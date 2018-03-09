₦airaland Forum

Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Kariboe: 1:33pm On Mar 09

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISzijru8fcU

Nigerian Lawmaker Argues Against Giving Women More Political Opportunities

A member of Nigerian House of Representatives, Gudaji Kazaure, has disagreed with calls that women should be given more opportunity to participate in governance and political process in Nigeria. Kazaure, while speaking at the plenary on Thursday, said women would 'mess up' the country if they are given more opportunity in the country’s political set up.

Kazaure, who is representing Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi constituency, Jigawa state said women are already in charge of the homes and should not aspire to rule the country.


He also urged the speaker not to be pushed into giving women more political positions.

“Women need government to give them opportunity; it’s good to give women opportunity in terms of politics, entrepreneur and others, but not too much.

“You would come here one day and find out that women are everywhere in this chamber and they will mess up. If we have women constitute 70 to 80 percent in this chamber, they will mess up.”

Kazaure also asserted that women should not be enlightened on political matters or else, they would overthrow men and take over politics in the country.

He said this is because most women are more intelligent than men.

“If we give them an opportunity outside (politics) and at home, they would capture everything because most of them are very intelligent. If given more chance, one day they will overthrow us."

“I was brought here by women, because 60 or 70 percent of my vote is from women, if they understand this thing, they will vote us out and that is the reality. In my constituency, if I have somebody like the women in this House (of Representatives) here, they would gather more women and vote me out,” Kazaure said.

He added that while the Speaker can assist women in every way possible, he should not allow them to gain more political positions.

http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/09/nigerian-lawmaker-argues-against-giving-women-more-political-opportunities

Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ibotic(f): 1:36pm On Mar 09
Kariboe:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISzijru8fcU

Yeyeman....this guy has had too much to eat.
He should be a comedian not an Assembly member.

Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by NwaAmaikpe: 1:46pm On Mar 09
shocked


I agree.
Its a shame that men of today are still making the only mistake Adam made;

Giving women power over them.

Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Lipscomb(m): 2:11pm On Mar 09
undecided is that you on your profile pic
ibotic:


Yeyeman....this guy has had too much to eat.
He should be a comedian not an Assembly member.
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by elChapo1: 2:13pm On Mar 09
I'm proud to say that I can and will continue to gv my wife all the chances she needs cos she is my best friend and confidant. to hell with this islamic misogynist!!! besides today marks one year anniversary btween my wife and i.

Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Liliyann(f): 2:36pm On Mar 09
Its quite a pity that the society in which we live in sees women as a weaker vessel
Its high time we realize that we don't need these men in our life,rather they are the one that actually needs us!!
No woman should let a man belittle her,society shouldn't dictate for you.
Religion shouldn't make you look like a slave to a man
We are all equal!!

Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ibotic(f): 3:01pm On Mar 09
Lipscomb:
undecided is that you on your profile pic

No...my lovely Aunty Nkechi....
I am much more stunning than that... wink
....why do you ask
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by CAPSLOCKED: 3:27pm On Mar 09
elChapo1:
I'm proud to say that I can and will continue to gv my wife all the chances she needs cos she is my best friend and confidant. to hell with this islamic misogynist!!!


1 Timothy 2:12,
"But I do not allow a woman to teach or exercise authority over a man, but to remain quiet."

Ephesians 5:22-24
"Wives, submit yourselves unto your husbands. For the husband is the head of the wife"

I Corinthians 11:8-9
"For the man is not of the woman; but the woman of the man. Neither was the man created for the woman; but the woman for the man."

Deuteronomy 25:11-12
"When two men are fighting, and the wife of one comes to save her husband, and mistakenly, touches the joystick of the other man, then you shall cut off her hand, do not pity her."



AS A TRUE CHRISTIAN MAN, THE HYPOCRISY HAS EATEN DEEP INTO YOUR BONES.

DEAL WITH THE MISOGYNY IN YOUR HOLY BIBLE FIRST, BEFORE BASHING OTHER RELIGIONS. undecided

Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Lipscomb(m): 3:51pm On Mar 09
grin well with that pic I can't relate.
ibotic:


No...my lovely Aunty Nkechi....
I am much more stunning than that... wink
....why do you ask
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ibotic(f): 3:54pm On Mar 09
Lipscomb:
grin well with that pic I can't relate.

I can upload my pic if you wish....
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ibotic(f): 3:56pm On Mar 09
Lipscomb:
grin well with that pic I can't relate.

That's me...
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by CAPSLOCKED: 4:01pm On Mar 09
ibotic:

That's me...

