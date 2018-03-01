Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos (12704 Views)

The banned items, which were packed in 329 sacks, were impounded at Opebi, Ikeja in Lagos. However, Chaomin said that he got approval from Chinese government to export the banned goods from Nigeria.

According to him, after several efforts to obtain permission from the Ministry of Environment to export the animal scales failed, he contacted his country. He said he had been trading in Nigeria since 2015 on China candles, power bank and lighters.

He said: “Some business people approached me a few months ago that China market needed pangolin which they used in producing medicines. When I went to China, I found that the Chinese use it to produce medicines to cure various diseases.

I applied for permit in Nigeria but I was not able to get the permit… All the documents are in my email address. I bought the pangolin plates and put them in my warehouse because I thought I was operating with legal documents.’’

Nigeria has become a duping ground where other countries committed their crimes here and go Scot free. so pathetic. 6 Likes 1 Share

Treat him as they’ll treat a Nigerian committing a similar offense in China. 10 Likes

What is pangolin and its uses? 17 Likes 3 Shares

Chai! I wonder how many of the poor endangered animals have been killed for that number of bags?? 2 Likes

CodeTemplar:

What is pangolin and its uses?

G is for google. G is for google. 8 Likes

Lomprico2:



G is for google. Not funny! Not funny! 12 Likes

Lomprico2:

Chai! I wonder how many of the poor endangered animals have been killed for that number of bags?? hmmmmm it's only God that will help us in this nation. we don't even know when he has been importing it to Nigeria. still some set of people will patronise him. God help us in this naija. hmmmmm it's only God that will help us in this nation. we don't even know when he has been importing it to Nigeria. still some set of people will patronise him. God help us in this naija. 2 Likes

cc lalasticlala cc fynestboi cc mynd44 cc Dominique cc ishilove

jumobi1:

Treat him as they’ll treat a Nigerian committing a similar offense in China. yes the custom service should treat him as Nigerian criminal. he violate the law of the land. he should be disciplined. yes the custom service should treat him as Nigerian criminal. he violate the law of the land. he should be disciplined. 2 Likes

What is pangolo 3 Likes





https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/wary-chinese-loans-us-warns-nigeria-others/ the beans eyes people are fake

.

CodeTemplar:

What is pangolin and its uses? am sure you have a web browser to optimise that question am sure you have a web browser to optimise that question 1 Like

Pangolin abi pangolo?? 1 Like

Chinko problems.

They ain't gat respect 4 blacks... Death by hanging should be his punishment

...

And it is wasting somewhere here in ijebu smh. So this thing is this expensive...And it is wasting somewhere here in ijebu smh.

Chinko ti daran ooo

And why is his face not shown to us?

In other countries, when you're arrested for a crime, you stand against a standiometer and hold a board with ur crimes boldly written.

But nay, in naija we try to be clever by half with foreigners.

#shithole 5 Likes

Johnnyessence:

hmmmmm it's only God that will help us in this nation. we don't even know when he has been importing it to Nigeria. still some set of people will patronise him. God help us in this naija.

U will not kill me, I hope u read d news wella sha.

He wanted 2 EXPORT not import. U will not kill me, I hope u read d news wella sha.He wanted 2not import. 6 Likes

Are they afraid to snap him from the front? u people should not vex me o. Treat him as one of those criminals joor

Johnnyessence:

hmmmmm it's only God that will help us in this nation. we don't even know when he has been importing it to Nigeria. still some set of people will patronise him. God help us in this naija.

Read the article well before making your misinformed comments. Read the article well before making your misinformed comments. 2 Likes

The stupid Nigeria Customs didn't show the useless Chinese man's face. If na Naija man now, dem go sit am for ground snap am well. 1 Like

Johnnyessence:

hmmmmm it's only God that will help us in this nation. we don't even know when he has been importing it to Nigeria. still some set of people will patronise him. God help us in this naija. You're not exactly educated. Where in the article did it state the items were imported? You're not exactly educated. Where in the article did it state the items were imported? 2 Likes

This animal dey smell ehn.... It has a very offensive odour

pangolin is an animal..

the plates they are talking about are its scales.

just checked..this is what they use it for in china





"The animal itself is eaten, but a greater danger arises from the belief that the scales have medicinal value. Fresh scales are never used, but dried scales are roasted, ashed, cooked in oil, butter, vinegar, boy's urine, or roasted with earth or oyster-shells, to cure a variety of ills. Amongst these are excessive nervousness and hysterical crying in children, women possessed by devils and ogres, malarial fever and deafness" 5 Likes

the chigga b like...chai see my investment o the chigga b like...chai see my investment o