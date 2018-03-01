₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 06 March 2018 at 02:59 PM
|"I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:28pm
Following his declaration days ago that he is a womaniser who chases everything in skirts, Davido has come out to clear the air,saying he is not a cheating boyfriend but gives the girls who hang out around him,to his friends.
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/davido-cries-out-im-not-a-cheating-boyfriend/
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:28pm
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by eleojo23: 1:53pm
Small pikin still dey worry this boy
7 Likes
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by Aldebaran(m): 1:54pm
Yes he is not a cheating boyfriend but a player
1 Like
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by NwaAmaikpe: 1:54pm
I promised myself never to comment on a thread about Davido.
How do I even uncomment now?
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by Euouae: 1:55pm
Who asked him?
No boy has accepted to be one.
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by ang67: 1:55pm
We know u re not. it is just a coincidence you have different baby mama
1 Like
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by marvin906(m): 1:55pm
hows that my biz
1 Like
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by Splinz(m): 1:55pm
Mbok can someone ask Davido if he is into distributorship?
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by Narldon(f): 1:55pm
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by BoboKush(m): 1:56pm
Chei
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by FederaLNuisance(m): 1:56pm
Just ran outta bleeps..
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by Awumen1313: 1:57pm
It's impossible for a celeb like you not to yarnsh other girls, stop lying ogbeni David
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by Achillesdam500(m): 1:57pm
This boy can never be loyal,even jay z cheated on Beyonce..Stardom and fame are pestilences that consume our morals
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by thunderbabs: 1:57pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Jus sell the space
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by stephleena(f): 1:57pm
see him,with his tiny dick..always paying lil amount but hyping himself on s.m..nonesense.pity those girls licking ur ass
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by sayentease(m): 1:58pm
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by Seryure: 2:07pm
BoboKush:
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by Sappro22: 2:09pm
SMH..
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by phenom666(m): 2:11pm
Anyone who believe did kid or what he saying Is in for a surprise in no time at all. This is a f**kboy big time.
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:11pm
Chioma has activated his mumu button
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by mayskit4luv(m): 2:12pm
Ok
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by BrainnewsNg(f): 2:12pm
stephleena:
Who told you that the thing is tiny?
1 Like
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by scarletkinq(m): 2:16pm
ah don't even know what to say about this boy no more
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by Chiemenam: 2:17pm
this is why girls cannever be taken serious. because of money, they get them and pass to other niggas and they keep moving upandan fom one nigga to another.
yet same girl, somebody somewhere will be busy begging to be her friend and she will be playing hard to get. make una continue.
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by handsomeyinka(m): 2:17pm
Just be careful...Hiv is real, Buhari is real and Destiny killers are real.
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by BrainnewsNg(f): 2:18pm
13ShadesOfMay:
Really?
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by Slymonster(m): 2:19pm
stephleena:
Hookup mama.Where are you in lekki? Lol
|Re: "I'm Not A Cheating Boyfriend” - Davido Cries Out by debolayinka(m): 2:24pm
This guy has proven it that money cannot buy sense.
