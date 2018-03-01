₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by dainformant(m): 12:13pm
A tricycle allegedly used by suspected scammer for an operation has been set ablaze by an angry mob in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. According to reports, the man pictured below was apprehended after trying to dupe an old woman he picked up from State Secretariat.
According to the woman, the robbers were two in number, as they tried to deceive her that they are working for the wife of the governor and that they missed their way - all in a bid to scam and rob her. The woman raised an alarm and that was how one of them was nabbed.
The tricyclist was beaten mercilessly by the angry crowd before the police were alerted.
The road is being barricaded by passers-by and a crowd of on-lookers who have taken over the scene of the incident.
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by dainformant(m): 12:13pm
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by NaijaMutant(f): 12:24pm
The only thing that caught my attention in the pictures was the seat of the Police car/van.
Everything about Nigeria is decayed
This country is a shithole
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by chuksjuve(m): 12:27pm
The seat in the police car though
Crime doesn't pay, say no to crime ...
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 12:28pm
The real robbers may have escaped, this one on the picture might be an innocent keke man hired to take them to "buy" something for a drop fare. And now you burned his keke before he can even properly defend himself.
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by Ayodejioak(m): 2:15pm
OP be like Angry youths... Really??
Show me a SMILING youth in Nigeria
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by miqos02(m): 2:15pm
Hmmm
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 2:15pm
A young man with physical strength and no disability and all he could do is to defraud
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by free2ryhme: 2:15pm
dainformant:
everywhere you look it is fulani terrorists, kidnapping, scammers, skull miners, organ harvesters, baby factory, yahoo+, armed robbery, etc
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by makdcash(m): 2:16pm
Things are hard......God plz help your people
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by seanswitch(m): 2:18pm
See as leather seat chop....
Na acid sweat dey comot for there body ni?
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by mumureloaded(m): 2:19pm
NPF
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by McAausim: 2:20pm
I know Nigeria police
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by SaroWiwa: 2:21pm
Come o, we can actually confront those who are stealing from the nation treasury like this. They are stealing our fortunes to enrich themselves and their families. Our own children will then be left with nothing. We all know them, if they are visited this way, maybe corruption will reduce.
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by gypsey(m): 2:21pm
what da fuu...k! how old is that police vehicle? if nigerian police arrest and make me sit on that front seat, i am gonna sue their asses. making me sit on that seat is a GBH (Greavious Bodily Harm) it also violates the health and safety rules of roads and vehicles safety.
Anyway, After this beating this guy will never try scamming anyone else in a long long time, that's if he survives his injuries.
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by Ejyksneh(m): 2:22pm
See as police seat be like dust bin
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by RogueX: 2:23pm
Great job
Just one mess up
Don't burn d tricycle next time
Sell it and give d woman 50% and the rest of the jungle justice Inc should share the rest.
We can't be doing all this for nothing
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by dan5999xxx: 2:25pm
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by firo08(m): 2:32pm
Dat police front seat na waoooo
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by quentin06: 2:39pm
this is how criminals are treated in aks, unlike in rivers where they are made chiefs and legislators.
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by delors(m): 2:44pm
NaijaMutant:i tell u...na wetin I first see be that. Dayummmm
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by statrboiTolu(m): 2:45pm
That seat don hear weeeeen!!
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by Marxist001(m): 2:45pm
NaijaMutant:
hahahhahahahahahahha.......any police man that comes across this ur statement will also laff
|Re: Angry Youths Confront Scammer Who Tried To Rob An Old Woman In Uyo. Photos by hotplate: 2:55pm
if only our youth can channel all this aggression on our polithievians
