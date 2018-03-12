₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by autojosh: 1:15pm On Mar 09
When it comes to safety, Mercedes Benz does not joke with it. Many automobile safety innovations have been credited to the Mercedes brand. And many of these innovations were released on the S-Class models.
In line with that tradition, Mercedes Benz is introducing a new safety technology to the auto world.
A new Digital Light system that proves to be more advanced than any headlights we have ever seen to date is being implemented on the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
The system embeds over a million pixels of illumination in each of the headlamps.
What’s more is they can be individually controlled by the on-board computers to project specific symbols onto the road to help the driver stay in line on his lane.
For one, the system is designed to selectively switch off individual lighting elements when a vehicle approaches in the opposite direction to avoid blinding the other driver. And it doesn’t stop there.
The Digital Light system can also project warnings onto the road surface for the driver to see, taking the idea of a head-up display (typically projected onto the windshield) even further.
If the digital light system detects low-grip surface, for example, it can project a snowflake symbol in the illuminated roadway ahead.
So also does it act the same way at construction sites, imminent rear-end collisions, and objects in the driver’s blind spot. It can also project helpful symbols like lane guides and distance markers to the vehicle ahead. And these are just some of the functions Mercedes engineers have integrated into the first iteration of the system.
This advanced lighting units and their two-million-plus pixels are being is being showcase on an update Maybach at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show. After which, this technology will be implemented on a select fleet vehicles within the coming months.
Indeed, Mercedes continues in its reputation as the unrelenting innovator in the auto safety department.
Source:
https://autojosh.com/mercedes-benz-introduces-headlamps-with-over-a-million-pixels-of-illumination-in-them/
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by anethcharly(m): 1:29pm On Mar 09
Nice...
But bring am come naija first let's see if it can detect the pot holes in my street...
Lol.
7 Likes
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by pyrex23(m): 1:29pm On Mar 09
����
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by olite93: 1:57pm On Mar 09
D numerous potholes for my hood and water wey don spoil road go disorganise dis 1 smart warning system i swr.... Beautiful car
1 Like
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by Coldfeett: 7:49am On Mar 10
Hi josh. I just got a 2003 c200 Kompressor. Kindly advice me On the engine oil and oil filter to use so I don't get into buying something not compatible with it. Also add me to the MB WhatsApp group 08117295583 if available.
Thank you
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by Turks: 10:05am On Mar 10
Even if Mercedes attach halogen lamps to their cars you won’t see the depth of the potholes on Nigerian roads. Matter of fact, we have craters as potholes in this country.
2 Likes
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by autojosh: 6:32am
Coldfeett:
Do you have the car's owners manual inside the glove compartment or in the boot of the car? Check the hardcopy manual or download a softcopy online and check for recommended engine oil..
The code is going to look like 0W-40 probably mobil 1 but please verify the actual code from your user manual and note that the code in the format of 0W-40 is the most important thing to consider when changing engine oil and not whether it's Total or Mobil or Forte Oil.
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by autojosh: 6:32am
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by xreal: 7:00am
Ok, Benz has Set The Pace; BMW call do so while others follow.
1 Like
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by Riversides2003(m): 7:01am
Thought was Illuminati
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by FVCKWOMEN(m): 7:01am
Mercedes-Benz will always be number 1. The others like BMW can only try so much
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by ORACLE1975(m): 7:01am
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by smokedfish: 7:02am
Autojosh.....teeree gbosa for you
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by seunlayi(m): 7:03am
This is good
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by EmekaBlue(m): 7:03am
Cool innovation.
But,Some will use it to blind other drivers while driving
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by benk22: 7:03am
nice
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by Abfinest007(m): 7:04am
Mercedes is ahead of others.b4 Mercedes it was Mercedes after Mercedes is still Mercedes and Mercedes again
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by 400billionman: 7:07am
I, see
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by Fanatique: 7:07am
Bh
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by symbianDON(m): 7:09am
o boy!! this is so cool. I wonder how it will function in Nigeria though ......if it senses police on the road, it will project N50, if it detects armed robbers or kidnappers, it will project AK47, if it detects Nigerian potholes, it will project.....e go jus off
1 Like
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by Hilzidea(m): 7:10am
Coldfeett:
Kindly add me to the MB whatsapp forum Josh or any Auto whatsapp forum if available. 08131086098. Thanks
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by Oladipo1166(m): 7:12am
Who cares? when what am thinking of is to buy an helicopter.
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by 1shortblackboy: 7:14am
Just thinking about how those black american rappers will use this to stunt. Beaming gangsta signs and record label symbols unto d road as they drive by
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by Dronedude(m): 7:17am
Nice.
But if this one hit some kin Naija road, na only the tbe brain box go reset himself to 1990 factory setting.
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by seunfly: 7:19am
Great
|Re: Mercedes Benz Introduces Headlamps With Over A Million Pixels Of Illumination by goat22: 7:21am
Abfinest007:
no sir, I don't approve of this chant, as fellow countrymen we need to support our keke napep drivers, they have indigenous made headlamps on their keke napeps that one can use to kill mosquitos at night. Hence I dispute that the keke napeps in Nigeria should be celebrated by we countrymen.
