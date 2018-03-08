Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia (14264 Views)

A BANGLADESHI passenger who reportedly stripped Unclad and attacked a stewardess during a flight from Malaysia has been arrested, the airline said overnight.



Shortly after the Malindo Air flight departed from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, the 20-year-old took his clothes off and started watching pornography on his laptop, local media reported.



The man, a student at a Malaysian university, initially put his clothes back on at the request of cabin crew, the New Straits Times newspaper reported.





But he then tried to hug female crew members, and when his advances were rejected he became aggressive and attacked a stewardess, the paper said.



The cabin crew and passengers reportedly managed to subdue him and his hands were tied up with a piece of cloth for the rest of the flight.



There was no indication as to why he was acting strangely.



The airline, a Malaysian subsidiary of an Indonesian company, declined to confirm all the details but said in a statement that a “disruptive passenger” was tied up on the flight to Dhaka, and was arrested on arrival.



It explained: ‘The crew on board has followed the standard operating procedure in restraining the passenger from causing further disruption on-board the flight.



“The disruptive passenger was accompanied by Dhaka security team upon arrival and he has been put to jail by the authorities there.



“The airline will continue to stay vigilant to ensure passengers travel soundly.”



The Sun Daily, meanwhile, quoted a man claiming to be a passenger on the plane.



He explained that the Bangladeshi man stripped Unclad and watched porn while “ignoring all those around him”.



“The cabin crew approached him and politely asked him to put on his clothes,” he added.



“He complied with their request. A short while later there was some commotion at the toilet area and it turned out that he was harassing a stewardess.”

Men are dogs why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess \ What the rainbow colours is happening hereMen are dogswhy can't you control your emotionswhen you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess 1 Like

Hmm konji na bastard 3 Likes 2 Shares

How do you know all those sites?



Men are dogs women are bitches...... *complete statement* How do you know all those sites?Men are dogs women are bitches...... *complete statement* 36 Likes 3 Shares

So nar dog give your mother belle wey dem use born u

Chai wonders shall never end So nar dog give your mother belle wey dem use born uChai wonders shall never end 54 Likes 4 Shares

They shouldn't allow him fly in an airplane anymore.

Konji is a bastard.





Maybe a sexy air hostess passed by, triggered the thoughts he bottled up.

porn gone wrong..

Your Dad is a Man, don't forget, except you telling it's another breed Your Dad is a Man, don't forget, except you telling it's another breed 20 Likes

His village people have concluded his matter

What a place to get madt!!!

Devil don use this one destiny smoke igbo for hell fire Devil don use this one destiny smoke igbo for hell fire 1 Like

madness

What breed is your father? I might need him to mate with my German Shepherd. She's on heat What breed is your father? I might need him to mate with my German Shepherd. She's on heat 17 Likes 1 Share

P**nhub, xv**ds, weldone ma. Let me help youP**nhub, xv**ds, weldone ma. 1 Like

END TIME!.

What is the cause of all these mental problems so rampant nowadays?

Chai conjinus

Gobe

He thought he has gone to paradise and all the beautiful hostess are his 20 virgins 2 Likes

I have this feeling that ya fathers name is Bingo, I have this feeling that ya fathers name is Bingo, 4 Likes

Am sure he's on drugs or maybe he's mentally unstable.

