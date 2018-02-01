Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Neymar Wants Barcelona Return (27741 Views)

Lionel Messi Wants Barcelona To Ozil Instead Of Signing Coutinho / Neymar Wants Paris-saint-germain To Sign Arsenal Star In The Summer / Neymar Wants Barcelona To Sign Philippe Coutinho; Messi Won't Like This. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



In the same week that PSG crashed out of the Champions League, and only seven months after he joined the club for a world record 222million euros ($264 million, Neymar´s future has become uncertain.



Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims the Brazilian, recovering from surgery on a broken foot in Brazil, has made contact with Barca to ask how he can engineer a return.





The article adds Neymar has explained he made a mistake in leaving the club, was wrong to want independence from Lionel Messi and has been disappointed by the standard of opposition in Ligue 1.



Barca, however, is not the only club Neymar is reportedly targeting as a potential way out of PSG.



Madrid-based newspaper AS reports Neymar´s father has met with Real Madrid, who are ready to pay 400million euros to sign the striker.



Asked about the speculation on Friday, Real coach Zinedine Zidane said: “Neymar could play in all the clubs because he is very good, like many players.



“I´m not going to talk about a player that is not mine. On the 400 million, they paid 220 million and when they bought me they paid 72.



“It seemed crazy to me and 10 years later they are paying 220 million. It can be that in the next 10 years someone will pay 400m, or sooner, I do not know.”



Mundo Deportivo concedes Neymar´s courting of Barcelona may even be a tactic to justify a move to Real, given the Catalan club are likely to reject any chance to re-sign the 26-year-old.



Barcelona are still embroiled in a financial dispute over a bonus due to Neymar last summer, which the club cancelled when they believe it became clear he was moving to PSG.



Neymar missed PSG’s last 16 loss to Real on Tuesday after undergoing surgery on a broken foot in Brazil last week.



http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2018/03/neymar-already-regrets-moving-to-paris.html



Neymar already regrets moving to Paris Saint-Germain and is seeking a shock return to Barcelona, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday.In the same week that PSG crashed out of the Champions League, and only seven months after he joined the club for a world record 222million euros ($264 million, Neymar´s future has become uncertain.Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims the Brazilian, recovering from surgery on a broken foot in Brazil, has made contact with Barca to ask how he can engineer a return.The article adds Neymar has explained he made a mistake in leaving the club, was wrong to want independence from Lionel Messi and has been disappointed by the standard of opposition in Ligue 1.Barca, however, is not the only club Neymar is reportedly targeting as a potential way out of PSG.Madrid-based newspaper AS reports Neymar´s father has met with Real Madrid, who are ready to pay 400million euros to sign the striker.Asked about the speculation on Friday, Real coach Zinedine Zidane said: “Neymar could play in all the clubs because he is very good, like many players.“I´m not going to talk about a player that is not mine. On the 400 million, they paid 220 million and when they bought me they paid 72.“It seemed crazy to me and 10 years later they are paying 220 million. It can be that in the next 10 years someone will pay 400m, or sooner, I do not know.”Mundo Deportivo concedes Neymar´s courting of Barcelona may even be a tactic to justify a move to Real, given the Catalan club are likely to reject any chance to re-sign the 26-year-old.Barcelona are still embroiled in a financial dispute over a bonus due to Neymar last summer, which the club cancelled when they believe it became clear he was moving to PSG.Neymar missed PSG’s last 16 loss to Real on Tuesday after undergoing surgery on a broken foot in Brazil last week. 3 Likes

That's a big lie. 54 Likes

Barca won't accept him back.

He didn't leave any void when he left.



Even if he did Coutinho is already there to fill it.



The earlier Pele and Ronaldo De Lima stop making decisions for Brazilian young players the better. 90 Likes 3 Shares

lalasticlala move to front page, this news is all over the internet

internationalman:

Barca won't accept him back.

He didn't leave any void when he left.



Even if he did Coutinho is already there to fill it.



