|Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by Johnnyessence(m): 4:14am
A Chinese man identified as Mr. Li Chaomin, has been arrested by the Nigerian Customs Service, in connection with pangolin scales with a duty paid value (DPV) of N1.73 billion.
The banned items, which were packed in 329 sacks, were impounded at Opebi, Ikeja in Lagos. However, Chaomin said that he got approval from Chinese government to export the banned goods from Nigeria.
According to him, after several efforts to obtain permission from the Ministry of Environment to export the animal scales failed, he contacted his country. He said he had been trading in Nigeria since 2015 on China candles, power bank and lighters.
He said: “Some business people approached me a few months ago that China market needed pangolin which they used in producing medicines. When I went to China, I found that the Chinese use it to produce medicines to cure various diseases.
I applied for permit in Nigeria but I was not able to get the permit… All the documents are in my email address. I bought the pangolin plates and put them in my warehouse because I thought I was operating with legal documents.’’
According to Chaomin, he usually goes to Cameroon to get the pangolin plates for export. This latest seizure was the second within a month in Lagos. http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2018/03/chinese-man-arrested-with-n173bn.html
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by Johnnyessence(m): 4:17am
Nigeria has become a duping ground where other countries committed their crimes here and go Scot free. so pathetic.
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by jumobi1(m): 4:26am
Treat him as they’ll treat a Nigerian committing a similar offense in China.
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by CodeTemplar: 4:28am
What is pangolin and its uses?
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by zakim(m): 4:28am
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by Lomprico2: 4:42am
Chai! I wonder how many of the poor endangered animals have been killed for that number of bags??
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by Lomprico2: 4:43am
CodeTemplar:
G is for google.
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by CodeTemplar: 7:59am
Lomprico2:Not funny!
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by Johnnyessence(m): 11:26am
Lomprico2:hmmmmm it's only God that will help us in this nation. we don't even know when he has been importing it to Nigeria. still some set of people will patronise him. God help us in this naija.
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by Johnnyessence(m): 11:26am
cc lalasticlala cc fynestboi cc mynd44 cc Dominique cc ishilove
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by Johnnyessence(m): 11:31am
jumobi1:yes the custom service should treat him as Nigerian criminal. he violate the law of the land. he should be disciplined.
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by fuckerstard: 1:46pm
What is pangolo
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by boman2014: 1:46pm
the beans eyes people are fake
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/wary-chinese-loans-us-warns-nigeria-others/
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by castrol180(m): 1:46pm
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by etugba(m): 1:47pm
CodeTemplar:am sure you have a web browser to optimise that question
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by petkoffdrake2(m): 1:48pm
Pangolin abi pangolo??
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by Hovab: 1:50pm
Chinko problems.
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by bigblackbooty(f): 1:50pm
They ain't gat respect 4 blacks... Death by hanging should be his punishment
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by freezyprinzy(m): 1:51pm
So this thing is this expensive ...
And it is wasting somewhere here in ijebu smh.
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by ALAYORMII: 1:51pm
Chinko ti daran ooo
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by EsotericMonk: 1:51pm
And why is his face not shown to us?
In other countries, when you're arrested for a crime, you stand against a standiometer and hold a board with ur crimes boldly written.
But nay, in naija we try to be clever by half with foreigners.
#shithole
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by kelexray(m): 1:52pm
pangolin na animal https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pangolin
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by Adesolomon2014(m): 1:53pm
Johnnyessence:
U will not kill me, I hope u read d news wella sha.
He wanted 2 EXPORT not import.
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by solochris(m): 1:54pm
Are they afraid to snap him from the front? u people should not vex me o. Treat him as one of those criminals joor
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by chuksvoice: 1:56pm
Johnnyessence:
Read the article well before making your misinformed comments.
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by Egein(m): 1:57pm
The stupid Nigeria Customs didn't show the useless Chinese man's face. If na Naija man now, dem go sit am for ground snap am well.
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by Egein(m): 1:58pm
Johnnyessence:You're not exactly educated. Where in the article did it state the items were imported?
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by Monaco2(m): 2:00pm
This animal dey smell ehn.... It has a very offensive odour
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by hiroz(m): 2:02pm
pangolin is an animal..
the plates they are talking about are its scales.
just checked..this is what they use it for in china
"The animal itself is eaten, but a greater danger arises from the belief that the scales have medicinal value. Fresh scales are never used, but dried scales are roasted, ashed, cooked in oil, butter, vinegar, boy's urine, or roasted with earth or oyster-shells, to cure a variety of ills. Amongst these are excessive nervousness and hysterical crying in children, women possessed by devils and ogres, malarial fever and deafness"
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by WowSweetGuy(m): 2:02pm
the chigga b like...chai see my investment o
|Re: Chinese Man Arrested With N1.73bn Pangolin In Lagos by dvkot(m): 2:04pm
fuckerstard:wellep
