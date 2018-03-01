₦airaland Forum

"Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by CastedAyo: 4:41am On Mar 06
A Nigerian man and a Twitter user @Puremind_ who seems to have been getting good sex lately, took to the platform to share what it can make you do.

According to him, good sex will let you see a distance like Lagos to Maiduguri as Yaba to Oyingbo.

Read his tweets below;

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by efesodje: 4:45am On Mar 06
CastedAyo:
A Nigerian man and a Twitter user @Puremind_ who seems to have been getting good sex lately, took to the platform to share what it can make you do.

According to him, good sex will let you see a distance like Lagos to Maiduguri as Yaba to Oyingbo.

Read his tweets below;

So this guy's major focus in life is SEX shocked

Ok o. Continue fvcking while we make money. Yeye guy cheesy

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by ubunja(m): 5:09am On Mar 06
to be honest all girls taste the same. its the bodies thats different. you fvcked 1 pvssy you fvcked them all. after all they all either lie there like a corpse or just bend and stay there....

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by alatbaba1(m): 5:39am On Mar 06
nothing confuse a lady more than a broke guy but extremely good in bed.

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by ubunja(m): 5:44am On Mar 06
alatbaba1:
nothing confuse a lady more than a broke guy but extremely good in bed.
MY N I G G A !!!

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by mikejj(m): 5:54am On Mar 06
grin grin village people has open diswan file.karashika on the way

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by Wiziman(m): 6:24am On Mar 06
He made a valid point where he said. "People think they're in love because of sex, remove the sex let's see where the love we go"

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by Donjazzy12(m): 6:49am On Mar 06
efesodje:


So this guy's major focus in life is SEX shocked

Ok o. Continue fvcking while we make money. Yeye guy cheesy
You didn't read all he said. Get smart!

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by MhizAJ(f): 6:53am On Mar 06
There's more to life than sex
Any man that dis owns his family because of sex is a fool

But i like the last point....Take away sex from that relationship and see what's left

All girls do not taste the same please

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by Sunexy(m): 6:55am On Mar 06
MhizAJ:
There's more to life than sex
Any man that dis owns his family because of sex is a fool

But i like the last point....Take away sex from that relationship and see what's left

All girls do not taste the same please
Is ur taste strawberry-like?
cheesy

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by efesodje: 6:56am On Mar 06
Donjazzy12:

You didn't read all he said. Get smart!

It's too early to quarrel. You are lucky smiley

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by ubunja(m): 7:00am On Mar 06
MhizAJ:
There's more to life than sex
Any man that dis owns his family because of sex is a fool

But i like the last point....Take away sex from that relationship and see what's left

All girls do not taste the same please
you're right. the more dicks you fvck the more tasteless you are.
next time have the balls to quote me directly, i dont bite.

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by MhizzAJ(f): 7:07am On Mar 06
ubunja:

you're right. the more dicks you fvck the more tasteless you are.
next time have the balls to quote me directly, i dont bite.


I don't have strength for this

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by ubunja(m): 7:12am On Mar 06
MhizzAJ:



I don't have strength for this

damn right you dont. next time dont repeat my words if you cant be woman enough to handle my attention.stay the fvck away from what i say.

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by highqueen(f): 7:18am On Mar 06
sex this sex that..nonsense

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by Partnerbiz3: 7:38am On Mar 06
Who is saying all these?
Sex this sex that....

There is more to life than all these....

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by ThundrCork(m): 7:47am On Mar 06
^^^ e don do na

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by MhizzAJ(f): 7:56am On Mar 06
ubunja:

damn right you dont. next time dont repeat my words if you cant be woman enough to handle my attention.stay the fvck away from what i say.

Something is definitely wrong with you
I can quote anybody i wanna quote and i intentionally did not quote you yet you still mentioned me

Please take your aggressive disease elsewhere and stop trying to be what you're not


I don't have that energy to start typing and be exchanging words with people online

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by ubunja(m): 7:59am On Mar 06
MhizzAJ:


Something is definitely wrong with you
I can quote anybody i wanna quote and i intentionally did not quote you yet you still mentioned me

Please take your aggressive disease elsewhere and stop trying to be what you're not


I don't have that energy to start typing and be exchanging words with people online
you didnt have the strength now you have the strength. send that essay to people who'll read it. i ignored it.

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by highqueen(f): 8:04am On Mar 06
MhizzAJ:


Something is definitely wrong with you
I can quote anybody i wanna quote and i intentionally did not quote you yet you still mentioned me

Please take your aggressive disease elsewhere and stop trying to be what you're not


I don't have that energy to start typing and be exchanging words with people online
dear,he can be so jobless..

he quotes people for a living.

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by Mandrake007(m): 8:44am On Mar 06
if good sex bleeps your brain up to the extent you think about disowing your family then you must be one of those girls claiming to be sapiosexual .
Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by ubunja(m): 8:54am On Mar 06
highqueen:

dear,he can be so jobless..

he quotes people for a living.
look at this one... repeat what i say and you'll have my attention.
trying to avoid me by shaming me for quoting for a living wont help you.i quote you anyways... and i dont get tired.

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by highqueen(f): 8:59am On Mar 06
ubunja:

look at this one... repeat what i say and you'll have my attention.
trying to avoid me by shaming me for quoting for a living wont help you.i quote you anyways... and i dont get tired.
oh shut up! !

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by ubunja(m): 9:00am On Mar 06
highqueen:

oh shut up! !
tell that to your mirror

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by highqueen(f): 9:00am On Mar 06
ubunja:
tell that to your mirror
mtchew

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by ubunja(m): 9:01am On Mar 06
highqueen:

mtchew
is that the reply the girl in the mirror gave you?

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by XhosaNostra(f): 9:03am On Mar 06
Good to know.

Now where is it? grin

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by akeentech(m): 9:03am On Mar 06
He is saying the truth

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by highqueen(f): 9:04am On Mar 06
ubunja:
is that the reply the girl in the mirror gave you?
can you stop quoting me undecided

Re: "Good Sex Will Make You Disown Your Family" - Man As He Lists by ubunja(m): 9:06am On Mar 06
highqueen:

can you stop quoting me undecided
i'll stop when you do. im ready when you are.

