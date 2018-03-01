Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos (4489 Views)

According to the woman, the robbers were two in number, as they tried to deceive her that they are working for the wife of the governor and that they missed their way - all in a bid to scam and rob her. The woman raised an alarm and that was how one of them was nabbed.



The tricyclist was beaten mercilessly by the angry crowd before the police were alerted.



The road is being barricaded by passers-by and a crowd of on-lookers who have taken over the scene of the incident.



Everything about Nigeria is decayed



This country is a shithole The only thing that caught my attention in the pictures was the seat of the Police car/van.Everything about Nigeria is decayedThis country is a shithole 17 Likes





Crime doesn't pay, say no to crime ... The seat in the police car thoughCrime doesn't pay, say no to crime ...

The real robbers may have escaped, this one on the picture might be an innocent keke man hired to take them to "buy" something for a drop fare. And now you burned his keke before he can even properly defend himself.

OP be like Angry youths... Really??



Show me a SMILING youth in Nigeria 2 Likes

Hmmm

A young man with physical strength and no disability and all he could do is to defraud 1 Like

everywhere you look it is fulani terrorists, kidnapping, scammers, skull miners, organ harvesters, baby factory, yahoo+, armed robbery, etc everywhere you look it is fulani terrorists, kidnapping, scammers, skull miners, organ harvesters, baby factory, yahoo+, armed robbery, etc 1 Share

Things are hard......God plz help your people



Na acid sweat dey comot for there body ni? See as leather seat chop....Na acid sweat dey comot for there body ni?

NPF

I know Nigeria police

Come o, we can actually confront those who are stealing from the nation treasury like this. They are stealing our fortunes to enrich themselves and their families. Our own children will then be left with nothing. We all know them, if they are visited this way, maybe corruption will reduce.

what da fuu...k! how old is that police vehicle? if nigerian police arrest and make me sit on that front seat, i am gonna sue their asses. making me sit on that seat is a GBH (Greavious Bodily Harm) it also violates the health and safety rules of roads and vehicles safety.



Anyway, After this beating this guy will never try scamming anyone else in a long long time, that's if he survives his injuries.

See as police seat be like dust bin

Great job



Just one mess up



Don't burn d tricycle next time

Sell it and give d woman 50% and the rest of the jungle justice Inc should share the rest.



We can't be doing all this for nothing

Dat police front seat na waoooo

this is how criminals are treated in aks, unlike in rivers where they are made chiefs and legislators.

The only thing that caught my attention in the pictures was the seat of the Police car/van.







Everything about Nigeria is decayed



This country is a shithole i tell u...na wetin I first see be that. Dayummmm i tell u...na wetin I first see be that. Dayummmm

That seat don hear weeeeen!!

The only thing that caught my attention in the pictures was the seat of the Police car/van.







Everything about Nigeria is decayed



This country is a shithole

hahahhahahahahahahha.......any police man that comes across this ur statement will also laff hahahhahahahahahahha.......any police man that comes across this ur statement will also laff