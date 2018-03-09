₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by reportnaija(m): 1:03pm
Big Brother Naija housemate,Nina’s boyfriend,appears to have moved on after she gave Miracle a blo_wjob.Despite her confession that she loves him and would continue from where they stopped when she leaves the house, Collins seems to have had enough of her love display with fellow housemate,Miracle.
Collins who usually supported her,has deleted all traces of her from his Instagram page,changed his handle and put it on private.
This comes after she gave a shoutout to his mom last night to mark Women’s day.She said” “Happy International Women’s Day to my boo’s mummy, Collins mummy. I love you”
If you recall,Nina also revealed,he was the one who urged her to audition for Big Brother.
SOURCE
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/09/bbnaija-ninas-boyfriend-collins-deletes-all-her-photos-on-instagram/
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by pyrex23(m): 1:07pm
na now your eyes open
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by Benjom(m): 1:12pm
He's been enduring the whole thing until the "BJ" saga slammed and broke the camel's back ...step wey you go don take tey-tey cos pilot ti take over
The fastest way to a new job is with a new and AWESOME CV. Here are catchy samples & job practice questions/answers for your use: https://exceptionalcv.com/cv-samples/
.
17 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by classicMan22(m): 1:13pm
like she cares girl wey dey dream of marring pilot
8 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by alphacyborg(m): 1:15pm
Martin0:
Just keep shut please
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:16pm
Well, he better move on or he'll be a laughing stock for the rest of his life...
17 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by Darammliveth(m): 1:26pm
Sorry my guy �
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by BlackAdam55(m): 1:30pm
classicMan22:u know how much dem dey pay pilots lol, but I feel sorry for the guy sha, imagine ur girl getting smash on tv
15 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by Martin0(m): 1:36pm
QueenSuccubus:
if I was that guy, honestly I will wait for her to return then hear from her.
I don't believe in ending relationship like this, if anybody feel's his tired of a relationship then it should be ended with mutual agreement just like I did in the past.
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by ogaJona(m): 1:37pm
sorry bro I know how it feels, ***singing hoes ain't loyal by Chris brown ***
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by Abjay97(m): 2:13pm
BB Naija has this way of making you a "fool" to win 45million... Collins did the right thing.. He cant keep spraying love to a gold digger who is not worth it...
Note: Nina's national shame, disgrace will NEVER be forgotten by the internet...
Destiny/Repute succesfully shattered cause of 45m
5 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by omoadeleye(m): 2:14pm
the guy really made a good move there, so in future now, a guy will just pop up from no where and be like "your babe have been chop like chopstick to the extent that she was chopped in a live broadcast, and she is now a skrep, a skrep should be used and dump like used pad and not to be owned" so i like your style guy, don't waste your time with that useless and dirty b**ch that can do anything for money
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by obrigado080: 2:14pm
Useless news
Fake trash!
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by obaataaokpaewu: 2:14pm
Maybe the girl no dey give am BJ, na now e come pain am pass
6 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by Pidginwhisper: 2:14pm
But wetin you expect?? She upgraded from boy(Collins)to man(Miracle) . Anybody wey blv say she go wan go back to this boy after BBN even without scandal don miss road. She don pass the boy level for her mind
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by sweerychick(f): 2:15pm
What a kid
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by WowSweetGuy(m): 2:15pm
Thats life...Uwa bu pawpaw mehn.YAW
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by Authoreety: 2:15pm
Bbn cost her her relationship...
D guy sef na slay bobo
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by Osanebi007(m): 2:15pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by Beedoc: 2:15pm
hmmm
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by dynicks(m): 2:16pm
f
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by marvin906(m): 2:16pm
what he should have done from the very beginning...
naija girls and dignity is like oil and water
6 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by iihtNigeria: 2:16pm
Sure?
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by Gassa007: 2:16pm
Martin0:I feel like flogging madness out of your life.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by omusiliyu(m): 2:19pm
h
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by marvin906(m): 2:19pm
sweerychick:
get sense na..
even if na small one
abi you wan turn another miss aj
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by akinszz: 2:19pm
Martin0:who cares what you did in the past
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by MrValentineIF: 2:19pm
CRAP
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by omusiliyu(m): 2:19pm
what a weak guy. on too video simulations
|Re: Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram by jhenie(f): 2:19pm
He should continue sagging his trouser and forming fresh boy and expect a fine girl that saw a handsome classy pilot to marry him.
1 Like
