Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? (3198 Views)

Insertion Of Alpha Beta In Lagos Land Use Law ‘A Mistake’ – House Of Assembly / 10 Awolowo Controversies: Are They Justifiable? / Amend constitution: Federal Land Registry, Land Use Act Must Be Disbanded Ambode (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Is insertion of Alpha Beta consultant justifiable in the land use act?

And my question to you is;



Who owns alpha beta ? 1 Like

chuksjuve:

And my question to you is;

Who owns alpha beta ? No documental evidence that BAT owns it. No documental evidence that BAT owns it. 5 Likes

Omooba77:





No documental evidence that BAT owns it.

Did you see how you just played your own penalty into throwing !!!



You already know the answer but chose to play the ostrich unfortunately you weren't smart enough to know that you have answered the question..





Cheers Did you see how you just played your own penalty into throwing !!!You already know the answer but chose to play the ostrich unfortunately you weren't smart enough to know that you have answered the question..Cheers 30 Likes 2 Shares

chuksjuve:





Did you see how you just played your own penalty into throwing !!!



You already know the answer but chose to play the ostrich unfortunately you weren't smart enough to know that you have answered the question..





Cheers

Una no sabi enyan Una no sabi enyan

Point No 2......

Omooba77:





Una no sabi enyan





Be it Alpha or Omega they are all SCAM,

another way to enrich their pockets. I have said it for the umpteenth time Lagos government lacks accountability and transparency, billions come into Lagos but we are not told how it is spent, na by bus stop? 11 Likes 1 Share

Not being a government agency, it can not be justified.



All contracts for service for the state government by a private consulting has to go through competitive bidding. You cant legislate automatic award of contract for anyone.



I dont think LSHA are denying it. They have apologised. Hence, the question of justifiability does not arise. Even the maker of the law is not justifying it. 8 Likes 1 Share

And they keep on awarding contracts to themselves alone instead of spreading it.





Honestly Ambode will continue to be Tinubu's mumu dog.







APC is a SCAM!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Omooba77:





No documental evidence that BAT owns it. That question was a trap and you willingly submitted yourself to it. So you've answered the question, well done Sir. That question was a trap and you willingly submitted yourself to it. So you've answered the question, well done Sir. 8 Likes 1 Share

Omooba77:

Is insertion of Alpha Beta consultant justifiable in the land use act?

The act is a scam The act is a scam 1 Like

Arm Robbers

Tinubu

The guy like revenue pass the state

Hear afonjas scream

He is a good leader

Same way awolowo milked them dry with oduadwa investment company

Till death awolowo is dead but his will has never being read

The day they read his will

Afonjas will see that like tinubu the famous awolowo was a common thief 4 Likes

q

You know the answer.

............ They were not even smart to omit the name knowing fully well its a private firm. Legendary crooks everywhere in Nigeria. hehehe, highly justifiable provided its Lagos state and BAT is still living............ They were not even smart to omit the name knowing fully well its a private firm. Legendary crooks everywhere in Nigeria. 3 Likes 1 Share

tiredoflife:

Tinubu

The guy like revenue pass the state

Hear afonjas scream

He is a good leader

Same way awolowo milked them dry with oduadwa investment company

Till death awolowo is dead but his will has never being read

The day they read his will

Afonjas will see that like tinubu the famous awolowo was a common thief 1 Like

hmm

Jarus:

Not being a government agency, it can not be justified.



All contracts for service for the state government by a private consulting has to go through competitive bidding. You cant legislate automatic award of contract for anyone.



I dont think LSHA are denying it. They have apologised. Hence, the question of justifiability does not arise. Even the maker of the law is not justifying it.

so the big question

lack of competence or lack of integrity?



did they not read or did they not expect anyone to read? so the big questionlack of competence or lack of integrity?did they not read or did they not expect anyone to read? 2 Likes

ASS iwaju is desperate.



His fulani masters have battered & trashed him.

He now wants to replenish his depleted reserves with unreasonable taxes...



This is d straw that would break d camel's back.



Jagaban has seen the writing on the wall, but it is too late! 1 Like 1 Share





Shame on people who refuse to treat women with dignity and respect.



Happy international women's Day.Shame on people who refuse to treat women with dignity and respect. 3 Likes

chuksjuve:





Did you see how you just played your own penalty into throwing !!!



You already know the answer but chose to play the ostrich unfortunately you weren't smart enough to know that you have answered the question..





Cheers Mr Oversabi......prove it to us all then!!! Mr Oversabi......prove it to us all then!!! 1 Like

Its justifiable cos tinubu owns Lagos, buhari needs his money for 2019

Utterly wrong and unacceptable since a law is been enacted here.



Secondly during BAT's tenure as governor of Lagos state their were complexities fingering BAT.



This just exposes the intent and rot in the system. 1 Like

tiger28:

Mr Oversabi......prove it to us all then!!!

I'm not responsible for your ignorance.

You have a brain, you should be able to use it independently without a third party influence



Cheers..



It's too hot in the day to sound pained.. I'm not responsible for your ignorance.You have a brain, you should be able to use it independently without a third party influenceCheers..It's too hot in the day to sound pained.. 2 Likes

Omooba77:

Is insertion of Alpha Beta consultant justifiable in the land use act?

Justifiable? No!! its a private consulting firm, why include them in the law of a state as regards tax collection. what's the job of LIRS? or relevant govt agencies that alphabeta has the right to collect tax on govt behalf. it pains me also that the % involved is 15% a whooping 15%. that means for every 100 naira, alpha gets 15 naira just because they consulted for govt....Ambode is not doing well!!! period Justifiable? No!! its a private consulting firm, why include them in the law of a state as regards tax collection. what's the job of LIRS? or relevant govt agencies that alphabeta has the right to collect tax on govt behalf. it pains me also that the % involved is 15% a whooping 15%. that means for every 100 naira, alpha gets 15 naira just because they consulted for govt....Ambode is not doing well!!! period 3 Likes 1 Share

Is the said consulting company public owned or private owned. The op should answer this question.

Tinubu owns alpha beta and gets 15% of all lagos IGR, some fools wud still hail him as a hero. the company has no assets except computers and cars, uses water corporation house paying cheap rent. chai we stupid for this country gan 4 Likes 1 Share

Bola Tinubu lover haf ask you people question o

This is the continuation of the siege of one man on Lagosians, his hands is in everything that yields money in Lagos. He's a selfish man, who tries to control all States even outside S/West, he's never satisfied, n thank God he has no control of federal govt. Its high time someone dislodged him, n I wonder y the same people who pride themselves as most educated will allow such man who's not even educated to control them. 1 Like