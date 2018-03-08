₦airaland Forum

Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by adeyemisadam: 8:57am
A BANGLADESHI passenger who reportedly stripped Unclad and attacked a stewardess during a flight from Malaysia has been arrested, the airline said overnight.

Shortly after the Malindo Air flight departed from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, the 20-year-old took his clothes off and started watching pornography on his laptop, local media reported.

The man, a student at a Malaysian university, initially put his clothes back on at the request of cabin crew, the New Straits Times newspaper reported.


But he then tried to hug female crew members, and when his advances were rejected he became aggressive and attacked a stewardess, the paper said.

The cabin crew and passengers reportedly managed to subdue him and his hands were tied up with a piece of cloth for the rest of the flight.

There was no indication as to why he was acting strangely.

The airline, a Malaysian subsidiary of an Indonesian company, declined to confirm all the details but said in a statement that a “disruptive passenger” was tied up on the flight to Dhaka, and was arrested on arrival.

It explained: ‘The crew on board has followed the standard operating procedure in restraining the passenger from causing further disruption on-board the flight.

“The disruptive passenger was accompanied by Dhaka security team upon arrival and he has been put to jail by the authorities there.

“The airline will continue to stay vigilant to ensure passengers travel soundly.”

The Sun Daily, meanwhile, quoted a man claiming to be a passenger on the plane.

He explained that the Bangladeshi man stripped Unclad and watched porn while “ignoring all those around him”.

“The cabin crew approached him and politely asked him to put on his clothes,” he added.

“He complied with their request. A short while later there was some commotion at the toilet area and it turned out that he was harassing a stewardess.”

Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/amp.news.com.au/travel/travel-updates/incidents/passenger-stripped-Unclad-and-watched-porn-attacked-stewardess-during-malaysian-flight/news-story/a38f043e6f3e2bb598c23274ebe5e0f5

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by biacan(f): 8:59am
What the rainbow colours is happening here
Men are dogs cool why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess undecided\

1 Like

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Candypot(f): 9:08am
Hmm konji na bastard grin

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by medexico(m): 9:22am
biacan:
What the rainbow colours is happening here
Men are dogs cool why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess undecided\

How do you know all those sites?

Men are dogs women are bitches...... *complete statement*

36 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Partnerbiz3: 11:28am
what is porn?
my Google is blocked.

See below.
A trial will convince you...
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Ecuador1(m): 11:40am
biacan:
What the rainbow colours is happening here
Men are dogs cool why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess undecided\

So nar dog give your mother belle wey dem use born u
Chai wonders shall never end

54 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by adetoroamos(m): 2:01pm
biacan:
What the rainbow colours is happening here
Men are dogs cool why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess undecided\
so your father is Dog?

40 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by slimpoppa(m): 2:10pm
They shouldn't allow him fly in an airplane anymore.
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by lonelydora(m): 2:10pm
Konji is a bastard.


Maybe a sexy air hostess passed by, triggered the thoughts he bottled up.
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Topmaike007(m): 2:11pm
porn gone wrong..
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by DollarAngel(m): 2:11pm
biacan:
What the rainbow colours is happening here
Men are dogs cool why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess undecided\

Your Dad is a Man, don't forget, except you telling it's another breed

20 Likes

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by eleojo23: 2:11pm
His village people have concluded his matter
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:11pm
biacan:
What the rainbow colours is happening here
Men are dogs cool why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess undecided\

8 Likes

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by modelmike7(m): 2:11pm
What a place to get madt!!!
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by free2ryhme: 2:11pm
adeyemisadam:


Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/amp.news.com.au/travel/travel-updates/incidents/passenger-stripped-Unclad-and-watched-porn-attacked-stewardess-during-malaysian-flight/news-story/a38f043e6f3e2bb598c23274ebe5e0f5

Devil don use this one destiny smoke igbo for hell fire

1 Like

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by BlackAdam55(m): 2:12pm
madness
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by prince3009(m): 2:12pm
biacan:
What the rainbow colours is happening here
Men are dogs cool why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess undecided\

What breed is your father? I might need him to mate with my German Shepherd. She's on heat undecided

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by kelvinklein219(m): 2:12pm
biacan:
What the rainbow colours is happening here
Men are dogs cool why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess undecided\
Let me help you
P**nhub, xv**ds, weldone ma.

1 Like

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Sirpaul(m): 2:12pm
END TIME!.
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by cyborg123(m): 2:13pm
What is the cause of all these mental problems so rampant nowadays?
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by hotpepe: 2:13pm
Chai conjinus
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by morikee(m): 2:13pm
Gobe
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by BerryAnny(m): 2:13pm
biacan:
What the rainbow colours is happening here
Men are dogs cool why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess undecided\
I think your father is included,crazy bitch!!!

4 Likes

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Premiumwriter: 2:14pm
He thought he has gone to paradise and all the beautiful hostess are his 20 virgins grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Nicklaus619(m): 2:14pm
biacan:
What the rainbow colours is happening here
Men are dogs cool why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess undecided\

I have this feeling that ya fathers name is Bingo, undecided

4 Likes

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by kenodrill: 2:15pm
Am sure he's on drugs or maybe he's mentally unstable.
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by chiscodedon(m): 2:15pm
biacan:
What the rainbow colours is happening here
Men are dogs cool why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess undecided\
Which bread is your old man.. Rot or bulldog...?
Anyways, can see your brothers barking over there
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Bosnack: 2:16pm
grin grin
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Moreoffaith(m): 2:16pm
LOLS

1 Like

Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by agarawu23(m): 2:16pm
Lol
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Premiumwriter: 2:16pm
prince3009:


What breed is your father? I might need him to mate with my German Shepherd. She's on heat undecided
guys blood dey hot ah swear
Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by cana882(m): 2:16pm
Lol.. The guy dey watch outdoor masturbation porn so decided to try it out. I'm sure he's confused why they should attack him when they didn't attack the porn star in the movie.

As for Bianca, this is how you'll be rushed.. grin

3 Likes

