Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe (4930 Views)

Senate Condemns Demolition Of Kaduna Factional APC Secretariat / Police Declare Yusuf Binji, BUA Cement MD Wanted Over Attack On Obaseki’s Convoy / Senate Condemns 2018 Budget (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Senators at the plenary took turns to criticise Bello and the Nigeria Police Force‎, accusing them of being a threat to the country’s democracy.



Details later…





http://punchng.com/breaking-senate-condemns-bello-police-over-attack-on-kogi-senator/ The Senate on Wednesday condemned Governor Yahaya Bello and the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly allowing the disruption of an empowerment programme organised by the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Ahmed Ogembe.Senators at the plenary took turns to criticise Bello and the Nigeria Police Force‎, accusing them of being a threat to the country’s democracy.Details later… 1 Like 1 Share

1 Like

CROWNWEALTH019:



guy , no bi joke o. Bello is a disgrace to youths in politics. guy , no bi joke o. Bello is a disgrace to youths in politics. 17 Likes

"Senators at the plenary took turns to criticise Bello and the Nigeria Police Force‎, accusing them of being a threat to the country’s democracy."







Another achievement of the Buhari administration. 7 Likes

Yahyah Dictator 1 Like





madridguy:

Yahyah Dictator 1 Like





Abuja houseboy The same Bello that left his duty post to welcome Yusuf Buhari back to Nigeria...Abuja houseboy 26 Likes

Nigeria is your country

Buhari is your president

Kogi is your state,

Yahaya Bello is your governor..



How do you cope?



I implore the leadership of the NTYTR movement to quickly disown or expel Yahaya bello as a youth before he demarkets their brand and movement... 4 Likes

Bello is useless , Buhari is uselessness and APC is uselessness best 5 Likes

Well the last time I checked you are called lawmakers your job is to make sure laws are made where there is loop holes. Check and balances. 2 Likes

Kane

DONSMITH123:



The Senate on Wednesday condemned Governor Yahaya Bello and the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly allowing the disruption of an empowerment programme organised by the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Ahmed Ogembe.



Senators at the plenary took turns to criticise Bello and the Nigeria Police Force‎, accusing them of being a threat to the country’s democracy.



Details later…





http://punchng.com/breaking-senate-condemns-bello-police-over-attack-on-kogi-senator/

Useless Senate. Useless Senate. 1 Like









meanwhile, my good people there is someone who needed our help.



she said her father is going thru pains. I wish I can single handedly clear the whole bill.

, but......





I've called her and I think she's legit. they are still faraway from reaching the money target!



check this thread...



http://www.nairaland.com/4384550/im-extreme-end-im-losing#65638017 All these polithiefians causing nuisance all everywhere. By the time I move down to Indonesia, all if una eye go clear.meanwhile, my good people there is someone who needed our help.she said her father is going thru pains. I wish I can single handedly clear the whole bill., but......I've called her and I think she's legit. they are still faraway from reaching the money target!check this thread...

DONSMITH123:





Senators at the plenary took turns to criticise Bello and the Nigeria Police Force‎, accusing them of being a threat to the country’s democracy.

Gov. Bello and the Nigerian Police Force has become a threat to our democracy.



So much for change Gov. Bello and the Nigerian Police Force has become a threat to our democracy.So much for change 1 Like

Those thiefing senators deserve more than that

Give youth a chance... Give youth a chance in politics. This one has been given a chance, now look at the havoc he is wreaking everyday and everywhere. Either he is building an estate gate, fighting and plotting purported assassination of another mad man called SDM or his wife is giving birth and throwing parties with taxpayers funds. Always in the news for all the wrong reasons. 1 Like

w

Like Bello, like Elrufai.



They should watch him before he demolishes the senator's family house and village. 1 Like

Youths must rule...........they say.



Intelligent youths should rule..........I say.





THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 2 Likes

Bello is making me ashame of being a Kogite 1 Like

May God help us in this country. 1 Like

Bello's political career will not end well... 1 Like



Una never jam And some Goats were happy this dimwit became the Governor just to spite Tinubu.Una never jam 1 Like

mtcheeeeeew.....disappointed, I rushed to the thread thinking it was Dino the "Dinosaur" 1 Like

who be yahaya bello ? that shithole governor.....? 2 Likes

where was the senate when faleye's seat was stolen from him in broad day light and given to bello. they should just keep quiet. 1 Like

y don't they declare state of emergency in kogi 1 Like

There's a huge chance the Bello guy will still be the governor for the next four years, just like Bubu.

APC supporters are known to chose the wrong candidates. 1 Like

k



if devil himself is to choose a party, APC is a sure banker for him.

Anybody that spread fake critics against GYB shall never see peace from generation to generation



Any idiots that comments foolishly without getting to the fact shall all die by fire



Ask well and U shall be told how the same SINnator Ogembe terrorized the same area previously when their party was in power



Its payback time and I can tell U that they never see anything



its just a question of time



what goes up must surely come down with time