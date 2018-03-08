₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by ChangeIsCostant: 6:09pm On Mar 09
A man got more than he bargained for after writing a post on Facebook opposing the imposition of candidate for 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom state. According to information gathered online, the officer at Akwa Ibom State Civil Service Commission, Etiedu Ukpong, wrote a Facebook post against a Federal House of Representative member - warning him against imposing candidate ahead of the next year's general election.
Thugs allegedly loyal to the lawmaker tracked down and attacked the man for the post. He was beaten and dragged in public in a bid to humiliate him.
Etiedu Ukpong shared pictures of the assault and captioned them;
Thank you Rt hon. Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, PDP national legal adviser. Thank you Rt Hon Mfon Idung awaiting swearing in member Etim Ekpo/ Ika come 2019. No one is above the law. Prize paid for freedom from oppression.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/thugs-attack-man-beat-publicly-facebook-post-lawmaker-photos.html
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by ChangeIsCostant: 6:09pm On Mar 09
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/thugs-attack-man-beat-publicly-facebook-post-lawmaker-photos.html
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by ChangeIsCostant: 6:10pm On Mar 09
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by Treasure17(m): 6:17pm On Mar 09
Why the beating when there's freedom of expression. Politics in Nigeria is something else. He has the right to go against any form of imposition especially when is of no good benefit to the society.
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by chinjo(m): 6:26pm On Mar 09
This is the traditional way of handling hate speeches.
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by Evablizin(f): 6:56pm On Mar 09
Too bad.
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by Lloydfather(m): 7:25pm On Mar 09
Guess what happened here.
Thunder slap.
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by ekems2017(f): 7:46pm On Mar 09
By the time this yeye people pass the hate speech bill, Nigerians are in trouble.
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by busky101(m): 7:46pm On Mar 09
Meme Don land o
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by yeyeboi(m): 7:47pm On Mar 09
#Sh!HoleCountry
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by Daviddson(m): 7:47pm On Mar 09
In countries with efficient police force/justice system, these hoodlums would be arrested within days, with the help of these images on the Internet.
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by oyetunder(m): 7:49pm On Mar 09
See well fed vultures earning their living as rural thugs. And these are the morons electing leaders... They are the monkeys you see raising up their two idle hands when they see their oppressors' cars. Children of Esau...they have exchanged their destinies for regular plates of south-south delicacies. No wonder we always elect thugs and criminals.
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by onupeter(m): 7:49pm On Mar 09
Really?
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by shankara7: 7:49pm On Mar 09
Shithole
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by LordKO(m): 7:50pm On Mar 09
Knowing how to choose your battle is wisdom. Besides, freedom of speech doesn't mean absence of decorum. Constructive criticism can never land anyone, irrespective of social stratum, into trouble. Except of course where one is involved with a lowlife that accidentally come across power.
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by dbynonetwork: 7:50pm On Mar 09
BUHARI'S THUG...
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by Franzinni: 7:50pm On Mar 09
for why?
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by aku626(m): 7:50pm On Mar 09
I don't condone such act however, there're people that talk trash about others online, failing to realize they can't on a normal day do so in when standing next to person
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by HajimeSaito: 7:51pm On Mar 09
You can expect more of this when our LegislaTHIEVES eventually pass their hate speech bill into law.
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by money121(m): 7:52pm On Mar 09
Who dey snap the pictures
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by Mariopgomery(m): 7:53pm On Mar 09
Cursed youths choose to be manipulated. Fools
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by Finest6: 7:53pm On Mar 09
Naija my country!!!
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by GreatXpectation: 7:53pm On Mar 09
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by EmekaBlue(m): 7:54pm On Mar 09
Those thugs r mad
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by santopelele(m): 7:54pm On Mar 09
WHO SNAP THE PIX AND HOW DID HE GET ONE? I SMELL LIES IN HIS POST?
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by Nkoro29: 7:55pm On Mar 09
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by CuteMadridista: 7:55pm On Mar 09
When Nairaland Christians and Muslims catch HopefulLandlord
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by obafemee80(m): 7:58pm On Mar 09
TERRORISTS
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by xmanco42: 7:58pm On Mar 09
naija
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:59pm On Mar 09
Many will gladly mete out such treatment to nwamaikpe... T
Re: Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem by Israeljones(m): 8:00pm On Mar 09
Mariopgomery:who are the youths in these pictures?
