Veteran comedian, Ali Baba has spoken out against the killing of an elephant in Ogun state. He slammed the short sightedness of all parties involved saying the animal would have been a source of income via tourism if kept alive.



Read his post below...



Ode Aperin (the Elephant Slayer)... Watch how his village slay queens will start falling for him. In fact, if it were those days, he'll marry one of the king's daughters 27 Likes

that's 9ja for you, kill anything kill-able.

the only thing nigerians can't kill right now is corruption.



You talk true Ali baba 2 Likes





Poverty mentality.



Always killing everything for food Poverty mentality.Always killing everything for food 2 Likes







Ali Baba should shut up,

Who tourism epp, when hungry dey belle?



So Papa Udeme shouldn't hunt squirrels again because of their immense contribution to an imaginary tourism.



The stomachs in the land are hungry.

Every other thing is secondary, survival comes first!

As long as its not humans that are being killed for food, I don't have a problem with it.



Because Buhari has turned everyone to senseless scavengers. Ali Baba should shut up,Who tourism epp, when hungry dey belle?So Papa Udeme shouldn't hunt squirrels again because of their immense contribution to an imaginary tourism.The stomachs in the land are hungry.Every other thing is secondary, survival comes first!As long as its not humans that are being killed for food, I don't have a problem with it.Because Buhari has turned everyone to senseless scavengers. 17 Likes 4 Shares

Ignorance and Zoo mentality naim push d man.... meanwhile oh Ye Arsenal fans

useless alibaba, after he destroyed many young pussy then in nollywood he is now condemning killing of elephant.. who knows the numbers he killed just to be famous

Uyiii:

that's 9ja for you, kill anything kill-able.

the only thing nigerians can't kill right now is corruption.



na this kind topic de reach front Page... quick quick...

The man is a hunter living his instincts.



Look at it this way. You are are comedian. And every miseries if people you get to make joke from. And get paid. From that you get a sense of pride first from your work and earn a living in the process. You have never took time out to wonder if you offend the sense of others in the process.





In same vain, that man is living his instincts as a hunter, see how he place the gun on the elephant as his trophy. Yes! That's a sense of pride from conquest. Later he too gets paid. At that point, he is not thinking he has offended anyone. Just proud to have made a big kill.





We are all like that man in our own way. Living our own unique instincts.





. That hunter can kill a human

Harmless Elephant and the man the form

True,but give this man the previledge you have got and see if he will still act the same,you re telling someone that maybe haven’t seen 50k naira all his life not to kill a bush meat that can sustain his family for months...something is wrong with us Nigerians.I wish I could meet this man I will shake him for his bravery. In my shoes I won’t kill an elephant because am not eating the meat.

Poor environmental awareness... 1 Like 1 Share

He does know the level of illiteracy in this country abi? He does not know that even with the availability of gotv and startimes, an average Nigerian is not ready to watch Natgeo station at all. He should know the reason we are so good at electing criminals as leaders by now. Fulanis are killing hundreds of humans, and you expect our crude hunters to even respect an elephant as an endangered specie? Nigeria as a whole is endangered already. 1 Like 1 Share

this how Nigerians will erase every trace of wildlife in the country, I also read a news yesterday on how some farmers shot and killed a lion in abia state. that farmer should be flogged publicly you don't try this in western world 1 Like

Oh my people,why? This is a crime..

The man just become what is called Ode Apa-Erin (The elephant killing hunter). But like Ali Baba said, the worth of the elephant being alive can never be compared with the few days of fame at best after the kill.

Only fulani people have time for naija issues. next!

You are concerned about elephant... Do you know how many ritual killing of humans happen in a day. Life is nothing to some people in shithole

Nice one

Ali baba 1 Like