|Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by Muckross1122(m): 1:14pm
X3M Music act, Simi shares the official music video to her love single Titled “Complete Me“.
The video was directed by "AJE Filmworks".
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttdIvfqlKEo
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by afbstrategies: 2:43pm
Nice one. Great woman. Great Song
3 Likes
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by Naijaguy12345(m): 2:43pm
Only 2 people in the video from beginning to the end
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by ZirdoRoray(m): 2:44pm
If wishes were horses. Complete me ke. Falz and adekunle know better. they will go for sensible hot black women like adesuwa. As for me I prefer a beautiful white blonde over this simi. hu no lyk beta tin *in falz voice*....
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 2:45pm
Well-Done Simi.
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by oshe11: 2:46pm
The love I have for this girl is BIGGER than her BOOBS
4 Likes
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by popsyleo1: 2:46pm
K
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by Emac(m): 2:46pm
Am still trying to figure out that pink building location, would really love to visit that place to take pictures. Really love the vintage appearance..
Any body pls?
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by Helpfromabove1(m): 2:47pm
lovely
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by ijebuloaded(m): 2:47pm
doPE vIDEO
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by bobokeshington: 2:48pm
Same O Same
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by pero45: 2:48pm
The trophy
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by Crankshaft: 2:48pm
Who be that guy self wen dey back her, me I need punctures too for my back!
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by MzMe(f): 2:48pm
Go girl, take over the music Industry and make those useless guys run for their money.
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by skylarr: 2:49pm
Lovely song. This girl is so talented
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by Beejay3000(m): 2:49pm
I hate igbo
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by descartes400: 2:49pm
her make up is always too heavy!
song take style sweet small sha
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by MzMe(f): 2:49pm
oshe11:
Hey boy, show some respect, it's a lady you are talking about, your mama train you well do act like one.
1 Like
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by olugawd(m): 2:50pm
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by Benjom(m): 2:50pm
Nice
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by marvin906(m): 2:53pm
her voice makes my soul cry..
bravo simi
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by scarletkinq(m): 2:53pm
most of her songs she is toasting men...makes one wonder if adekunle and falz cocks are up to average
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by laivwire(m): 2:54pm
descartes400:Take style sweet? That song is great in my books
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by oshe11: 2:54pm
MzMe:
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by MzMe(f): 2:58pm
It is wrong to body shame a lady...
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by MzMe(f): 2:58pm
It is wrong to body shame a lady...
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by oshe11: 3:00pm
MzMe:Sorry ma! Edakun! Ejò ma binu
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by oshe11: 3:01pm
MzMe:SEE WHO IS TALKING
AWON NAIRALAND'S FEMINIST
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by MzMe(f): 3:02pm
oshe11:Funny somebody
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by rali123(f): 3:03pm
Lovely song...
|Re: Simi – "Complete Me" (Video) by MzMe(f): 3:04pm
oshe11:
