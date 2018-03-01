Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Drives Tractor, Launches Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme (Photos) (7770 Views)

See photos below





President Muhammadu Buhari today 9th March,2018 launched Plateau State Tractor Ownership Scheme in Jos.He was pictured driving one of the tractors during the unveiling.See photos below

��i dont care��









Oga when will you launch operation cow dance on fulani terrorists/your kinsmen? Oga when will you launch operation cow dance on fulani terrorists/your kinsmen? 4 Likes

Buhari just sat in the tractor for a photo op...Buhari doesnt have the mental capacity to move a tractor successfully 15 Likes 1 Share

State government buys tractors using tax payers money yet rebrands the tractor in his name ....did he use his personal money to buy it? When can we stop being childish in this country? 11 Likes

At least, let him enjoy the rest of his tenure. 1 Like

Sai Baba, we need more tractor to bulldozer away the PDP miscreants 7 Likes 2 Shares







State government buys tractors using tax payers money yet rebrands the tractor in his name ....did he use his personal money to buy it? When can we stop being childish in this country?

Buhari just sat in the tractor for a photo op...Buhari doesnt have the mental capacity to move a tractor successfully

I bet all waillers will be so sad by now. all they ever wanted is bad news only. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari will kill wailing wailers with the kind of love he receives. 4 Likes 1 Share

if he likes he should drive a sub marine

he is going back to daura come 2019!

we will not be deceived a second time #NeverAgain 3 Likes

let it be know to you that buhari till 2023. Benjom:

At least, let him enjoy the rest of his tenure. let it be know to you that buhari till 2023. 2 Likes 1 Share

I think the dullard is trying to tell us that he wants a tractor to take him to Daura in 2019.

Am sure that the dullard does not know where the ignition is. Apc and it's cohorts are all devilish no future plans for Nigeria. Mumu 7 Likes 1 Share



Even if him do better tin e no dey move me again.. i wonder why...... Even if him do better tin e no dey move me again.. i wonder why...... 3 Likes 1 Share

Boko Horam will not bomb today because Buhari is.BokoHoram 1 Like





































Don’t wanna be a scapegoat of The hate speech law. Is that what he gonna drive to Daura this 2019 ?Don’t wanna be a scapegoat of The hate speech law. 1 Like

Well in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking at this matter in a different way and without fighting and by trying to make it clear, and by considering each and every ones opinion, I honestly believe that I completely forgot what I was going to say.

this can never make you win 2019





The only thing he can drive is a cow... And he'll be driving one back to Daura very soon Does he look like someone who can drive a tractor? He just sat on it like the Bullhari he is.The only thing he can drive is a cow... And he'll be driving one back to Daura very soon 2 Likes 1 Share

NL you can do better men, this news will not make me angry at all. Though I've lost appetite but I need more fvcking shiit of annoying hell news.

But he has been driving a vehicle even before you were born nah

If en like, make baba fly plane...All we know is come 2019 na daura catch am

You mean sat in a tractor?

Sai Baba, the wailers eyesore.





This is not the kind of leadership we need. I call this primitive governance. We want decisive and vision driven leadership and I bet you this man can not offer it. #DontVoteForIdiots

State government buys tractors using tax payers money yet rebrands the tractor in his name ....did he use his personal money to buy it? When can we stop being childish in this country?

This is not the kind of leadership we need. I call this primitive governance. We want decisive and vision driven leadership and I bet you this man can not offer it. #DontVoteForIdiots

What did we do to deserve this

Nigerian governance is pathetically ill..nothing changed apart for ours pendlum string getting weaks.

