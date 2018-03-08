₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by Joelsblog(m): 1:27pm
Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli and Ufuoma McDermott stunned the delectable covers of WOW Magazine to celebrate the International Women's day issue.
An Excited Omoni Oboli wrote:
Happy International Women’s Day to all the beautiful strong women in the world. A wise woman @jumokeadenowo taught me to always out give so I always try to give more than I receive. One of the things I give the most of is love. I’m a lover. Maybe it makes me stupid, but I love. It’s one of the secrets of my success. I support people especially my fellow women with all my heart. Women can and do work together successfully. It’s a narrative we must push. So I want to pray for anyone who finds it difficult to love. May God rid you of all bitterness. May he crown all our efforts with success and may our joy be full
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by hadduni(f): 2:36pm
happy women day
Is it my eyesight or omoni oboli hands and legs seems a whole lot darker than her face?
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by wasyouy: 2:46pm
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by Osasnidas(m): 2:47pm
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by modelmike7(m): 2:47pm
Simply WOW!!!
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by Puah(f): 2:48pm
BEAUTIFUL LADIES
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by jesicajonna(f): 2:48pm
Style
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by chubinwa: 2:48pm
K
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by Pomlord(m): 2:50pm
Nice one. Congrats!!
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by Funmicoconuts(f): 2:51pm
Happy international women's day to the strong women out there....
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by eguy92: 2:51pm
Uche my crush from the days of snet and brag
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by UkpabiSun: 2:52pm
Well Seen,
I really missed u (Uche Jumbo)
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by BlissB(f): 2:52pm
hadduni:Babe u suppose know say na makeup na......d shade she used is lighter than her....that's all...nor reason am nor b bleaching
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by alphacyborg(m): 2:53pm
K
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by felo812000(m): 2:53pm
Disapponted! Came to check exposed body,
mtchewww
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by bobokeshington: 2:54pm
okay, they should go and marry
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by Bosnack: 2:56pm
Elegant ladies
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by wasyouy: 2:56pm
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by princeking2(m): 2:56pm
Beautiful women.
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by incomeinx71027: 2:57pm
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by hadduni(f): 2:59pm
BlissB:hmmm but other women make up too for that pix and their own nor dey obvious like her own.
|Re: Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpota, Omoni Oboli And Ufuoma McDermott Cover Wow Magazine by BlissB(f): 3:00pm
hadduni:that's y I said the shade may be way too light for her
