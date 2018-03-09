₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Kariboe: 1:33pm On Mar 09
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISzijru8fcU
Nigerian Lawmaker Argues Against Giving Women More Political Opportunities
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/09/nigerian-lawmaker-argues-against-giving-women-more-political-opportunities
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ibotic(f): 1:36pm On Mar 09
Kariboe:
Yeyeman....this guy has had too much to eat.
He should be a comedian not an Assembly member.
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by NwaAmaikpe: 1:46pm On Mar 09
I agree.
Its a shame that men of today are still making the only mistake Adam made;
Giving women power over them.
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Lipscomb(m): 2:11pm On Mar 09
is that you on your profile pic
ibotic:
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by elChapo1: 2:13pm On Mar 09
I'm proud to say that I can and will continue to gv my wife all the chances she needs cos she is my best friend and confidant. to hell with this islamic misogynist!!! besides today marks one year anniversary btween my wife and i.
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Liliyann(f): 2:36pm On Mar 09
Its quite a pity that the society in which we live in sees women as a weaker vessel
Its high time we realize that we don't need these men in our life,rather they are the one that actually needs us!!
No woman should let a man belittle her,society shouldn't dictate for you.
Religion shouldn't make you look like a slave to a man
We are all equal!!
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ibotic(f): 3:01pm On Mar 09
Lipscomb:
No...my lovely Aunty Nkechi....
I am much more stunning than that...
....why do you ask
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by CAPSLOCKED: 3:27pm On Mar 09
elChapo1:
1 Timothy 2:12,
"But I do not allow a woman to teach or exercise authority over a man, but to remain quiet."
Ephesians 5:22-24
"Wives, submit yourselves unto your husbands. For the husband is the head of the wife"
I Corinthians 11:8-9
"For the man is not of the woman; but the woman of the man. Neither was the man created for the woman; but the woman for the man."
Deuteronomy 25:11-12
"When two men are fighting, and the wife of one comes to save her husband, and mistakenly, touches the joystick of the other man, then you shall cut off her hand, do not pity her."
AS A TRUE CHRISTIAN MAN, THE HYPOCRISY HAS EATEN DEEP INTO YOUR BONES.
DEAL WITH THE MISOGYNY IN YOUR HOLY BIBLE FIRST, BEFORE BASHING OTHER RELIGIONS.
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Lipscomb(m): 3:51pm On Mar 09
well with that pic I can't relate.
ibotic:
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ibotic(f): 3:54pm On Mar 09
Lipscomb:
I can upload my pic if you wish....
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ibotic(f): 3:56pm On Mar 09
Lipscomb:
That's me...
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by CAPSLOCKED: 4:01pm On Mar 09
ibotic:
IT'S NICE, BUT I PREFER THE PREVIOUS ONE.
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ibotic(f): 4:04pm On Mar 09
CAPSLOCKED:
Too late...
my aunty does not appreciate it
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by anibirelawal(m): 4:13pm On Mar 09
CAPSLOCKED:
COOL.
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Lipscomb(m): 4:15pm On Mar 09
hell it can be you
ibotic:
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by YoungDaNaval(m): 5:22pm On Mar 09
ibotic:Smh
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by dealslip(f): 5:27pm On Mar 09
we need to understand the bill in question, I do not think he meant it in a bad way. He admits he is been controlled by his wife. Sounds like they shouldn't be given both the yam and the knife.
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ibotic(f): 8:39pm On Mar 09
YoungDaNaval:
Jealousy is bad...
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by 99100(m): 9:34pm On Mar 09
CAPSLOCKED:
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by three: 2:43pm
"The oza room" ideology a la Buhari
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by desreek9(f): 2:43pm
I like the fact that he said most women are intelligent but the rest of what he said is nonsense, politicians that we have are 98% male and they've messed up the whole country as it is,
we need a massive change and women should be given more opportunities in politics, i wouldnt mind having a female president one day so we can have a change and taste of things
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Xisnin(m): 2:43pm
Cave man, what else do we expect from an Islamic bigot?
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by marunga(m): 2:43pm
personally I don't like woman to lead the country. its to big for them to handle.
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by kings09(m): 2:44pm
Patricia Etteh na example
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by oyetunder(m): 2:45pm
You mean one elected Agama nodded his head and said all these? Chai. The problem with Nigeria is now clear: the mental differences between these northerners and those in the south is too much. Those in the North are trying to drag those in the South back to 18th century level of reasoning. LUGARD...see your unlimited mistakes.
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:45pm
Let the bashing continue.
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Xisnin(m): 2:45pm
kings09:Yeye man, How about Dimeji Bankole, Saraki, Okadigbo etc?
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Ayoswit(f): 2:46pm
Hmmm
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Quality20(m): 2:46pm
true talk
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ymailmode1: 2:47pm
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by myboy2111(m): 2:48pm
Lalasticlala spoted in the other room
|Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by FluidQueen(f): 2:48pm
The bible Was obviously written mostly by Bigotic, Misogynistic, Domino-thirsty men..
That Book is Outdated and Obviously needs Reviews and Editions. Can't even deal with all that latent hatred for the Female gender!
CAPSLOCKED:
