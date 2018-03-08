₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,972,006 members, 4,123,250 topics. Date: Thursday, 08 March 2018 at 03:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? (3198 Views)
Insertion Of Alpha Beta In Lagos Land Use Law ‘A Mistake’ – House Of Assembly / 10 Awolowo Controversies: Are They Justifiable? / Amend constitution: Federal Land Registry, Land Use Act Must Be Disbanded Ambode (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by Omooba77: 9:12am
Is insertion of Alpha Beta consultant justifiable in the land use act?
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by chuksjuve(m): 9:13am
And my question to you is;
Who owns alpha beta ?
1 Like
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by Omooba77: 9:27am
chuksjuve:No documental evidence that BAT owns it.
5 Likes
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by chuksjuve(m): 10:00am
Omooba77:
Did you see how you just played your own penalty into throwing !!!
You already know the answer but chose to play the ostrich unfortunately you weren't smart enough to know that you have answered the question..
Cheers
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by Omooba77: 12:15pm
chuksjuve:
Una no sabi enyan
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by Omooba77: 12:47pm
Point No 2......
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by chuksjuve(m): 1:39pm
Omooba77:
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by DollarAngel(m): 2:01pm
Be it Alpha or Omega they are all SCAM,
another way to enrich their pockets. I have said it for the umpteenth time Lagos government lacks accountability and transparency, billions come into Lagos but we are not told how it is spent, na by bus stop?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by Jarus(m): 2:01pm
Not being a government agency, it can not be justified.
All contracts for service for the state government by a private consulting has to go through competitive bidding. You cant legislate automatic award of contract for anyone.
I dont think LSHA are denying it. They have apologised. Hence, the question of justifiability does not arise. Even the maker of the law is not justifying it.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by bobokeshington: 2:02pm
And they keep on awarding contracts to themselves alone instead of spreading it.
Honestly Ambode will continue to be Tinubu's mumu dog.
APC is a SCAM!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by Mexyz(m): 2:03pm
Omooba77:That question was a trap and you willingly submitted yourself to it. So you've answered the question, well done Sir.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by free2ryhme: 2:03pm
Omooba77:
The act is a scam
1 Like
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by AntiWailer: 2:03pm
Arm Robbers
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by tiredoflife(m): 2:03pm
Tinubu
The guy like revenue pass the state
Hear afonjas scream
He is a good leader
Same way awolowo milked them dry with oduadwa investment company
Till death awolowo is dead but his will has never being read
The day they read his will
Afonjas will see that like tinubu the famous awolowo was a common thief
4 Likes
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by NaijaMutant(f): 2:04pm
q
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by obicentlis: 2:04pm
You know the answer.
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by Castroii(m): 2:05pm
hehehe, highly justifiable provided its Lagos state and BAT is still living ............ They were not even smart to omit the name knowing fully well its a private firm. Legendary crooks everywhere in Nigeria.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by AngelicBeing: 2:06pm
tiredoflife:
1 Like
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by chukslawrence(m): 2:06pm
hmm
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by oyb(m): 2:06pm
Jarus:
so the big question
lack of competence or lack of integrity?
did they not read or did they not expect anyone to read?
2 Likes
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by obrigado080: 2:07pm
ASS iwaju is desperate.
His fulani masters have battered & trashed him.
He now wants to replenish his depleted reserves with unreasonable taxes...
This is d straw that would break d camel's back.
Jagaban has seen the writing on the wall, but it is too late!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by HajimeSaito: 2:07pm
Happy international women's Day.
Shame on people who refuse to treat women with dignity and respect.
3 Likes
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by tiger28: 2:08pm
chuksjuve:Mr Oversabi......prove it to us all then!!!
1 Like
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by sanpipita(m): 2:09pm
Its justifiable cos tinubu owns Lagos, buhari needs his money for 2019
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by NightHawke: 2:09pm
Utterly wrong and unacceptable since a law is been enacted here.
Secondly during BAT's tenure as governor of Lagos state their were complexities fingering BAT.
This just exposes the intent and rot in the system.
1 Like
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by chuksjuve(m): 2:13pm
tiger28:
I'm not responsible for your ignorance.
You have a brain, you should be able to use it independently without a third party influence
Cheers..
It's too hot in the day to sound pained..
2 Likes
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by Bishopmayowa(m): 2:13pm
Omooba77:
Justifiable? No!! its a private consulting firm, why include them in the law of a state as regards tax collection. what's the job of LIRS? or relevant govt agencies that alphabeta has the right to collect tax on govt behalf. it pains me also that the % involved is 15% a whooping 15%. that means for every 100 naira, alpha gets 15 naira just because they consulted for govt....Ambode is not doing well!!! period
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by Politicowizard(m): 2:14pm
Is the said consulting company public owned or private owned. The op should answer this question.
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by yeyerolling: 2:17pm
Tinubu owns alpha beta and gets 15% of all lagos IGR, some fools wud still hail him as a hero. the company has no assets except computers and cars, uses water corporation house paying cheap rent. chai we stupid for this country gan
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by RZArecta2(m): 2:18pm
Bola Tinubu lover haf ask you people question o
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by OnyeFely: 2:18pm
This is the continuation of the siege of one man on Lagosians, his hands is in everything that yields money in Lagos. He's a selfish man, who tries to control all States even outside S/West, he's never satisfied, n thank God he has no control of federal govt. Its high time someone dislodged him, n I wonder y the same people who pride themselves as most educated will allow such man who's not even educated to control them.
1 Like
|Re: Is Insertion Of Alpha Beta Consulting Justifiable In The Land Use Act? by darocha1(m): 2:19pm
interesting
The Secret Document: Obj To Ibb In 1992: Why You Must Not Sit Tight / Is Mrs Ufot Ekaette Chasing Shadows? / Is Moladun(Baba Suwe's Wife) Dead?
Viewing this topic: destino24(m), dimanche4real(m), persius555, NnamdiCheges(m), mrdan(m), johnbosco97(m), sojfaith243, akinszz, kgb101, Kaysalas, UkpabiSun, abila007, Metrics4tea, seunny4lif(m), step16(m), olashida, Maycher(m), Zanas, Lateralmaths(m) and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26