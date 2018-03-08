Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Where Is Your Wife? (13312 Views)

It is so disheartening that in many parts of the world, many married men have lost their wives and what they have is a maid, child-minder,cook,Nursing mother, children teacher, financial partner and so on all in one person



How can one woman be all the aforementioned and still be in her right state of mind to be that sweet romantic lady you married? how can a man get angry when a woman complains of tiredness after tending to the child, cook, clean the house, wash cloths, run errands and in most cases also go out to work in order to augment what the man brings home.



A wife is not synonymous to a slave. Men should get their wives all the necessary home appliances like washing machine, hoover, dish washer, food processing machine and so on to make life easier for their wives and also try to help them out in any way possible so that the wife they married will still be available to tend to their needs cos a worn out woman can never think straight or satisfy her husband's emotional and sexual needs.



Don't lose your wife.

is so disheartening to see a woman full of life,beauty turn into an old hag..

just because your wife is meant to take care of the Household chores..

doesn't mean we should not make thing's easier for them

is not a crime if you a husband relieve your wife from some of her duties and allow her to rest..

buh that should not be done frequently Nigerian women have a way of overdoing thing's

I help my girlfriend in the bedroom only ..



she's got every appliances she would need at home to make work easier for her and that's enough . 9 Likes

A round of applause for toks2008.



One female nairalander should give him a lapdance

dingbang:

A round of applause for toks2008.



One female nairalander should give him a lapdance





You be baad guy You be baad guy 2 Likes

What do you mean? You make it seem as if the only reason the husband got married is for sexual needs. Besides, who told you it's only the husband who has a 'sexual need'?

Noted for future reference 1 Like

I think the questions should be,



1: How many wives do we have these days? : In as much as I know not your definition of wife, I can tell that we'v got few wives in Africa these days, what do we have? , we have ladies that wants to bear MRS, ladies that aren't emotional, financially, physically and spiritually committed before entering a marriage, ladies getting married for the sake of "I'm married" hence trying to avoid our African societal view on single ladies.



2: How many women turns out to be the woman their man use to know?

: This is where ladies usually fail woefully, we'v seen where couples who dated for 4-5 years divorced after 6 months of marriage, a guy while dating a lady will be helping in chores, won't be bothered much about your financial supports, won't even allow you do some chores for him, why?, possibly because there's this good and awesome woman he sees in you, but why do most of them normally changes immediately they marry you? Simply because you changed from the woman they use to know to another, feeling you are now his wife.



3 : How many women of these generation are child-minders, cooks, nursing mother, financial partner and so on?.

: Can a social media addict possess all these qualities? , we have many of them here on Nairaland , don't we?, we have married women who jumps from one thread to another to fight and quarrel with secondary school boys everyday here, are they not the wives we are typing about? Hahahah . ...how do you expect these set of women to possess all these above listed qualities?, how's that possible?, I might not leave here If I continue highlighting the proves that we have less wife materials these days.



4 : What's your definition of a wife?







Do we still have the mothers we had then?, do we?

No, rather we have pinging mothers, social media addicts with no atom of shame.



The truth remains that every woman is directly or indirectly responsible for any actions and change in her husband.



With all due respect Mr Toke, the thread should be DO WE STILL HAVE WIVES ? , the answer to this question will give men a go ahead reason and order to tell and answer your question Where Is Your Wife?







If only people practice what they preach online about relationship and marriage, we wouldn't have been suffering the problems we are facing in relationship these days.





It's the responsibility of a woman to take care of the kids and tend to most of the house chores because that's what she's created for. Enough of this equality/switching of roles nonsense. Most women naturally want to take care of children. Most women naturally want to tend to the needs of their husbands. I'm not supporting over labouring a woman with duties or not considering how stressful certain home duties can be. But the fact remains that these things are her duties and she should do them without complain. Just the same way a man should provide for the family and offer protection & emotional security to his wife as well as shower her with affection and care without complain.

