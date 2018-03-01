₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by Bhelamblog(m): 8:42pm On Mar 08
You know when you've got the parents that will Cough out over 30mil to buy a car for you, And they still wont Sneeze..
Thats its for this twitter user, Her parents Just bought her a brand new G-wagon and the excited lady showed it off on her page..
Only for Nigerians to start Lining up for adoption.. lol..
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by Bhelamblog(m): 8:42pm On Mar 08
Reactions
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by olaxx: 8:43pm On Mar 08
May God bless me so I can do more than this for my children.
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by Godwinfury(m): 8:51pm On Mar 08
olaxx:seconded,
Amen, and me too.
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 8:53pm On Mar 08
K
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by donstan18(m): 8:53pm On Mar 08
We understand.
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by Eco99(m): 8:57pm On Mar 08
...
I dont know why but I just have a thing for girls with very rich parents
I just helplessly fall in love with them
Helplessly
That said
I learnt to stop hating on rich folks when I discovered
When I discovered i can b rich lik them
Nw i gat my own money nw i hate on poor people
Cuz de gat no reason to be poor
#Eco99#
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:22pm On Mar 08
Wow
Nice one from her parents
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 9:34pm On Mar 08
MhizzAJ:Wow. Congratulations
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by InfernoNig(m): 9:39pm On Mar 08
Hmmmm. I nor fit talk. No guy fit entice this kind babe. Na them dey use guys dump
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by czarina(f): 9:45pm On Mar 08
Terrific!
..
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:45pm On Mar 08
Treasure17:
At least she's from a wealthy home
She won't be a liability to any man...I can see a lot of boys begging to be adopted
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by fredwilliams8: 10:04pm On Mar 08
Say whatever...Fear Heaven
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by BedLam: 10:04pm On Mar 08
I knew it was gonna be a black man. Call it hate or whatever you want, only a stupid man and his wife would buy a such a car for her daughter that's not probably working.
Cars are liability whether you like it or not.
Blackman's desire.
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by amani63(m): 10:04pm On Mar 08
Only in America I hear this kind of rubbish for night
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by akeentech(m): 10:04pm On Mar 08
I'm gonna buy this for my babe to be...shh I'm single
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by Fanatique: 10:05pm On Mar 08
yhhz
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by marvin906(m): 10:05pm On Mar 08
MhizzAJ:
you wan start your crase this night abi
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by Worksunlimited: 10:06pm On Mar 08
Put which mind to it?
Motor wey be say no be you buy am, you still dey open mouth day talk "anything is possible, if you put your mind to it"
I just don't understand these ladies of nowadays again...
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by generalbush(m): 10:06pm On Mar 08
lol
Naso... We have to hustle...
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by macaranta(m): 10:08pm On Mar 08
Glorious... So lovely
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by marvin906(m): 10:08pm On Mar 08
my p man doesn't even trust us with he's car not to talk of buying one for us.. heaven knows na sell I go sell am..
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by visijo(m): 10:08pm On Mar 08
Turn by turn
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by Newpride(m): 10:08pm On Mar 08
And some parent dey do witch craft and wizardry using their children as meeting meat.
My children shall be proud of me to be the best parent in life.
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by osuhim(m): 10:08pm On Mar 08
Ur parents no c orphans dash d money....wetin u need g wagon 4.....hmmmm..not jealous.... Just saying
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:09pm On Mar 08
.............and my own mother will not let me hear word about breast milk that i drank more than 30 years ago.....
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by TOKUGAWA(m): 10:09pm On Mar 08
Sincerely,all is vanity...... y'all know it....
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by gozzlin: 10:09pm On Mar 08
Sweet!
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:10pm On Mar 08
I pray to be able to do so much more for my children. Amen.
|Re: Lady Shows Off The N35m Gwagon Her Parents Bought For Her (Photos) by scarletkinq(m): 10:11pm On Mar 08
she is lieing
