|Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by adeyemisadam: 8:57am
A BANGLADESHI passenger who reportedly stripped Unclad and attacked a stewardess during a flight from Malaysia has been arrested, the airline said overnight.
Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/amp.news.com.au/travel/travel-updates/incidents/passenger-stripped-Unclad-and-watched-porn-attacked-stewardess-during-malaysian-flight/news-story/a38f043e6f3e2bb598c23274ebe5e0f5
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by biacan(f): 8:59am
What the rainbow colours is happening here
Men are dogs why can't you control your emotions when you tell them... don't visit those ungodly site pornh***,x**d... they won't listen.... now see look at this mess \
1 Like
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Candypot(f): 9:08am
Hmm konji na bastard
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by medexico(m): 9:22am
biacan:
How do you know all those sites?
Men are dogs women are bitches...... *complete statement*
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Partnerbiz3: 11:28am
what is porn?
my Google is blocked.
See below.
A trial will convince you...
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Ecuador1(m): 11:40am
biacan:
So nar dog give your mother belle wey dem use born u
Chai wonders shall never end
54 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by adetoroamos(m): 2:01pm
biacan:so your father is Dog?
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by slimpoppa(m): 2:10pm
They shouldn't allow him fly in an airplane anymore.
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by lonelydora(m): 2:10pm
Konji is a bastard.
Maybe a sexy air hostess passed by, triggered the thoughts he bottled up.
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Topmaike007(m): 2:11pm
porn gone wrong..
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by DollarAngel(m): 2:11pm
biacan:
Your Dad is a Man, don't forget, except you telling it's another breed
20 Likes
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by eleojo23: 2:11pm
His village people have concluded his matter
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:11pm
biacan:
8 Likes
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by modelmike7(m): 2:11pm
What a place to get madt!!!
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by free2ryhme: 2:11pm
adeyemisadam:
Devil don use this one destiny smoke igbo for hell fire
1 Like
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by BlackAdam55(m): 2:12pm
madness
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by prince3009(m): 2:12pm
biacan:
What breed is your father? I might need him to mate with my German Shepherd. She's on heat
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by kelvinklein219(m): 2:12pm
biacan:Let me help you
P**nhub, xv**ds, weldone ma.
1 Like
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Sirpaul(m): 2:12pm
END TIME!.
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by cyborg123(m): 2:13pm
What is the cause of all these mental problems so rampant nowadays?
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by hotpepe: 2:13pm
Chai conjinus
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by morikee(m): 2:13pm
Gobe
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by BerryAnny(m): 2:13pm
biacan:I think your father is included,crazy bitch!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Premiumwriter: 2:14pm
He thought he has gone to paradise and all the beautiful hostess are his 20 virgins
2 Likes
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Nicklaus619(m): 2:14pm
biacan:
I have this feeling that ya fathers name is Bingo,
4 Likes
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by kenodrill: 2:15pm
Am sure he's on drugs or maybe he's mentally unstable.
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by chiscodedon(m): 2:15pm
biacan:Which bread is your old man.. Rot or bulldog...?
Anyways, can see your brothers barking over there
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Bosnack: 2:16pm
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Moreoffaith(m): 2:16pm
LOLS
1 Like
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by agarawu23(m): 2:16pm
Lol
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by Premiumwriter: 2:16pm
prince3009:guys blood dey hot ah swear
|Re: Man Strips Unclad On Plane, Watches Porn & Then Attacks Air Hostess In Malaysia by cana882(m): 2:16pm
Lol.. The guy dey watch outdoor masturbation porn so decided to try it out. I'm sure he's confused why they should attack him when they didn't attack the porn star in the movie.
As for Bianca, this is how you'll be rushed..
3 Likes
