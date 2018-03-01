Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists (7787 Views)

According to him, good sex will let you see a distance like Lagos to Maiduguri as Yaba to Oyingbo.



Read his tweets below;



CastedAyo:

So this guy's major focus in life is SEX



Ok o. Continue fvcking while we make money. Yeye guy So this guy's major focus in life isOk o. Continue fvcking while we make money. Yeye guy 13 Likes 1 Share

to be honest all girls taste the same. its the bodies thats different. you fvcked 1 pvssy you fvcked them all. after all they all either lie there like a corpse or just bend and stay there.... 50 Likes 6 Shares

nothing confuse a lady more than a broke guy but extremely good in bed. 41 Likes 1 Share

alatbaba1:

nothing confuse a lady more than a broke guy but extremely good in bed. MY N I G G A !!! MY N I G G A !!! 7 Likes

village people has open diswan file.karashika on the way village people has open diswan file.karashika on the way 3 Likes

He made a valid point where he said. "People think they're in love because of sex, remove the sex let's see where the love we go" 15 Likes

efesodje:





So this guy's major focus in life is SEX



Ok o. Continue fvcking while we make money. Yeye guy You didn't read all he said. Get smart! You didn't read all he said. Get smart! 21 Likes

There's more to life than sex

Any man that dis owns his family because of sex is a fool



But i like the last point....Take away sex from that relationship and see what's left



All girls do not taste the same please 25 Likes 1 Share

MhizAJ:

There's more to life than sex

Any man that dis owns his family because of sex is a fool



But i like the last point....Take away sex from that relationship and see what's left



All girls do not taste the same please Is ur taste strawberry-like?

Is ur taste strawberry-like? 7 Likes

Donjazzy12:



You didn't read all he said. Get smart!

It's too early to quarrel. You are lucky It's too early to quarrel. You are lucky 1 Like

MhizAJ:

There's more to life than sex

Any man that dis owns his family because of sex is a fool



But i like the last point....Take away sex from that relationship and see what's left



All girls do not taste the same please you're right. the more dicks you fvck the more tasteless you are.

next time have the balls to quote me directly, i dont bite. you're right. the more dicks you fvck the more tasteless you are.next time have the balls to quote me directly, i dont bite. 17 Likes

ubunja:



you're right. the more dicks you fvck the more tasteless you are.

next time have the balls to quote me directly, i dont bite.



I don't have strength for this I don't have strength for this 6 Likes

MhizzAJ:







I don't have strength for this



damn right you dont. next time dont repeat my words if you cant be woman enough to handle my attention.stay the fvck away from what i say. damn right you dont. next time dont repeat my words if you cant be woman enough to handle my attention.stay the fvck away from what i say. 12 Likes

sex this sex that..nonsense 4 Likes

Who is saying all these?

Sex this sex that....



There is more to life than all these.... 1 Like

Who is saying all these?

Sex this sex that....



There is more to life than all these....

Who is saying all these?

Sex this sex that....



There is more to life than all these....

^^^ e don do na 5 Likes

ubunja:



damn right you dont. next time dont repeat my words if you cant be woman enough to handle my attention.stay the fvck away from what i say.

Something is definitely wrong with you

I can quote anybody i wanna quote and i intentionally did not quote you yet you still mentioned me



Please take your aggressive disease elsewhere and stop trying to be what you're not





I don't have that energy to start typing and be exchanging words with people online Something is definitely wrong with youI can quote anybody i wanna quote and i intentionally did not quote you yet you still mentioned mePlease take your aggressive disease elsewhere and stop trying to be what you're notI don't have that energy to start typing and be exchanging words with people online 24 Likes

MhizzAJ:





Something is definitely wrong with you

I can quote anybody i wanna quote and i intentionally did not quote you yet you still mentioned me



Please take your aggressive disease elsewhere and stop trying to be what you're not





I don't have that energy to start typing and be exchanging words with people online you didnt have the strength now you have the strength. send that essay to people who'll read it. i ignored it. you didnt have the strength now you have the strength. send that essay to people who'll read it. i ignored it. 4 Likes

MhizzAJ:





Something is definitely wrong with you

I can quote anybody i wanna quote and i intentionally did not quote you yet you still mentioned me



Please take your aggressive disease elsewhere and stop trying to be what you're not





I don't have that energy to start typing and be exchanging words with people online dear,he can be so jobless..



he quotes people for a living. dear,he can be so jobless..he quotes people for a living. 17 Likes

if good sex bleeps your brain up to the extent you think about disowing your family then you must be one of those girls claiming to be sapiosexual .

highqueen:



dear,he can be so jobless..



he quotes people for a living. look at this one... repeat what i say and you'll have my attention.

trying to avoid me by shaming me for quoting for a living wont help you.i quote you anyways... and i dont get tired. look at this one... repeat what i say and you'll have my attention.trying to avoid me by shaming me for quoting for a living wont help you.i quote you anyways... and i dont get tired. 3 Likes

ubunja:



look at this one... repeat what i say and you'll have my attention.

trying to avoid me by shaming me for quoting for a living wont help you.i quote you anyways... and i dont get tired. oh shut up! ! oh shut up! ! 9 Likes

highqueen:



oh shut up! ! tell that to your mirror tell that to your mirror 3 Likes

ubunja:

tell that to your mirror mtchew mtchew 1 Like

highqueen:



mtchew is that the reply the girl in the mirror gave you? is that the reply the girl in the mirror gave you? 17 Likes





Now where is it? Good to know.Now where is it? 1 Like

He is saying the truth 1 Like

ubunja:

is that the reply the girl in the mirror gave you? can you stop quoting me can you stop quoting me 1 Like