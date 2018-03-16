



Just after the tesleem, the ’salaam aleikum wa rahmatullaahi...’, the Imam introduced a young man. He referred to him as a health practitioner who had a message for us.

I lifted my curious eyes to see who that person was who wanted to disturb my planned-by-the-second post morning prayer ritual. I decided to use Stephen Covey’s 5th principle in his popular book, “seek first to understand”, i listened.



The young man introduced himself and gave the pre-talk Islamic intro in a rather “paparazzi” manner. I was like, ok, lets hear him out for few more minutes. Then he proceeded to talk about health issues; what we eat, drink and how most of us are the architect of our own gradual destruction from the way we live our lives.



He talked about how most of our foods are from the dangerous starchy background combo of cassava and yam. Someone from the audience was quick to fire him that was that not what our “fathers” used to eat and they lived good lives. The young man was quick to reply with a subtle missile of comparing our daily rituals with that of our “fathers”. How our “fathers” used to burn off all the extra cholesterol and fat with serious rigor.



It made a lot of sense to me, knowing the sedentary lives of we “techy” people and the massive ijekuje we eat just because we do not want to take our gaze away from the screen. I let off my guard pata pata and stopped the stop watch in my mind.



At the end of his talk, he announced that a stand had been set up just behind the mosque for free medical checkup. I was smart enough not to rush at that, i waited in the mosque calmly till everyone had done theirs then i was called upon. I wondered why, because i did not signify interest. The reason revealed itself later.



I went out and did the tests. Then came the koko.

They came up with a number of paid “products” (they said they are not drugs) for me to use to get my health status better.



I looked up and saw many other people buying and buying. Of course, you would not ignore key health signals.



This got me thinking.

There is something these guys know about marketing that most startups/businesses do not.

Let me borrow from Nir Eyal’s hooked model. Who says the model does not apply to marketing too, some how!



These guys obviously got the congregation with the health talk. Who hates health talks? Trigger, right?

The investment phase came in from the time we had given to him, listening, and the free checkup that came after. Finally, the action to be taken was to buy from them. A catch here, below.



A key lesson to hustlers like me is for us to realize that few people win by jumping on their prospective customers. You need to cuddle, pet and give lots of value in the hope of getting a fraction of that back.



PS: My head is hard, i did not buy from them!