Men have been going to wars and dying in their millions for thousands of years and no man has complained. Men have been doing the dangerous jobs and losing fingers and limbs for thousands of years and no man has complained. I don't see why women should complain because of ordinary house chores.



Men have been going to wars and dying in their millions for thousands of years and no man has complained. Men have been doing the dangerous jobs and losing fingers and limbs for thousands of years and no man has complained. I don't see why women should complain because of ordinary house chores. 34 Likes 3 Shares

Baba how many wars have you been to?



How many dangerous jobs had claimed your limbs and fingers? Don't be cruel man...get your woman the necessary things needed to make her life and work in YOUR HOME easier.



Don't look for an excuse to be a miserable husband. I just pity the lady that falls into your shackles. 54 Likes 1 Share

Hmm it seems the op won relax our ladies mind. Op wetin happen this time way u typed wetin dem want,though your topics na truth but dem no won admit.



C as dem de praise you.



@ roarik = U are 100% husband material.



True true your topics na truth.





Husband don't over labour your wife so as to have a healthy home because say na una two plus offspring go enjoy strong available ready mom.



I lie 2 Likes

dingbang:

A round of applause for toks2008.



One female nairalander should give him a lapdance









bia biacan ur needed here bia biacan ur needed here 1 Like

prolific writer is here again. nice.

Papiikush:







Baba how many wars have you been to?



How many dangerous jobs have claimed your limbs and fingers?



Don't be cruel and get your woman the necessary things needed to make her life easier.



Don't look for an excuse to be a miserable husband. I just pity the lady that falls into your shackles.

Who are currently fighting the wars in the middle east? Men or women? Who are currently defending Nigeria in the north? Men or women? For thousands of years men have shouldered the responsibility of protecting the state/country/nation which usually comprise of vast populations of women. Have you ever seen men complain? Is doing house chores more stressful and life threatening than fighting wars?



Who are currently working in the dangerous coal mines in various parts of the world? Men or women? Who are currently working in dangerous underground oil rigs in major parts of the world? Men or women? Who are currently attending to potentially dangerous large power plants and electric grids in major parts of the world? Men or women?



We could play this game in reverse you know. Men could start complaining and ask women to assist equally in these dangerous tasks and we'll see how the world turns out.



For thousands of years women have been taking care of the home and kids, and society has progressed smoothly. Now you closet Marxists want to change all that with your equality & switching of roles nonsense. Everything in life comes with it's own stress and burden. No one should expect to have things easy. Attend to your duties and stop complaining.



Who are currently fighting the wars in the middle east? Men or women? Who are currently defending Nigeria in the north? Men or women? For thousands of years men have shouldered the responsibility of protecting the state/country/nation which usually comprise of vast populations of women. Have you ever seen men complain? Is doing house chores more stressful and life threatening than fighting wars?

Who are currently working in the dangerous coal mines in various parts of the world? Men or women? Who are currently working in dangerous underground oil rigs in major parts of the world? Men or women? Who are currently attending to potentially dangerous large power plants and electric grids in major parts of the world? Men or women?

We could play this game in reverse you know. Men could start complaining and ask women to assist equally in these dangerous tasks and we'll see how the world turns out.

For thousands of years women have been taking care of the home and kids, and society has progressed smoothly. Now you closet Marxists want to change all that with your equality & switching of roles nonsense. Everything in life comes with it's own stress and burden. No one should expect to have things easy. Attend to your duties and stop complaining.

Did I or did I not say men have the responsibility to provide for the family? Did I or did I not say men have the responsibility to shower care and affection on their wives? But does it mean women shouldn't do their duties without complaining? A woman expects a man to be the bread winner and perform all his duties without complaining but she can't do common house chores without complaining?

lefulefu:

bia biacan ur needed here Anything for you my lefu Anything for you my lefu 2 Likes



Don't worry, they will hug you today.

Nobody will remind you to go get married as usual.



Sha pray make menists no twist the thread for you.



Toks toks...Don't worry, they will hug you today.Nobody will remind you to go get married as usual.

