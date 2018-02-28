Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Arrives Jos, Plateau State For A 2-Day Visit (Photos) (5681 Views)

Source: President Buhari arrived Jos,Plateau state at 11:54am in a Nigerian Air Force aircaft 5N-FGW today and was received by Governor Simon Lalong, Senator Jonah Jang and Senator Joshua Dariye. Today 8th March 2018. The president is expected to commission state projects and host a town hall meeting where he will unveil the Plateau Road Map To Peace a 5year working project by the Plateau State Peace Building AgencySource: https://www.mathewtegha.com.ng/2018/03/first-photos-president-buhari-arrives.html

Still hard heartedly refusing to go to Benue ehhn? What a wicked man ....Anybody from plateau state that goes ahead to vote Buhari will never have it well for 3 generations of offsprings ..Let it be known 17 Likes

Welcome to jos city...sai baba 6 Likes 4 Shares



Copy copy empty wasteful president.... I hope they did not forget to fly in his own 'Beast'Copy copy empty wasteful president.... 4 Likes

Whatever happens to him visiting Benue is still a mystery to me. I believe he has a hand in the killings in benue state, by his body language we can all attest to that but believe me when i say karma issa b*tc*. 5 Likes

If you live in Jos and environs check my signature now. 2 Likes

Pmb till 2050 3 Likes

Na so baba take start campaign 2 Likes

na inanimate structures Nigeria president dey travel upandan for



humans lives are not valuable in this administration na inanimate structures Nigeria president dey travel upandan forhumans lives are not valuable in this administration 4 Likes

Medicine after death. Empathy is not forced, it should come naturally.



I and 15 million foolish Nigerians made this tribal bigot the President.



Plateau governor shouldn't been seen laughing with anyone in a meeting for this 2 days 4 Likes

Nonsense 1 Like

Zonebinic President. 1 Like

Dullard.inho has TECHNICALLY kickstarted his 2019 presidential campaign. It's only left for Nigerians for them to choose 'this day' whom they will want to lead them for another four years. Whether it's the one who took away food from their tables, increased petroleum pump price in an unprecedented manner, collapsed the nation's economy, caused blood to flow freely on our land, rendered many orphaned and childless. Or a credible, intelligent, peaceful and resourceful nationalist. 1 Like

Why is he touring the whole of North?

Oh campaign strategy..not that its of any use.

Well his slaves should await their Fulani master soon in the South.

Una know una self na... 1 Like

I want to pay the mods so that I won't need to read about Buhari on this my beloved Nairaland....

How mush? 1 Like

Where is the crowd even with public holiday declared? 3 Likes

Buhari the airlord 2 Likes

Useless man. Why is he even smiling when the state is losing lives on daily basis. Never seen a man so insensitive as Bubu. 3 Likes

I hope he visits Benue soon, and not just for 1 hour, and not just to the government house? He has been dancing around going to the trouble spots...



They should make him pay a visit to the memorial ground of those killed by herdsmen (while he looked the other way). 1 Like

Benue people offend Buhari 1 Like

The idiot is smiling and doing irrelevant visitations, while the Dapchi school girls are still under the clutches of book harm,

This Zombie needs to be voted out come 2019

And Jesus wept for Nigeria 3 Likes

The patriarch and undisputed father of all failures.









We love you sir.welcome to our Darling plateau.

Pls.don't fail to help us fight corruption before you leave.

We love how you fight corruption everywhere you go. 2 Likes

Hope he will discuss the people safety, not To go on solidarity with Fulani headsmen. 2 Likes