|Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by Makapedia: 11:54am
Veteran comedian, Ali Baba has spoken out against the killing of an elephant in Ogun state. He slammed the short sightedness of all parties involved saying the animal would have been a source of income via tourism if kept alive.
Read his post below...
BY VIVIAN GIST : https://viviangist.com/featured/ali-baba-criticises-killing-elephant-ogun-state/
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by Benjom(m): 11:58am
Ode Aperin (the Elephant Slayer)... Watch how his village slay queens will start falling for him. In fact, if it were those days, he'll marry one of the king's daughters
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by Uyiii: 12:05pm
that's 9ja for you, kill anything kill-able.
the only thing nigerians can't kill right now is corruption.
nansix;
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by Bishop1monte(m): 1:51pm
You talk true Ali baba
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by eleojo23: 1:51pm
Poverty mentality.
Always killing everything for food
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by NwaAmaikpe: 1:51pm
Ali Baba should shut up,
Who tourism epp, when hungry dey belle?
So Papa Udeme shouldn't hunt squirrels again because of their immense contribution to an imaginary tourism.
The stomachs in the land are hungry.
Every other thing is secondary, survival comes first!
As long as its not humans that are being killed for food, I don't have a problem with it.
Because Buhari has turned everyone to senseless scavengers.
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by dynicks(m): 1:52pm
quite pathetic though
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by bobokeshington: 1:52pm
wow
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by ogaJona(m): 1:52pm
g
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by kiddoiLL(m): 1:52pm
Ignorance and Zoo mentality naim push d man.... meanwhile oh Ye Arsenal fans
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by SIMPLYkush(m): 1:52pm
useless alibaba, after he destroyed many young pussy then in nollywood he is now condemning killing of elephant.. who knows the numbers he killed just to be famous
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by ifedior: 1:52pm
Uyiii:
Right
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by OKUCHI11(m): 1:52pm
na this kind topic de reach front Page... quick quick...
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by Kotodoctor: 1:52pm
The man is a hunter living his instincts.
Look at it this way. You are are comedian. And every miseries if people you get to make joke from. And get paid. From that you get a sense of pride first from your work and earn a living in the process. You have never took time out to wonder if you offend the sense of others in the process.
In same vain, that man is living his instincts as a hunter, see how he place the gun on the elephant as his trophy. Yes! That's a sense of pride from conquest. Later he too gets paid. At that point, he is not thinking he has offended anyone. Just proud to have made a big kill.
We are all like that man in our own way. Living our own unique instincts.
#we are what we are in this world#
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by freezyprinzy(m): 1:52pm
That hunter can kill a human .
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by Josephjnr(m): 1:52pm
Harmless Elephant and the man the form
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by OKUCHI11(m): 1:53pm
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by HsLBroker(m): 1:53pm
Bishop1monte:
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by omobritiko: 1:53pm
True,but give this man the previledge you have got and see if he will still act the same,you re telling someone that maybe haven’t seen 50k naira all his life not to kill a bush meat that can sustain his family for months...something is wrong with us Nigerians.I wish I could meet this man I will shake him for his bravery. In my shoes I won’t kill an elephant because am not eating the meat.
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by Atheistan: 1:54pm
Poor environmental awareness...
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by oyetunder(m): 1:54pm
He does know the level of illiteracy in this country abi? He does not know that even with the availability of gotv and startimes, an average Nigerian is not ready to watch Natgeo station at all. He should know the reason we are so good at electing criminals as leaders by now. Fulanis are killing hundreds of humans, and you expect our crude hunters to even respect an elephant as an endangered specie? Nigeria as a whole is endangered already.
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by wildchild1: 1:54pm
Benjom:I tell you Ode Aperin indeed
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by ogaJona(m): 1:54pm
this how Nigerians will erase every trace of wildlife in the country, I also read a news yesterday on how some farmers shot and killed a lion in abia state. that farmer should be flogged publicly you don't try this in western world
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by Amarisa(f): 1:54pm
Oh my people,why? This is a crime..
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by deolu2000(m): 1:55pm
The man just become what is called Ode Apa-Erin (The elephant killing hunter). But like Ali Baba said, the worth of the elephant being alive can never be compared with the few days of fame at best after the kill.
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by airminem(f): 1:55pm
Only fulani people have time for naija issues. next!
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by egoldnetwork: 1:55pm
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by Rasky10(m): 1:57pm
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by wonlasewonimi: 1:57pm
You are concerned about elephant... Do you know how many ritual killing of humans happen in a day. Life is nothing to some people in shithole
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by Odioko1(m): 1:59pm
Nice one
Ali baba
|Re: Ali Baba Criticises The Killing Of An Elephant In Ondo State - Pictures by ALAYORMII: 1:59pm
Makapedia:
Na rope dem wan take tie am