Sha pray make menists no twist the thread for you.

"Toks, you may sit, you're safe" *in Ebuka's voice*

biacan:

Anything for you my lefu biko u need to give Toks2008 a hot lapdance for dis beautiful thread biko u need to give Toks2008 a hot lapdance for dis beautiful thread 1 Like

Om

NwanyiAwkaetiti:

The complain come when she has a tedious job and you expect her to do these chores like WTF!? Come back home after a tedious day and the wife is expected to go straight into the kitchen and cook and the man will b there watching tv...

Responsibility is responsibility. There should be no excuses for abdicating responsibility. So the man should be the one going straight to the kitchen to cook? Is the woman cooking for just the husband? Isn't she also cooking for herself and her children? So the man should be looking at the ceiling when TV is there? Cooking for the family is a woman's responsibility and it has been for thousands of years and the foundation of the family has remained firm. Switching/equalizing roles has proven to be devastating to the structure of the family and society by extension because women are now acting like men and men are now acting like women. This has very negative consequences on society.

the toks I know won't hesitate to bash ladies at any given moment...

What happen to you who's the lady behind this recent change



This is not the Toks2008 I know the toks I know won't hesitate to bash ladies at any given moment...

What happen to you who's the lady behind this recent change

MhissAj come oooo is like toks has finally found love again

lefulefu:

biko u need to give Toks2008 a hot lapdance for dis beautiful thread I'm still trying to figure out the baba that did the wonderful job for the lady responsible for his recent change



I need to visit him cause I won reason your matter I'm still trying to figure out the baba that did the wonderful job for the lady responsible for his recent changeI need to visit him cause I won reason your matter 2 Likes 1 Share

My wife is busy deceiving someone else that she's in love with him, you wait and see future Mrs A 2 Likes

biacan:

I'm still trying to figure out the baba that did the wonderful job for the lady responsible for his recent change



I need to visit him cause I won reason your matter decimal 10:10 u mean? . So Toks don chop decimal 10:10? ...kikikikiki .. efesodje come oo abeg . Ehn biacan u say wat?:x.. Decimal10:10 can't work on me . decimal 10:10 u mean?. So Toks don chop decimal 10:10?...kikikikiki.. efesodje come oo abeg. Ehn biacan u say wat?:x.. Decimal10:10 can't work on me

biacan:

This is not the Toks2008 I know the toks I know won't hesitate to bash ladies at any given moment...

What happen to you who's the lady behind this recent change



MhissAj come oooo is like toks has finally found love again

See una life! I stand with the truth but because ladies love to hear what they want to hear...they give their own meanings to my threads...



See una life! I stand with the truth but because ladies love to hear what they want to hear...they give their own meanings to my threads...

I did not write this to make any lady happy. ..but as usual..I am just frank.

AntiBrutus:

Toks toks... Don't worry, they will hug you today. Nobody will remind you to go get married as usual.

Sha pray make menists no twist the thread for you.

"Toks, you may sit, you're safe" *in Ebuka's voice* I really don't like it when ladies love my thread...

I really don't like it when ladies love my thread...

Lalasticlala might find this insightful.

lefulefu:

for someone who loves white women u certainly don't have the typical character of guys who's are into white chicks .bros with this attitude the white girl will kick u out of her house.u think she will cook for u. Why u acting like all those 17th century men.na wah for u.

Western women and black women aren't the only kind of women in the world. There are lots of other "races" of women that live in societies that understand the roles of men and women and apply it to their cultures. East Asians: The Chinese, Japanese and Koreans understand the roles of men and women. Indians understand the roles of men and women. Middle easterners understand the roles of men and women. The only societies that don't understand the role of men and women, or are being manipulated by the powers that be to modify these roles, are western nations, and you can see how dysfunctional their families are. You can see how fuçked up the society is. You can also see how sad their women are - because they are switching/equalizing the roles of men and women, thereby creating an environment that forces men to act like women and women to act like men.