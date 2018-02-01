₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,976 members, 4,119,475 topics. Date: Tuesday, 06 March 2018 at 02:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' (6144 Views)
Daniella Okeke: "Jesus Is My Val, My Butt Getting Bigger" / Selena Leath: "My Butt is Getting Bigger" (Pics) / Maheeda: My Butt Looks Like Yoruba Women's Own (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by trendysturvs(f): 1:06pm
Angel of #bbnaija2018 says he regrets scratching his butt while he was sleeping. He says it was a very disgusting thing to do. He also said him and Anheeka will take it one step at a time. Watch the video below
Source: http://tsb.com.ng/2018/03/regret-scratching-butt-bbnaija3-house-angel/
1 Share
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by jutaji: 1:29pm
Disgusting indeed. Thank God you know
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by talk2ekpa(m): 2:24pm
What do you expect from a sh*thole show.
#nyama-nyama of course
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by hoMegas: 2:24pm
Dirty Animal in a useless show. How many weeks left to go sef?
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by duzzy: 2:25pm
Lolz
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by NIGHTMAREOO7: 2:25pm
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by nairavsdollars(f): 2:25pm
who cares? Better go find job to do
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by careytommy7(m): 2:25pm
Naturally dirty thing
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by 9jizzy(m): 2:26pm
If only u fine small and ur mouth come get small control...u for still dey that BBNaija house. Well goodluck as u continue ur hustle
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by olafunny(m): 2:26pm
You are definitely one of those guys who sniff their boxers to confirm if it's dirty.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by Osasnidas(m): 2:26pm
Bacterium
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by Funmicoconuts(f): 2:27pm
Oh Angel... Finally u are out. What a relieve but it's sad you had to take Ahneeka along Anyway we have had enough of the awkward dance steps already.
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by holluwai(m): 2:27pm
Gross
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by Blackfyre: 2:27pm
Na the guy be this? Ehya izz not a fine boy that's why dem no too call him name
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by Narldon(f): 2:27pm
Which Mod moved this to Frontpage?
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by mercytripletz(f): 2:28pm
Is it suppose to smell like perfume or smell like chicken?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by jazinogold(m): 2:28pm
h
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by Teewhy2: 2:28pm
e don master you jare, welcome back to the real world and make good use of your popularity on time
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by blessedweapon(m): 2:30pm
Holy Moses
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by dynicks(m): 2:30pm
the last time I derailed bbnaija thread, I was banned......now here they r tempting me again...
if i say what's on my mind now, I fit chop another ban...
well let me focus on my drink and act as if I didn't see anything....
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by olafunny(m): 2:31pm
Funmicoconuts:bbn addict spotted
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by oluwasegun007(m): 2:31pm
yours is butt...
mine is my thigh close to my scrotum....very very badt habit.
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by Funmicoconuts(f): 2:32pm
olafunny:
Addict ke.... Nah. It's a once in a while something
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by dust88: 2:33pm
Somebody can not scratch his yansh in peace again?
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by okooloyun1(m): 2:33pm
Your butt and your nose, wetin be our own
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by bjhaid: 2:34pm
sayentease:how much?
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by Kennylash11(m): 2:34pm
Lol Ode na your village people work na
BTW check my Signature
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by sKeetz(m): 2:35pm
A lot of guys scratch their balls and smell it but they will be the first to curse the nigga out.
Hypocrites.
|Re: BBNaija Angel: 'I Regret Scratching My Butt And Smelling It, It's Disgusting' by Paradigm777: 2:35pm
Do You Think I Can Be Like Modenine,2face,ruggedy Baba Or Dbanj? / Rap Lovers What Do U Think Bout Him? Am Coming Soon. / Top Entertainment Stakeholders To Promote University Of Entertainment;setto Open
Viewing this topic: ejihand, jaytee00, Tabbaz(m), Samzzy94(m), Dumdumfashion(f), Rukky2010(m), Franzee(m), phoenix45(m), ogbolu0147(m), Eduokey(m), dele55, feezy11(m), iamfortunate, Vastjoy(m), ADRIAN88(m), Oladeep, segees, RittyB(f), yuh2(m), neyee4u, codeslayer(m), volcel(m), davefieldpop(m), odeh1(m), Jreserved(m), rotvick(m), OBAUX01(m), Keketu(m), smalls001, ms30(m), Joyzeey(f), Nursy(f), victormeg(m), SlimBrawnie(f), Alonzoh(m), heinrichy(m), Jamescosmas(m), anytexy, RealGucci, omobemi, soanl, Icecreamy, Trafford(m), bosunexx, gcof(m), Mizhoneywealth, dorcy001, OmohNas, olabinjo3(m), ajiwo1, Itydee, itzmoni(m), donwilz(m), dayoo111(m), ugochukwufrenzy(m), Nascad, LoveThemChubby(m), mjfamily(m), kenechi072, Yomboy4ever, vikosima(m), poshpaul(m), samzy(m), slinkky(m) and 130 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16