Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, the CEO Behind Bars Initiative who is currently in Nairobi, the cuntry's capital - paid a visit to the prisoners who narrated their ordeals.



Below is what he wrote on his social media page;



Today 8th March, 2018, I rounded up my "Prison Fame Project" (Season One) in Kenya. I felt it will be unjust to come back to Nigeria without facilitating the release of young Nigerians languishing behind bars. Among all that i screened, only one got my attention but others deserved our mercy.



HIS STORY '



Alexander Onyia from Onicha Uchie Ndokwa East L.G.A Delta State went to the police station and pleaded to them to help deport him back to Nigeria that he can't afford to purchase his flight ticket and his passport Visa will expire in few weeks. Alexander said he was detained and sent to Prison. (short Video clip attached).



For me to secure their release (16 Inmates), I will have to pay close to 32,000 Kenyan shillings (One Hundred and Six Thousand Naira- N106,000.



Do you have anyone in Government who can help facilitate Alexander deportation and others who have Visa issues?



Do you wish to support financially to pay for option of fines of these young Nigerians languishing behind bars?



Please share this post to get the attention of Federal Government and Delta State Government.



You guys should cry yourselves a river and swim away. Ode you think this is Nigeria. An offense is an offense. Keep them behind bars until justice is served. I'm not paying for anyone's ticket and I hope no one does. Let them get prison jobs and save the little till they can pay for a ticket themselves. No free ride in life not to talk of flight 6 Likes

I know the tribe most of them will come from nut I won't talk 4 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d8ubUxDAmI Here is the video of Nigerian President promising to help Ghana fight corruption while Her citizens are in Kenya suffering. These guys self una no see better country go? 5 Likes

You guys should cry yourselves a river and swim away. Ode you think this is Nigeria. who send them go there see who send them go there see

Nigerian citizens have no prestige anywhere. Common Kenya?? Try this with an American citizen 5 Likes

You guys should cry yourselves a river and swim away. Ode you think this is Nigeria. who send them go there who send them go there 1 Like

Very sad!

32,000 Kenyan schillings = 106,000naira.. Chai!

Buhari has finished us. 20 Likes 1 Share

shame of a country! Imagine Kenya of yesterday that regularly dies of starvation and hunger. Buhari has finished this CUNTry 6 Likes

Abike Dabiri... where are you? 3 Likes 1 Share

See what we was chatting about earlier..

What took them to kenya 2 Likes

i know 90% of those guys behind the bar will be "Igbo" the flat headers....know doubt 5 Likes

this are the same people who keep calling Nigerian zoo good 4 them 1 Like

i know 90% of those guys behind the bar will be igbos "the flat headers"...know doubt 2 Likes

This matter weak man oooo 2 Likes

.Kip their fl@theads there.

make dey nor com here and disturb us with their nuisance. Allow dem to develop ur prison. .Free the innocent ones,kip the wild pigs ones there .Kip their fl@theads there.make dey nor com here and disturb us with their nuisance. Allow dem to develop ur prison. .Free the innocent ones,kip the wild pigs ones there 1 Like

No b here dem run comot from? Why they wan come back again 1 Like

when he was travelling to kenya he didn't tell us now that he has ended up in kenayan prison he is pleeding for help

he should serve his time, besides if he wanted to be deported he should have gone to the immigrations not the police, and if really he went to kenyan police just for volunteered repatriation, i doubt if they will lock him up for just for that. 1 Like





Kenya should build a prison here just like UK is planning doing *In OBJ's voice* Pavore9, are you safe?Kenya should build a prison here just like UK is planning doing 1 Like



































You guys should cry yourselves a river and swim away. Ode you think this is Nigeria. An offense is an offense. Keep them behind bars until justice is served. I'm not paying for anyone's ticket and I hope no one does. Let them get prison jobs and save the little till they can pay for a ticket themselves. No free ride in life not to talk of flight What are you trying to achieve with your comment below?. World over, people cry out to their government in time of need home or abroad. 2 Likes

i know 90% of those guys behind the bar will be igbos "the flat headers"...know doubt

That's because they are the most adventurous ppl in Nigeria



#fact That's because they are the most adventurous ppl in Nigeria#fact 2 Likes

Who goes to kenya? 1 Like

jews in prison. for rape/robbery/ white stuff jews in prison. for rape/robbery/ white stuff 1 Like

shame of a country! Imagine Kenya of yesterday that regularly dies of starvation and hunger. Buhari has finished this CUNTry those eastern countries are leaving you behind..... how many East Africans leave their countries to become nuisances in other nations. It is not about Buhari, it is about you me and every other person called Nigerian. Buhari is only a reflection of us all. those eastern countries are leaving you behind..... how many East Africans leave their countries to become nuisances in other nations. It is not about Buhari, it is about you me and every other person called Nigerian. Buhari is only a reflection of us all. 6 Likes