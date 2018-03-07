₦airaland Forum

Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:55pm On Mar 06
A suspected drug dealer ran from the Police and buried himself in the mud after he was pulled over in a car full of cocaine and crystal meth.

The suspect, Joe Hobson Jr, was pulled over on Interstate 20 near Conyers, Georgia, USA, on Thursday on suspicion of drug trafficking – but fled shortly after the traffic stop.

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter, and two hours later, the convicted felon was found with his feet sticking out of a muddy drainage creek.

He had buried himself there in an attempt to evade capture, only to become stuck.

Photos posted to Conyers Police Department’s Facebook page afterwards show a sheepish-looking Hobson staring up from the mire, with officials working to help him up from the mud pit.

He was also photographed being carried away on a stretcher to the hospital for medical attention.

He was charged with possession of 29 grams of cocaine, seven grams of methamphetamine, 12 ounces of weed and oxycodine, as well as liquid codeine.

Hobson was further charged with possession of two handguns – one of which was stolen – and had $4,000 cash on him at the time of his arrest.

Conyers Police wrote on Facebook: “This convicted felon is now back behind bars following a rather unusual series of unfortunate events (for him) yesterday (Thursday March 1).

“Rockdale Fire Rescue did a fantastic job safely extracting Hobson from an extremely dangerous predicament.

“He was transported by National EMS to the hospital and confined to Rockdale County Jail before the night was over.

“Thank you to all that supported the manhunt in the rain yesterday and we are thankful for the successful outcome.”

3rd photo: His proceeds from crime

http://punchng.com/suspected-drug-dealer-buries-himself-alive-to-escape-arrest/

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by thesicilian: 10:00pm On Mar 06
Lol. Obviously not smart enough for the business.

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Dottore: 10:40pm On Mar 06
Disgrace to womanhood
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by ThonyAntville: 10:41pm On Mar 06
Desperate times.. Desperate measures haha
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by splmosixx(m): 10:41pm On Mar 06
Na dem. . .

Usachukwunemeremu......


I am not feeling fine o... Nobody should quote me

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 10:41pm On Mar 06
Ok
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 10:41pm On Mar 06
Hhh
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by kennosklint(m): 10:42pm On Mar 06
Lolz nawaoh e nor easy anywhere

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Dottore: 10:42pm On Mar 06
Drug dealers, armed robbers, kidnappers, whores and their likes share one thing in comon;

1) They'd do ANYTHING for money. and

2) They have no value for ANY form of life. Their's, others.' or animals'.

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by crackerspub: 10:42pm On Mar 06
grin grin grin
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Newpride(m): 10:43pm On Mar 06
End time drug dealer.
U go hear gwen.
u soon know khaki no be leather
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Giddymoney(m): 10:43pm On Mar 06
The first picture got me laughing out loud

The guy was like "Nawa oh una still follow me reach grave

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by MYBLOCUS: 10:44pm On Mar 06
Omo the hustle no be here ,one way or the other we are all hustlers respect to all the hustlers out there

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Highbhee(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
See s Flat head like... grin


Sorry,like Bread

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by phranklyn92(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
I wonder what kinda drug dealer this bruv is?! undecided
I kinda dig the running away part but hiding in a mud and looking sheepish? Dafuk! angry

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
cheesy grin

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Lorechino(m): 10:45pm On Mar 06
Name please
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 10:46pm On Mar 06
Bad mkt for the bashers
JOE HOBSON JR=BLACK AMERICAN

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 10:47pm On Mar 06
I want am sharp sharp
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by scarletkinq(m): 10:47pm On Mar 06
some times you want to be ashamed of being black

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by WizkidAndDavido: 10:48pm On Mar 06
ThonyAntville:
Desperate times.. Desperate measures haha

Well said bro. grin

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by bennynaza(m): 10:49pm On Mar 06
Highbhee:
See s Flat head like... grin


Sorry,like Bread
splmosixx:
Na dem. . .

Usachukwunemeremu......


I am not feeling fine o... Nobody should quote me

Are you both pretending to be stupid or are you actually stupid?

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by FrenchWay: 10:51pm On Mar 06
Such a coward.
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by sarafa68: 10:51pm On Mar 06
the hustle is real!

Watching POWER.. Any spoiler? Just a little hint.
Am in the last episode of S1, where Ghost kill Kanan...
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by kapelvej: 10:52pm On Mar 06
splmosixx:
Na dem. . .

Usachukwunemeremu......


I am not feeling fine o... Nobody should quote me
grin grin grin

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Himmler: 10:52pm On Mar 06
I knew it would be an african American, dumb people
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by GogobiriLalas: 10:53pm On Mar 06
scarletkinq:
some times you want to be ashamed of being black
No sir...it is a color
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by phranklyn92(m): 10:53pm On Mar 06
Dottore:
Disgrace to womanhood
what's dis one saying? undecided

Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Paradigm777: 10:54pm On Mar 06
splmosixx:
Na dem. . .

Usachukwunemeremu......


I am not feeling fine o... Nobody should quote me
grin grin grin
I done quote u. Oya come and beat me grin
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Dottore: 10:55pm On Mar 06
Dude has nothing more to live for so he got everything to die for. Wasted life
Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Paradigm777: 10:56pm On Mar 06
Highbhee:
See s Flat head like... grin


Sorry,like Bread
Dont try that nonsense again. grin

