchase
Viewing this topic: dapoola(m), ttmacoy, sukuruambrose, cashkid18(m), hectorswag(m), xplosion87, jonbat(m), odamilola36(m) and 35 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16