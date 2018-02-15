₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by dainformant(m): 1:01pm
The elders of a community in Enugu state are set to consult the gods following the death of three villagers who were killed by a windstorm. Other villagers were reported to have been hospitalized and buildings destroyed after the terrifying windstorm hit Uhunowerre community in Igbo Eze south local government area of Enugu state.
The victims of the tragedy include two secondary school students of Community Secondary School Uhunowerre simply identified as Edith Ugwu, SS-2, and one Onyeka, a former student of the school who was said to have visited to watch the build up to the school’s forthcoming inter house sports games.
The other was a bricklayer identified as Anthony Mammah who was working at the Mario Institute of Hospitality and Entrepreneurship on the fateful day.
The Traditional ruler of the community, His Royal Highness, Igwe Sunday Ogbonna said he was shocked by the incident pointing out that his people had not witnessed such disaster since the history of the community.
Igwe Ogbonna said that the storm was a strange one giving the fact that it only targeted public buildings, and no individual houses were affected.
He promised to summon his cabinet members to proffer solution on how to consult the gods of the land to know why such an unusual wind wrecked havoc in the community.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/enugu-community-consult-gods-windstorm-kills-3-villagers-photos.html
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by modelmike7(m): 1:03pm
In this 21st century?!
Okay, Happy consultation o.
Let us hear what the 'gods' says concerning the matter.....
@Op, come back and go edit that God's to gods.
Stop the blasphemy, I want to believe it's a mistake tho. EDIT ASAP!!
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by bugidon(m): 1:43pm
Odiegwu
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by visijo(m): 1:54pm
Interesting.. Maybe they always chant "thunder fire me if I de lie" so suddenly windstorm come help thunder do his work.. Rip to the dead..
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by AnonyNymous(m): 1:54pm
Lmao. "The gods."
If it were a place like say, the United States, meteorologists would've already studied and predicted this, and it'd be presented on the daily weather report by local news and radio stations, which everyone has access to- probably telling them to evacuate from the area, or possibly pass through a different route.
Natural disasters HARDLY come unannounced.
But here, in the 21st century, we Nigerians have decided to consult 'The Gods'. Issorite.
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by wahles(m): 1:55pm
Tor! Over to the them
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by Annnonymous: 1:55pm
See his face sef..
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by SIMPLYkush(m): 1:55pm
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by Amirullaha(m): 1:55pm
May God help us...
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by lordraiden(m): 1:55pm
The gods must be crazy
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by Fadman4real(m): 1:55pm
This is crazy and just shows how low we are compared to the rest of the world. The truth is that the village represents about 90% of the rest of Nigerians. The only difference is the God they are calling on.
Disclaimer: Not saying we shouldn't worship God, I also do but we must be smart enough to know that not everything is a response of God's anger but rather part of nature and we should stop been lazy but rather investigate the source of things in the universe.
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by remmysantos: 1:55pm
happy consultation
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by abiodunalasa: 1:55pm
See crude mentality !
Instead of them to checkmate how they are contributing to Global Warming
In China, they have Technology that detects Earthquake days before it occur...
And these one are here "consulting the gods"
Mtcheeeew
For what purpose did God actually create Black people.. I have always wondered
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by Zionista(m): 1:56pm
One of the assumptions of science is that nature is knowable.
Lack of empirical knowledge is the bane of the black race.
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by etinanguy(m): 1:56pm
Let me start my own.
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by Ekiseme(m): 1:56pm
The Gods are wise.
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by thrillionaire(m): 1:56pm
Complete sissies! And what about the Fulani rampage in their communities, have they consulted any god yet? or their gods are scared of the Fulani? Mtcheeew!!
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by kasim155(m): 1:58pm
.
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by Newpride(m): 1:58pm
Maybe they've done one abominable thing or the other.
And it may be a natural disaster.
Ipobs will soon blame APC and buhari for this.
quote me wrong and get ur destiny delayed.
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by Ekiseme(m): 1:58pm
SIMPLYkush:yeye
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by Mandrake007(m): 1:58pm
The gods must be crazy
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by Lekan1o1: 1:58pm
Hmm
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by rawtouch: 1:58pm
the gods are wise..
the gods are not to blame..
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by NIGHTMAREOO7: 1:59pm
AnonyNymous:
This one is even OK.. I read here same thing happened somewhere in Ogun last year..
And there was a weird tradition to bath the corpses with BLOOD OF A PIG AND DOG.. Before burying them
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by chuks34(m): 2:00pm
god's of the land dey vex
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by Quality20(m): 2:00pm
idolatry
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by Ekiseme(m): 2:00pm
thrillionaire:radaraaada
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by Tunks2017(m): 2:00pm
.
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by LaEvilIMiss(f): 2:01pm
Da Gods must be craZy
|Re: Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods by thrillionaire(m): 2:01pm
Ekiseme:Pahdin??
