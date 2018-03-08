₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by amliftedhigher: 9:53pm On Mar 07
Good evening fellow Nairalanders, a friend of mine is working and campaigning seriously for some to become governor in his state in 2019. My friend is a Federal oil worker But he is not OK with his pay so he is seeking for political appointment in his state in 2019. But my question is how much is a commissioner and other political appointees paid? I mean their basic salary not allowance? This will also help to guide him in making his decision should he loose his Job he will not commit suicide. Also is there any other benefits apart from the salary?
My fellow comrades and great politicians your contributions will be highly appreciated.
Thanks
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by pejuakinab: 9:57pm On Mar 07
Commissioners don't disclose their emoluments as e get several allowances attached.
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by Mcowubaba: 9:57pm On Mar 07
it varies,
Most State commissioners are paid according to the Civil service structure, that's the ministry to which they are appointed into, the state to which they are appointed (Akwa Ibom state may pay higher than Ebonyi state), you mentioned other political appointments be specific, too vague, which particular appointment?
One thing to note is that in Nigeria, there are lucrative appointments, that they appointees can successfully loot the resources
Example, the Nigerian's Minister of Petroleum has more money to steal than the Minister of Commerce...
And I can see your friend is grooming himself to be amongst the looters of this shithole, congratulations to him in advance.
FYI, a personal assistant to a governor can embezzle more money than 4 state Commissioners combined.
Personal assistants are the people that help Governors do their dirty games, they are mostly rewarded heavily, commissioner na just name, packaging....
How many times have you heard Governors sacking their personal assistants , but commissioners are usually sacked constantly..
If your friend wants to steal with ease, I advise he chooses a Personal assistant, because no much media attention, no known responsibilities, no accountability, i'm talking about personal assistant, not special advisers, the are not the same thing in Nigeria.
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by HolarQD(m): 9:57pm On Mar 07
Enough to make him the highest paid footballer
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by voicelez: 9:57pm On Mar 07
The question should have been how much do they loot because you and I know they are not paid much
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by joeaz58(m): 9:58pm On Mar 07
oya awon politicians come and answer ooo
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by ovieokodhi(m): 9:58pm On Mar 07
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by Yankee101: 9:59pm On Mar 07
amliftedhigher:
It's not the salary. It's the stealing. That's the appeal
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by styless(f): 9:59pm On Mar 07
Ask dnb stories
by d way, are you asking for you or your friend?
Like politicians in Nigeria really depend on their salary when they can make three-folds of it in one night of stealing
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by Lordwheez(m): 9:59pm On Mar 07
I think they're paid according to their level of smart. The less the know, the more they get paid. Awon Olodo
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by obaival(m): 9:59pm On Mar 07
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by tripledonosas(m): 10:00pm On Mar 07
Salary and allowance varies per states.
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by olahero(m): 10:00pm On Mar 07
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by Pacino234(m): 10:00pm On Mar 07
In South West most commissioners go home with a total package of about N400k, special adviser 300k+, SSA, about 300k and Special assistant about 250/80k.
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by stefanweeks: 10:00pm On Mar 07
Ur friend is wise.
It is a shame, the fastest way to make money in this country is through politics.
Whether you are a councillor or ward chairman there is money for u.
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by Firstreality(m): 10:00pm On Mar 07
1 million and some allowances
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by Chukazu: 10:01pm On Mar 07
It varies from state to state.
Between 250-500k
But they make more money through contract and estacodes
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by prinzadey(m): 10:01pm On Mar 07
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by Siki355(m): 10:01pm On Mar 07
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by rocoh(m): 10:02pm On Mar 07
Unfortunately politics is the new Oil Company or Blood Money. Money + Power . Few people serve to serve the people most are in it for the dough.
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by Siki355(m): 10:02pm On Mar 07
stefanweeks:
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by BABANGBALI: 10:04pm On Mar 07
My state used to pay me 1.8 million when I was the state commissioner
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by dman4mdmoon(m): 10:05pm On Mar 07
Your friend is not supporting the Governorship aspirant because of salary. He is supporting the aspirant because he or she knows that being government appointee is the easiest and surest way to make it in Nigeria.
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by amodu(m): 10:06pm On Mar 07
amliftedhigher:
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by ukejejohnson: 10:07pm On Mar 07
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by porshnuel(m): 10:07pm On Mar 07
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by porshnuel(m): 10:08pm On Mar 07
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by engrjacuzzi: 10:09pm On Mar 07
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by FunkyAlhaji2015: 10:09pm On Mar 07
It's varies from state to state. In my State, a commissioner takes home 500 000 naira as salary for a month
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by amliftedhigher: 10:09pm On Mar 07
BABANGBALI:sorry which region is your state?
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:10pm On Mar 07
it varies among states...states like Lagos, rivers and say bayelsa or delta pays their commissioner's and aides high...due to the level of their states income...some LGA chairmen alone in rivers state earn close to N700k monthly...
|Re: How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? by OSUigbo: 10:10pm On Mar 07
Buhari is a useless president.
