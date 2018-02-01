₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by bgossipnaija(f): 3:26pm On Mar 09
Neymar already regrets moving to Paris Saint-Germain and is seeking a shock return to Barcelona, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday.
In the same week that PSG crashed out of the Champions League, and only seven months after he joined the club for a world record 222million euros ($264 million, Neymar´s future has become uncertain.
Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims the Brazilian, recovering from surgery on a broken foot in Brazil, has made contact with Barca to ask how he can engineer a return.
The article adds Neymar has explained he made a mistake in leaving the club, was wrong to want independence from Lionel Messi and has been disappointed by the standard of opposition in Ligue 1.
Barca, however, is not the only club Neymar is reportedly targeting as a potential way out of PSG.
Madrid-based newspaper AS reports Neymar´s father has met with Real Madrid, who are ready to pay 400million euros to sign the striker.
Asked about the speculation on Friday, Real coach Zinedine Zidane said: “Neymar could play in all the clubs because he is very good, like many players.
“I´m not going to talk about a player that is not mine. On the 400 million, they paid 220 million and when they bought me they paid 72.
“It seemed crazy to me and 10 years later they are paying 220 million. It can be that in the next 10 years someone will pay 400m, or sooner, I do not know.”
Mundo Deportivo concedes Neymar´s courting of Barcelona may even be a tactic to justify a move to Real, given the Catalan club are likely to reject any chance to re-sign the 26-year-old.
Barcelona are still embroiled in a financial dispute over a bonus due to Neymar last summer, which the club cancelled when they believe it became clear he was moving to PSG.
Neymar missed PSG’s last 16 loss to Real on Tuesday after undergoing surgery on a broken foot in Brazil last week.
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2018/03/neymar-already-regrets-moving-to-paris.html
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by DCMIX(m): 3:44pm On Mar 09
That's a big lie.
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by internationalman(m): 4:11pm On Mar 09
Barca won't accept him back.
He didn't leave any void when he left.
Even if he did Coutinho is already there to fill it.
The earlier Pele and Ronaldo De Lima stop making decisions for Brazilian young players the better.
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by ClintonNzedimma(m): 4:53pm On Mar 09
lalasticlala move to front page, this news is all over the internet
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by ClintonNzedimma(m): 4:54pm On Mar 09
internationalman:I tire my brother...i think he wants to use this to justify his move to Madrid, he wants to make it look like Barcelona rejected him and he had no choice
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by kontalon: 6:25pm On Mar 09
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by kontalon: 6:46pm On Mar 09
meanwhile, pls check out this form, for people wey dey stake 2 odds https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfiyxLVI9pIGIvTnT24HY8wnBEOOYAo9uUeqkKFBOr7Bz-oFA/viewform
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by neezar: 7:28pm On Mar 09
This snitch??....I thought he doesn't wanna be under Messi again, Bartomeu shouldn't sign this guy again oo...we have coutinho and dembele....Even if he returns, the fans would forever dislike him.....At a time Messi wanted 2 even drop deep in order for neymar 2 play up front but the mumu guy said no....To hell with Neymar....Dembele and coutinho still dey
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by visijo(m): 7:29pm On Mar 09
Over to football fans.. I prefer swimming g
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by Nairalane: 7:29pm On Mar 09
Neymar's move should be a lesson to people who run after money, ignoring the fact that money doesn't bring happiness and fulfilment! Sorry Neymar, Coutinho, your country man has taken ur place....
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by kelvyn7(m): 7:29pm On Mar 09
Your father.
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by free2ryhme: 7:30pm On Mar 09
bgossipnaija:
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:30pm On Mar 09
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by Victorakats(m): 7:31pm On Mar 09
Confusion dey
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by Bossontop(m): 7:31pm On Mar 09
So he tinks he can come and go as he pleases who does he tink he iz........but wat do i kno
GGMU by d way
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by Miremoses1(m): 7:31pm On Mar 09
Rubbish. Same neymar that sued Barcelona.
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:32pm On Mar 09
The media and fabrications. Neymar who has a case with Barca on the 28£ million clause wants to return. Keep lying.
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by DIYhackers: 7:32pm On Mar 09
FAKE NEWS
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by AuntyAmope(m): 7:32pm On Mar 09
Very immature of him
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by Joefirst(m): 7:32pm On Mar 09
which kind of lie is this... and you will go to church and lift those hand you used to type this..
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by wristbangle(m): 7:33pm On Mar 09
Until the news is confirmed on reputable media house, I would not want to make statement based on emotions.
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by kcasinokel: 7:33pm On Mar 09
na what happened wen u never complete your boi boi and u wan stand on your own
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by segsman(m): 7:34pm On Mar 09
Your eyes done clear abi
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by Kotodoctor: 7:34pm On Mar 09
He is a kid.
His football is declining. Since when did french league measure up to the rest leagues.
I feel sorry. Shea he was feeling like a star. Like he was the one making Messi shine. Leave his shadow they say. Na so dem talk with xavi and iniesta that year.
All of them done decline..boy still hot!.
Omo kpon kponro! Who good done good.
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by clitlicker: 7:34pm On Mar 09
ogbeni perez. presido de real madrid. the best club in d histroy of clubs. i take God beg u. no go buy this mumu player, all these immature footballers that willl be playing for youtube likes, pogba and okocha's family member, players that will be entertaining themselves at the expense of the team's destiny.
i prefer serious business minded dribblers like sané, hazard and dries martens to this immature and overrated baby.
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by alexistaiwo: 7:34pm On Mar 09
Prodigal son
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by ZombieTAMER: 7:34pm On Mar 09
Lesson here is
Money ain't everything
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by ClintonNzedimma(m): 7:35pm On Mar 09
So lalasticlala dey hear word
|Re: Neymar Wants Barcelona Return by akaahs(m): 7:36pm On Mar 09
DCMIX:Seconded
