|Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:55pm On Mar 06
A suspected drug dealer ran from the Police and buried himself in the mud after he was pulled over in a car full of cocaine and crystal meth.
3rd photo: His proceeds from crime
http://punchng.com/suspected-drug-dealer-buries-himself-alive-to-escape-arrest/
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by thesicilian: 10:00pm On Mar 06
Lol. Obviously not smart enough for the business.
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Dottore: 10:40pm On Mar 06
Disgrace to womanhood
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by ThonyAntville: 10:41pm On Mar 06
Desperate times.. Desperate measures haha
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by splmosixx(m): 10:41pm On Mar 06
Na dem. . .
Usachukwunemeremu......
I am not feeling fine o... Nobody should quote me
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 10:41pm On Mar 06
Ok
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 10:41pm On Mar 06
Hhh
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by kennosklint(m): 10:42pm On Mar 06
Lolz nawaoh e nor easy anywhere
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Dottore: 10:42pm On Mar 06
Drug dealers, armed robbers, kidnappers, whores and their likes share one thing in comon;
1) They'd do ANYTHING for money. and
2) They have no value for ANY form of life. Their's, others.' or animals'.
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by crackerspub: 10:42pm On Mar 06
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Newpride(m): 10:43pm On Mar 06
End time drug dealer.
U go hear gwen.
u soon know khaki no be leather
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Giddymoney(m): 10:43pm On Mar 06
The first picture got me laughing out loud
The guy was like "Nawa oh una still follow me reach grave
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by MYBLOCUS: 10:44pm On Mar 06
Omo the hustle no be here ,one way or the other we are all hustlers respect to all the hustlers out there
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
☣ ☠
∆ Hardened criminal. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Highbhee(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
See s Flat head like...
Sorry,like Bread
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by phranklyn92(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
I wonder what kinda drug dealer this bruv is?!
I kinda dig the running away part but hiding in a mud and looking sheepish? Dafuk!
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 10:44pm On Mar 06
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Lorechino(m): 10:45pm On Mar 06
Name please
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 10:46pm On Mar 06
Bad mkt for the bashers
JOE HOBSON JR=BLACK AMERICAN
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 10:47pm On Mar 06
I want am sharp sharp
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by scarletkinq(m): 10:47pm On Mar 06
some times you want to be ashamed of being black
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by WizkidAndDavido: 10:48pm On Mar 06
ThonyAntville:
Well said bro.
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by bennynaza(m): 10:49pm On Mar 06
Highbhee:
splmosixx:
Are you both pretending to be stupid or are you actually stupid?
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by FrenchWay: 10:51pm On Mar 06
...
Such a coward.
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by sarafa68: 10:51pm On Mar 06
the hustle is real!
Watching POWER.. Any spoiler? Just a little hint.
Am in the last episode of S1, where Ghost kill Kanan...
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by kapelvej: 10:52pm On Mar 06
splmosixx:
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Himmler: 10:52pm On Mar 06
I knew it would be an african American, dumb people
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by GogobiriLalas: 10:53pm On Mar 06
scarletkinq:No sir...it is a color
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by phranklyn92(m): 10:53pm On Mar 06
Dottore:what's dis one saying?
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Paradigm777: 10:54pm On Mar 06
splmosixx:
I done quote u. Oya come and beat me
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Dottore: 10:55pm On Mar 06
Dude has nothing more to live for so he got everything to die for. Wasted life
|Re: Drug Dealer Buries Himself Alive In US To Escape Arrest (Photos) by Paradigm777: 10:56pm On Mar 06
Highbhee:Dont try that nonsense again.
