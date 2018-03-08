Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Etiedu Ukpong Attacked By Thugs Over Facebook Post Against Emmanuel Enoidem (25225 Views)

Thugs allegedly loyal to the lawmaker tracked down and attacked the man for the post. He was beaten and dragged in public in a bid to humiliate him.



Etiedu Ukpong shared pictures of the assault and captioned them;



Thank you Rt hon. Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, PDP national legal adviser. Thank you Rt Hon Mfon Idung awaiting swearing in member Etim Ekpo/ Ika come 2019. No one is above the law. Prize paid for freedom from oppression.



Why the beating when there's freedom of expression. Politics in Nigeria is something else. He has the right to go against any form of imposition especially when is of no good benefit to the society. 20 Likes 1 Share

This is the traditional way of handling hate speeches. 21 Likes 2 Shares







Too bad. Too bad. 1 Like 1 Share

Guess what happened here.







Thunder slap. 36 Likes 2 Shares

By the time this yeye people pass the hate speech bill, Nigerians are in trouble. 1 Like

Meme Don land o 21 Likes

#Sh!HoleCountry 7 Likes 1 Share

In countries with efficient police force/justice system, these hoodlums would be arrested within days, with the help of these images on the Internet. 24 Likes 4 Shares

See well fed vultures earning their living as rural thugs. And these are the morons electing leaders... They are the monkeys you see raising up their two idle hands when they see their oppressors' cars. Children of Esau...they have exchanged their destinies for regular plates of south-south delicacies. No wonder we always elect thugs and criminals. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Really?

Shithole 2 Likes 1 Share

Knowing how to choose your battle is wisdom. Besides, freedom of speech doesn't mean absence of decorum. Constructive criticism can never land anyone, irrespective of social stratum, into trouble. Except of course where one is involved with a lowlife that accidentally come across power.

BUHARI'S THUG... 4 Likes

for why?

I don't condone such act however, there're people that talk trash about others online, failing to realize they can't on a normal day do so in when standing next to person 1 Like

You can expect more of this when our LegislaTHIEVES eventually pass their hate speech bill into law. 1 Like

Who dey snap the pictures 1 Like

Cursed youths choose to be manipulated. Fools 1 Like

Naija my country!!!

​

Those thugs r mad Those thugs r mad

WHO SNAP THE PIX AND HOW DID HE GET ONE? I SMELL LIES IN HIS POST?

When Nairaland Christians and Muslims catch HopefulLandlord 3 Likes

TERRORISTS

naija

Many will gladly mete out such treatment to nwamaikpe... T