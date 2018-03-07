₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by DONSMITH123(m): 12:39pm
The Senate on Wednesday condemned Governor Yahaya Bello and the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly allowing the disruption of an empowerment programme organised by the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Ahmed Ogembe.
Senators at the plenary took turns to criticise Bello and the Nigeria Police Force, accusing them of being a threat to the country’s democracy.
Details later…
http://punchng.com/breaking-senate-condemns-bello-police-over-attack-on-kogi-senator/
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:41pm
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by DONSMITH123(m): 12:42pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
guy , no bi joke o. Bello is a disgrace to youths in politics.
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by Omeokachie: 12:52pm
"Senators at the plenary took turns to criticise Bello and the Nigeria Police Force, accusing them of being a threat to the country’s democracy."
Another achievement of the Buhari administration.
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by madridguy(m): 12:54pm
Yahyah Dictator
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by DONSMITH123(m): 12:57pm
madridguy:
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by ZombieTAMER: 1:02pm
The same Bello that left his duty post to welcome Yusuf Buhari back to Nigeria...
Abuja houseboy
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by chuksjuve(m): 1:15pm
Nigeria is your country
Buhari is your president
Kogi is your state,
Yahaya Bello is your governor..
How do you cope?
I implore the leadership of the NTYTR movement to quickly disown or expel Yahaya bello as a youth before he demarkets their brand and movement...
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by Sagamaje(m): 1:18pm
Bello is useless , Buhari is uselessness and APC is uselessness best
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by slimfit1(m): 1:23pm
Well the last time I checked you are called lawmakers your job is to make sure laws are made where there is loop holes. Check and balances.
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by miqos02(m): 2:29pm
Kane
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by free2ryhme: 2:30pm
DONSMITH123:
Useless Senate.
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by Drabeey(m): 2:30pm
All these polithiefians causing nuisance all everywhere. By the time I move down to Indonesia, all if una eye go clear.
meanwhile, my good people there is someone who needed our help.
she said her father is going thru pains. I wish I can single handedly clear the whole bill.
, but......
I've called her and I think she's legit. they are still faraway from reaching the money target!
check this thread...
http://www.nairaland.com/4384550/im-extreme-end-im-losing#65638017
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by NaijaMutant(f): 2:30pm
DONSMITH123:
Gov. Bello and the Nigerian Police Force has become a threat to our democracy.
So much for change
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by brainpulse: 2:31pm
Those thiefing senators deserve more than that
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by Watermelonman: 2:31pm
Give youth a chance... Give youth a chance in politics. This one has been given a chance, now look at the havoc he is wreaking everyday and everywhere. Either he is building an estate gate, fighting and plotting purported assassination of another mad man called SDM or his wife is giving birth and throwing parties with taxpayers funds. Always in the news for all the wrong reasons.
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by Dee60: 2:31pm
w
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by Omeokachie: 2:34pm
Like Bello, like Elrufai.
They should watch him before he demolishes the senator's family house and village.
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by guterMann: 2:34pm
Youths must rule...........they say.
Intelligent youths should rule..........I say.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by Innobee99(m): 2:35pm
Bello is making me ashame of being a Kogite
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by Mcanie: 2:36pm
May God help us in this country.
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by eleojo23: 2:37pm
Bello's political career will not end well...
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by RichDad1(m): 2:37pm
And some Goats were happy this dimwit became the Governor just to spite Tinubu.
Una never jam
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by Marxist001(m): 2:39pm
mtcheeeeeew.....disappointed, I rushed to the thread thinking it was Dino the "Dinosaur"
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by Annie939(f): 2:40pm
who be yahaya bello ? that shithole governor.....?
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by elChapo1: 2:40pm
where was the senate when faleye's seat was stolen from him in broad day light and given to bello. they should just keep quiet.
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by Quality20(m): 2:40pm
y don't they declare state of emergency in kogi
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by nonut: 2:42pm
There's a huge chance the Bello guy will still be the governor for the next four years, just like Bubu.
APC supporters are known to chose the wrong candidates.
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by congorasta: 2:42pm
k
if devil himself is to choose a party, APC is a sure banker for him.
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by ohiku4every1(m): 2:44pm
Anybody that spread fake critics against GYB shall never see peace from generation to generation
Any idiots that comments foolishly without getting to the fact shall all die by fire
Ask well and U shall be told how the same SINnator Ogembe terrorized the same area previously when their party was in power
Its payback time and I can tell U that they never see anything
its just a question of time
what goes up must surely come down with time
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by yomalex(m): 2:45pm
chai
|Re: Senate Condemns Yahaya Bello, Police Over Attack On Senator Ahmed Ogembe by dan5999xxx: 2:45pm
