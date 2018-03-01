Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) (25437 Views)

Thats its for this twitter user, Her parents Just bought her a brand new G-wagon and the excited lady showed it off on her page..

Only for Nigerians to start Lining up for adoption.. lol..



News from Ebiwali--

May God bless me so I can do more than this for my children. 128 Likes 3 Shares

olaxx:

May God bless me so I can do more than this for my children. seconded,

Amen, and me too. seconded,Amen, and me too. 58 Likes 1 Share

We understand. 9 Likes

I dont know why but I just have a thing for girls with very rich parents



I just helplessly fall in love with them

I learnt to stop hating on rich folks when I discovered

When I discovered i can b rich lik them



Nw i gat my own money nw i hate on poor people

Cuz de gat no reason to be poor



Nice one from her parents

Wow Nice one from her parents Wow. Congratulations Wow. Congratulations 1 Like

Hmmmm. I nor fit talk. No guy fit entice this kind babe. Na them dey use guys dump

























Wow. Congratulations

At least she's from a wealthy home

She won't be a liability to any man...I can see a lot of boys begging to be adopted At least she's from a wealthy homeShe won't be a liability to any man...I can see a lot of boys begging to be adopted

Say whatever...Fear Heaven 1 Like

I knew it was gonna be a black man. Call it hate or whatever you want, only a stupid man and his wife would buy a such a car for her daughter that's not probably working.

Cars are liability whether you like it or not.



Blackman's desire. 20 Likes

Only in America I hear this kind of rubbish for night 1 Like 1 Share

I'm gonna buy this for my babe to be...shh I'm single

At least she's from a wealthy home

She won't be a liability to any man...I can see a lot of boys begging to be adopted



you wan start your crase this night abi you wan start your crase this night abi 3 Likes

Put which mind to it?



Motor wey be say no be you buy am, you still dey open mouth day talk "anything is possible, if you put your mind to it"



I just don't understand these ladies of nowadays again...





Naso... We have to hustle...



Still lazy to start your side hustle?



Naso... We have to hustle...

Glorious... So lovely 1 Like

my p man doesn't even trust us with he's car not to talk of buying one for us.. heaven knows na sell I go sell am.. 2 Likes

My children shall be proud of me to be the best parent in life. And some parent dey do witch craft and wizardry using their children as meeting meat.

Ur parents no c orphans dash d money....wetin u need g wagon 4.....hmmmm..not jealous.... Just saying 2 Likes

.............and my own mother will not let me hear word about breast milk that i drank more than 30 years ago..... 9 Likes

Sincerely,all is vanity...... y'all know it....

Sweet!

I pray to be able to do so much more for my children. Amen. 2 Likes