Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by Emmalez(m): 1:05pm
Popular Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale has been arrested by the Police in Ghana over an alleged assault on a policeman on duty.
The controversial artiste was seen in a viral video having a heated verbal brawl with a police officer, who had apparently stopped an unregistered Range Rover SUV. The video was circulated across social media over the weekend.
The Range Rover with no number plate belonged to Shatta Wale but was being driven by another person. Upon arriving at the scene after being called, Shatta Wale verbally assaulted the police officer in charge and drove off in another unregistered car.
This necessitated his arrest, DSP Buckman confirmed to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.
She said
“Shatta Wale was picked up by the police on Sunday and granted enquiry bail. It wasn’t just unregistered, it had no number plate at all, which goes against our laws.
In an attempt for the policeman to ask questions…Shatta Wale assaulted the police officer and also exhibited insulting behaviour. Because of that, he was arrested on Sunday and he’s been granted police enquiry bail to reappear at the police station this morning.”
According to her, assault does not only consist of a physical battery but insults as well, especially to an officer of the law carrying out his official duties.
“If you look at Act 29 [of the Criminal Code 1960], a person does an act of assault where the intent is to lead to harm or cause any other event that will lead to harm,” she said.
“It is an offence for anyone to drive a vehicle with no number plate at all.
“Every vehicle owner must either possess the normal registration plate or an interim one (DV or DP), she said stressing “nobody can drive a vehicle in this country without any form of registration, no way!?”
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/06/popular-singer-shatta-wale-arrested-police-ghana/
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by Theolar247(m): 1:09pm
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by Narldon(f): 1:59pm
Brethren just give ur life to Christ now,
Not when u see me in heaven beside Father Abraham and you will start shouting
"Pashality!" "Pashality!!"
I will just stone you hymn book!
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by Abbeyme: 1:59pm
Blame Society
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by busky101(m): 1:59pm
I don't blame him, he is still insecure and scared of his life since that prophecy
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by slapandfall(m): 1:59pm
Waooo I was quite fast
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by Proffdada: 1:59pm
next time he'll charter a whale
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by ChineseBuggati3(m): 2:00pm
nice one
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by StackHouse1(m): 2:00pm
Raster man
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by girlhaley(f): 2:00pm
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by chocberry: 2:00pm
This guy that wants to break church is gradually sliding. Okay o. We dey watch
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by NwaAmaikpe: 2:00pm
That is Ghana, where there is decorum in the Police force.
In Nigeria the police are celebrity's houseboys.
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by UnknownT: 2:01pm
If them prophesy now say him go soon die, e go begin cry. He no go mind em self
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:01pm
This guy is an uncultured swine
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by ojkalito(m): 2:01pm
No one is above the law in a sane society...A west African country where the law works
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by Culin(f): 2:01pm
Theolar247:
Oh gee! Your baby is cute!
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by Gedilez(f): 2:01pm
Wizkid Will b like....
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by stefanweeks: 2:01pm
Good for him
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by twilliamx: 2:01pm
Don't give a shiit about shattered wale...let me know when real new is out there
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by b3llo(m): 2:01pm
Since that death prophesy on this guy... Things have been going south for him
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by ZombieTAMER: 2:02pm
They said he will die just like ebony
Maybe the arrest will save him
Or maybe he was going to die in jail
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by ritzyvic1(m): 2:03pm
Lesson: Some prophesies are self fulfilling. It works on the psyche of the one prophesied about causing him/her to act in ways that leads to the fulfilment
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by scarletkinq(m): 2:04pm
No surprises he is living his last days like he is looking for who will help fufil dat ghana pastors prophecy
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by Ahmed3rdjuly: 2:05pm
If na Niaja, Police go go him house go apologize to am because of 50naira wey him go drop
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by sayentease(m): 2:05pm
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by Jaytecq(m): 2:05pm
waiting for the next episode
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by Franzee(m): 2:05pm
I thought Celebrities are don't have plate number on their vechiles for security reasons.......
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by yeyerolling: 2:05pm
Theolar247:the whole nigeria dey solict for vote. Abeg mk una gerahere
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by BecomeALandLord(m): 2:07pm
This guy thinks he is a god.
Behaves anyhow
|Re: Shatta Wale Arrested By Police In Ghana by phenom666(m): 2:07pm
Who do he think he is ... He should lock up and keg throw in hell.
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3