The earlier Pele and Ronaldo De Lima stop making decisions for Brazilian young players the better. I tire my brother...i think he wants to use this to justify his move to Madrid, he wants to make it look like Barcelona rejected him and he had no choice I tire my brother...i think he wants to use this to justify his move to Madrid, he wants to make it look like Barcelona rejected him and he had no choice 79 Likes 2 Shares

bgossipnaija:

Neymar already regrets moving to Paris Saint-Germain and is seeking a shock return to Barcelona, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday.

In the same week that PSG crashed out of the Champions League, and only seven months after he joined the club for a world record 222million euros ($264 million, Neymar´s future has become uncertain.



Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims the Brazilian, recovering from surgery on a broken foot in Brazil, has made contact with Barca to ask how he can engineer a return.





The article adds Neymar has explained he made a mistake in leaving the club, was wrong to want independence from Lionel Messi and has been disappointed by the standard of opposition in Ligue 1.





meanwhile, pls check out this form, for people wey dey stake 2 odds https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfiyxLVI9pIGIvTnT24HY8wnBEOOYAo9uUeqkKFBOr7Bz-oFA/viewform

Barca, however, is not the only club Neymar is reportedly targeting as a potential way out of PSG.



Madrid-based newspaper AS reports Neymar´s father has met with Real Madrid, who are ready to pay 400million euros to sign the striker.



Asked about the speculation on Friday, Real coach Zinedine Zidane said: “Neymar could play in all the clubs because he is very good, like many players.



“I´m not going to talk about a player that is not mine. On the 400 million, they paid 220 million and when they bought me they paid 72.



“It seemed crazy to me and 10 years later they are paying 220 million. It can be that in the next 10 years someone will pay 400m, or sooner, I do not know.”



Mundo Deportivo concedes Neymar´s courting of Barcelona may even be a tactic to justify a move to Real, given the Catalan club are likely to reject any chance to re-sign the 26-year-old.



Barcelona are still embroiled in a financial dispute over a bonus due to Neymar last summer, which the club cancelled when they believe it became clear he was moving to PSG.



Neymar missed PSG’s last 16 loss to Real on Tuesday after undergoing surgery on a broken foot in Brazil last week.



http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2018/03/neymar-already-regrets-moving-to-paris.html





bgossipnaija:

Neymar already regrets moving to Paris Saint-Germain and is seeking a shock return to Barcelona, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday.

In the same week that PSG crashed out of the Champions League, and only seven months after he joined the club for a world record 222million euros ($264 million, Neymar´s future has become uncertain.



Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims the Brazilian, recovering from surgery on a broken foot in Brazil, has made contact with Barca to ask how he can engineer a return.





The article adds Neymar has explained he made a mistake in leaving the club, was wrong to want independence from Lionel Messi and has been disappointed by the standard of opposition in Ligue 1.





Barca, however, is not the only club Neymar is reportedly targeting as a potential way out of PSG.



Madrid-based newspaper AS reports Neymar´s father has met with Real Madrid, who are ready to pay 400million euros to sign the striker.



Asked about the speculation on Friday, Real coach Zinedine Zidane said: “Neymar could play in all the clubs because he is very good, like many players.



“I´m not going to talk about a player that is not mine. On the 400 million, they paid 220 million and when they bought me they paid 72.



“It seemed crazy to me and 10 years later they are paying 220 million. It can be that in the next 10 years someone will pay 400m, or sooner, I do not know.”



Mundo Deportivo concedes Neymar´s courting of Barcelona may even be a tactic to justify a move to Real, given the Catalan club are likely to reject any chance to re-sign the 26-year-old.



Barcelona are still embroiled in a financial dispute over a bonus due to Neymar last summer, which the club cancelled when they believe it became clear he was moving to PSG.



