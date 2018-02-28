₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by mathewteghaBLOG(m): 12:53pm
President Buhari arrived Jos,Plateau state at 11:54am in a Nigerian Air Force aircaft 5N-FGW today and was received by Governor Simon Lalong, Senator Jonah Jang and Senator Joshua Dariye. Today 8th March 2018. The president is expected to commission state projects and host a town hall meeting where he will unveil the Plateau Road Map To Peace a 5year working project by the Plateau State Peace Building Agency
Source: https://www.mathewtegha.com.ng/2018/03/first-photos-president-buhari-arrives.html
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by FarahAideed: 12:58pm
Still hard heartedly refusing to go to Benue ehhn? What a wicked man ....Anybody from plateau state that goes ahead to vote Buhari will never have it well for 3 generations of offsprings ..Let it be known
17 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by ehie(f): 1:07pm
FarahAideed:who wants his accursed blood stained hands in Benue,
11 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by agwom(m): 1:11pm
Welcome to jos city...sai baba
6 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by ibotic(f): 1:11pm
I hope they did not forget to fly in his own 'Beast'
Copy copy empty wasteful president....
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by ConAir(m): 1:23pm
Whatever happens to him visiting Benue is still a mystery to me. I believe he has a hand in the killings in benue state, by his body language we can all attest to that but believe me when i say karma issa b*tc*.
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by Quickpower: 1:31pm
woow
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by Rotjijatau(m): 1:36pm
An so what?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by omowolewa: 1:44pm
Okay, present
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by czarina(f): 1:46pm
Good one president! A massage while you're here would do a world of good.
If you live in Jos and environs check my signature now.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by kcmichael: 2:08pm
Pmb till 2050
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 2:11pm
Na so baba take start campaign
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by free2ryhme: 2:12pm
mathewteghaBLOG:
na inanimate structures Nigeria president dey travel upandan for
humans lives are not valuable in this administration
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 2:12pm
Medicine after death. Empathy is not forced, it should come naturally.
I and 15 million foolish Nigerians made this tribal bigot the President.
Plateau governor shouldn't been seen laughing with anyone in a meeting for this 2 days
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 2:12pm
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by Narldon(f): 2:13pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by Firefire(m): 2:14pm
Zonebinic President.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by emmasege: 2:14pm
Dullard.inho has TECHNICALLY kickstarted his 2019 presidential campaign. It's only left for Nigerians for them to choose 'this day' whom they will want to lead them for another four years. Whether it's the one who took away food from their tables, increased petroleum pump price in an unprecedented manner, collapsed the nation's economy, caused blood to flow freely on our land, rendered many orphaned and childless. Or a credible, intelligent, peaceful and resourceful nationalist.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by KingGBsky(m): 2:14pm
Why is he touring the whole of North?
Oh campaign strategy..not that its of any use.
Well his slaves should await their Fulani master soon in the South.
Una know una self na...
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by davidodiba(m): 2:17pm
I want to pay the mods so that I won't need to read about Buhari on this my beloved Nairaland....
How mush?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by tuniski: 2:17pm
Where is the crowd even with public holiday declared?
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by Premiumwriter: 2:18pm
Buhari the airlord
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by Politicowizard(m): 2:18pm
Useless man. Why is he even smiling when the state is losing lives on daily basis. Never seen a man so insensitive as Bubu.
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by Omeokachie: 2:18pm
I hope he visits Benue soon, and not just for 1 hour, and not just to the government house? He has been dancing around going to the trouble spots...
They should make him pay a visit to the memorial ground of those killed by herdsmen (while he looked the other way).
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by mywealthcometh: 2:18pm
Benue people offend Buhari
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by slawomir: 2:19pm
isoright
God bless Nigeria
God bless the generalisimo(president)
God bless Nigerians
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by bokunrawo(m): 2:19pm
The idiot is smiling and doing irrelevant visitations, while the Dapchi school girls are still under the clutches of book harm,
This Zombie needs to be voted out come 2019
And Jesus wept for Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by Mayydayy(m): 2:19pm
The patriarch and undisputed father of all failures.
We love you sir.welcome to our Darling plateau.
Pls.don't fail to help us fight corruption before you leave.
We love how you fight corruption everywhere you go.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by hisgrace090: 2:21pm
Hope he will discuss the people safety, not To go on solidarity with Fulani headsmen.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) by jakD: 2:24pm
If the voice of the people is the voice of God, God please have mercy on the sensible Nigerians and remove Buhari from presidency.
3 Likes
