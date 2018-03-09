Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: Nina’s Boyfriend Collins Deletes All Her Photos On Instagram (11430 Views)

Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics / Damilola Adegbite Removes Chris Attoh's Name, Unfollows & Deletes All His Photos / Donjazzy Deletes All But One Post On Instagram (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



Big Brother Naija housemate,Nina’s boyfriend,appears to have moved on after she gave Miracle a blo_wjob.Despite her confession that she loves him and would continue from where they stopped when she leaves the house, Collins seems to have had enough of her love display with fellow housemate,Miracle.



Collins who usually supported her,has deleted all traces of her from his Instagram page,changed his handle and put it on private.



This comes after she gave a shoutout to his mom last night to mark Women’s day.She said” “Happy International Women’s Day to my boo’s mummy, Collins mummy. I love you”



If you recall,Nina also revealed,he was the one who urged her to audition for Big Brother.







SOURCE

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/09/bbnaija-ninas-boyfriend-collins-deletes-all-her-photos-on-instagram/



cc lalasticlala Big Brother Naija housemate,Nina’s boyfriend,appears to have moved on after she gave Miracle a blo_wjob.Despite her confession that she loves him and would continue from where they stopped when she leaves the house, Collins seems to have had enough of her love display with fellow housemate,Miracle.Collins who usually supported her,has deleted all traces of her from his Instagram page,changed his handle and put it on private.This comes after she gave a shoutout to his mom last night to mark Women’s day.She said” “Happy International Women’s Day to my boo’s mummy, Collins mummy. I love you”If you recall,Nina also revealed,he was the one who urged her to audition for Big Brother.SOURCEcc lalasticlala

na now your eyes open na now your eyes open 18 Likes 1 Share

...step wey you go don take tey-tey cos pilot ti take over





The fastest way to a new job is with a new and AWESOME CV. Here are catchy samples & job practice questions/answers for your use:

. He's been enduring the whole thing until the "BJ" saga slammed and broke the camel's back...step wey you go don take tey-tey cos pilot ti take overThe fastest way to a new job is with a new and AWESOME CV. Here are catchy samples & job practice questions/answers for your use: https://exceptionalcv.com/cv-samples/ 17 Likes

like she cares girl wey dey dream of marring pilot 8 Likes

Martin0:





if I was that guy, honestly I will wait for her to return then hear from her.



I don't believe in ending relationship like this, if anybody feel's his tired of a relationship then it should be ended with mutual agreement just like I did in the past.



Just keep shut please Just keep shut please 20 Likes 1 Share

Well, he better move on or he'll be a laughing stock for the rest of his life... 17 Likes

Sorry my guy � 6 Likes 1 Share

classicMan22:

like she cares girl wey dey dream of marring pilot u know how much dem dey pay pilots lol, but I feel sorry for the guy sha, imagine ur girl getting smash on tv u know how much dem dey pay pilots lol, but I feel sorry for the guy sha, imagine ur girl getting smash on tv 15 Likes

QueenSuccubus:

Well, he better move on or he'll be a laughing stock for the rest of his life...





if I was that guy, honestly I will wait for her to return then hear from her.



I don't believe in ending relationship like this, if anybody feel's his tired of a relationship then it should be ended with mutual agreement just like I did in the past. if I was that guy, honestly I will wait for her to return then hear from her.I don't believe in ending relationship like this, if anybody feel's his tired of a relationship then it should be ended with mutual agreement just like I did in the past.

sorry bro I know how it feels, ***singing hoes ain't loyal by Chris brown *** 2 Likes 1 Share

BB Naija has this way of making you a "fool" to win 45million... Collins did the right thing.. He cant keep spraying love to a gold digger who is not worth it...



Note: Nina's national shame, disgrace will NEVER be forgotten by the internet...



Destiny/Repute succesfully shattered cause of 45m 5 Likes

the guy really made a good move there, so in future now, a guy will just pop up from no where and be like "your babe have been chop like chopstick to the extent that she was chopped in a live broadcast, and she is now a skrep, a skrep should be used and dump like used pad and not to be owned" so i like your style guy, don't waste your time with that useless and dirty b**ch that can do anything for money 3 Likes

Useless news

Fake trash!

Maybe the girl no dey give am BJ, na now e come pain am pass 6 Likes

But wetin you expect?? She upgraded from boy(Collins)to man(Miracle) . Anybody wey blv say she go wan go back to this boy after BBN even without scandal don miss road. She don pass the boy level for her mind 1 Like

What a kid 1 Like

Thats life...Uwa bu pawpaw mehn.YAW

Bbn cost her her relationship...







D guy sef na slay bobo

hmmm

f



naija girls and dignity is like oil and water what he should have done from the very beginning...naija girls and dignity is like oil and water 6 Likes

Sure?

Martin0:





if I was that guy, honestly I will wait for her to return then hear from her.



I don't believe in ending relationship like this, if anybody feel's his tired of a relationship then it should be ended with mutual agreement just like I did in the past. I feel like flogging madness out of your life. I feel like flogging madness out of your life. 12 Likes 1 Share

h

sweerychick:

What a kid



get sense na..

even if na small one

abi you wan turn another miss aj get sense na..even if na small oneabi you wan turn another miss aj 7 Likes 2 Shares

Martin0:





if I was that guy, honestly I will wait for her to return then hear from her.



I don't believe in ending relationship like this, if anybody feel's his tired of a relationship then it should be ended with mutual agreement just like I did in the past. who cares what you did in the past who cares what you did in the past 2 Likes

CRAP

what a weak guy. on too video simulations