Neymar missed PSG’s last 16 loss to Real on Tuesday after undergoing surgery on a broken foot in Brazil last week.



http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2018/03/neymar-already-regrets-moving-to-paris.html









meanwhile, pls check out this form, for people wey dey stake 2 odds meanwhile, pls check out this form, for people wey dey stake 2 odds https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfiyxLVI9pIGIvTnT24HY8wnBEOOYAo9uUeqkKFBOr7Bz-oFA/viewform 1 Like

This snitch??....I thought he doesn't wanna be under Messi again, Bartomeu shouldn't sign this guy again oo...we have coutinho and dembele....Even if he returns, the fans would forever dislike him.....At a time Messi wanted 2 even drop deep in order for neymar 2 play up front but the mumu guy said no....To hell with Neymar....Dembele and coutinho still dey 39 Likes 2 Shares

Over to football fans.. I prefer swimming g

Neymar's move should be a lesson to people who run after money, ignoring the fact that money doesn't bring happiness and fulfilment! Sorry Neymar, Coutinho, your country man has taken ur place.... 26 Likes 1 Share





Your father.

bgossipnaija:

Neymar already regrets moving to Paris Saint-Germain and is seeking a shock return to Barcelona, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday.

In the same week that PSG crashed out of the Champions League, and only seven months after he joined the club for a world record 222million euros ($264 million, Neymar´s future has become uncertain.



Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims the Brazilian, recovering from surgery on a broken foot in Brazil, has made contact with Barca to ask how he can engineer a return.





The article adds Neymar has explained he made a mistake in leaving the club, was wrong to want independence from Lionel Messi and has been disappointed by the standard of opposition in Ligue 1.



Barca, however, is not the only club Neymar is reportedly targeting as a potential way out of PSG.



Madrid-based newspaper AS reports Neymar´s father has met with Real Madrid, who are ready to pay 400million euros to sign the striker.



Asked about the speculation on Friday, Real coach Zinedine Zidane said: “Neymar could play in all the clubs because he is very good, like many players.



“I´m not going to talk about a player that is not mine. On the 400 million, they paid 220 million and when they bought me they paid 72.



“It seemed crazy to me and 10 years later they are paying 220 million. It can be that in the next 10 years someone will pay 400m, or sooner, I do not know.”



Mundo Deportivo concedes Neymar´s courting of Barcelona may even be a tactic to justify a move to Real, given the Catalan club are likely to reject any chance to re-sign the 26-year-old.



Barcelona are still embroiled in a financial dispute over a bonus due to Neymar last summer, which the club cancelled when they believe it became clear he was moving to PSG.



Neymar missed PSG’s last 16 loss to Real on Tuesday after undergoing surgery on a broken foot in Brazil last week.



http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2018/03/neymar-already-regrets-moving-to-paris.html



4 Likes

.

Confusion dey



So he tinks he can come and go as he pleases who does he tink he iz........but wat do i kno

GGMU by d way So he tinks he can come and go as he pleases who does he tink he iz........but wat do i knoGGMU by d way 3 Likes

Rubbish. Same neymar that sued Barcelona. 2 Likes

The media and fabrications. Neymar who has a case with Barca on the 28£ million clause wants to return. Keep lying. 10 Likes 1 Share

FAKE NEWS 4 Likes

Very immature of him

which kind of lie is this... and you will go to church and lift those hand you used to type this.. 3 Likes

Until the news is confirmed on reputable media house, I would not want to make statement based on emotions. 1 Like

na what happened wen u never complete your boi boi and u wan stand on your own

Your eyes done clear abi

He is a kid.



His football is declining. Since when did french league measure up to the rest leagues.



I feel sorry. Shea he was feeling like a star. Like he was the one making Messi shine. Leave his shadow they say. Na so dem talk with xavi and iniesta that year.



All of them done decline..boy still hot!.



Omo kpon kponro! Who good done good. 17 Likes

ogbeni perez. presido de real madrid. the best club in d histroy of clubs. i take God beg u. no go buy this mumu player, all these immature footballers that willl be playing for youtube likes, pogba and okocha's family member, players that will be entertaining themselves at the expense of the team's destiny.



i prefer serious business minded dribblers like sané, hazard and dries martens to this immature and overrated baby. 22 Likes

Prodigal son

Lesson here is







Money ain't everything 1 Like

So lalasticlala dey hear word