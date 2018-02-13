₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 8:51pm On Mar 08
Various Nigerians who are currently detained in prison in Kenya are calling on the federal government to come to their aid. According to reports, some of the inmates are being held in custody over minor offences.
Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, the CEO Behind Bars Initiative who is currently in Nairobi, the cuntry's capital - paid a visit to the prisoners who narrated their ordeals.
Below is what he wrote on his social media page;
Today 8th March, 2018, I rounded up my "Prison Fame Project" (Season One) in Kenya. I felt it will be unjust to come back to Nigeria without facilitating the release of young Nigerians languishing behind bars. Among all that i screened, only one got my attention but others deserved our mercy.
HIS STORY '
Alexander Onyia from Onicha Uchie Ndokwa East L.G.A Delta State went to the police station and pleaded to them to help deport him back to Nigeria that he can't afford to purchase his flight ticket and his passport Visa will expire in few weeks. Alexander said he was detained and sent to Prison. (short Video clip attached).
For me to secure their release (16 Inmates), I will have to pay close to 32,000 Kenyan shillings (One Hundred and Six Thousand Naira- N106,000.
Do you have anyone in Government who can help facilitate Alexander deportation and others who have Visa issues?
Do you wish to support financially to pay for option of fines of these young Nigerians languishing behind bars?
Please share this post to get the attention of Federal Government and Delta State Government.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/nigerians-in-prison-republic-of-kenya-cry-out-for-help.html
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Dreamwaker(m): 9:22pm On Mar 08
You guys should cry yourselves a river and swim away. Ode you think this is Nigeria. An offense is an offense. Keep them behind bars until justice is served. I'm not paying for anyone's ticket and I hope no one does. Let them get prison jobs and save the little till they can pay for a ticket themselves. No free ride in life not to talk of flight
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by fergusen(m): 9:24pm On Mar 08
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by bendendg: 9:25pm On Mar 08
kenya?
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Dutchey(m): 9:26pm On Mar 08
I know the tribe most of them will come from nut I won't talk
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Ibibioesan: 9:27pm On Mar 08
Here is the video of Nigerian President promising to help Ghana fight corruption while Her citizens are in Kenya suffering. These guys self una no see better country go?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d8ubUxDAmI
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Nastybrave2016: 9:27pm On Mar 08
Dreamwaker:who send them go there see
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Learnstuffs(m): 9:27pm On Mar 08
Nigerian citizens have no prestige anywhere. Common Kenya?? Try this with an American citizen
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Nastybrave2016: 9:27pm On Mar 08
Dreamwaker:who send them go there
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Mayflowa(m): 9:27pm On Mar 08
Very sad!
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Kingzy4pep(m): 9:28pm On Mar 08
32,000 Kenyan schillings = 106,000naira.. Chai!
Buhari has finished us.
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by EnEnPeecee: 9:30pm On Mar 08
shame of a country! Imagine Kenya of yesterday that regularly dies of starvation and hunger. Buhari has finished this CUNTry
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by modelmike7(m): 9:30pm On Mar 08
Abike Dabiri... where are you?
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by pantherblack: 9:30pm On Mar 08
gypsey
See what we was chatting about earlier..
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Lonestar124: 9:32pm On Mar 08
What took them to kenya
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Obagreatdatoye(m): 9:32pm On Mar 08
i know 90% of those guys behind the bar will be "Igbo" the flat headers....know doubt
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by classicMan22(m): 9:32pm On Mar 08
this are the same people who keep calling Nigerian zoo good 4 them
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Obagreatdatoye(m): 9:34pm On Mar 08
i know 90% of those guys behind the bar will be igbos "the flat headers"...know doubt
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by iammarvellux(m): 9:34pm On Mar 08
U mean it?
This matter weak man oooo
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:35pm On Mar 08
.Kip their fl@theads there.
make dey nor com here and disturb us with their nuisance. Allow dem to develop ur prison. .Free the innocent ones,kip the wild pigs ones there
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Premiumwriter: 9:35pm On Mar 08
No b here dem run comot from? Why they wan come back again
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by gypsey(m): 9:36pm On Mar 08
when he was travelling to kenya he didn't tell us now that he has ended up in kenayan prison he is pleeding for help
he should serve his time, besides if he wanted to be deported he should have gone to the immigrations not the police, and if really he went to kenyan police just for volunteered repatriation, i doubt if they will lock him up for just for that.
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by obaataaokpaewu: 9:38pm On Mar 08
*In OBJ's voice* Pavore9, are you safe?
Kenya should build a prison here just like UK is planning doing
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by xandy84: 9:38pm On Mar 08
What are you trying to achieve with your comment below?. World over, people cry out to their government in time of need home or abroad.
Dreamwaker:
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by officialMarcTimi: 9:39pm On Mar 08
Obagreatdatoye:
That's because they are the most adventurous ppl in Nigeria
#fact
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Gangster1ms: 9:41pm On Mar 08
Who goes to kenya?
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:42pm On Mar 08
jews in prison. for rape/robbery/ white stuff
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by majekdom2: 9:43pm On Mar 08
EnEnPeecee:those eastern countries are leaving you behind..... how many East Africans leave their countries to become nuisances in other nations. It is not about Buhari, it is about you me and every other person called Nigerian. Buhari is only a reflection of us all.
|Re: Nigerians Held In Kenyan Prison Over Minor Offences Cry Out For Help. Photos by Dreamwaker(m): 9:45pm On Mar 08
xandy84:
Yes but no life is in danger. They are just lazy to get a job so they want the easy way out. One of them even went to the police station so they can deport him. He knows if they deport him, he can get another passport and fly to Kenya easy. They see he's abusing the system by playing a fast one. He's lucky it's not Thailand or Malay.
