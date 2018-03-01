₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by AutoReportNG: 6:28pm On Mar 09
Driving in Lagos can be fun and at the same time can be so frustrating, if you are lucky to know some major parts of the city, you can always consider yourself lucky. It is one thing to know the major routes and it's another thing to stay safe from been robbed, with the economic situation in the country, which has caused untold hardship to the citizens, some guys have decided to waylay unsuspectingly drivers of their valuables and other items. We compile to you, list of dangerous roads/routes to avoid once it is night, its either you zoom off at high speed or you take security measures...
1. Checking Point Bus Stop, VI
This bus stop is a den of thieves and robbers all thanks to the lagoon close by, once it is 8pm and you are within that place, what you see is what you get. One wonders why a place that has the military presence around as there are policemen guarding the embassies within that area will these have these guys walking free
2. Berger Bus Stop (along OPIC–Ibadan Expressway)
For those going to Mowe, MFM, Redeem Camp and all the way to Ibadan, this bus stop is a place to watch for as criminals attack victims with guns on the long bridge and in traffic jams.
3. Apogbon Bridge, Lagos Island
This place can be termed the headquarters of the bad boys, the boys have upgraded to robbing in afternoon. Apogbon bridge spans from CMS and links to Costain, Stadium and other axes. These criminals recently devised a means of breaking the windscreen even if its wind up. Their soft targets are mostly ladies and women who drive alone in their cars but there are reports that these activities have reduced due to the presence of the police on this bridge
4. Ojuelegba Bridge
When Wizkid sang about Ojuelegba in one of his singles, he was talking about the struggle and how they used to work hard to earn a living but this seems not to be the case now as the area is no longer safe at some point, the place is always busy during the day but when it is 10pm, the place can best be termed on your own, God bless you that you have a flat tyre within that area, you know you have to settle the boys.
5. Oshodi Oke/Isale
The fear of Oshodi is the beginning of wisdom, the name alone sends shivers to drivers and commuters that toll that place. Oshodi is notorious for notorious for bag snatching, pickpocketing and mugging during rush hours, some reports have it that people have been kidnapped within that area.
6. Obalende Bridge
Obalende bridge connects CMS, Ikoyi, Obalende community together but this place is fast becoming something else despite the efforts of the Lagos State Government to raid these guys off but they keep coming back. Even the force headquarters within the place do not scare them.
7. Abule Egba Traffic Light
Abule Egba area is when you are going to areas like Sango Ota, Alagbado then you have to pass through this area. This bus stop is noted for violent mugging and dangerous street urchin who can forcefully take your belongings and even harm you.
8. 3rd Mainland Bridge
This place needs no introduction as many people have been robbed on this bridge, due to the Lagoon, people are helpless and this gives the robbers the opportunity to operate effortlessly. Reports have it that RRS are manning a 24-hour surveillance on this bridge but it's better to be warned as police may not be around when the boys are operating
You can add yours, we are waiting for your replies
By AutoReportNG
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by AutoReportNG: 6:29pm On Mar 09
Whats your take?
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by FarahAideed: 6:31pm On Mar 09
Anthony under bridge is another den of cut throat thieves anything from 8 pm
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by emmy4lov(m): 6:31pm On Mar 09
Very useful info. But I don't have a car yet ..
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by tunjiajayi: 6:32pm On Mar 09
Anthony bustop both sides.
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by Remimadrid(m): 6:41pm On Mar 09
Op, I don't know about the others, but remove 3rd mainland bridge from that list, that area is now relatively safe as some people now walk the bridge during the night.
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by AutoReportNG: 6:45pm On Mar 09
Remimadrid:
I disagree Sir, someone was robbed there last night
@Lalasticlala
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by BlackDBagba: 8:32pm On Mar 09
Ok
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by aspirebig: 8:33pm On Mar 09
Issokk
Others are:
Agege Pen cinema....
Ojota bus stop..
Iyana ipaja under bridge....
Ijaiye bus stop ....
Iju/ Ishaga....
Iyana Oworo...
Agidingbi ist gate....very dangerous...
Mushin.....
Mile 2......
Ist Rainbow......
Ajangbadi...
Boundary....
Ojodu berger by the expressway...
Ikeja along...
Liverpool..Apapa...
Pako....
Ajah...
Gbagada ....
Etc. ...
Most of these places are very bad at night and early in the morning. Be extra consciousif you find yourself in any of these places in off peak window. Whether you are driving or not.
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by vivalavida(m): 8:34pm On Mar 09
The whole stretch of Lagos badagry expressway.
You can get robbed at any point along that road
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by thesicilian: 8:34pm On Mar 09
You forgot the State House of Assembly. That's where the greatest robbery occurs, and is usually in the day time.
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by chukzyfcbb: 8:34pm On Mar 09
before reading lemme mention to see areas.
- Mile 2 bus stop (dem dey rob for here on a per second basis, if them break your car glass at night its no news atall, its a regular shumtin)
- Isale Eko (Awon science students for here go pickpocket your phone even if you dey listen to music, those boiz bad)
If you no say u wan try them. enter these zone for night. then you go confirm whatsap
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by kalvoken: 8:34pm On Mar 09
any time you are taking iyana ipaja oshodi road very early morning, don't drop at national. Beware of one chances robbers.
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by don4real18(m): 8:35pm On Mar 09
Thanks for letting us know though it wouldn't stop soon and you didn't include mile 2.
With the high rate of unemployment, bastardized education, lackadaisical attitudes of the government and its appointees. The rate of crime will increase until there are more robbers than responsible citizens
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by DSDLIVEREPORT: 8:36pm On Mar 09
Oworo express before alapere junction
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by Stallion93(m): 8:37pm On Mar 09
Ha! No Lekki road, no Banana island road. The rich are separating themselves for the poor to rob themselves
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by 12345baba: 8:37pm On Mar 09
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by ifyalways(f): 8:37pm On Mar 09
Checking point? I'm surprised considering its just a stone throw from an army barracks and opposite us embassy car park and other consulates
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by Runaway: 8:37pm On Mar 09
This info is very useful for those going to Lagos late. Thanks OP.
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by veacea: 8:38pm On Mar 09
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by Heromaniaa: 8:38pm On Mar 09
All danfo buses en route Apapa should be boarded cautiously. One chance still dey Lagos.
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by alexpumpin: 8:39pm On Mar 09
You forgot to mention ketu/ojo take interchange
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by ally457: 8:39pm On Mar 09
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by BecomeALandLord(m): 8:40pm On Mar 09
Ojo barracks,
Volks,
Alaba rago
This places are notorious as from 9pm.
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by Jopahh: 8:40pm On Mar 09
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by ameri9ja: 8:40pm On Mar 09
Why don't police put checkpoints those areas?
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by grayht(m): 8:41pm On Mar 09
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by luvinhubby(m): 8:42pm On Mar 09
Any list of robbery flash points in Lagos that does not include Mile 2 bridge and Oshodi oke is very questionable.
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by mosesmora(m): 8:42pm On Mar 09
What of Badagry express way between Mile 2 and Okokomaiko.......
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by Tobsam237(m): 8:42pm On Mar 09
Was robbed at cms under brigde...
Security under Fashola admin is way better than the Ambodes pre sent adminstration.
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by jeffobodo: 8:42pm On Mar 09
Have you been to akala in Mushin
|Re: Areas Prone To Robbery In Lagos - Drivers, Take Note! - By AutoReportNG by dollyptosh(m): 8:43pm On Mar 09
DSDLIVEREPORT:Phone snatchers den
