Punch

https://punchng.com/2019-group-backs-dankwambo-for-president/





A group, Concerned Peoples Democratic Party Youths, has thrown its weight behind the Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo, for the 2019 presidential election.



In a statement signed by its coordinator, Mr. Sani Bello, on Tuesday, the group extolled the virtues of the 55-year-old governor, describing him as the “brightest and best president for Nigeria in 2019.”



The group said it was backing Dankwambo because it wanted the country’s future president to be a scholar “with a high level of educational qualification and cerebral development, with the capacity for sound judgment based on experience from acquired multi-disciplinary training.”



It also called on Nigerians not to settle for a “mediocre” as president of the country in 2019 when it had the best and brightest people who could lead the citizens to a bright future.



The statement said, “A world-class accountant-cum-financial expert, Dr. Dankwambo is a purposeful, focused, detribalised and young. He is one Nigerians can entrust with governance and be assured of a quick turnaround in the nation’s fortunes via the deployment of sound skills at his disposal to manage men and resources for the greater good of Nigerians, being an administrator and a technocrat.



“He has demonstrated unusual ability over the years, even while at the Central Bank of Nigeria, and was noticed by the then-Gombe State Government, which quickly appointed him as the Accountant-General of Gombe State, and upon noticing his feats in Gombe State, he was immediately snatched by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, who made him the Accountant-General of the Federation, while in 2011, he heeded the call and invitation of his people to lead them as the executive governor; and he was so elected.



"There is no gainsaying the obvious that Dankwambo is simply the perfect man for the job of the president in 2019 due to his vast experience as an administrator, technocrat and a world-class financial manager."

He is the right candidate. Dankwambo will be our next President by God's grace. 5 Likes

Can he win the primary though? 1 Like

he possess everything buhari lacks 3 Likes

If Atiku supports this man , whalahi Buhari will die of HBP while his Media Cows will die of hunger 8 Likes

It all depends on the PVC...

Get your PVCs...

Once bitten twice shy...

Above all;



#PVC Loaded... 1 Like

2019: Group backs Dankwambo for president



Punch

https://punchng.com/2019-group-backs-dankwambo-for-president/





A group, Concerned Peoples Democratic Party Youths, has thrown its weight behind the Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo, for the 2019 presidential election.



In a statement signed by its coordinator, Mr. Sani Bello, on Tuesday, the group extolled the virtues of the 55-year-old governor, describing him as the “brightest and best president for Nigeria in 2019.”



The group said it was backing Dankwambo because it wanted the country’s future president to be a scholar “with a high level of educational qualification and cerebral development, with the capacity for sound judgment based on experience from acquired multi-disciplinary training.”



It also called on Nigerians not to settle for a “mediocre” as president of the country in 2019 when it had the best and brightest people who could lead the citizens to a bright future.



The statement said, “A world-class accountant-cum-financial expert, Dr. Dankwambo is a purposeful, focused, detribalised and young. He is one Nigerians can entrust with governance and be assured of a quick turnaround in the nation’s fortunes via the deployment of sound skills at his disposal to manage men and resources for the greater good of Nigerians, being an administrator and a technocrat.



“He has demonstrated unusual ability over the years, even while at the Central Bank of Nigeria, and was noticed by the then-Gombe State Government, which quickly appointed him as the Accountant-General of Gombe State, and upon noticing his feats in Gombe State, he was immediately snatched by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, who made him the Accountant-General of the Federation, while in 2011, he heeded the call and invitation of his people to lead them as the executive governor; and he was so elected.



“There is no gainsaying the obvious that Dankwambo is simply the perfect man for the job of the president in 2019 due to his vast experience as an administrator, technocrat and a world-class financial manager.”



These stupid people don start again abi These stupid people don start again abi 1 Like

January 1, 2014.

Father Mbaka prophecy that Buhari Will be the next president of Nigeria, that he should try one more time.



APC quickly took that prophecy seriously to a point where even the people that never liked Buhari and had said bad things about him publicly, example El rufia , ,Rochas and Fashola are now saying that the so called old man that have nothing to offer Nigerians are now the ones saying he's now the god of APC.



To cut long story short, the next year (2015) Buhari won and was dinning with Mbaka in Aso Rock, all the Northerners were happy with Mbaka they were filled with smile and laughter as Mbaka shakes hands with Buhari in Abuja.



January 1, 2018.

Same Father Mbaka prophecy that Buhari shouldn't contest or he will be humiliated, that some people around him are decieving him( El rufia, Yaya Bello and Co)



He went ahead to say that there's this governor in Gombe state that the governor will be the next president of Nigeria.



In my mind I was like Mbaka don come again, only for me to Google about the governor who I've never heard about before is a PDP governor in North East of all places. Wonders!!



Now Northern elders started abusing Mbaka to mind his business otherwise they will deal with him.



Mbaka in conclusion stated that whichever party that owns the governor should bring him out to Nigerians.



So for people to still be calling Atiku, Kwankwaso, or Jerry Gana and Donald Duke. Or third force must be out of their minds.



If you think PDP will want to gamble such free exam expo that Mbaka have given them for free.



Mbaka supported his prophecy by saying, God sent his prophet to tell Saul that he will be the next leader but Saul started misbehaving and God sent the same prophet to Saul that he won't be the next leader that David will be the next leader, and Saul became violent but last last David became the leader after Saul. So you have it.



So don't be surprised by the happenings of Today cos God is the one leading Dankwambo to Aso Rock, it doesn't matter what the devils and satans do in Aso Rock, they're going back to hell that they came out from.



Me, I've stopped arguing with APC members, since they have no respect for God in heaven.



Make I dance comot before they come for me jare 3 Likes

See who we want, but the useless forces controlling the destiny of this country won't allow him 3 Likes

Nobody is shouting "Northerner" or "born to rule mentality" again

Donald duke 2019 1 Like

if u guy like u can back a goat against buhari d goat will still win d dullard call buhari

deception. can Dankwambo win in Kano? who knows him outside Gombe?

president of where? Not Nigeria sha. Buhari/Osibanjo 2019 1 Like

only if Nigerians start voting for candidate instead of party

APC and PDP will lose at the federal level!



We thought APC will win Lagos but with so many levies, I think they have kicked the bucket!

This is not the right time. Donald does not have the necessary clout.

which primary? Common entrance?

mynd44 and lalasticlala please do something about this scammers

stupid youths

He looks sound anyway, i just wish PDP will consider him to fly their flag.

God knows him.

Ask father Mbaka



Ask father Mbaka God knows him.Ask father Mbaka

pestdent or president?

just go to aso rock and tell bubu to vacate the place for u