Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine (1687 Views)

Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Photos On Her Birthday / Uche Jombo Replies Chioma Akpota: "Dont Let The Devil Use You" / Mike Ezuruonye And Chioma Akpota In Traditional Attire (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





An Excited Omoni Oboli wrote:



Happy International Women’s Day to all the beautiful strong women in the world. A wise woman @jumokeadenowo taught me to always out give so I always try to give more than I receive. One of the things I give the most of is love. I’m a lover. Maybe it makes me stupid, but I love. It’s one of the secrets of my success. I support people especially my fellow women with all my heart. Women can and do work together successfully. It’s a narrative we must push. So I want to pray for anyone who finds it difficult to love. May God rid you of all bitterness. May he crown all our efforts with success and may our joy be full





News by Joelsblog:



https://joelsblog.com.ng/omoni-oboli-chioma-akpota-ufuoma-mcdermott-uche-jombo-stun-the-covers-of-wow-magazine-to-celebrate-womens-day/ Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli and Ufuoma McDermott stunned the delectable covers of WOW Magazine to celebrate the International Women's day issue.An Excited Omoni Oboli wrote:

happy women day

Is it my eyesight or omoni oboli hands and legs seems a whole lot darker than her face?







Simply WOW!!!

BEAUTIFUL LADIES

Style

K

Nice one. Congrats!!

Happy international women's day to the strong women out there....

Uche my crush from the days of snet and brag





I really missed u (Uche Jumbo) Well Seen,

hadduni:

happy women day

Is it my eyesight or omoni oboli hands and legs seems a whole lot darker than her face? Babe u suppose know say na makeup na......d shade she used is lighter than her....that's all...nor reason am nor b bleaching Babe u suppose know say na makeup na......d shade she used is lighter than her....that's all...nor reason am nor b bleaching

K





mtchewww Disapponted! Came to check exposed body,mtchewww

okay, they should go and marry

Elegant ladies

Beautiful women.

BlissB:

Babe u suppose know say na makeup na......d shade she used is lighter than her....that's all...nor reason am nor b bleaching hmmm but other women make up too for that pix and their own nor dey obvious like her own. hmmm but other women make up too for that pix and their own nor dey obvious like her own.