|Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by eherbal(m): 6:48am
Phone trickster: Woman disguises as best friend’s lover, defrauds her of N3.7m, car
http://punchng.com/phone-trickster-woman-disguises-as-best-friends-lover-defrauds-her-of-n3-7m-car/
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by Samusu(m): 6:52am
Oshei
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by eherbal(m): 7:03am
that woman is baaaaaaaaaa Gan
1 Like
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by SenselessIdiot: 7:06am
I love this. A very smart lady
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by Nutase(f): 7:09am
Greed is the only reason people like this are still in business.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by Jabioro: 7:26am
Bamidele lives on tricks and would suffer it on tricks.The senders need to be blame a little..Dealing with ferosous wolf does take much time to detect.
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by eherbal(m): 7:30am
SenselessIdiot:awon eyan Walter White
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by OrestesDante(m): 7:56am
☣ ☠
∆ ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by salbis(m): 2:13pm
YOUR BEST FRIEND COULD BE YOUR WORST ENEMY!
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by miqos02(m): 2:13pm
Chai
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by Mandrake007(m): 2:13pm
Nairaland girls are not smiling ooh they are now fraudsters
1 Like
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by free2ryhme: 2:14pm
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by nairavsdollars(f): 2:14pm
Afonjas and crime =bread and butter
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by samuelchimmy(m): 2:15pm
Q
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by ifyalways(f): 2:15pm
Interesting times
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by osariemenk(m): 2:16pm
Dr Mike Okonkwo A renown Pastor Of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission disagree with Pastor Oyedepo And Others On the Issue of Tithing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDtpj1jcSKg
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by binsanni(m): 2:16pm
see her hand just dey like cattapot
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by McAausim: 2:18pm
Yawn......
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by dazzlingd: 2:19pm
SenselessIdiot:
nothing to love in a fraudster
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by Lexusgs430: 2:19pm
Everibodi wan hammer .....
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by sotall(m): 2:19pm
Ok
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by maclatunji: 2:19pm
The police have not discovered half of her loot from the comment she has made. By the way, should we not be reading this only after she has been properly convicted?
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by Cutehector(m): 2:20pm
Women sef. I wonder where they leave their senses when falling in love
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by wink2015: 2:20pm
FEAR SMALL PEOPLE.
As she small TEREN TEREN, NA Big Thing de her mind.
FEAR SMALL PEOPLE O!
They are expert in BIG THING.
SMALL BUT MIGHTY!
1 Like
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by feelgoodstuffs(m): 2:21pm
Eleyi gidi gan o
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by AlexCk: 2:23pm
A true Con artist.
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by BlackPantherxXx: 2:24pm
Common sense isn't so COMMON.
Poorly constructed lies yet people with functional brains are falling for them.
She should face the consequences....
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by Batam(m): 2:24pm
She looks innocent but her mind is full of darkness.
Ole ole (lazy brat) Yahoo Yahoo
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by RogueX: 2:25pm
Bunch of stupid people
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by ositadima1(m): 2:31pm
She has a high IQ.
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by blackbeau1(f): 2:32pm
*singing*Hu Hu Hu Hu. ... this is super story , a life of strife and sorrow
So she gave a guy she has not seen before 3.7m naira
|Re: Woman Disguises As Best Friend’s Lover, Defrauds Her Of N3.7m, Car by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:33pm
See how she looks retched despite all the money she made.
