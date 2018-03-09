Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power (1904 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISzijru8fcU



Nigerian Lawmaker Argues Against Giving Women More Political Opportunities



A member of Nigerian House of Representatives, Gudaji Kazaure, has disagreed with calls that women should be given more opportunity to participate in governance and political process in Nigeria. Kazaure, while speaking at the plenary on Thursday, said women would 'mess up' the country if they are given more opportunity in the country’s political set up.



Kazaure, who is representing Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi constituency, Jigawa state said women are already in charge of the homes and should not aspire to rule the country.





He also urged the speaker not to be pushed into giving women more political positions.



“Women need government to give them opportunity; it’s good to give women opportunity in terms of politics, entrepreneur and others, but not too much.



“You would come here one day and find out that women are everywhere in this chamber and they will mess up. If we have women constitute 70 to 80 percent in this chamber, they will mess up.”



Kazaure also asserted that women should not be enlightened on political matters or else, they would overthrow men and take over politics in the country.



He said this is because most women are more intelligent than men.



“If we give them an opportunity outside (politics) and at home, they would capture everything because most of them are very intelligent. If given more chance, one day they will overthrow us."



“I was brought here by women, because 60 or 70 percent of my vote is from women, if they understand this thing, they will vote us out and that is the reality. In my constituency, if I have somebody like the women in this House (of Representatives) here, they would gather more women and vote me out,” Kazaure said.



He added that while the Speaker can assist women in every way possible, he should not allow them to gain more political positions.

Kariboe:



Yeyeman....this guy has had too much to eat.

He should be a comedian not an Assembly member. Yeyeman....this guy has had too much to eat.He should be a comedian not an Assembly member. 4 Likes 1 Share







I agree.

Its a shame that men of today are still making the only mistake Adam made;



Giving women power over them. I agree.Its a shame that men of today are still making the only mistake Adam made;Giving women power over them. 20 Likes 5 Shares

I'm proud to say that I can and will continue to gv my wife all the chances she needs cos she is my best friend and confidant. to hell with this islamic misogynist!!! besides today marks one year anniversary btween my wife and i. 17 Likes

Its quite a pity that the society in which we live in sees women as a weaker vessel

Its high time we realize that we don't need these men in our life,rather they are the one that actually needs us!!

No woman should let a man belittle her,society shouldn't dictate for you.

Religion shouldn't make you look like a slave to a man

We are all equal!! 8 Likes 1 Share

Lipscomb:

elChapo1:

I'm proud to say that I can and will continue to gv my wife all the chances she needs cos she is my best friend and confidant. to hell with this islamic misogynist!!!



1 Timothy 2:12,

"But I do not allow a woman to teach or exercise authority over a man, but to remain quiet."



Ephesians 5:22-24

"Wives, submit yourselves unto your husbands. For the husband is the head of the wife"



I Corinthians 11:8-9

"For the man is not of the woman; but the woman of the man. Neither was the man created for the woman; but the woman for the man."



Deuteronomy 25:11-12

"When two men are fighting, and the wife of one comes to save her husband, and mistakenly, touches the joystick of the other man, then you shall cut off her hand, do not pity her."







AS A TRUE CHRISTIAN MAN, THE HYPOCRISY HAS EATEN DEEP INTO YOUR BONES.



DEAL WITH THE MISOGYNY IN YOUR HOLY BIBLE FIRST, BEFORE BASHING OTHER RELIGIONS. 1 Timothy 2:12,"But I do not allow a woman to teach or exercise authority over a man, but to remain quiet."Ephesians 5:22-24"Wives, submit yourselves unto your husbands. For the husband is the head of the wife"I Corinthians 11:8-9"For the man is not of the woman; but the woman of the man. Neither was the man created for the woman; but the woman for the man."Deuteronomy 25:11-12"When two men are fighting, and the wife of one comes to save her husband, and mistakenly, touches the joystick of the other man, then you shall cut off her hand, do not pity her."AS A TRUE CHRISTIAN MAN, THE HYPOCRISY HAS EATEN DEEP INTO YOUR BONES.DEAL WITH THE MISOGYNY IN YOUR HOLY BIBLE FIRST, BEFORE BASHING OTHER RELIGIONS. 12 Likes

we need to understand the bill in question, I do not think he meant it in a bad way. He admits he is been controlled by his wife. Sounds like they shouldn't be given both the yam and the knife. 1 Like

"The oza room" ideology a la Buhari 1 Like

I like the fact that he said most women are intelligent but the rest of what he said is nonsense, politicians that we have are 98% male and they've messed up the whole country as it is,

we need a massive change and women should be given more opportunities in politics, i wouldnt mind having a female president one day so we can have a change and taste of things 1 Like

Cave man, what else do we expect from an Islamic bigot?

personally I don't like woman to lead the country. its to big for them to handle. personally I don't like woman to lead the country. its to big for them to handle.

Patricia Etteh na example

You mean one elected Agama nodded his head and said all these? Chai. The problem with Nigeria is now clear: the mental differences between these northerners and those in the south is too much. Those in the North are trying to drag those in the South back to 18th century level of reasoning. LUGARD...see your unlimited mistakes.

kings09:

Patricia Etteh na example Yeye man, How about Dimeji Bankole, Saraki, Okadigbo etc? Yeye man, How about Dimeji Bankole, Saraki, Okadigbo etc?

true talk