IT'S NICE, BUT I PREFER THE PREVIOUS ONE. undecided
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ibotic(f): 4:04pm On Mar 09
CAPSLOCKED:




IT'S NICE, BUT I PREFER THE PREVIOUS ONE. undecided

Too late...
my aunty does not appreciate it
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by anibirelawal(m): 4:13pm On Mar 09
CAPSLOCKED:



1 Timothy 2:12,
"But I do not allow a woman to teach or exercise authority over a man, but to remain quiet."

Ephesians 5:22-24
"Wives, submit yourselves unto your husbands. For the husband is the head of the wife"

I Corinthians 11:8-9
"For the man is not of the woman; but the woman of the man. Neither was the man created for the woman; but the woman for the man."

Deuteronomy 25:11-12
"When two men are fighting, and the wife of one comes to save her husband, and mistakenly, touches the joystick of the other man, then you shall cut off her hand, do not pity her."



AS A TRUE CHRISTIAN MAN, THE HYPOCRISY HAS EATEN DEEP INTO YOUR BONES.

DEAL WITH THE MISOGYNY IN YOUR HOLY BIBLE FIRST, BEFORE BASHING OTHER RELIGIONS. undecided

COOL.
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Lipscomb(m): 4:15pm On Mar 09
cheesy hell it can be you
ibotic:


That's me...
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by YoungDaNaval(m): 5:22pm On Mar 09
ibotic:

No...my lovely Aunty Nkechi.... I am much more stunning than that... wink ....why do you ask
Smh
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by dealslip(f): 5:27pm On Mar 09
we need to understand the bill in question, I do not think he meant it in a bad way. He admits he is been controlled by his wife. Sounds like they shouldn't be given both the yam and the knife.

Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ibotic(f): 8:39pm On Mar 09
YoungDaNaval:
Smh

Jealousy is bad...
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by 99100(m): 9:34pm On Mar 09
CAPSLOCKED:



1 Timothy 2:12,
"But I do not allow a woman to teach or exercise authority over a man, but to remain quiet."

Ephesians 5:22-24
"Wives, submit yourselves unto your husbands. For the husband is the head of the wife"

I Corinthians 11:8-9
"For the man is not of the woman; but the woman of the man. Neither was the man created for the woman; but the woman for the man."

Deuteronomy 25:11-12
"When two men are fighting, and the wife of one comes to save her husband, and mistakenly, touches the joystick of the other man, then you shall cut off her hand, do not pity her."



AS A TRUE CHRISTIAN MAN, THE HYPOCRISY HAS EATEN DEEP INTO YOUR BONES.

DEAL WITH THE MISOGYNY IN YOUR HOLY BIBLE FIRST, BEFORE BASHING OTHER RELIGIONS. undecided
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by three: 2:43pm
"The oza room" ideology a la Buhari

Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by desreek9(f): 2:43pm
I like the fact that he said most women are intelligent but the rest of what he said is nonsense, politicians that we have are 98% male and they've messed up the whole country as it is,
we need a massive change and women should be given more opportunities in politics, i wouldnt mind having a female president one day so we can have a change and taste of things

Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Xisnin(m): 2:43pm
Cave man, what else do we expect from an Islamic bigot?
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by marunga(m): 2:43pm
sad personally I don't like woman to lead the country. its to big for them to handle.
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by kings09(m): 2:44pm
Patricia Etteh na example
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by oyetunder(m): 2:45pm
You mean one elected Agama nodded his head and said all these? Chai. The problem with Nigeria is now clear: the mental differences between these northerners and those in the south is too much. Those in the North are trying to drag those in the South back to 18th century level of reasoning. LUGARD...see your unlimited mistakes.

Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:45pm
Let the bashing continue.
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Xisnin(m): 2:45pm
kings09:
Patricia Etteh na example
Yeye man, How about Dimeji Bankole, Saraki, Okadigbo etc?
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Ayoswit(f): 2:46pm
Hmmm
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by Quality20(m): 2:46pm
true talk
Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by ymailmode1: 2:47pm

Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by myboy2111(m): 2:48pm
Lalasticlala spoted in the other room

Re: Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji: Why Women Shouldn’t Be Given Too Much Power by FluidQueen(f): 2:48pm
grin The bible Was obviously written mostly by Bigotic, Misogynistic, Domino-thirsty men..

That Book is Outdated and Obviously needs Reviews and Editions. Can't even deal with all that latent hatred for the Female gender!
CAPSLOCKED:



1 Timothy 2:12,
"But I do not allow a woman to teach or exercise authority over a man, but to remain quiet."

Ephesians 5:22-24
"Wives, submit yourselves unto your husbands. For the husband is the head of the wife"

I Corinthians 11:8-9
"For the man is not of the woman; but the woman of the man. Neither was the man created for the woman; but the woman for the man."

Deuteronomy 25:11-12
"When two men are fighting, and the wife of one comes to save her husband, and mistakenly, touches the joystick of the other man, then you shall cut off her hand, do not pity her."



AS A TRUE CHRISTIAN MAN, THE HYPOCRISY HAS EATEN DEEP INTO YOUR BONES.

DEAL WITH THE MISOGYNY IN YOUR HOLY BIBLE FIRST, BEFORE BASHING OTHER RELIGIONS. undecided

