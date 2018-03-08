Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Much Are Commissioners And State Government Political Appointees Paid? (10801 Views)

Good evening fellow Nairalanders, a friend of mine is working and campaigning seriously for some to become governor in his state in 2019. My friend is a Federal oil worker But he is not OK with his pay so he is seeking for political appointment in his state in 2019. But my question is how much is a commissioner and other political appointees paid? I mean their basic salary not allowance? This will also help to guide him in making his decision should he loose his Job he will not commit suicide. Also is there any other benefits apart from the salary?

My fellow comrades and great politicians your contributions will be highly appreciated.

Thanks

Commissioners don't disclose their emoluments as e get several allowances attached. 3 Likes



Most State commissioners are paid according to the Civil service structure, that's the ministry to which they are appointed into, the state to which they are appointed (Akwa Ibom state may pay higher than Ebonyi state), you mentioned other political appointments be specific, too vague, which particular appointment?



One thing to note is that in Nigeria, there are lucrative appointments, that they appointees can successfully loot the resources

Example, the Nigerian's Minister of Petroleum has more money to steal than the Minister of Commerce...



And I can see your friend is grooming himself to be amongst the looters of this shithole, congratulations to him in advance.



FYI, a personal assistant to a governor can embezzle more money than 4 state Commissioners combined.



Personal assistants are the people that help Governors do their dirty games, they are mostly rewarded heavily, commissioner na just name, packaging....

How many times have you heard Governors sacking their personal assistants , but commissioners are usually sacked constantly..



If your friend wants to steal with ease, I advise he chooses a Personal assistant, because no much media attention, no known responsibilities, no accountability, i'm talking about personal assistant, not special advisers, the are not the same thing in Nigeria. it varies,Most State commissioners are paid according to the Civil service structure, that's the ministry to which they are appointed into, the state to which they are appointed (Akwa Ibom state may pay higher than Ebonyi state), you mentioned otherbe specific, too vague, which particular appointment?One thing to note is that in Nigeria, there areappointments, that they appointees canloot the resourcesExample, the Nigerian's Minister of Petroleum has more money to steal than the Minister of Commerce...And I can see your friend is grooming himself to be amongst the looters of this shithole, congratulations to him in advance.FYI, a personal assistant to a governor can embezzle more money than 4 state Commissioners combined.Personal assistants are the people that help Governors do their dirty games, they are mostly rewarded heavily, commissioner na just name, packaging....How many times have you heard Governors sacking their personal assistants, but commissioners are usually sacked constantly..If your friend wants to steal with ease, I advise he chooses a Personal assistant, because no much media attention, no known responsibilities, no accountability, i'm talking about personal assistant, not special advisers, the are not the same thing in Nigeria. 30 Likes 3 Shares

Enough to make him the highest paid footballer

The question should have been how much do they loot because you and I know they are not paid much 7 Likes 1 Share

oya awon politicians come and answer ooo

Z

amliftedhigher:

It's not the salary. It's the stealing. That's the appeal It's not the salary. It's the stealing. That's the appeal 4 Likes 3 Shares

Ask dnb stories

by d way, are you asking for you or your friend?

Like politicians in Nigeria really depend on their salary when they can make three-folds of it in one night of stealing 1 Like 1 Share

I think they're paid according to their level of smart. The less the know, the more they get paid. Awon Olodo

Salary and allowance varies per states. 1 Like

Hmmm

In South West most commissioners go home with a total package of about N400k, special adviser 300k+, SSA, about 300k and Special assistant about 250/80k. 1 Like

Ur friend is wise.



It is a shame, the fastest way to make money in this country is through politics.



Whether you are a councillor or ward chairman there is money for u.

1 million and some allowances 1 Like

It varies from state to state.

Between 250-500k



But they make more money through contract and estacodes 1 Like

I don't know really

HolarQD:

Enough to make him the highest paid footballer rili rili

Unfortunately politics is the new Oil Company or Blood Money. Money + Power . Few people serve to serve the people most are in it for the dough.

stefanweeks:

Ur friend is wise.



It is a shame, the fastest way to make money in this country is through politics.



Whether you are a councillor or ward chairman there is money for u.

My state used to pay me 1.8 million when I was the state commissioner

Your friend is not supporting the Governorship aspirant because of salary. He is supporting the aspirant because he or she knows that being government appointee is the easiest and surest way to make it in Nigeria. 1 Like

amliftedhigher:

If you ask me, who will I ask actually If you ask me, who will I ask actually

Gone ask Saraki and Bukola

BABANGBALI:

My state used to pay me 1.8 million when I was the state commissioner u come dey nairaland de seek attention u come dey nairaland de seek attention 1 Like 2 Shares

google is your best friend

better still, go to the nearest IPPIS office and make your findings 1 Like

It's varies from state to state. In my State, a commissioner takes home 500 000 naira as salary for a month 1 Like

BABANGBALI:

My state used to pay me 1.8 million when I was the state commissioner sorry which region is your state? sorry which region is your state?

it varies among states...states like Lagos, rivers and say bayelsa or delta pays their commissioner's and aides high...due to the level of their states income...some LGA chairmen alone in rivers state earn close to N700k monthly...