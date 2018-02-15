Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Windstorm Kills 3 Villagers In Uhunowerre, Enugu; Community To Consult The Gods (5954 Views)

The victims of the tragedy include two secondary school students of Community Secondary School Uhunowerre simply identified as Edith Ugwu, SS-2, and one Onyeka, a former student of the school who was said to have visited to watch the build up to the school’s forthcoming inter house sports games.



The other was a bricklayer identified as Anthony Mammah who was working at the Mario Institute of Hospitality and Entrepreneurship on the fateful day.



The Traditional ruler of the community, His Royal Highness, Igwe Sunday Ogbonna said he was shocked by the incident pointing out that his people had not witnessed such disaster since the history of the community.



Igwe Ogbonna said that the storm was a strange one giving the fact that it only targeted public buildings, and no individual houses were affected.



He promised to summon his cabinet members to proffer solution on how to consult the gods of the land to know why such an unusual wind wrecked havoc in the community.



In this 21st century?!



Okay, Happy consultation o.

Let us hear what the 'gods' says concerning the matter.....



@Op, come back and go edit that God's to gods.

Stop the blasphemy, I want to believe it's a mistake tho. EDIT ASAP!! 11 Likes 1 Share

Odiegwu

Interesting.. Maybe they always chant "thunder fire me if I de lie" so suddenly windstorm come help thunder do his work.. Rip to the dead.. 2 Likes 1 Share





If it were a place like say, the United States, meteorologists would've already studied and predicted this, and it'd be presented on the daily weather report by local news and radio stations, which everyone has access to- probably telling them to evacuate from the area, or possibly pass through a different route.



Natural disasters HARDLY come unannounced.



If it were a place like say, the United States, meteorologists would've already studied and predicted this, and it'd be presented on the daily weather report by local news and radio stations, which everyone has access to- probably telling them to evacuate from the area, or possibly pass through a different route.

Natural disasters HARDLY come unannounced.

But here, in the 21st century, we Nigerians have decided to consult 'The Gods'. Issorite.

Tor! Over to the them

See his face sef..

May God help us...

The gods must be crazy

This is crazy and just shows how low we are compared to the rest of the world. The truth is that the village represents about 90% of the rest of Nigerians. The only difference is the God they are calling on.



Disclaimer: Not saying we shouldn't worship God, I also do but we must be smart enough to know that not everything is a response of God's anger but rather part of nature and we should stop been lazy but rather investigate the source of things in the universe. 2 Likes

happy consultation



Instead of them to checkmate how they are contributing to Global Warming



In China, they have Technology that detects Earthquake days before it occur...



And these one are here "consulting the gods"



Mtcheeeew



Instead of them to checkmate how they are contributing to Global Warming

In China, they have Technology that detects Earthquake days before it occur...

And these one are here "consulting the gods"

Mtcheeeew

For what purpose did God actually create Black people.. I have always wondered

One of the assumptions of science is that nature is knowable.



Lack of empirical knowledge is the bane of the black race.

Let me start my own.

The Gods are wise.

Complete sissies! And what about the Fulani rampage in their communities, have they consulted any god yet? or their gods are scared of the Fulani? Mtcheeew!!

And it may be a natural disaster.

Ipobs will soon blame APC and buhari for this.

Maybe they've done one abominable thing or the other.

And it may be a natural disaster.

Ipobs will soon blame APC and buhari for this.

quote me wrong and get ur destiny delayed.

SIMPLYkush:

yeye yeye

The gods must be crazy

the gods are wise..





the gods are not to blame..

AnonyNymous:

Lmao. "The gods."

If it were a place like say, the United States, meteorologists would've already studied and predicted this, and it'd be presented on the daily weather report by local news and radio stations, which everyone has access to- probably telling them to evacuate from the area, or possibly pass through a different route.

Natural disasters HARDLY come unannounced.

But here, in the 21st century, we Nigerians have decided to consult 'The Gods'. Issorite.



This one is even OK.. I read here same thing happened somewhere in Ogun last year..

And there was a weird tradition to bath the corpses with BLOOD OF A PIG AND DOG.. Before burying them

god's of the land dey vex

idolatry

thrillionaire:

radaraaada radaraaada

Da Gods must be craZy