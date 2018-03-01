₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,669 members, 4,118,391 topics. Date: Tuesday, 06 March 2018 at 03:03 AM

President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) (57259 Views)

Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit / Fulani Herdsmen Killings: Dambazau Laughing As He Visits Benue (Photos) / Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:11pm On Mar 05
Earlier today, president Muhammadu Buhari paid a visit to Taraba, one of the states that witnessed violence recently for the purpose of on-the-spot assessment of the situation. The president and his entourage were warmly received as they landed at the airport.

The president's official car was pictured being airlifted in a NAF C130 plane some hours ago as he continues his visit to Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers states.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-president-buharis-official-car-airlifted-visits-taraba-state.html

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:11pm On Mar 05
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-president-buharis-official-car-airlifted-visits-taraba-state.html

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:11pm On Mar 05
nice

5 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:14pm On Mar 05
shocked


He should get ready to go back2daura either by air transportation or by land transportation.

Official car ko,airlifted nii.

288 Likes 10 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by obi4eze: 8:16pm On Mar 05
Ehen? Is it a new thing?

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by iLoveAnambra(m): 8:19pm On Mar 05
President of d shithole

111 Likes 4 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by bedspread: 8:24pm On Mar 05
On a Serious note we need to weep for our Leaders and their advisers....

It's a Disgraceful Shame to PMB and his leadership team....

I weep ! I weep for Our Nation!!

All said and done Better Late than not at all..

But I pray that GOD Strikes This present leadership and all those who are bent on making our Dear Nation A Joke on this Earth.

Heavenly Father we plead that you Raise us GENUIE Leaders.... Righteous Leaders..Those that will rule with a Conscience and rely on u...

Take out all those who claim to be pastors and church men, have Refused to speak out the truth when they should and have only succeeded in being a shame to the body of Christ...

Let GOD Arise, Let the Enemies of The Development of our Nation be Slaughtered...

Make their Darkness Dark..
Make them to keep on doing Foolish things that will cause them to be Thrown out..

In JESUS NAME I PRAY... AMEN

82 Likes 8 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by ibotic(f): 8:30pm On Mar 05
Nigerians are just bloody copycats....
Just because the Americans do it...
We have to do the same
Why airlift his car to Taraba and waste money on transportation...logistics and man power
When Taraba state could have provided with their own vehicle
Vagabonds in power

163 Likes 6 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:30pm On Mar 05
SAI BABA

8 Likes 5 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:31pm On Mar 05
Must you people wail about everything?

ibotic:
Nigerians are just bloody copycats....
Just because the Americans do it...
We have to do the same
Why airlift his car to Taraba and waste money on transportation...logistics and man power
When Taraba state could have provided with their own vehicle
Vagabonds in power

52 Likes 4 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by Appetizer(m): 8:31pm On Mar 05
Where this guy dey go again?

Buhari and travel na 5 & 6

5 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by FarahAideed: 8:32pm On Mar 05
That C130 should be in the North east assisting with logistics in search of the the Dapchi girls and not ferrying an S class for an unworthy leader

85 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 8:32pm On Mar 05
grin

1 Like

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by lilprinze: 8:32pm On Mar 05
Lol so because they airlift the president of the United States official car. Nigeria now airlift president Buhari's car.

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by BlackAfrican: 8:32pm On Mar 05
Hypertension go kill some people today

18 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by awa(m): 8:33pm On Mar 05
The man will still be claiming Mr. Integrity

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by id4sho(m): 8:33pm On Mar 05
Benue State should have been first, PMB useless body language and protocol crew just giving various assumptions and meanings heating the polity.
#BACKTODAURA

4 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by swimmer: 8:33pm On Mar 05
lol. him wan begin copy dem american presidents...

That plane looks so dirty and haggard...

6 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by rentAcock(m): 8:33pm On Mar 05
Why isn't he driving Innoson? Have you seen the American president's motorcade? They drive Lincoln Navigators which is an American manufacturer. I bet you the Japanese also patronize their country man, would expect the same for the German President as well. Why Is president Buhari, and quite frankly all those before him driving around in Mercedes Benz?

16 Likes 4 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by osazeeblue01: 8:34pm On Mar 05
stupid government....
stupid president....
stupid supporters
stupid party

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by IMASTEX: 8:34pm On Mar 05
The benefits enjoyed in power are the only interest of politicians not service to the people.

7 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by abiodunalasa: 8:34pm On Mar 05
To do what exactly in Taraba ? undecided

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 8:34pm On Mar 05
madridguy:
Must you people wail about everything?


Must you support everything?

41 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by Dadsuy: 8:34pm On Mar 05
Evablizin:
shocked
Madness...until 2023.

He should get ready to go back2daura either by air transportation or by land transportation.

Official car ko,airlifted nii.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by rickyrex(m): 8:34pm On Mar 05
I thought he was a poor man?

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by kramer: 8:34pm On Mar 05
CastedDude:


The president's official car was pictured being airlifted in a NAF C130 plane some hours ago as he continues his visit to Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers states.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-president-buharis-official-car-airlifted-visits-taraba-state.html

Ok, so what are we supposed to do with this information?

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by SEMO007(m): 8:34pm On Mar 05
Traveler
Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by momodub: 8:35pm On Mar 05
Cool benz
Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by Fukafuka: 8:35pm On Mar 05
grin
Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:35pm On Mar 05
Supporting what?

JideAmuGiaka:


Must you support everything?
Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 8:35pm On Mar 05
[b][/b]
Re: President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) by Innodon(m): 8:36pm On Mar 05
SEEN what next. How does that affect the price of garri in the market

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)

Buhari, Saraki At The Marriage Of Atiku's Daughters (Photos) / Benue Indigenes React To Nnamdi Kanu's "No Biafra Without Rivers & Benue" Talk / Raymond Dokpesi Arrested Over N2.1Billion Arms Purchase

Viewing this topic: dapoola(m), ttmacoy, sukuruambrose, cashkid18(m), hectorswag(m), xplosion87, jonbat(m), odamilola36(m) and 35 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.