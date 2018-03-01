₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by zoba88: 1:03pm
President Muhammadu Buhari today 9th March,2018 launched Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme in Jos.He was pictured driving one of the tractors during the unveiling.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/president-buhari-launches-plateau-state.html?m=1
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by pyrex23(m): 1:06pm
��i dont care��
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 1:06pm
Oga when will you launch operation cow dance on fulani terrorists/your kinsmen?
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by FarahAideed: 1:08pm
Buhari just sat in the tractor for a photo op...Buhari doesnt have the mental capacity to move a tractor successfully
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 1:10pm
State government buys tractors using tax payers money yet rebrands the tractor in his name ....did he use his personal money to buy it? When can we stop being childish in this country?
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by Benjom(m): 1:10pm
At least, let him enjoy the rest of his tenure.
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by madridguy(m): 1:11pm
Sai Baba, we need more tractor to bulldozer away the PDP miscreants
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by madridguy(m): 1:13pm
Crying crying wailers
bigtt76:
FarahAideed:
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 1:22pm
I bet all waillers will be so sad by now. all they ever wanted is bad news only.
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by usba: 1:40pm
Buhari will kill wailing wailers with the kind of love he receives.
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by AnonHq(m): 1:45pm
if he likes he should drive a sub marine
he is going back to daura come 2019!
we will not be deceived a second time #NeverAgain
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by Lipscomb(m): 1:55pm
let it be know to you that buhari till 2023.
Benjom:
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by ConAir(m): 1:57pm
I think the dullard is trying to tell us that he wants a tractor to take him to Daura in 2019.
Am sure that the dullard does not know where the ignition is. Apc and it's cohorts are all devilish no future plans for Nigeria. Mumu
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 2:22pm
Even if him do better tin e no dey move me again.. i wonder why......
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by obowunmi(m): 2:22pm
Boko Horam will not bomb today because Buhari is.BokoHoram
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by EllySteve: 2:23pm
Is that what he gonna drive to Daura this 2019 ?
na joke I Dey oh
Don’t wanna be a scapegoat of The hate speech law.
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by Originality007: 2:23pm
Well in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking at this matter in a different way and without fighting and by trying to make it clear, and by considering each and every ones opinion, I honestly believe that I completely forgot what I was going to say.
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by judecares1: 2:24pm
this can never make you win 2019
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by kullozone(m): 2:24pm
Does he look like someone who can drive a tractor? He just sat on it like the Bullhari he is.
The only thing he can drive is a cow... And he'll be driving one back to Daura very soon
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by MrImax: 2:25pm
NL you can do better men, this news will not make me angry at all. Though I've lost appetite but I need more fvcking shiit of annoying hell news.
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 2:25pm
FarahAideed:But he has been driving a vehicle even before you were born nah
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by zamwazi(m): 2:25pm
If en like, make baba fly plane...All we know is come 2019 na daura catch am
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by phlopholly: 2:27pm
You mean sat in a tractor?
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by Newbiee: 2:27pm
Sai Baba, the wailers eyesore.
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by colestephan86: 2:28pm
[quote author=zoba88 post=65692402]President Muhammadu Buhari today 9th March,2018 launched Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme in Jos.He was pictured driving one of the tractors during the unveiling.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/president-buhari-launches-plateau-state.html?m=1[/quote
]
This is not the kind of leadership we need. I call this primitive governance. We want decisive and vision driven leadership and I bet you this man can not offer it. #DontVoteForIdiots
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by ymloadingx: 2:28pm
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by colestephan86: 2:29pm
bigtt76:
This is not the kind of leadership we need. I call this primitive governance. We want decisive and vision driven leadership and I bet you this man can not offer it. #DontVoteForIdiots
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by chuckdee4(m): 2:30pm
What did we do to deserve this
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 2:30pm
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by Jabioro: 2:30pm
Nigerian governance is pathetically ill..nothing changed apart for ours pendlum string getting weaks.
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by Lolapete: 2:30pm
Bubu
|Re: Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) by OSUigbo: 2:30pm
Búburú that wants to help Ghana fight corropshon
