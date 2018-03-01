Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Car Airlifted To Taraba As He Visits State (Photos) (57259 Views)

Corpses Litter In Taraba As Joseph Albasu Alkinjo kunini Weeps During Visit / Fulani Herdsmen Killings: Dambazau Laughing As He Visits Benue (Photos) / Rivers Women Excited To See Osinbajo As He Visits State (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)





The president's official car was pictured being airlifted in a NAF C130 plane some hours ago as he continues his visit to Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers states.



Source; Earlier today, president Muhammadu Buhari paid a visit to Taraba, one of the states that witnessed violence recently for the purpose of on-the-spot assessment of the situation. The president and his entourage were warmly received as they landed at the airport.The president's official car was pictured being airlifted in a NAF C130 plane some hours ago as he continues his visit to Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers states.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-president-buharis-official-car-airlifted-visits-taraba-state.html 5 Likes 1 Share

see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-president-buharis-official-car-airlifted-visits-taraba-state.html 5 Likes 2 Shares

nice 5 Likes







He should get ready to go back2daura either by air transportation or by land transportation.



Official car ko,airlifted nii. He should get ready to go back2daura either by air transportation or by land transportation.Official car ko,airlifted nii. 288 Likes 10 Shares

Ehen? Is it a new thing? 7 Likes 2 Shares

President of d shithole 111 Likes 4 Shares

On a Serious note we need to weep for our Leaders and their advisers....



It's a Disgraceful Shame to PMB and his leadership team....



I weep ! I weep for Our Nation!!



All said and done Better Late than not at all..



But I pray that GOD Strikes This present leadership and all those who are bent on making our Dear Nation A Joke on this Earth.



Heavenly Father we plead that you Raise us GENUIE Leaders.... Righteous Leaders..Those that will rule with a Conscience and rely on u...



Take out all those who claim to be pastors and church men, have Refused to speak out the truth when they should and have only succeeded in being a shame to the body of Christ...



Let GOD Arise, Let the Enemies of The Development of our Nation be Slaughtered...



Make their Darkness Dark..

Make them to keep on doing Foolish things that will cause them to be Thrown out..



In JESUS NAME I PRAY... AMEN 82 Likes 8 Shares



Just because the Americans do it...

We have to do the same

Why airlift his car to Taraba and waste money on transportation...logistics and man power

When Taraba state could have provided with their own vehicle

Vagabonds in power Nigerians are just bloody copycats....Just because the Americans do it...We have to do the sameWhy airlift his car to Taraba and waste money on transportation...logistics and man powerWhen Taraba state could have provided with their own vehicleVagabonds in power 163 Likes 6 Shares

SAI BABA 8 Likes 5 Shares





ibotic:

Nigerians are just bloody copycats....

Just because the Americans do it...

We have to do the same

Why airlift his car to Taraba and waste money on transportation...logistics and man power

When Taraba state could have provided with their own vehicle

Vagabonds in power Must you people wail about everything? 52 Likes 4 Shares

Where this guy dey go again?



Buhari and travel na 5 & 6 5 Likes

That C130 should be in the North east assisting with logistics in search of the the Dapchi girls and not ferrying an S class for an unworthy leader 85 Likes

1 Like

Lol so because they airlift the president of the United States official car. Nigeria now airlift president Buhari's car. 2 Likes

Hypertension go kill some people today 18 Likes

The man will still be claiming Mr. Integrity 2 Likes

Benue State should have been first, PMB useless body language and protocol crew just giving various assumptions and meanings heating the polity.

#BACKTODAURA 4 Likes

lol. him wan begin copy dem american presidents...



That plane looks so dirty and haggard... 6 Likes

Why isn't he driving Innoson? Have you seen the American president's motorcade? They drive Lincoln Navigators which is an American manufacturer. I bet you the Japanese also patronize their country man, would expect the same for the German President as well. Why Is president Buhari, and quite frankly all those before him driving around in Mercedes Benz? 16 Likes 4 Shares

stupid government....

stupid president....

stupid supporters

stupid party 13 Likes 1 Share

The benefits enjoyed in power are the only interest of politicians not service to the people. 7 Likes

To do what exactly in Taraba ? 5 Likes 2 Shares

madridguy:

Must you people wail about everything?





Must you support everything? Must you support everything? 41 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:



Madness...until 2023.



He should get ready to go back2daura either by air transportation or by land transportation.



Official car ko,airlifted nii. 1 Like 1 Share

I thought he was a poor man? 2 Likes

CastedDude:





The president's official car was pictured being airlifted in a NAF C130 plane some hours ago as he continues his visit to Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers states.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/photos-president-buharis-official-car-airlifted-visits-taraba-state.html

Ok, so what are we supposed to do with this information? Ok, so what are we supposed to do with this information? 8 Likes 2 Shares

Traveler

Cool benz





JideAmuGiaka:





Must you support everything? Supporting what?

[b][/b]