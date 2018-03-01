Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out (5775 Views)

' Im Not A Cheating Boyfriend'-Davido Reacts To Being Called Promiscuous By Fans / Davido Cries After He Was Unveiled MTV Best African Act 2017, Dances One Corner / Christopher Idowu: "Homosexuals Are Disturbing Me, I'm Not Gay" - Tboss Brother (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Following his declaration days ago that he is a womaniser who chases everything in skirts, Davido has come out to clear the air,saying he is not a cheating boyfriend but gives the girls who hang out around him,to his friends.



In a video posted on snapchat, Davido who has recently been in a passionate relationship with a lady called Chioma,



Said “I”m not a cheating boyfriend mehn.I give my niggas….”



Davido has told who ever cares to hear that Chioma is not just the love of his life but his bestfriend.

Source: Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/davido-cries-out-im-not-a-cheating-boyfriend/

Small pikin still dey worry this boy 7 Likes

Yes he is not a cheating boyfriend but a player 1 Like







I promised myself never to comment on a thread about Davido.



How do I even uncomment now? I promised myself never to comment on a thread about Davido.How do I even uncomment now? 13 Likes 2 Shares

Who asked him?





No boy has accepted to be one.

We know u re not. it is just a coincidence you have different baby mama 1 Like

hows that my biz 1 Like





Mbok can someone ask Davido if he is into distributorship? Mbok can someone ask Davido if he is into distributorship?







4 Likes 1 Share

Chei

Just ran outta bleeps..

It's impossible for a celeb like you not to yarnsh other girls, stop lying ogbeni David

This boy can never be loyal,even jay z cheated on Beyonce..Stardom and fame are pestilences that consume our morals

NwaAmaikpe:







I promised myself never to comment on a thread about Davido.





How do I even uncomment now?

Jus sell the space Jus sell the space 3 Likes 1 Share

see him,with his tiny dick..always paying lil amount but hyping himself on s.m..nonesense.pity those girls licking ur ass

Some of you buy laptops worth 100k-500k but are always looking for free antivirus everywhere.



Shame on you.. Protect your computer, files and your life today.. Buy an Original McAfee Internet security + Antivirus scanner today..



comes with installation procedures and product key..



You will spend over 30k repairing your computer when it crashes but you can't afford ordinary 15k to buy this...





Call or whtaspp 08062895125.. Delivery is free in Lagos.. Hueey while stock lasts.. A word is enough for the wise..

BoboKush:

Chei

SMH..

Anyone who believe did kid or what he saying Is in for a surprise in no time at all. This is a f**kboy big time.

Chioma has activated his mumu button

Ok

stephleena:

see him,with his tiny dick..always paying lil amount but hyping himself on s.m..nonesense.pity those girls licking ur ass

Who told you that the thing is tiny? Who told you that the thing is tiny? 1 Like

ah don't even know what to say about this boy no more

this is why girls cannever be taken serious. because of money, they get them and pass to other niggas and they keep moving upandan fom one nigga to another.



yet same girl, somebody somewhere will be busy begging to be her friend and she will be playing hard to get. make una continue.

Just be careful...Hiv is real, Buhari is real and Destiny killers are real.

13ShadesOfMay:

Chioma has activated his mumu button

Really? Really?

stephleena:

see him,with his tiny dick..always paying lil amount but hyping himself on s.m..nonesense.pity those girls licking ur ass

Hookup mama.Where are you in lekki? Lol Hookup mama.Where are you in lekki? Lol